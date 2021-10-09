 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Oct. 10
Area Scores: Oct. 10

BOYS TENNIS

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Grand Forks

SINGLES

Semifinals

Logan Sandberg, Grand Forks Central, def. Ryder McDonald, GFC, 6-4, 6-1; Kai Pierce, Fargo Shanley, def. Ethan Raan, West Fargo Sheyenne, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Third place

Raan, WFS, def. McDonald, GFC, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Championship

Sandberg, GFC, def. Pierce, Shan, 6-1, 6-0.

Consoaltion semifinals

Kellen Johnson, Grand Forks Red River, def. Mason Haugenoe, Williston 6-2, 6-4; Jake McCormick, Fargo Davies, def. Kasen Baer, WFS, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth place

McCormick, FD, def. Johnson, RR, 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES

Semifinals

Anthony Janes-Jay Moylan, Legacy, def. Cole Wilber-Evan Panzer, GFC, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 7-5; Espen Schneider-Saylor Kuenzel, RR, def. Zach Diehl-Aidan Diehl, Minot, 6-4, 6-4

Third place

Wilber-Panzer, GFC, def. Z.Diehl-A.Diehl, Min, 6-4, 6-1.

Consolation semifinals

Gage Orr-Mason Lunzman, Jamestown, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Mandan, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Seth Zeltinger-Kai Kringlie, Valley City, def. Mason Christensen-Will Solberg, WFS, 6-2, 6-4.

Fifth place

Zeltinger-Kringlie, VC, def. Orr-Lunzman, J, 6-3, 6-3.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

FARGO SCHEELS INVITE

Bismarck High statistics

Kills: Payton Foster 3, Emily Stonecipher 14, Kenadi Renner 14, Gyeneveve Burchinal 12, Tayla Andersen 25, Brooke Curtis 7. Blocks: P.Foster 0.5, Stonecipher 1, Renner 1, Burchinal 2. Curtis 3.5. Assists: P.Foster 61, Mia Hinsz 3, Renner 1, Curtis 1. Digs: Abby Lardy 1, Taylor Schmitcke 11, P.Foster 27, Hinsz 31, Stonecipher 12, Renner 25, Burchinal 4, Andersen 7, Curtis 9, Madi Foster 2. Aces: P.Foster 2, Hinsz 4, Stonecipher 4, Burchinal 3.

Century results

Century def. Sioux Falls Lincoln 25-21, 25-16

Bismarck def. Century 25-20, 25-23

Century def. West Fargo 25-23, 23-25, 15-12

Century stats

Kills: Claire Bauman 10, Macy Fridgen 1, Delani Clarke 4, Camryn Harter 14, Logan Nissley 20, Autumn Ketterling 2, Halle Mattern 1, Atrianna Backman 1, Dylan Dennis 4, Abby Fletcher 7. Blocks: Bauman 1, Frdgen 4.5, Harter 1.5, Nissley 0.5, Dennis 1. Assists: Jaycie Clarke 5, D.Clarke 33, Nissley 7, Mattern 3, Fletcher 27. Digs: J.Clarke 32, Bayman 5, Fridgen 3, D.Clarke 22, Harter 1, Nissley 33, Ketterling 14, Mattern 26, Dennis 2, Fletcher 2. Aces: J.Clarke 2, Fridgen 3, Nissley 4.

Legacy results

Legacy 2, Fargo Oak Grove 2

Legacy 2, Sioux Falls Jefferson 1

Minot 2, Legacy 1

Legacy 2, Wahpeton 1

Legacy stats

Kills: Halle Severson 23, Micah Nagel 22, Asiah Gross 21, Breena Sand 15, Chelsa Krom 14, Brooklyn Brendel 9, Madi Colby 6, Reese Duchsherer 4, JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Aleah McPherson 1, Anna Sorensen 1. Aces: Krom 3, Duchsherer 3, Josie Hawn 3, Colby 2, Gross 2, Fleckenstein 1, Severson 1. Assists: Colby 86, Duchsherer 9, Fleckenstein 6, Josie Hawn 1, Gross 1, Krom 1, Brendel 1, Nagel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 46, Colby 22, Sand 21, Duchsherer 15, Gross 14, Krom 12, Nagel 11, Maddie Deics 9, Paisley Kleven 8, Hawn 6, Severson 4, Payten Ell 1, Brendel 1. Blocks: Krom 7, Brendel 3, Colby 3, Severson 1.5, Gross 1, Nagel 1.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

HEART RIVER 3, MOTT-REGENT 0

Mott-Regent;10;11;18

Heart River;25;25;25

MOTT-REGENT – Kills: Jazlyn Ottmar 5, Kattie Honeyman 3, MaryJane Mayer 3. Blocks: Kierra Wiesinger 1. Assists: Sophie Johnson 8, Honeyman 5. Digs: Jenessa Zentner 5, Ottmar 4, Mayer 2. Aces: Honeyman 3, Mayer 2, Zentner 1.

HEART RIVER – Kills: Taylar Fagerberg 13, Meg Silbernagwel 9, Jordan Buckman 4. Blocks: Lelani Privratsky 1. Assists: Privratsky 24, Silbernagel 2. Digs: Privratsky 8, Abby Talkington 7, Silbernagel 7. Aces: Silbernagel 4, Buckman 3, Molly Robb 2.

WASHBURN 3, STANDING ROCK 0

SR;10;12;23

Washburn;25;25;25

STANDING ROCK – Aces: Heavyn Eagle 2. Assists: Skylar Luger 7. Digs: Havannah Eagle 28. Kills: Josey Kelly 3, Elyce Bradley 2, Sean Youngbird 2. Blocks: Kelly 3, Youngbird 2.

WASHBURN -- Aces: Hannah Westrick 4, Sydney Schmit 4, Ginger Goven 3, Olivia Retterath 3. Assists: Retterath 12, Westrick 11, Lauren Braun 2. Digs: Sydney Shoemaker 11, Schmit 6, Goven 6. Kills: Goven 10, Molly Jennings 10, Ashlyn Schmitz 5, Schmit 4.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTH DAKOTA STATE 34, NORTHERN IOWA 20

At Fargo

UND;0;10;7;3;--;20

NDSU;10;3;14;7;--;34

First quarter

NDSU: Christian Watson 85 yard pass from Quincy Patterson (Jake Reinholz kick), 7:37.

NDSU: Reinholz 27 field goal, 3:37.

Second quarter

UNI: Isaiah Weston 44 pass from Theo Day (Matthew Cook kick), 11:24.

UNI: Cook 33 field goal, 3:00.

NDSU: Reinholz 22 field goal, :23.

Third quarter

NDSU: Patterson 4 run (Reinholz kick), 11:46.

NDSU: Noah Gindorff 4 pass from Patterson (Reinholz kick), 9:02.

UNI: Dom Williams 5 run (Cook kick), 7:39.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: Patterson 4 run (Reinholz kick), 14:09.

UNI: Cook 44 field goal, 9:08.

Individual statistics

Rushing: UNI – Bradrick Shaw 10-44, Williams 9-35, Day 10-28, Vance McShane 3-17. NDSU – Patterson 12-60, Hunter Luepke 10-40, Kobe Johnson 10-39, Watson 2-18, Dominic Gonnella 5-12, TaMerik Williams 2-10, Jalen Bussey 2-2.

Passing: UNI – Day 12-31 257 yards, 1 TD. NDSU – Patterson 11-21 182 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: UNI – Isaiah Weston 5-181, Quan Hampton 5-53, Vance McShane 1-12, Deion McShane 1-11. NDSU – Watson 5-163, Gindorff 2-11, Phoenix Sproless 2-8, Braylon Henderson 1-0, Luepke 1-0.

Interceptions: None.

Records: North Dakota State 5-0; Northern Iowa 3-2.

SOUTH DAKOTA 20, NORTH DAKOTA 13

At Vermillion, S.D.

UND;7;0;3;3;--;13

USD;10;0;7;3;--;20

First quarter

USD: Vander Esch 7 yard pass from Carson Camp (Mason Lorber kick), 11:05.

USD: Lorber 37 field goal, 3:36.

UND: Brock Boltmann 14 pass from Tommy Schuster, :20.

Second quarter

No scoring.

Third quarter

USD: Wesley Eliodor 24 pass from Camp (Lorber kick), 8:25.

UND: Brady Stevens 41 field goal, 2:24.

Fourth quarter

USD: Lorber 54 field goal, 12:15.

UND: Stevens 25 field goal, 5:52.

Individual statistics

Rushing: UND – Schuster 24-37 208 yards, 1 TD. USD – Camp 16-23 179 yards, 2 TD.

Rushing: UND – Otis Weah 15-58, Quincy Vaughn 1-2, Schuster 3-(-10). USD – Travis Theis 23-138, Nate Thomas 12-49, Camp 7-11.

Receiving: UND – Brock Boltman 5-47, Jacob Richter 2-40, Luke Skokna 6-31, Adam Zavalney 2-27, Marcus Preston 2-26, Weah 2-16, Bo Belquist 3-14, Jack Wright 1-10, Isaiah Smith 1-(-3). USD – Vander Esch 8-92, Wesley Eliodor 2-30, Austin Goehring 2-19, Jaevon McQuitty 1-15, Carter Bell 2-13, Brett Samson 1-10.

Interceptions: None.

Records: South Dakota 4-2; North Dakota 2-3.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL STANDINGS

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Augustana;5-1

Minnesota-Duluth;5-1

Wayne State;5-1

Bemidji State;4-2

Minnesota State-Mankato;4-2

Northern State;4-2

Sioux Falls;4-2

Minnesota State-Moorhead;3-3

Winona State;3-3

Mary;2-4

Southwest Minnesota State;2-4

Concordia-St. Paul;1-5

Minot State;0-6

Upper Iowa;0-6

Saturday, Oct. 9

Minnesota-Duluth 31, Mary 27

Bemidji State 42, Concordia-St. Paul 14

Augustana 37, Upper Iowa 20

Wayne State 35, Minnesota State-Mankato 24

Northern State 52, Winona State 49

Minnesota State-Moorhead 29, Minot State 17

Sioux Falls 35, Southwest Minnesota State 7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Mary at Sioux Falls, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Upper Iowa

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State

Augustana at Wayne State

Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State

Minot State at Northern State

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

Southern Illinois;3-0;5-1

North Dakota State;2-0;5-0

South Dakota;2-1;4-2

Missouri State;2-1;3-2

South Dakota State;1-1;4-1

Northern Iowa;1-1;3-2

Indiana State;1-2;3-3

Youngstown State;1-2;2-3

Western Illinois;1-2;1-5

Illinois State;0-2;2-3

North Dakota;0-2;2-3

Saturday, Oct. 9

North Dakota State 34, Northern Iowa 20

South Dakota 20, North Dakota 13

Indiana State 37, Western Illinois 28

Youngstown State 41, Missouri State 33

Southern Illinois 42, South Dakota State 41, OT

Saturday, Oct. 16

North Dakota at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at Western Illinois

Indiana State at Missouri State

South Dakota at Northern Iowa

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Valley City State;4-0;6-0

Dickinson State;3-0;3-2

Waldorf;3-1;5-1

Dakota State;2-2;4-3

Iowa Wesleyan;0-1;1-5

Mayville State;0-4;0-7

Presentation;0-4;0-7

Saturday, Oct. 9

Dickinson State 34, Dakota State 14

Waldorf 52, Mayville State 51

Valley City State 44, Presentation 10

Saturday, Oct. 16

Iowa Wesleyan at Dickinson State

Presentation at Mayville State

Valley City State at Dakota State

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;5-0;6-0

Northwestern, Iowa;5-0;6-0

Dordt;4-1;4-1

Midland;4-2;4-3

Dakota Wesleyan;3-2;3-3

Concordia, Neb.;3-3;3-3

Jamestown;2-3;2-4

Doane;2-4;2-4

Briar Cliff;1-4;1-5

Hastings;1-5;1-5

Mount Marty;0-6;0-6

Saturday, Oct. 9

Midland 59, Briar Cliff 7

Dakota Wesleyan 17, Doane 13

Concordia 24, Jamestown 17

Dordt 63, Mount Marty 21

Morningside 62, Hastings 7

Saturday, Oct. 16

Concordia at Mount Marty

Dakota Wesleyan at Dordt

Northwestern at Jamestown

Morningside at Briar Cliff

Hastings at Doane

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Denver 2-0-0, Minnesota-Duluth 2-0-0, North Dakota 2-0-0, Western Michigan 2-0-0, Nebraska-Omaha 3-1-0, St. Cloud State 3-1-0, Miami 1-1-0, Colorado College 0-1-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Oct. 8

North Dakota 6, Niagara 2

Western Michigan 4, Ferris State 0

Nebraska-Omaha 4, Maine 1

Minnesota State-Mankato 1, St. Cloud State 0

Minnesota-Duluth 4, Bemidji State 2

Denver 8, Arizona State 3

St. Lawrence 2, Colorado College 1

Saturday, Oct. 9

North Dakota 4, Niagara 0

Western Michigan 4, Ferris State 3

Nebraska-Omaha 5, Maine 3

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

Minnesota-Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1

Colorado College 1, St. Lawrence 1

Denver 4, Arizona State 3

Friday, Oct. 15

North Dakota at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Michigan State

Colorado College at Union

St. Cloud State at Minnesota

Alaska-Fairbanks at Nebraska-Omaha

Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth (Icebreaker tournament)

Denver at Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 16

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State

Miami at Michigan State

Colorado College at Union

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Providence or Minnesota State-Mankato (Icebreaker tournament)

Air Force at Denver

Sunday, Oct. 17

Alaska-Fairbanks at Nebraska-Omaha

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 3, U-MARY 0

At Marshall, Minn.

U-Mary;12;16;20

SMSU;25;25;25

U-MARY – Kills: Kayla Lewinski 9, Nehkyah Ellis 6, Bailey Harms 5, Emily Torborg 3, Olivia Dickerson 2, Maddie Cooper 2. Blocks: Harms 4, Lewinski 3, Ellis 1, Torborg 1, Dickerson 1. Assists: Kameron Selvig 15, Kaia Lill 7, Kaia Sueker 3. Digs: Sueker 14,Selvig 5, Ellis 5, Laura Petik 4, Cooper 2, Lill 1, Torborg 1, Lewinski 1. Aces: None.

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE – Kills: Angela Young 14, Meg Schmidt 15, Kaelyn Nichols 6, Emma VanHeel 3, Halle Jansen 2, Saari Kuehl 4. Blocks: Schmidt 2, Nichols 2, VanHeel 4, Jansen 1, Brooklyn Kusler 1, Kuehl 1. Assists: Payton Hjerleid 4, Schmidt 11, Rachel Fink 2, Sophie Johnson 19, VanHeel 1. Digs: Young 3, Hjerleid 15, Schmidt 13, Fink 4, Johnson 4, Nichols 2, Jansen 2, Kaitlyn Bingham 3. Aces: Schmidt 4, Fink 3, Nichols 1.

Records: U-Mary 3-15, 0-9 NSIC; Southwest Minnesota State 15-2, 7-2 NSIC.

CROSS COUNTRY

WEST REGION MEET

At Dickinson

GIRLS

Team results

1. Williston 50, 2. Minot 79, 3. Bismarck 97, 4. Legacy 104, 5. Century 171, 6. Mandan 181, 7. Jamestown 203, 8. Watford City 248, 9. Dickinson 295.

Individual results

1. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck, 18:27:29; 2. Eleni Lovgren, Williston, 18:39:95; 3. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 18:52:58; 4. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 19:08:42; 5. Dru Zander, Williston, 19:27:62; 6. Sophia Ness, Bismarck, 19:40:21; 7. Abby Eberle, Legacy, 19:47:16; 8. Scout Ulrickson, Minot, 19:50:50; 9. Jasmyn Mitchner, Minot, 19:56:91; 10. Maicee Burke, Minot, 19:56:91; 11. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:04:64; 12. Taya Fettig, Bismarck, 20:09:80; 13. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 20:09:80; 14. McKenzie Hildremyr, Legacy, 20:14:60; 15. Layna Hoffer, Jamestown, 20:15:83; 16. Leila Gregoire, Dickinson, 20:17:87; 17. Katie Olson, Watford City, 20:24:98; 18. Brooklyn Nygaard, Jamestown, 20:27:67; 19. Keeley Call, Williston, 20:30:83; 20. Brynna Ames, Williston, 20:36:09.

21. Angela Wold, Williston, 20:36:37; 22. Isabelle Simonson, Legacy, 20:37:32; 23. Kylie Wald, Century, 20:42:64; 24. Hailey Romans, Mandan, 20:43:32; 25. Amisa Miller, Minot, 20:43:62; 26. Addison Heck, Century, 20:44:70; 27. Kohlee Roberts, Minot, 20:46:53; 28. Bella Walth, Century, 20:48:93; 29. Alayna Wallejo, Legacy, 20:50:81; 30. Sierra Watterud, Williston, 20:52:24; 31. Maliah Burke, Minot, 21:04:14; 32. Brynn Crane, Legacy, 21:05:61; 33. Macy Crane, Legacy, 21:05:96; 34. Lucy Wistoff, Bismarck, 21:06:45; 35. Sophia Lade, Minot, 21:10:61; 36. Anna Bendish, Mandan, 21:13:68; 37. Eva Selensky, Legacy, 21:15:11; 38. Jacqueline Swanson, Williston, 21:15:65; 39. Rigby Haskins, Williston, 21:18:36; 40. Abi Rieck, Legacy, 21:24:95.

41. Bre Axt, Legacy, 21:24:95; 42. Aubrey Rost, Legacy, 21:26:44; 43. Taylor Gabbert, Legacy, 21:28:26; 44. Zoe Reichenberger, Bismarck, 21:36:28; 45. Reagan Roth, Century, 21:36:75; 46. Emma Solberg, Williston, 21:39:52; 47. Lauren Woeste, Legacy, 21:40:64; 48. Neely Reichenberger, Bismarck, 21:42:28; 49. Lindsey Schroeder, Century, 21:50:33; 50. Emma Flieth, Jamestown, 21:53:25; 51. Peyton Laser, Dickinson, 21:54:38; 52. Julie Folk, Minot, 21:55:94; 53. Halle Wetsch, Bismarck, 21:58:39; 54. Huntlie Carrier, Williston, 22:05:94; 55. Anna Pippenger, Williston, 22:06:74; 56. Lola Olson, Watford City, 22:12:09; 57. Sundriana Shane, Mandan, 22:12:54; 58. Madison Rick, Jamestown, 22:14:90; 59. Mandy Schmidt, Minot, 22:20:46; 60. Cyera Moore, Mandan, 22:24:75.

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Eleni Lovgren, Williston 

Coach of the Year: Chase Gregory, Wiliston

BOYS

Team results

1. Williston 43, 2. Bismarck, 49, 3. Century 73, 4. Dickinson 93, 5. Legacy 112, 6. Minot 180, 7. Jamestown 204, 8. Mandan 213, 9. Watford City 313.

Individual results

1. Ivan Askim, Williston, 15:48:89. 2. Griffin House, Century, 15:55:81; 3. Fynn Krenz, Williston, 16:00:74; 4. AJ Ash, Dickinson, 16:04:09; 5. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck, 16:11:65; 6. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 16:15:56; 7. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson, 16:23:46; 8. Ethan Moe, Williston, 16:31:11; 9. Chase Hoechst, Century, 16:49:08; 10. Owen Hintz, Bismarck, 16:53:04; 11. Noah Cowley, Bismarck, 16:57:75; 12. Cullen Flieth, Jamestown, 17:01:24; 13. Ivar Martell, Legacy, 17:01:93; 14. Brody Ferderer, Century, 17:02:87; 15. Charles Hardcastle, Williston, 17:04:11; 16. Kolden Kringen, Williston, 17:07:05; 17. Gabe Hanson, Bismarck, 17:08:07; 18. Oscar Hultz, Minot, 17:08:71; 19. Kyle Marcotte, Legacy, 17:10:18; 20. Jace Cofer, Dickinson, 17:10:94.

21. Gavyn Graham, Century, 17:11:23; 22. Benjamin Harris, Minot, 17:11:72; 23. Hunter Hart, Williston, 17:14:37; 24. Truitt Brannan, Legacy, 17:23:45; 25. Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 17:23:10; 26. Morgon Brindley, Legacy, 17:24:76; 27. Jonathan Nistler, Century, 17:25:86; 28. Jaxsyn Olson, Bismarck, 17:27:52; 29. Ben Fryhling, Century, 17:32:84; 30. Eric Hasby, Legacy, 17:40:35; 31. Justin Hale, Mandan, 17:43:08; 32. Thomas Haskins, Williston, 17:46:44; 33. Isaac Flanagan, Legacy, 17:48:83; 34. Derek Shannon, Legacy, 17:52:08; 35. Brett Hetland, Century, 17:53:88; 36. Dalton Fleckenstein, Legacy, 17:56:21; 37. Jake Skabo, Dickinson, 17:57:88; 38. Nolan Howey, Minot, 18:04:78; 39. Logan Ackman, Williston, 18:10:44.

40. Ethan Igl, Jamestown, 18:10:44; 41. Terry Brownotter, Mandan, 18:11:66; 42. Caleb Fabian, Jamestown, 18:12:41; 43. Michael Ouradnik, Legacy, 18:14:15; 44. Christopher Ramsey, Mandan, 18:15:43; 45. Tracy Aune, Dickinson, 18:18:59; 46. Zach Jeffers, Century, 18:19:89; 47. Djiby Diallo, Bismarck, 18:20:32; 48. Michael Pfliger, Mandan, 18:20:67; 49. Charles Hale, Mandan, 18:21:08; 50. Cooper Fjeld, Minot, 18:24:28; 51. Jack Schauer, Jamestown, 18:26:20; 52. Boston Klingbeil, Minot, 18:29:30; 53. Max Lefor, Dickinson, 18:32:81; 54. Tanner Edwards, Watford City, 18:36:60; 55. Evander Long, Watford City, 18:39:72; 56. Ethan Henderson, Minot, 18:44:02; 57. Carson Wistisen, Minot, 18:52:88; 58. Caleb Roth, Minot, 18:55:11; 59. Micah Stoudt, Jamestown, 19:08:98; 60. Aidon Rodakowski, Dickinson, 19:13:53.

Individual awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Griffin House, Century

Coach of the Year: Shane Wahlstrom, Williston

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1: R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley (4-4) at R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1)

Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher (4-4) at R5#2 South Border (7-1)

Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie (5-3) at R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne (5-3)

Game 4: R3#3 Four Winds (3-5) at R4#2 St. John (5-3)

Game 5: R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (6-2) at R6#2 Mott-Regent (4-4)

Game 6: R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (2-5) at B7#2 Berthold (5-3)

Game 7: R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page (5-3) at R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2)

Game 8: R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-4) at R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake (7-1)

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 9: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)

Game 10: Winner Game 2 at No. 8 seed Hettinger-Scranton (6-2)

Game 11: Winner Game 3 at No. 4 seed Bottineau (8-0)

Game 12: Winner Game 4 at No. 5 seed Nelson County (8-0)

Game 13: Winner Game 5 at No. 2 seed New Salem-Almont (8-0)

Game 14: Winner Game 6 at No. 7 seed Divide County (7-1)

Game 15: Winner Game 7 at No. 3 seed Cavalier (8-0)

Game 16: Winner Game 8 at No. 6 seed Surrey (6-1)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.

6-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, Oct. 8

#5 Drake-Anamoose 80, #4 Midway-Minto 74

Saturday, Oct. 9

Game 2: #3 Trenton 71, #6 Mandaree 0

Semifinals

Friday, Oct. 15

#5 Drake-Anamoose (2-4) at #1 North Border (5-0), 7 p.m.

#3 Trenton (5-2) at #2 Center-Stanton (4-1), 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Oct. 23

At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Third place

At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

NAHL

BISMARCK 3, ABERDEEN 2

At VFW Sports Center

Aberdeen;0;1;1;--;2

Bismarck;1;0;2;--;3

First period

1. Bismarck, Paul Huglen (Luke Roelofs), 15:28.

Second period

2. Aberdeen, Devon Carlstrom (Nate Mann, Kyle Gaffney), 11:13.

Third period

3. Aberdeen, Landry Schmuck (Chase Davis, Jacob Bosse), 6:10. 4. Bismarck, Jack McLean (Isaac Novak), 8:39. 5. Bismarck, Novak (Roelofs, Adam Pietila), 19:16.

Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Greg Orosz 13-9-10—32 saves. Bismarck – Erik Forss 10-8-9—27 save.

Penalties: Aberdeen 6 for 23 minutes. Bismarck 4 for 19 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 2-9 4 points; Aberdeen 5-5 10 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;7;2;1;15

Austin;6;2;1;13

St. Cloud;5;2;0;10

Aberdeen;5;5;0;10

Minot;3;6;1;7

Bismarck;2;8;0;4

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;7;3;2;16

Northeast;6;6;0;12

Jamestown;5;4;1;11

Maine;5;3;0;10

New Jersey;5;6;0;10

Johnstown;4;5;0;8

Danbury;2;6;2;6

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;8;2;0;16

Fairbanks;7;2;1;15

Minnesota Magicians;7;5;0;14

Minnesota Wilderness;5;2;1;11

Anchorage;5;3;1;11

Chippewa;5;6;0;10

Janesville;3;6;1;7

Kenai River;1;9;0;2

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Wichita Falls;5;4;1;11

Amarillo;5;3;0;10

Odessa;5;3;0;10

Shreveport;4;3;1;9

New Mexico;4;2;0;8

Corpus Christi;4;4;0;8

Lone Star;3;3;2;8

El Paso;3;5;0;6

Friday, Oct. 8

Aberdeen 4, Bismarck 1

Maryland 6, Northeast 2

Danbury 2, Jamestown 1

Johnstown 7, New Jersey 1

Springfield 4, Chippewa 3

Minnesota Magicians 5, Janesville 3

Austin 5, St. Cloud 3

Corpus Christi 3, Wichita Falls 2

Shreveport 5, El Paso 3

New Mexico 6, Lone Star 3

North Iowa 3, Minot 2

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bismarck 3, Aberdeen 2

New Jersey 3, Johnstown 1

Maryland 4, Northeast 1

Jamestown 4, Danbury 3, OT

Springfield 4, Chippewa 1

Janesville 6, Minnesota Magicians 3

Wichita Falls 3, Corpus Christi 1

Shreveport 1, El Paso 0

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 0

North Iowa 6, Minot 3

Sunday, Oct. 10

Odessa at Corpus Christi

Friday, Oct. 15

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Jamestown

Maine at Johnstown

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Minot at North Iowa

Odessa at El Paso

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Springfield at Anchorage

Chippewa at Fairbanks

Saturday, Oct. 16

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

Maine at Johnstown

New Jersey at Northeast

Maryland at Jamestown

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness

Corpus Christi at New Mexico

Minot at North Iowa

Odessa at El Paso

Springfield at Anchorage

Chippewa at Fairbanks

Sunday, Oct. 17

Springfield at Anchorage

RODEO

BADLANDS CIRCUIT RODEO FINALS

At Minot

Bareback Riding: 1. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 87 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Adam’s Pet; 2. Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb. 80; 3. Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D. 79.

Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Riley Reiss, Manning, N.D. and Joe Wilson Martin, S.D. 4.2 seconds each; 3. Sterling Lee, Rhame, N.D. 4.4; 4. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 4.6.

Team Roping: 1. (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D./Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. and Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, Wyo. and Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, S.D. 4.3 seconds each; 3. Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D./Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, Wyo. 4.4; 4. Guy Howell, Belle Fourche, S.D./Levi O’Keefe, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4.9.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 86 points on Sutton Rodeo’s South Point; 2. Dusty Hausauer, Dickinson, N.D. 85; Taygen Schuelke, Onida, S.D. 84; Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 82.

Breakaway roping: 1. Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz. 3.0 seconds; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D. 3.3; 3. (tie) Syerra (CY) Christensen, Kennebec, S.D. and Deven Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo. 3.4 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Welsh, Gillette, Wyo. 13.39 seconds; 2. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 13.48; 3. (tie) Ellie Bard, Sheridan, Wyo. and Allison Pauley, Honey Creek, Iowa 13.50 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, Dupree, S.D. 9.1 seconds; 2. Jason Schaffer, Broadus, Mont. 10.1; 3. Rance Johnson, Philip, S.D. 10.2; 4. Tanner Stec, Bassett, Neb. 10.3.

Bull riding: 1. TJ Schmidt, Belle Fourche, S.D. 86 points on Muddy Creek Rodeo’s Black Water; 2. Riggin Shippy, Colome, S.D 82; 3. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 80; no other qualified ride.

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 4, Niagara 0

College football

Concordia, Neb. 24, Jamestown 17

Minnesota-Duluth 31, Mary 27

Minnesota State-Moorhead 29, Minot State 17

NDSCS 30, Rochester 13

North Dakota State 34, Northern Iowa 20

South Dakota 20, North Dakota 13

Valley City State 44, Presentation College 10

Waldorf 52, Mayville State 51

College volleyball

Denver 3, North Dakota 1

Jamestown 3, Mount Marty 0

Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota State 1

Southwest Minnesota State 3, Mary 0

Valley City State 3, Presentation 0

High school football

Trenton 71, Mandaree 0

High school volleyball

Heart River 3, Mott-Regent 0

High school boys soccer

State tournament at Jamestown

Championship

Fargo Davies 1, Fargo Shanley 0 (SO)

Third place

West Fargo Sheyenne 1, Grand Forks Red River 0

Fifth place

Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck 2

