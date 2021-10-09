Area Scores: Oct. 10

BOYS TENNIS
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Grand Forks
SINGLES
Semifinals
Logan Sandberg, Grand Forks Central, def. Ryder McDonald, GFC, 6-4, 6-1; Kai Pierce, Fargo Shanley, def. Ethan Raan, West Fargo Sheyenne, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Third place
Raan, WFS, def. McDonald, GFC, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Championship
Sandberg, GFC, def. Pierce, Shan, 6-1, 6-0.
Consoaltion semifinals
Kellen Johnson, Grand Forks Red River, def. Mason Haugenoe, Williston 6-2, 6-4; Jake McCormick, Fargo Davies, def. Kasen Baer, WFS, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Fifth place
McCormick, FD, def. Johnson, RR, 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Semifinals
Anthony Janes-Jay Moylan, Legacy, def. Cole Wilber-Evan Panzer, GFC, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 7-5; Espen Schneider-Saylor Kuenzel, RR, def. Zach Diehl-Aidan Diehl, Minot, 6-4, 6-4
Third place
Wilber-Panzer, GFC, def. Z.Diehl-A.Diehl, Min, 6-4, 6-1.
Consolation semifinals
Gage Orr-Mason Lunzman, Jamestown, def. Karter Hatzenbuhler-Brady Helbling, Mandan, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Seth Zeltinger-Kai Kringlie, Valley City, def. Mason Christensen-Will Solberg, WFS, 6-2, 6-4.
Fifth place
Zeltinger-Kringlie, VC, def. Orr-Lunzman, J, 6-3, 6-3.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
FARGO SCHEELS INVITE
Bismarck High statistics
Kills: Payton Foster 3, Emily Stonecipher 14, Kenadi Renner 14, Gyeneveve Burchinal 12, Tayla Andersen 25, Brooke Curtis 7. Blocks: P.Foster 0.5, Stonecipher 1, Renner 1, Burchinal 2. Curtis 3.5. Assists: P.Foster 61, Mia Hinsz 3, Renner 1, Curtis 1. Digs: Abby Lardy 1, Taylor Schmitcke 11, P.Foster 27, Hinsz 31, Stonecipher 12, Renner 25, Burchinal 4, Andersen 7, Curtis 9, Madi Foster 2. Aces: P.Foster 2, Hinsz 4, Stonecipher 4, Burchinal 3.
Century results
Century def. Sioux Falls Lincoln 25-21, 25-16
Bismarck def. Century 25-20, 25-23
Century def. West Fargo 25-23, 23-25, 15-12
Century stats
Kills: Claire Bauman 10, Macy Fridgen 1, Delani Clarke 4, Camryn Harter 14, Logan Nissley 20, Autumn Ketterling 2, Halle Mattern 1, Atrianna Backman 1, Dylan Dennis 4, Abby Fletcher 7. Blocks: Bauman 1, Frdgen 4.5, Harter 1.5, Nissley 0.5, Dennis 1. Assists: Jaycie Clarke 5, D.Clarke 33, Nissley 7, Mattern 3, Fletcher 27. Digs: J.Clarke 32, Bayman 5, Fridgen 3, D.Clarke 22, Harter 1, Nissley 33, Ketterling 14, Mattern 26, Dennis 2, Fletcher 2. Aces: J.Clarke 2, Fridgen 3, Nissley 4.
Legacy results
Legacy 2, Fargo Oak Grove 2
Legacy 2, Sioux Falls Jefferson 1
Minot 2, Legacy 1
Legacy 2, Wahpeton 1
Legacy stats
Kills: Halle Severson 23, Micah Nagel 22, Asiah Gross 21, Breena Sand 15, Chelsa Krom 14, Brooklyn Brendel 9, Madi Colby 6, Reese Duchsherer 4, JoAnna Fleckenstein 2, Aleah McPherson 1, Anna Sorensen 1. Aces: Krom 3, Duchsherer 3, Josie Hawn 3, Colby 2, Gross 2, Fleckenstein 1, Severson 1. Assists: Colby 86, Duchsherer 9, Fleckenstein 6, Josie Hawn 1, Gross 1, Krom 1, Brendel 1, Nagel 1. Digs: Fleckenstein 46, Colby 22, Sand 21, Duchsherer 15, Gross 14, Krom 12, Nagel 11, Maddie Deics 9, Paisley Kleven 8, Hawn 6, Severson 4, Payten Ell 1, Brendel 1. Blocks: Krom 7, Brendel 3, Colby 3, Severson 1.5, Gross 1, Nagel 1.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
HEART RIVER 3, MOTT-REGENT 0
Mott-Regent;10;11;18
Heart River;25;25;25
MOTT-REGENT – Kills: Jazlyn Ottmar 5, Kattie Honeyman 3, MaryJane Mayer 3. Blocks: Kierra Wiesinger 1. Assists: Sophie Johnson 8, Honeyman 5. Digs: Jenessa Zentner 5, Ottmar 4, Mayer 2. Aces: Honeyman 3, Mayer 2, Zentner 1.
HEART RIVER – Kills: Taylar Fagerberg 13, Meg Silbernagwel 9, Jordan Buckman 4. Blocks: Lelani Privratsky 1. Assists: Privratsky 24, Silbernagel 2. Digs: Privratsky 8, Abby Talkington 7, Silbernagel 7. Aces: Silbernagel 4, Buckman 3, Molly Robb 2.
WASHBURN 3, STANDING ROCK 0
SR;10;12;23
Washburn;25;25;25
STANDING ROCK – Aces: Heavyn Eagle 2. Assists: Skylar Luger 7. Digs: Havannah Eagle 28. Kills: Josey Kelly 3, Elyce Bradley 2, Sean Youngbird 2. Blocks: Kelly 3, Youngbird 2.
WASHBURN -- Aces: Hannah Westrick 4, Sydney Schmit 4, Ginger Goven 3, Olivia Retterath 3. Assists: Retterath 12, Westrick 11, Lauren Braun 2. Digs: Sydney Shoemaker 11, Schmit 6, Goven 6. Kills: Goven 10, Molly Jennings 10, Ashlyn Schmitz 5, Schmit 4.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 34, NORTHERN IOWA 20
At Fargo
UND;0;10;7;3;--;20
NDSU;10;3;14;7;--;34
First quarter
NDSU: Christian Watson 85 yard pass from Quincy Patterson (Jake Reinholz kick), 7:37.
NDSU: Reinholz 27 field goal, 3:37.
Second quarter
UNI: Isaiah Weston 44 pass from Theo Day (Matthew Cook kick), 11:24.
UNI: Cook 33 field goal, 3:00.
NDSU: Reinholz 22 field goal, :23.
Third quarter
NDSU: Patterson 4 run (Reinholz kick), 11:46.
NDSU: Noah Gindorff 4 pass from Patterson (Reinholz kick), 9:02.
UNI: Dom Williams 5 run (Cook kick), 7:39.
Fourth quarter
NDSU: Patterson 4 run (Reinholz kick), 14:09.
UNI: Cook 44 field goal, 9:08.
Individual statistics
Rushing: UNI – Bradrick Shaw 10-44, Williams 9-35, Day 10-28, Vance McShane 3-17. NDSU – Patterson 12-60, Hunter Luepke 10-40, Kobe Johnson 10-39, Watson 2-18, Dominic Gonnella 5-12, TaMerik Williams 2-10, Jalen Bussey 2-2.
Passing: UNI – Day 12-31 257 yards, 1 TD. NDSU – Patterson 11-21 182 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving: UNI – Isaiah Weston 5-181, Quan Hampton 5-53, Vance McShane 1-12, Deion McShane 1-11. NDSU – Watson 5-163, Gindorff 2-11, Phoenix Sproless 2-8, Braylon Henderson 1-0, Luepke 1-0.
Interceptions: None.
Records: North Dakota State 5-0; Northern Iowa 3-2.
SOUTH DAKOTA 20, NORTH DAKOTA 13
At Vermillion, S.D.
UND;7;0;3;3;--;13
USD;10;0;7;3;--;20
First quarter
USD: Vander Esch 7 yard pass from Carson Camp (Mason Lorber kick), 11:05.
USD: Lorber 37 field goal, 3:36.
UND: Brock Boltmann 14 pass from Tommy Schuster, :20.
Second quarter
No scoring.
Third quarter
USD: Wesley Eliodor 24 pass from Camp (Lorber kick), 8:25.
UND: Brady Stevens 41 field goal, 2:24.
Fourth quarter
USD: Lorber 54 field goal, 12:15.
UND: Stevens 25 field goal, 5:52.
Individual statistics
Rushing: UND – Schuster 24-37 208 yards, 1 TD. USD – Camp 16-23 179 yards, 2 TD.
Rushing: UND – Otis Weah 15-58, Quincy Vaughn 1-2, Schuster 3-(-10). USD – Travis Theis 23-138, Nate Thomas 12-49, Camp 7-11.
Receiving: UND – Brock Boltman 5-47, Jacob Richter 2-40, Luke Skokna 6-31, Adam Zavalney 2-27, Marcus Preston 2-26, Weah 2-16, Bo Belquist 3-14, Jack Wright 1-10, Isaiah Smith 1-(-3). USD – Vander Esch 8-92, Wesley Eliodor 2-30, Austin Goehring 2-19, Jaevon McQuitty 1-15, Carter Bell 2-13, Brett Samson 1-10.
Interceptions: None.
Records: South Dakota 4-2; North Dakota 2-3.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL STANDINGS
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;5-1
Minnesota-Duluth;5-1
Wayne State;5-1
Bemidji State;4-2
Minnesota State-Mankato;4-2
Northern State;4-2
Sioux Falls;4-2
Minnesota State-Moorhead;3-3
Winona State;3-3
Mary;2-4
Southwest Minnesota State;2-4
Concordia-St. Paul;1-5
Minot State;0-6
Upper Iowa;0-6
Saturday, Oct. 9
Minnesota-Duluth 31, Mary 27
Bemidji State 42, Concordia-St. Paul 14
Augustana 37, Upper Iowa 20
Wayne State 35, Minnesota State-Mankato 24
Northern State 52, Winona State 49
Minnesota State-Moorhead 29, Minot State 17
Sioux Falls 35, Southwest Minnesota State 7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Mary at Sioux Falls, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Upper Iowa
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State
Augustana at Wayne State
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State
Minot State at Northern State
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
Southern Illinois;3-0;5-1
North Dakota State;2-0;5-0
South Dakota;2-1;4-2
Missouri State;2-1;3-2
South Dakota State;1-1;4-1
Northern Iowa;1-1;3-2
Indiana State;1-2;3-3
Youngstown State;1-2;2-3
Western Illinois;1-2;1-5
Illinois State;0-2;2-3
North Dakota;0-2;2-3
Saturday, Oct. 9
North Dakota State 34, Northern Iowa 20
South Dakota 20, North Dakota 13
Indiana State 37, Western Illinois 28
Youngstown State 41, Missouri State 33
Southern Illinois 42, South Dakota State 41, OT
Saturday, Oct. 16
North Dakota at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
North Dakota State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.
South Dakota State at Western Illinois
Indiana State at Missouri State
South Dakota at Northern Iowa
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Valley City State;4-0;6-0
Dickinson State;3-0;3-2
Waldorf;3-1;5-1
Dakota State;2-2;4-3
Iowa Wesleyan;0-1;1-5
Mayville State;0-4;0-7
Presentation;0-4;0-7
Saturday, Oct. 9
Dickinson State 34, Dakota State 14
Waldorf 52, Mayville State 51
Valley City State 44, Presentation 10
Saturday, Oct. 16
Iowa Wesleyan at Dickinson State
Presentation at Mayville State
Valley City State at Dakota State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Morningside;5-0;6-0
Northwestern, Iowa;5-0;6-0
Dordt;4-1;4-1
Midland;4-2;4-3
Dakota Wesleyan;3-2;3-3
Concordia, Neb.;3-3;3-3
Jamestown;2-3;2-4
Doane;2-4;2-4
Briar Cliff;1-4;1-5
Hastings;1-5;1-5
Mount Marty;0-6;0-6
Saturday, Oct. 9
Midland 59, Briar Cliff 7
Dakota Wesleyan 17, Doane 13
Concordia 24, Jamestown 17
Dordt 63, Mount Marty 21
Morningside 62, Hastings 7
Saturday, Oct. 16
Concordia at Mount Marty
Dakota Wesleyan at Dordt
Northwestern at Jamestown
Morningside at Briar Cliff
Hastings at Doane
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Denver;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Miami;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Denver 2-0-0, Minnesota-Duluth 2-0-0, North Dakota 2-0-0, Western Michigan 2-0-0, Nebraska-Omaha 3-1-0, St. Cloud State 3-1-0, Miami 1-1-0, Colorado College 0-1-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Oct. 8
North Dakota 6, Niagara 2
Western Michigan 4, Ferris State 0
Nebraska-Omaha 4, Maine 1
Minnesota State-Mankato 1, St. Cloud State 0
Minnesota-Duluth 4, Bemidji State 2
Denver 8, Arizona State 3
St. Lawrence 2, Colorado College 1
Saturday, Oct. 9
North Dakota 4, Niagara 0
Western Michigan 4, Ferris State 3
Nebraska-Omaha 5, Maine 3
St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 1
Minnesota-Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1
Colorado College 1, St. Lawrence 1
Denver 4, Arizona State 3
Friday, Oct. 15
North Dakota at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Michigan State
Colorado College at Union
St. Cloud State at Minnesota
Alaska-Fairbanks at Nebraska-Omaha
Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth (Icebreaker tournament)
Denver at Air Force
Saturday, Oct. 16
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State
Miami at Michigan State
Colorado College at Union
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Providence or Minnesota State-Mankato (Icebreaker tournament)
Air Force at Denver
Sunday, Oct. 17
Alaska-Fairbanks at Nebraska-Omaha
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 3, U-MARY 0
At Marshall, Minn.
U-Mary;12;16;20
SMSU;25;25;25
U-MARY – Kills: Kayla Lewinski 9, Nehkyah Ellis 6, Bailey Harms 5, Emily Torborg 3, Olivia Dickerson 2, Maddie Cooper 2. Blocks: Harms 4, Lewinski 3, Ellis 1, Torborg 1, Dickerson 1. Assists: Kameron Selvig 15, Kaia Lill 7, Kaia Sueker 3. Digs: Sueker 14,Selvig 5, Ellis 5, Laura Petik 4, Cooper 2, Lill 1, Torborg 1, Lewinski 1. Aces: None.
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE – Kills: Angela Young 14, Meg Schmidt 15, Kaelyn Nichols 6, Emma VanHeel 3, Halle Jansen 2, Saari Kuehl 4. Blocks: Schmidt 2, Nichols 2, VanHeel 4, Jansen 1, Brooklyn Kusler 1, Kuehl 1. Assists: Payton Hjerleid 4, Schmidt 11, Rachel Fink 2, Sophie Johnson 19, VanHeel 1. Digs: Young 3, Hjerleid 15, Schmidt 13, Fink 4, Johnson 4, Nichols 2, Jansen 2, Kaitlyn Bingham 3. Aces: Schmidt 4, Fink 3, Nichols 1.
Records: U-Mary 3-15, 0-9 NSIC; Southwest Minnesota State 15-2, 7-2 NSIC.
CROSS COUNTRY
WEST REGION MEET
At Dickinson
GIRLS
Team results
1. Williston 50, 2. Minot 79, 3. Bismarck 97, 4. Legacy 104, 5. Century 171, 6. Mandan 181, 7. Jamestown 203, 8. Watford City 248, 9. Dickinson 295.
Individual results
1. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck, 18:27:29; 2. Eleni Lovgren, Williston, 18:39:95; 3. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City, 18:52:58; 4. Acey Elkins, Mandan, 19:08:42; 5. Dru Zander, Williston, 19:27:62; 6. Sophia Ness, Bismarck, 19:40:21; 7. Abby Eberle, Legacy, 19:47:16; 8. Scout Ulrickson, Minot, 19:50:50; 9. Jasmyn Mitchner, Minot, 19:56:91; 10. Maicee Burke, Minot, 19:56:91; 11. Cambree Moss, Williston, 20:04:64; 12. Taya Fettig, Bismarck, 20:09:80; 13. Marenn Larsen, Williston, 20:09:80; 14. McKenzie Hildremyr, Legacy, 20:14:60; 15. Layna Hoffer, Jamestown, 20:15:83; 16. Leila Gregoire, Dickinson, 20:17:87; 17. Katie Olson, Watford City, 20:24:98; 18. Brooklyn Nygaard, Jamestown, 20:27:67; 19. Keeley Call, Williston, 20:30:83; 20. Brynna Ames, Williston, 20:36:09.
21. Angela Wold, Williston, 20:36:37; 22. Isabelle Simonson, Legacy, 20:37:32; 23. Kylie Wald, Century, 20:42:64; 24. Hailey Romans, Mandan, 20:43:32; 25. Amisa Miller, Minot, 20:43:62; 26. Addison Heck, Century, 20:44:70; 27. Kohlee Roberts, Minot, 20:46:53; 28. Bella Walth, Century, 20:48:93; 29. Alayna Wallejo, Legacy, 20:50:81; 30. Sierra Watterud, Williston, 20:52:24; 31. Maliah Burke, Minot, 21:04:14; 32. Brynn Crane, Legacy, 21:05:61; 33. Macy Crane, Legacy, 21:05:96; 34. Lucy Wistoff, Bismarck, 21:06:45; 35. Sophia Lade, Minot, 21:10:61; 36. Anna Bendish, Mandan, 21:13:68; 37. Eva Selensky, Legacy, 21:15:11; 38. Jacqueline Swanson, Williston, 21:15:65; 39. Rigby Haskins, Williston, 21:18:36; 40. Abi Rieck, Legacy, 21:24:95.
41. Bre Axt, Legacy, 21:24:95; 42. Aubrey Rost, Legacy, 21:26:44; 43. Taylor Gabbert, Legacy, 21:28:26; 44. Zoe Reichenberger, Bismarck, 21:36:28; 45. Reagan Roth, Century, 21:36:75; 46. Emma Solberg, Williston, 21:39:52; 47. Lauren Woeste, Legacy, 21:40:64; 48. Neely Reichenberger, Bismarck, 21:42:28; 49. Lindsey Schroeder, Century, 21:50:33; 50. Emma Flieth, Jamestown, 21:53:25; 51. Peyton Laser, Dickinson, 21:54:38; 52. Julie Folk, Minot, 21:55:94; 53. Halle Wetsch, Bismarck, 21:58:39; 54. Huntlie Carrier, Williston, 22:05:94; 55. Anna Pippenger, Williston, 22:06:74; 56. Lola Olson, Watford City, 22:12:09; 57. Sundriana Shane, Mandan, 22:12:54; 58. Madison Rick, Jamestown, 22:14:90; 59. Mandy Schmidt, Minot, 22:20:46; 60. Cyera Moore, Mandan, 22:24:75.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Eleni Lovgren, Williston
Coach of the Year: Chase Gregory, Wiliston
BOYS
Team results
1. Williston 43, 2. Bismarck, 49, 3. Century 73, 4. Dickinson 93, 5. Legacy 112, 6. Minot 180, 7. Jamestown 204, 8. Mandan 213, 9. Watford City 313.
Individual results
1. Ivan Askim, Williston, 15:48:89. 2. Griffin House, Century, 15:55:81; 3. Fynn Krenz, Williston, 16:00:74; 4. AJ Ash, Dickinson, 16:04:09; 5. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck, 16:11:65; 6. Parker Hintz, Bismarck, 16:15:56; 7. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson, 16:23:46; 8. Ethan Moe, Williston, 16:31:11; 9. Chase Hoechst, Century, 16:49:08; 10. Owen Hintz, Bismarck, 16:53:04; 11. Noah Cowley, Bismarck, 16:57:75; 12. Cullen Flieth, Jamestown, 17:01:24; 13. Ivar Martell, Legacy, 17:01:93; 14. Brody Ferderer, Century, 17:02:87; 15. Charles Hardcastle, Williston, 17:04:11; 16. Kolden Kringen, Williston, 17:07:05; 17. Gabe Hanson, Bismarck, 17:08:07; 18. Oscar Hultz, Minot, 17:08:71; 19. Kyle Marcotte, Legacy, 17:10:18; 20. Jace Cofer, Dickinson, 17:10:94.
21. Gavyn Graham, Century, 17:11:23; 22. Benjamin Harris, Minot, 17:11:72; 23. Hunter Hart, Williston, 17:14:37; 24. Truitt Brannan, Legacy, 17:23:45; 25. Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 17:23:10; 26. Morgon Brindley, Legacy, 17:24:76; 27. Jonathan Nistler, Century, 17:25:86; 28. Jaxsyn Olson, Bismarck, 17:27:52; 29. Ben Fryhling, Century, 17:32:84; 30. Eric Hasby, Legacy, 17:40:35; 31. Justin Hale, Mandan, 17:43:08; 32. Thomas Haskins, Williston, 17:46:44; 33. Isaac Flanagan, Legacy, 17:48:83; 34. Derek Shannon, Legacy, 17:52:08; 35. Brett Hetland, Century, 17:53:88; 36. Dalton Fleckenstein, Legacy, 17:56:21; 37. Jake Skabo, Dickinson, 17:57:88; 38. Nolan Howey, Minot, 18:04:78; 39. Logan Ackman, Williston, 18:10:44.
40. Ethan Igl, Jamestown, 18:10:44; 41. Terry Brownotter, Mandan, 18:11:66; 42. Caleb Fabian, Jamestown, 18:12:41; 43. Michael Ouradnik, Legacy, 18:14:15; 44. Christopher Ramsey, Mandan, 18:15:43; 45. Tracy Aune, Dickinson, 18:18:59; 46. Zach Jeffers, Century, 18:19:89; 47. Djiby Diallo, Bismarck, 18:20:32; 48. Michael Pfliger, Mandan, 18:20:67; 49. Charles Hale, Mandan, 18:21:08; 50. Cooper Fjeld, Minot, 18:24:28; 51. Jack Schauer, Jamestown, 18:26:20; 52. Boston Klingbeil, Minot, 18:29:30; 53. Max Lefor, Dickinson, 18:32:81; 54. Tanner Edwards, Watford City, 18:36:60; 55. Evander Long, Watford City, 18:39:72; 56. Ethan Henderson, Minot, 18:44:02; 57. Carson Wistisen, Minot, 18:52:88; 58. Caleb Roth, Minot, 18:55:11; 59. Micah Stoudt, Jamestown, 19:08:98; 60. Aidon Rodakowski, Dickinson, 19:13:53.
Individual awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Griffin House, Century
Coach of the Year: Shane Wahlstrom, Williston
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 16
Game 1: R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley (4-4) at R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1)
Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher (4-4) at R5#2 South Border (7-1)
Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie (5-3) at R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne (5-3)
Game 4: R3#3 Four Winds (3-5) at R4#2 St. John (5-3)
Game 5: R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (6-2) at R6#2 Mott-Regent (4-4)
Game 6: R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (2-5) at B7#2 Berthold (5-3)
Game 7: R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page (5-3) at R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2)
Game 8: R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-4) at R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake (7-1)
Second round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 9: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)
Game 10: Winner Game 2 at No. 8 seed Hettinger-Scranton (6-2)
Game 11: Winner Game 3 at No. 4 seed Bottineau (8-0)
Game 12: Winner Game 4 at No. 5 seed Nelson County (8-0)
Game 13: Winner Game 5 at No. 2 seed New Salem-Almont (8-0)
Game 14: Winner Game 6 at No. 7 seed Divide County (7-1)
Game 15: Winner Game 7 at No. 3 seed Cavalier (8-0)
Game 16: Winner Game 8 at No. 6 seed Surrey (6-1)
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18
Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Dakota Bowl, Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.
6-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, Oct. 8
#5 Drake-Anamoose 80, #4 Midway-Minto 74
Saturday, Oct. 9
Game 2: #3 Trenton 71, #6 Mandaree 0
Semifinals
Friday, Oct. 15
#5 Drake-Anamoose (2-4) at #1 North Border (5-0), 7 p.m.
#3 Trenton (5-2) at #2 Center-Stanton (4-1), 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Oct. 23
At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Third place
At Duane Carlson Stadium, Minot
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
NAHL
BISMARCK 3, ABERDEEN 2
At VFW Sports Center
Aberdeen;0;1;1;--;2
Bismarck;1;0;2;--;3
First period
1. Bismarck, Paul Huglen (Luke Roelofs), 15:28.
Second period
2. Aberdeen, Devon Carlstrom (Nate Mann, Kyle Gaffney), 11:13.
Third period
3. Aberdeen, Landry Schmuck (Chase Davis, Jacob Bosse), 6:10. 4. Bismarck, Jack McLean (Isaac Novak), 8:39. 5. Bismarck, Novak (Roelofs, Adam Pietila), 19:16.
Goalie saves: Aberdeen – Greg Orosz 13-9-10—32 saves. Bismarck – Erik Forss 10-8-9—27 save.
Penalties: Aberdeen 6 for 23 minutes. Bismarck 4 for 19 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 2-9 4 points; Aberdeen 5-5 10 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;7;2;1;15
Austin;6;2;1;13
St. Cloud;5;2;0;10
Aberdeen;5;5;0;10
Minot;3;6;1;7
Bismarck;2;8;0;4
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;7;3;2;16
Northeast;6;6;0;12
Jamestown;5;4;1;11
Maine;5;3;0;10
New Jersey;5;6;0;10
Johnstown;4;5;0;8
Danbury;2;6;2;6
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;8;2;0;16
Fairbanks;7;2;1;15
Minnesota Magicians;7;5;0;14
Minnesota Wilderness;5;2;1;11
Anchorage;5;3;1;11
Chippewa;5;6;0;10
Janesville;3;6;1;7
Kenai River;1;9;0;2
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Wichita Falls;5;4;1;11
Amarillo;5;3;0;10
Odessa;5;3;0;10
Shreveport;4;3;1;9
New Mexico;4;2;0;8
Corpus Christi;4;4;0;8
Lone Star;3;3;2;8
El Paso;3;5;0;6
Friday, Oct. 8
Aberdeen 4, Bismarck 1
Maryland 6, Northeast 2
Danbury 2, Jamestown 1
Johnstown 7, New Jersey 1
Springfield 4, Chippewa 3
Minnesota Magicians 5, Janesville 3
Austin 5, St. Cloud 3
Corpus Christi 3, Wichita Falls 2
Shreveport 5, El Paso 3
New Mexico 6, Lone Star 3
North Iowa 3, Minot 2
Saturday, Oct. 9
Bismarck 3, Aberdeen 2
New Jersey 3, Johnstown 1
Maryland 4, Northeast 1
Jamestown 4, Danbury 3, OT
Springfield 4, Chippewa 1
Janesville 6, Minnesota Magicians 3
Wichita Falls 3, Corpus Christi 1
Shreveport 1, El Paso 0
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 0
North Iowa 6, Minot 3
Sunday, Oct. 10
Odessa at Corpus Christi
Friday, Oct. 15
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Jamestown
Maine at Johnstown
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Minot at North Iowa
Odessa at El Paso
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Springfield at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Saturday, Oct. 16
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
Maine at Johnstown
New Jersey at Northeast
Maryland at Jamestown
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Minot at North Iowa
Odessa at El Paso
Springfield at Anchorage
Chippewa at Fairbanks
Sunday, Oct. 17
Springfield at Anchorage
RODEO
BADLANDS CIRCUIT RODEO FINALS
At Minot
Bareback Riding: 1. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 87 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s Adam’s Pet; 2. Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb. 80; 3. Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D. 79.
Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Riley Reiss, Manning, N.D. and Joe Wilson Martin, S.D. 4.2 seconds each; 3. Sterling Lee, Rhame, N.D. 4.4; 4. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 4.6.
Team Roping: 1. (tie) Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D./Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. and Cameron Irwin, Buffalo, Wyo. and Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, S.D. 4.3 seconds each; 3. Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D./Coley Nicholls, Kinnear, Wyo. 4.4; 4. Guy Howell, Belle Fourche, S.D./Levi O’Keefe, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4.9.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 86 points on Sutton Rodeo’s South Point; 2. Dusty Hausauer, Dickinson, N.D. 85; Taygen Schuelke, Onida, S.D. 84; Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 82.
Breakaway roping: 1. Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz. 3.0 seconds; 2. Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D. 3.3; 3. (tie) Syerra (CY) Christensen, Kennebec, S.D. and Deven Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo. 3.4 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Welsh, Gillette, Wyo. 13.39 seconds; 2. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 13.48; 3. (tie) Ellie Bard, Sheridan, Wyo. and Allison Pauley, Honey Creek, Iowa 13.50 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, Dupree, S.D. 9.1 seconds; 2. Jason Schaffer, Broadus, Mont. 10.1; 3. Rance Johnson, Philip, S.D. 10.2; 4. Tanner Stec, Bassett, Neb. 10.3.
Bull riding: 1. TJ Schmidt, Belle Fourche, S.D. 86 points on Muddy Creek Rodeo’s Black Water; 2. Riggin Shippy, Colome, S.D 82; 3. Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D. 80; no other qualified ride.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 4, Niagara 0
College football
Concordia, Neb. 24, Jamestown 17
Minnesota-Duluth 31, Mary 27
Minnesota State-Moorhead 29, Minot State 17
NDSCS 30, Rochester 13
North Dakota State 34, Northern Iowa 20
South Dakota 20, North Dakota 13
Valley City State 44, Presentation College 10
Waldorf 52, Mayville State 51
College volleyball
Denver 3, North Dakota 1
Jamestown 3, Mount Marty 0
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota State 1
Southwest Minnesota State 3, Mary 0
Valley City State 3, Presentation 0
High school football
Trenton 71, Mandaree 0
High school volleyball
Heart River 3, Mott-Regent 0