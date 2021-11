Area Scores: Nov. 7

GIRLS SWIMMING

WEST REGION MEET

At Bismarck State College Aquatic Center

Team results

Individual results

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 97, MILES CC 69

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 84, BOTTINEAU 67

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, JAMESTOWN (D-I) 0

NORTH DAKOTA 4, DENVER 1

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

CENTRAL REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Joplin, Mo.

WOMEN

Team scores

Top 10 individuals

Other U-Mary runners

MEN

Team scores

Top 10 individuals

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

U-MARY 67, NOVA SOUTHEASTERN (FLA.) 62

At Billings, Mont.

BISMARCK STATE 84, UNITED TRIBES 39

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

WINONA STATE 3, U-MARY 0

At Winona, Minn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Saturday, Nov. 6

Saturday, Nov. 13

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Saturday, Nov. 6

Saturday, Nov. 13

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Saturday, Nov. 6

Saturday, Oct. 13

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Saturday, Nov. 6

Saturday, Nov. 13

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.