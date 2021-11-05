Area Scores: Nov. 6

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

DAWSON CC 84, UNITED TRIBES TC 76

LAKE REGION STATE 74, BISMARCK STATE 63

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 82, MILES CC 60

BISMARCK STATE 67, WILLISTON STATE 59

KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY 65, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 59

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0, MINOT STATE 1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY 3, U-MARY 0

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

REGION 7 PLAY-IN GAMES

HEART RIVER 3, BEACH 0

HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 0

WASHBURN 3, WILTON-WING 0

Region 5 play-in game on Thursday

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

At higher seed

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Denver 1, North Dakota 3

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.