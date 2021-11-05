Area Scores: Nov. 6

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
DAWSON CC 84, UNITED TRIBES TC 76
UTTC;33;43;--;76
DCC;44;40;--;84
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – Famous Lefthand 12, Sylvester Union 7, Dakari Middleton 16, Tahj Two Bulls 4, Luke Wells Jr. 13, Khalil Grant 4, Steven Fisher Jr. 3, Tristin Davis 9, Eric Woods 2, Jordan Lebeau 6. Totals: 31-76 FG, Three-pointers: 6-24 (Lefthand, Middleton, Wells Jr., Fisher Jr., Davis, Lebeau), 8-15 FT, 49 Rebounds (Wells Jr. 11), 18 Fouls, 22 Assists (Middleton 7), 22 Turnovers, 10 Steals.
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Jalen Tot 18, Aidan Fishell 4, Michael Jok 13, Riley Spoonhunter 9, Cordell Stinson 2, Jajuan Tot 11, Reggie Martin 8, Joe Mpoyo 9, Kennedy Brown 6, Lieb Yat 2. Totals: 32-86 FG, Three-pointers: 9-32 (Spoonhunter 3, Mpoyo 3, Jalen Tot, Jok, Jajuan Tot), 11-15 FT, 59 Rebounds (Jajuan Tot 8), 18 Fouls, 20 Assists (Spoonhunter 4), 21 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Spoonhunter 3, Jalen Tot 3).
Records: United Tribes Technical College 1-1; Dawson Community College 2-0.
LAKE REGION STATE 74, BISMARCK STATE 63
BSC;29;34;--;63
LRSC;21;53;--;74
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Jerrick Baines 17, Latrel Davis 10, Garrick Baines 8, Seth Nelson 10, Alex Huber 3, Jaden Hamilton 11, Max Tschosik 2, Jaden Mitzel 2. Totals: 24-61 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (Baines 3, Davis, Hamilton), 10-12 FT, 32 Rebounds (Davis 7), 16 Assists (Jerrick Baines 5), 21 Turnovers, 15 Fouls, 8 Steals (Nelson 2).
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE – Carson Henningsgard 3, Noah Fredrickson 9, Ben Hoverson 10, Ethan Damerum 2, Anthony Davis 9, D'Sean Larkins 8, James Sommer 13, Clarence Daniels 18, Gage Pollestad. Totals: 31-57 FG, Three-pointers: 6-16 (Fredrickson 3, Hoverson 2, Sommer), 6-8 FT, 34 Rebounds (Daniels 9), 21 Assists (Four players with 3), 22 Turnovers, 18 Fouls, 11 Steals (Sommer 3).
Records: Bismarck State College 0-1; Lake Region State 1-0.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 82, MILES CC 60
UTTC;25;47;65;82
MCC;13;23;30;60
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – Amaya Ramsey 10, Tyleigh Brady 5, Sossity Spotted Wolf 6, LaTosha Thunderhawk 14, Kelanna McClain 12, Sandie Friday 7, Gerika Kingbird 17, Haylee Langdeau 7, Journey Azure 4. Totals: 31-78 FG, Three-pointers: 9-28 (Kingbird 5, Ramsey 2, Friday, Langdeau), 11-14 FT, 49 Rebounds (Thunderhawk 8, McClain 8), 22 Assists, 10 Turnovers, 23 Fouls, 12 Steals (Brady 3).
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Molly Cockburn 6, Gabby Flute Player 6, Citlalli Gurrola 6, Jasmine Grossman 4, Aylin Ramirez 13, Angelina Dimasi 5, Kelbee Denham 9, Isabel Saltenberger 9, Catalina de Giorgi 2. Totals: 18-59 FG, Three-pointers: 5-17 (Cockburn 2, Gurrola 2, Saltenberger), 19-30 FT, 49 Rebounds (Flute Player 10), 12 Assists (Ramirez 3, Dimasi 3), 24 Turnovers, 14 Fouls, 7 Steals (Ramirez 3).
Records: United Tribes Technical College 2-0; Miles Community College 1-1.
BISMARCK STATE 67, WILLISTON STATE 59
WSC;14;27;37;59
BSC;14;24;44;67
WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE – Emily Kurkowski 5, Brooklyn Douglas 12, Hayley MacDonald 6, Sydney Labatte 4, Keeley Tini 11, Laiten Lantis 7, Jillian Litwiller 12, Irene de la Fuente 2. Totals: 22-55 FG, Three-pointers: 3-14 (Douglas 2, Kurkowski), 12-26 FT, 44 Rebounds (Tini 10), 14 Assists (MacDonald 4), 24 Turnovers, 26 Fouls, 8 Steals (Tini 4).
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kaity Hove 11, Ashton Kinnebrew 4, Reile Payne 2, Jaiden Baker 7, Sam Oech 20, MacKenzie Boone 2, Kathrine Fox 8, Sydney Gustavsson 11, Katherine Horgan 2. Totals: 26-74 FG, Three-pointers: 1-21 (Gustavsson), 14-29 FT, 54 Rebounds (Oech 13), 17 Assists (Kinnebrew 5), 19 Turnovers, 25 Fouls, 7 Steals (Payne 2, Boone 2).
Records: Williston State College 0-1; Bismarck State College 1-0.
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY 65, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 59
U-Mary;17;34;49;59
BSC;18;28;49;65
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Lexie Schneider 20, Megan Voit 16, Megan Zander 12, Macy Williams 4, Ryleigh Wacha 3, Cadee Ryckman 3, Addison Rozell. Totals: 19-52 FG, Three-pointers: 6-22 (Voit 4, Zander, Ryckman), 15-24 FT, 40 Rebounds (Schneider 9, Zander 9), 12 Assists (Zander 4), 23 Turnovers, 25 Fouls, 9 Steals (Zander 3).
KUTZTOWN UNIVERSITY – Abbey Hearn 14, Zara Zerman 13, Casey Remolde 12, Bella Arcuri 7, Annie Whalen 7, Rylee Derr 6, Sydney Pierson 2, Naia Pulliam 2, Noelle Baxter 2. Totals: 21-56 FG, Three-pointers: 7-20 (Hearn 3, Zerman 2, Whalen), 16-23 FT, 36 Rebounds (Remolde 8), 15 Assists, 16 Turnovers, 19 Fouls, 12 Steals (Remolde 3, Alexis Smith 3).
Records: University of Mary 0-1; Kutztown University 1-0.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 0, MINOT STATE 1
U-Mary;0;0;--;0
Minot State;0;1;--;1
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. Minot State, Melanie van Walstijn (Sofia Lewis), 83:25.
Goaltender saves: U-Mary – Madisyn Waltman 3-0—3. Minot State – Maddie Kindred 4-1—5.
Records: University of Mary 8-5-2 NSIC, 9-6-3 overall; Minot State 10-3-2, 11-5-2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY 3, U-MARY 0
U-Mary;17;12;19
UIU;25;25;25
UNIVERSITY OF MARY - Kills: Natalia Cruz 7, Maddie Cooper 5, Nehkyah Ellis 4, Emily Torborg 3, Kameron Selvig 2, Kayla Lewinski 2, Alexandria Harper 1. Aces: Selvig 2, Chloe Lieser 1. Assists: Selvig 19, Kaia Sueker 4, Cruz 1. Digs: Cruz 12, Sueker 9, Lieser 8, Selvig 6, Ellis 5, Harper 2. Blocks: Torborg 1.5, Lewinski 1.5, Harper 1.5, Cruz 0.5, Selvig 0.5, Cooper 0.5.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY - Kills: Kaitlin Niedert 13, Kylie Willis 8, Maggie Streightiff 6, Zoe Semelroth 5 Madelyn Rettler 2, Charisma Herr 1, Nicole Pozorski 1, Emily Kono 1. Aces: Niedert 6, Semelroth 3, Pozorski 2, Kaci Beesecker 1. Assists: Pozorski 27, Herr 4, Jaima Tonne 2, Rettler 1, Semelroth 1. Digs: Pozorski 13, Rettler 12, Herr 8, Beesecker 7, Niedert 6, Sarah Stevelinck 3, Streightiff 2, Semelroth 1, Kono 1. Blocks: Willis 2.5, Niedert 1, Semelroth 1, Rettler 0.5, Streightiff 0.5, Pozorski 0.5.
Records: U-Mary 3-14 NSIC, 6-20 overall; Upper Iowa 11-6, 18-8.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
REGION 7 PLAY-IN GAMES
HEART RIVER 3, BEACH 0
Beach;9;10;16
Heart River;25;25;25
BEACH - Kills: Eliza Braden 5, Tyra Feldmann 4, Laiken Mahlum 1. Aces: Braden 2, Feldmann 1, Kinzie Steiner 1. Assists: Riley Hauck 4, Jenna Wojahn 4, Feldmann 1. Digs: Feldmann 10, Wojahn 9, Braden 8. Blocks: Braden 4, Mahlum 1.
HEART RIVER - Kills: Taylar Fagerberg 12, Meg Silbernagel 6, Dalys Olson 3. Aces: Fagerberg 4, Jamie Buckman 2. Assists: Lelani Privratsky 19, Olson 3. Digs: Silbernagel 11, Fagerberg 8, Privratsky 7. Blocks: Jordan Buckman 1, Privratsky 1.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 0
R-T;12;13;11
H-S;25;25;25
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR - Kills: Alayna Dressler 5, Gracee Kuntz 3, Eastyn Gebhardt 2, Hadlee Gebhardt 1, Neveah Baranko 1, Alyssa Hoff 1. Assists: Gracee Kuntz 7, Hoff 5, Dressler 1. Digs: Gracee Kuntz 14, Evelyn Kuntz 4, Eastyn Gebhardt 2, Dressler 2, Messer 1, Abby Lacher 1. Blocks: Dressler 1, Eastyn Gebhardt 1.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON - Kills: Bailee Pierce 10, Laela Jensen 8, Cassie Kindsfater 8, Chloe Geaumont 4. Assists: Madi Wilson 14, Geaumont 14, Ella Jensen 3, Ally Schalesky 2. Digs: Ella Jensen 16, Pierce 8, Laela Jensen 5, Schalesky 3. Blocks: Schalesky 2.
WASHBURN 3, WILTON-WING 0
Region 5 play-in game on Thursday
Wilton-Wing;16;18;22
Washburn;25;25;25
WILTON-WING – Kills: Kesley Backman 10, Justus Boos 5, River Soto 5, Tavi Hirchert 3. Blocks: Soto 1, Jordyn Thorson 1, Boos 1, Backman 1. Assists: Thorson 22. Digs: Chloe Keplin 20, Tori Hichert 16, Backman 11.
WASHBURN – Kills: Ginger Goven 11, Molly Jennings 7, Sydney Schmit 6, Ashlyn Schmitz 6. Blocks: G.Goven 3, Schmitz 1, Jennings 0.5, Lauren Braun 0.5. Assists: Hannah Westrick 13, Olivia Retterath 7. Digs: Monica Goven 11, Jennings 7, Retterath 7. Aces: Schmit 2, Westrick 1, G.Goven 1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS AA PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 1: #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 28, #8 Minot 6
Game 2 #4 Fargo Shanley 35, #5 Mandan 20
Game 3: #2 Century 28, #7 Bismarck 0
Game 4: #3 West Fargo 31, #6 Legacy 0
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
Game 5: #4 Fargo Shanley 21, #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 36
Game 6: #3 West Fargo 15, #2 Century 0
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
#3 West Fargo (9-2) vs. #1 West Fargo Sheyenne (11-0), 6:40 p.m.
CLASS A PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 1: #1 St. Mary’s 37, #8 Devils Lake 13
Game 2: #5 Dickinson 9, #4 Fargo South 7
Game 3: #2 Jamestown 35, #7 Grand Forks Red River 0
Game 4: #3 Fargo North 41, 41, #5 Wahpeton 12
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
Game 5: #5 Dickinson 14, #1 St. Mary’s 19
Game 6: #3 Fargo North 24, #2 Jamestown 41
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
#2 Jamestown (9-2) vs. #1 St. Mary's (10-1), 2:30 p.m.
CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
At higher seed
Game 13: #4 Minot Ryan (10-1) at #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (10-1), 4 p.m.
Game 14: #3 Bowman County (10-1) at #2 Kindred (10-1), 2 p.m.
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 11:45 a.m.
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 21: #4 Bottineau (10-0) at #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-0), 2 p.m.
Game 22: #3 Cavalier (10-0) at #2 New Salem-Almont (10-0), 1 p.m.
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Denver 1, North Dakota 3
Denver;0;1;0;--;1
North Dakota;0;2;1;--;3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. UND, Matteo Costantini (Judd Caulfield, Brady Ferner), 7:02. 2. UND, Louis Jamernik (Mark Senden), 7:51. 1. DEN, Cameron Wright (Massimo Rizzo), 19:26.
Third period: 3. UND, Louis Jamernik (Ethan Frisch), 19:32.
Goaltender saves: DEN – Magnus Chrona 20. UND – Zach Driscoll 22.
Penalties: DEN – 6 minors. UND – 4 minors.
Records: Denver 0-1 NCHC, 4-3 overall; North Dakota 1-0, 5-3.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Western Michigan;;3;1;0;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;3;1;0;0;0;0;0
Miami;;3;1;0;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;0;0;1;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;0;0;1;0;0;0;0
Denver;;0;0;1;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 7-1-0, Minnesota-Duluth 5-2-0, Western Michigan 6-1-0, St. Cloud State 6-2-0, Denver 4-3-0, North Dakota 5-3-0, Colorado College 2-4-2, Miami 1-4-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 5
Denver 1, North Dakota 3
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Western Michigan 4
Miami 4, Nebraska-Omaha 3
St. Cloud State at Colorado College (n)
Saturday, Nov. 6
Denver at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan
Miami at Nebraska-Omaha
St. Cloud State at Colorado College
NAHL
NORTH IOWA 6, BISMARCK 4
Bismarck;0;1;3;--;4
North Iowa;2;1;3;--;6
First period: 1. NI, Carter Rapalje (Greg Japchen), 4:39. 2. NI, Rapalje (Jack Boxer, Jack Mesic), 14:11.
Second period: 1. BIS, Aiden VanRooyan, 7:42. 3. NI, Rapalje (Mesic, Logan Dombrowsky), 18:47.
Third period: 4. NI, Rapalje (Japchen), 12:17. 5. NI, Max Scott (Justin Mexico, Simone Dadie), 13:39. 2. BIS, Adam Pietila (Isaac Novak, VanRooyan), 14:09. 6. NI, Dombrowsky (Mesic), 15:03. 3. BIS, Jon Ziskie (Charlie Larsen, Jake Mclean), 15:53. 4. BIS, Calvin Hanson (Mclean, VanRooyan), 19:59.
Goaltender saves: BIS – Erik Forss 34. NI – Hunter Garvey 31.
Penalties: BIS – 2 minors. NI – 3 minors.
Records: Bismarck 3-11-1; North Iowa 9-4-2.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;10;4;2;22
North Iowa;9;4;2;20
St. Cloud;8;4;0;16
Aberdeen;8;7;0;16
Minot;7;9;1;15
Bismarck;3;11;1;7
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;12;4;3;27
New Jersey;12;6;2;25
Northeast;9;8;0;18
Jamestown;7;6;2;16
Johnstown;7;6;2;16
Maine;6;8;1;13
Danbury;3;10;3;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;12;4;1;25
Springfield;11;6;1;23
Minnesota Wilderness;10;5;1;21
Chippewa;10;9;0;20
Anchorage;9;4;1;19
Minnesota Magicians;9;6;1;19
Janesville;3;11;1;7
Kenai River;2;13;0;4
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;11;5;1;23
Amarillo;10;3;0;20
New Mexico;9;3;1;19
Lone Star;7;5;4;18
Wichita Falls;7;6;2;16
Shreveport;5;6;2;12
Corpus Christi;5;9;2;12
El Paso;5;7;1;11
Thursday, Nov. 4
Janesvillle 2, Fairbanks 5
Friday, Nov. 5
Bismarck 4, North Iowa 6
Northeast 6, Jamestown 2
Danbury 3, New Jersey 6
Maine 4, Maryland 3 (SO)
Chippewa 4, Springfield 0
Shreveport 1, Amarillo 4
Austin 0, St. Cloud 3
Minnesota Magicians 1, Minnesota Wilderness 2
Lone Star 3, Wichita Falls 2 (OT)
Odessa 4, El Paso 3
Corpus Christi 2, New Mexico 4
Anchorage at Kenai River (n)
Janesville at Fairbanks (n)
Saturday, Nov. 6
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Minot
Danbury at New Jersey
Maine at Maryland
Northeast at Jamestown
Chippewa at Springfield
St. Cloud at Austin
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Shreveport at Amarillo
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at New Mexico
Odessa at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
Janesville at Fairbanks
Sunday, Nov. 7
Amarillo at New Mexico
N.D. SCORES
High school volleyball
Grand Forks Red River 3, Wahpeton 1
Hazen 3, Mott-Regent 0
Heart River 3, Beach 0
Hettinger/Scranton 3, Richardton-Taylor 0
Hillsboro/Central Valley 3, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 0
New England 3, Killdeer 0
North Border 3, Larimore 0
Oak Grove 3, Tri State 0
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 3, Midway/Minto 0
Richland 3, Lisbon 1
Sargent County 3, Enderlin 0
Valley City 3, Devils Lake 0
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood 3, Maple River 2
High school football
Jamestown 41, Fargo North 24
St. Mary's 19, Dickinson 14
West Fargo Sheyenne 36, Fargo Shanley 21
West Fargo 15, Century 0
College women's soccer
Minot State 1, U-Mary 0
College volleyball
Upper Iowa University 3, U-Mary 0
Winona State University 3, Minot State 0
College men's basketball
Dawson Community College 84, UTTC 76
Jamestown 75, Hope International University 58
Lake Region State College 74, BSC 63
College women's basketball
BSC 67, Williston State 59
Kutztown University 65, U-Mary 59
Montana State University 72, Minot State 66
UTTC 82, Miles CC 60
College men's hockey
Minot State 5, University of Illinois 0
North Dakota 3, Denver 1