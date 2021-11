Area Scores: Nov. 4

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS A

WEST REGION

Play-in games

Thursday, Nov. 4

Nov. 11-13 at Watford City

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 12

Saturday, Nov. 13

State qualifiers

Championship

EAST REGION

Play-in games

Saturday, Nov. 6

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Nov. 12-13 at Grand Forks Red River

Friday, Nov. 12

Saturday, Nov. 13

State qualifers

Championship

CLASS B

Region 1

First round

Friday, Nov. 5

Nov. 8-11 at Central Cass

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 11

Region 2

First round

Friday, Nov. 5

Nov. 8-11 at Northwood

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 11

Region 3

Nov. 8-11 at Carrington

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 11

Region 4

First round

Thursday, Nov. 4

Nov. 8-11 at Devils Lake

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 11

Region 5

First round

Thursday, Nov. 4

Nov. 8-11 at Center

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 11

Region 6

Nov. 8-11 at Minot Auditorium

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Thursday, Nov. 11

Region 7

First round

Friday, Nov. 5

Nov. 8-11 at Hazen

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 11

Region 8

Nov. 8-11 at Parshall

Quarterfinals

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Thursday, Nov. 11

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

CENTURY 3, MINOT 0

(Tuesday)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

At higher seed

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

COLLEGE HOCKEY

U-MARY 6, WILLISTON STATE 0

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.