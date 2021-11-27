 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 28

  • 0
112821-spt-mary1.jpg

Megan Zander (22) of the University of Mary drives against Presentation College's Brittney Seymour (24) during Saturday's game at the McDowell Activity Center. The Marauders defeated the Saints 87-35. Zander was the leading scorer with 17 points. Stats from the game can be found on Page A7.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 3, MINNESOTA 2

Minnesota;0;0;2;--;2

North Dakota;1;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. North Dakota, Gavin Hain (Mark Senden, Jake Schmaltz), 3:27.

Second period: 2. North Dakota, Senden (Louis Jamernik, Schmaltz), 13:37 (PP).

Third period: 3. North Dakota, Senden (Connor Ford, Jake Sanderson), 5:53. 4. Minnesota, Ben Meyers (Jackson Lacombe, Chaz Lucius), 7:35 (PP). 5. Minnesota, Lucius (Sammy Walker, Meyers), 16:30.

Goalie saves: Minnesota – Jack LaFontaine 23. North Dakota – Zach Driscoll 11.

Penalties: Minnesota – 5 for 18 minutes. North Dakota – 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: North Dakota 10-5; Minnesota 9-7.

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0

Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0

People are also reading…

Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0

Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;1;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 11-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-3-1, Western Michigan 10-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, North Dakota 10-5-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 3-10-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 26

Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1

Long Island 7, Miami 4

Western Michigan 8, St. Lawrence 2

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 1

Saturday, Nov. 27

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 2

Miami 4, Long Island 1

Western Michigan 5, St. Lawrence 1

Minnesota-Duluth 1, Alaska-Fairbanks 0, OT

Friday, Dec. 3

North Dakota at St. Cloud, 7:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami

Colorado College at Omaha

Duluth at Northern Michigan

Denver at Arizona State

Saturday, Dec. 4

North Dakota at St. Cloud 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami

Colorado College at Omaha

Duluth at Northern Michigan

Denver at Arizona State

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

WINONA STATE 86, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 70

U-Mary;26;44;--;70

Winona State;44;42;--;86

UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kai Huntsberry 22, Kade Amundson 7, Gertautas Urbonavicius 6, Treyton Mattern 4, Kam Warrens 2, Logan Nagorski 10, Jacob Jackson 6, Matthew Johnson 5, Regan Tollefson 4, Josh Sipes 3, Deven Franks 1. Totals: 23-49 FG, Three-pointers: 11-24 (Huntsberry 6, Amundson, Urbonavicius, Nagorski, Johnson, Sipes), 13-16 FT, 28 Rebounds (Huntsberry 6), 12 Fouls, 10 Assists (Huntsberry 3, Johnson 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Amundson), 2 Steals (Huntsberry).

WINONA STATE – Alec Rosner 18, Devin Whitelow 13, Connor Drew 12, Luke Martens 10, Owen King 2, Nick Klug 15, Drew Adams 7, Carson Arenz 5, Dustin Beauprey 2, Declan Dillon 2. Totals: 36-64 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Klug 3, Drew 2, Martens 2, Whitelow, Rosner, Arenz), 4-6 FT, 30 Rebounds (Martens 6), 19 Fouls, 14 Assists (Whitelow 6), 7 Turnoves, 1 Blocked shot (Martens), 5 Steals (Whitelow 2).

Records: Winona State 4-2; University of Mary 2-4.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 87, PRESENTATION COLLEGE 53

Presentation;16;25;44;53

U-Mary;17;53;69;87

PRESENTATION COLLEGE -- Emma Ogitchida 17, Brittiney Seymour 13, Nek Newell 12, Jordan Kulczyk 6, D’Asia Washington 3, Gabby Lopez 2. Totals: 23-55 FG, Three-pointers: 1-6 (Ogitchiba), 6-11 FT, 29 Rebounds (Seymour 7), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Newell 5), 22 Turnovers, 5 Steals (Ogitchiba 2, Seymour 2).

UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Megan Zander 17, Lexie Schneider 15, Megan Voit 9, Ryleigh Wacha 8, Macy Williams 2, Ellie Hasz 9, Addison Rozell 9, Zoe Velde 6, Reese Wishart 5, Julia Fitterer 5, Hallie Schweitzer 2. Totals: 34-65 FG, Three-pointers: 10-23 (Voit 3, Hasz 2, Zander 2, Wishart, Fitterer), 9-13 FT, 38 Rebounds (Hasz 7, Schneider 7), 14 Fouls, 19 Assists (Carly Kottsick 4), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Schneider), 14 Steals (Velde 3).

Records: University of Mary 5-4; Presentation College 3-7.

NAHL

BISMARCK 5, ST. CLOUD 3

St. Cloud;0;1;2;--;3

Bismarck;3;2;0;--;5

First period: 1. Bismarck, Nico Chmelevski (Paul Huglen, Drew Holt), 11:38. 2. Bismarck, Jake Mclean (Charlie Larsen, Calvin Hanson), 12:15. 3. Bismarck, Eddie Shepler (Isaac Novak), 18:39.

Second period: 4. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Blaise Miller, Patrick Johnson), 3:44. 5. Bismarck, Drew Holt (Chmelevski, Chase Beacom), 5:46. 6. St. Cloud, Peyton Hanson (Blake Perbix), 14:07.

Third period: 7. St. Cloud, Duke Kiffin (Logan Kittleson, Peyton Hanson), 10:41. 8. St. Cloud, Brandon Lajoie (Ryan O’Neill), 11:14. 9. Bismarck, Jon Ziskie, 17:11 (EN).

Goalie saves: St. Cloud – Ethan Dahlmeir 7-x-x--7; Josh Langford x-11-4--15. Bismarck – Ben Behrens 15-6-14—35.

Penalties: St. Cloud – 6 for 27 minutes; Bismarck 4 for 27 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 7-15-1 15 points; St. Cloud 9-9 18 points.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;13;7;3;29

North Iowa;13;6;2;28

Minot;13;11;1;27

Aberdeen;11;10;1;23

St. Cloud;9;9;0;18

Bismarck;7;15;1;15

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;17;8;1;35

Maryland;15;6;3;33

Northeast;13;11;0;26

Johnstown;11;8;3;25

Jamestown;10;10;3;23

Maine;8;12;2;18

Danbury;6;14;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;15;8;1;31

Springfield;15;8;1;31

Chippewa;14;11;1;29

Anchorage;13;7;1;27

Minnesota Wilderness;13;10;1;27

Minnesota Magicians;11;10;3;25

Janesville;10;12;1;21

Kenai River;4;18;0;8

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;16;5;0;32

Odessa;15;7;1;29

New Mexico;14;7;1;29

Lone Star;10;6;5;25

Wichita Falls;10;8;4;24

El Paso;9;10;2;20

Corpus Christi;9;12;2;20

Shreveport;5;11;4;14

Friday, Nov. 26

Bismarck 5, St. Cloud 2

New Jersey 7, Maine 3

Jamestown 3, Johnstown 2, OT

Danbury 7, Maryland 4

Janesville 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, SO

Austin 5, North Iowa 3

Chippewa 7, Minnesota Wilderness 5

Corpus Christi 2, New Mexico 1

Odessa 4, Shreveport 2

Minot 4, Aberdeen 4

Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 4, OT

Amarillo 2, El Paso 0

Fairbanks 4, Anchorage 2

Saturday, Nov. 27

Bismarck 6, St. Cloud 3

New Jersey 8, Maine 2

Johnstown 6, Jamestown 2

Maryland 5, Danbury 0

Janesville 4, Minnesota Magicians 0

Corpus Christi 4, New Mexico 3

Chippewa 6, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Odessa 5, Shreveport 1

Aberdeen 4, Minot 2

Austin 4, North Iowa 1

Lone Star 3, Wichita Falls 2, SO

Amarillo 3, El Paso 2, OT

Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)

Thursday, Dec. 2

Johnstown at Danbury

El Paso at Odessa

Friday, Dec. 3

Johnstown at Danbury

Jamestown at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

Corpus Christ at Wichita Falls

Janesville at Springfield

Amarillo at Shreveport

El Paso at Odessa

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Lone Star at New Mexico

Anchorage at Kenai River

Saturday, Dec. 4

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Janesville at Springfield

Jamestown at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Maryland at Northeast

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

El Paso at Odessa

Lone Star at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

Sunday, Dec. 5

Maryland at Northeast

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1

University of Mary 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

College men's basketball

Jamestown 66, Valley City State 59

North Dakota State 90, Idaho 73

Rocky Mountain 72, Dickinson State 70

Winona State 86, University of Mary 70

College women's basketball

Bucknell 64, North Dakota 59

Jamestown 91, Valley City State 68

Montana Tech 73, Dickinson State 52

University of Mary 87, Presentation College 53

High school hockey

Fargo North 8, Bismarck 0

West Fargo 4, Legacy 3

High school girls hockey

Jamestown 8, Bottineau 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News