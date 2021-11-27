Area Scores: Nov. 28

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 3, MINNESOTA 2
Minnesota;0;0;2;--;2
North Dakota;1;1;1;--;3
First period: 1. North Dakota, Gavin Hain (Mark Senden, Jake Schmaltz), 3:27.
Second period: 2. North Dakota, Senden (Louis Jamernik, Schmaltz), 13:37 (PP).
Third period: 3. North Dakota, Senden (Connor Ford, Jake Sanderson), 5:53. 4. Minnesota, Ben Meyers (Jackson Lacombe, Chaz Lucius), 7:35 (PP). 5. Minnesota, Lucius (Sammy Walker, Meyers), 16:30.
Goalie saves: Minnesota – Jack LaFontaine 23. North Dakota – Zach Driscoll 11.
Penalties: Minnesota – 5 for 18 minutes. North Dakota – 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 10-5; Minnesota 9-7.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0
Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;1;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 11-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-3-1, Western Michigan 10-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, North Dakota 10-5-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 3-10-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 26
Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1
Long Island 7, Miami 4
Western Michigan 8, St. Lawrence 2
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 1
Saturday, Nov. 27
North Dakota 3, Minnesota 2
Miami 4, Long Island 1
Western Michigan 5, St. Lawrence 1
Minnesota-Duluth 1, Alaska-Fairbanks 0, OT
Friday, Dec. 3
North Dakota at St. Cloud, 7:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Miami
Colorado College at Omaha
Duluth at Northern Michigan
Denver at Arizona State
Saturday, Dec. 4
North Dakota at St. Cloud 6 p.m.
Western Michigan at Miami
Colorado College at Omaha
Duluth at Northern Michigan
Denver at Arizona State
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
WINONA STATE 86, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 70
U-Mary;26;44;--;70
Winona State;44;42;--;86
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kai Huntsberry 22, Kade Amundson 7, Gertautas Urbonavicius 6, Treyton Mattern 4, Kam Warrens 2, Logan Nagorski 10, Jacob Jackson 6, Matthew Johnson 5, Regan Tollefson 4, Josh Sipes 3, Deven Franks 1. Totals: 23-49 FG, Three-pointers: 11-24 (Huntsberry 6, Amundson, Urbonavicius, Nagorski, Johnson, Sipes), 13-16 FT, 28 Rebounds (Huntsberry 6), 12 Fouls, 10 Assists (Huntsberry 3, Johnson 3), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Amundson), 2 Steals (Huntsberry).
WINONA STATE – Alec Rosner 18, Devin Whitelow 13, Connor Drew 12, Luke Martens 10, Owen King 2, Nick Klug 15, Drew Adams 7, Carson Arenz 5, Dustin Beauprey 2, Declan Dillon 2. Totals: 36-64 FG, Three-pointers: 10-25 (Klug 3, Drew 2, Martens 2, Whitelow, Rosner, Arenz), 4-6 FT, 30 Rebounds (Martens 6), 19 Fouls, 14 Assists (Whitelow 6), 7 Turnoves, 1 Blocked shot (Martens), 5 Steals (Whitelow 2).
Records: Winona State 4-2; University of Mary 2-4.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 87, PRESENTATION COLLEGE 53
Presentation;16;25;44;53
U-Mary;17;53;69;87
PRESENTATION COLLEGE -- Emma Ogitchida 17, Brittiney Seymour 13, Nek Newell 12, Jordan Kulczyk 6, D’Asia Washington 3, Gabby Lopez 2. Totals: 23-55 FG, Three-pointers: 1-6 (Ogitchiba), 6-11 FT, 29 Rebounds (Seymour 7), 14 Fouls, 10 Assists (Newell 5), 22 Turnovers, 5 Steals (Ogitchiba 2, Seymour 2).
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Megan Zander 17, Lexie Schneider 15, Megan Voit 9, Ryleigh Wacha 8, Macy Williams 2, Ellie Hasz 9, Addison Rozell 9, Zoe Velde 6, Reese Wishart 5, Julia Fitterer 5, Hallie Schweitzer 2. Totals: 34-65 FG, Three-pointers: 10-23 (Voit 3, Hasz 2, Zander 2, Wishart, Fitterer), 9-13 FT, 38 Rebounds (Hasz 7, Schneider 7), 14 Fouls, 19 Assists (Carly Kottsick 4), 13 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Schneider), 14 Steals (Velde 3).
Records: University of Mary 5-4; Presentation College 3-7.
NAHL
BISMARCK 5, ST. CLOUD 3
St. Cloud;0;1;2;--;3
Bismarck;3;2;0;--;5
First period: 1. Bismarck, Nico Chmelevski (Paul Huglen, Drew Holt), 11:38. 2. Bismarck, Jake Mclean (Charlie Larsen, Calvin Hanson), 12:15. 3. Bismarck, Eddie Shepler (Isaac Novak), 18:39.
Second period: 4. Bismarck, Adam Pietila (Blaise Miller, Patrick Johnson), 3:44. 5. Bismarck, Drew Holt (Chmelevski, Chase Beacom), 5:46. 6. St. Cloud, Peyton Hanson (Blake Perbix), 14:07.
Third period: 7. St. Cloud, Duke Kiffin (Logan Kittleson, Peyton Hanson), 10:41. 8. St. Cloud, Brandon Lajoie (Ryan O’Neill), 11:14. 9. Bismarck, Jon Ziskie, 17:11 (EN).
Goalie saves: St. Cloud – Ethan Dahlmeir 7-x-x--7; Josh Langford x-11-4--15. Bismarck – Ben Behrens 15-6-14—35.
Penalties: St. Cloud – 6 for 27 minutes; Bismarck 4 for 27 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 7-15-1 15 points; St. Cloud 9-9 18 points.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;13;7;3;29
North Iowa;13;6;2;28
Minot;13;11;1;27
Aberdeen;11;10;1;23
St. Cloud;9;9;0;18
Bismarck;7;15;1;15
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;17;8;1;35
Maryland;15;6;3;33
Northeast;13;11;0;26
Johnstown;11;8;3;25
Jamestown;10;10;3;23
Maine;8;12;2;18
Danbury;6;14;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;15;8;1;31
Springfield;15;8;1;31
Chippewa;14;11;1;29
Anchorage;13;7;1;27
Minnesota Wilderness;13;10;1;27
Minnesota Magicians;11;10;3;25
Janesville;10;12;1;21
Kenai River;4;18;0;8
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;16;5;0;32
Odessa;15;7;1;29
New Mexico;14;7;1;29
Lone Star;10;6;5;25
Wichita Falls;10;8;4;24
El Paso;9;10;2;20
Corpus Christi;9;12;2;20
Shreveport;5;11;4;14
Friday, Nov. 26
Bismarck 5, St. Cloud 2
New Jersey 7, Maine 3
Jamestown 3, Johnstown 2, OT
Danbury 7, Maryland 4
Janesville 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, SO
Austin 5, North Iowa 3
Chippewa 7, Minnesota Wilderness 5
Corpus Christi 2, New Mexico 1
Odessa 4, Shreveport 2
Minot 4, Aberdeen 4
Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 4, OT
Amarillo 2, El Paso 0
Fairbanks 4, Anchorage 2
Saturday, Nov. 27
Bismarck 6, St. Cloud 3
New Jersey 8, Maine 2
Johnstown 6, Jamestown 2
Maryland 5, Danbury 0
Janesville 4, Minnesota Magicians 0
Corpus Christi 4, New Mexico 3
Chippewa 6, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Odessa 5, Shreveport 1
Aberdeen 4, Minot 2
Austin 4, North Iowa 1
Lone Star 3, Wichita Falls 2, SO
Amarillo 3, El Paso 2, OT
Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)
Thursday, Dec. 2
Johnstown at Danbury
El Paso at Odessa
Friday, Dec. 3
Johnstown at Danbury
Jamestown at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
Corpus Christ at Wichita Falls
Janesville at Springfield
Amarillo at Shreveport
El Paso at Odessa
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Lone Star at New Mexico
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, Dec. 4
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Janesville at Springfield
Jamestown at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Maryland at Northeast
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
El Paso at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
Sunday, Dec. 5
Maryland at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1
University of Mary 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
College men's basketball
Jamestown 66, Valley City State 59
North Dakota State 90, Idaho 73
Rocky Mountain 72, Dickinson State 70
Winona State 86, University of Mary 70
College women's basketball
Bucknell 64, North Dakota 59
Jamestown 91, Valley City State 68
Montana Tech 73, Dickinson State 52
University of Mary 87, Presentation College 53
High school hockey
Fargo North 8, Bismarck 0
West Fargo 4, Legacy 3
High school girls hockey
Jamestown 8, Bottineau 1