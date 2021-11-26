 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 27

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

WEST FARGO 5, CENTURY 3

At West Fargo

WF;1;4;0;--;5

Century;0;2;1;--;3

First period: 1. WF, Owen Witt (Sam Ruona, Colten Bossert), 8:40.

Second period: 2. WF, Griffin Staahl (Ruona, Noah Diemer), :31. 3. WF, Riley Prochnow (Jaden Narlock, Kaleb Knottilla), 2:00. 4. WF, Bossert (Ethan Spanier, Witt), 8:53. 5. Century, Josh Mohl (Kade Orstad, Maxon Vig), 14:08. 6. WF, Witt (Chase Mattern), 14:15. 7, Century, Riley Vander Laan (Koen Matt, Orstad), 16:09.

Third period: 8. Century, Mason Riegel (Joe LaDuke, Kaden Roness), 1:19.

Goaltender saves: Century – Casey Odegaard 7-2-x—9; Kaden Jangula x-x-10—10. West Fargo – Xavier Baker 7-7-4—21.

Penalties: Century 1 for 2 minutes. WF – 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: West Fargo 1-0; Century 0-1.

FARGO NORTH 7, LEGACY 1

At Fargo

Legacy;0;1;0;--;1

FN;2;2;3;--;7

First period: 1. FN, Connor Holm (Owen Branson, Logan Olson), 5:29. 2. FN, Gavin Connor, 14:42.

Second period: 3. Legacy, Lucas Vasey, 5:35. 4. FN, Owen Branson (Holm), 6:12. 5. FN, Nataniel Fritel (Branson), 16:58.

Third period: 6. FN, Fritel (Brendan Richards, Ray Walen), 5;15. 7. FN, Walen (Fritel, Reece Dorsey), 7:51 (PP). 8. FN, Richards (Walen, Brodie Millard), 13:05.

Goaltender saves: Legacy -- Tyler Miller -- 11-7-13--38. FN -- Nolan Astrup 7-8-6--22.

Penalties: Legacy -- 5 for 10 minutes. Fargo North -- 8 for 16 minutes. 

Records: Fargo North 1-0; Legacy 0-1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

MINNESOTA 5, NORTH DAKOTA 1

Minnesota;1;2;1;--;5

North Dakota;0;0;1;--;1

First period: 1. Minnesota, Bryce Brodzinski (Blake McLaughlin), 13:15 (PP).

Second period: 2. Minnesota, Jack Perbix (Rhett Pitlick, Matt Staudacher), 7;33. 3. Minnesota, Ryan Johnson (Mike Koster, Grant Cruikshank), 11:36.

Third period: 4. UND, Riese Gaber (Gain Hain, Mark Senden), 3:41. 5. Minnesota, Chaz Lucius (Matthew Knies, Ben Meyers), 15:39 (EN). 6. Minnesota, Brodzinski, 18:16.

Goaltender saves: Minnesota – Jack LaFontaine 4-9-8--21. North Dakota – Zach Driscoll 13-5-9—27.

Penalties: Minnesota – 5 for 10 minutes; North Dakota 6 for 23 minutes.

Records: Minnesota 9-6; North Dakota 9-5.

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0

Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0

Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;1;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 11-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 9-3-1, Western Michigan 9-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, North Dakota 9-5-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 2-10-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 26

Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1

Long Island 7, Miami 4

Western Michigan 8, St. Lawrence 2

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 1

Saturday, Nov. 27

Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Long Island at Miami

Western Michigan at St. Lawrence

Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;13;5;2;28

Austin;12;7;3;27

Minot;13;10;1;27

Aberdeen;10;10;1;21

St. Cloud;9;8;0;18

Bismarck;6;15;1;13

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;16;8;1;33

Maryland;14;6;3;31

Northeast;13;11;0;26

Johnstown;10;8;3;23

Jamestown;10;9;3;23

Maine;8;11;2;18

Danbury;6;13;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;15;8;1;31

Fairbanks;14;8;1;29

Anchorage;13;6;1;27

Minnesota Wilderness;13;9;1;27

Chippewa;13;11;1;27

Minnesota Magicians;11;9;3;25

Janesville;9;12;1;19

Kenai River;4;18;0;8

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;15;5;0;30

New Mexico;14;6;1;29

Odessa;13;7;1;27

Lone Star;9;6;5;23

Wichita Falls;10;8;3;23

El Paso;9;10;1;19

Corpus Christi;8;12;2;18

Shreveport;5;10;4;14

Friday, Nov. 26

Bismarck 5, St. Cloud 2

New Jersey 7, Maine 3

Jamestown 3, Johnstown 2, OT

Danbury 7, Maryland 4

Janesville 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, SO

Austin 5, North Iowa 3

Chippewa 7, Minnesota Wilderness 5

Corpus Christi 2, New Mexico 1

Odessa 4, Shreveport 2

Minot 4, Aberdeen 4

Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 4, OT

Amarillo 2, El Paso 0

Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)

Saturday, Nov. 27

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey 7, Maine 3

Jamestown at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at Odessa

Minot at Aberdeen

Austin at North Iowa

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Amarillo at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College hockey

Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1

College men's basketball

Montana-Western 88, Dickinson State 71

University of Mary 83, Sioux Falls 74

High school hockey

Fargo North 7, Legacy 1

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 4, Dickinson 2

West Fargo 5, Century 3

High school girls hockey

Williston 7, Bottineau (U19) 0

