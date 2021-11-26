Area Scores: Nov. 27

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
WEST FARGO 5, CENTURY 3
At West Fargo
WF;1;4;0;--;5
Century;0;2;1;--;3
First period: 1. WF, Owen Witt (Sam Ruona, Colten Bossert), 8:40.
Second period: 2. WF, Griffin Staahl (Ruona, Noah Diemer), :31. 3. WF, Riley Prochnow (Jaden Narlock, Kaleb Knottilla), 2:00. 4. WF, Bossert (Ethan Spanier, Witt), 8:53. 5. Century, Josh Mohl (Kade Orstad, Maxon Vig), 14:08. 6. WF, Witt (Chase Mattern), 14:15. 7, Century, Riley Vander Laan (Koen Matt, Orstad), 16:09.
Third period: 8. Century, Mason Riegel (Joe LaDuke, Kaden Roness), 1:19.
Goaltender saves: Century – Casey Odegaard 7-2-x—9; Kaden Jangula x-x-10—10. West Fargo – Xavier Baker 7-7-4—21.
Penalties: Century 1 for 2 minutes. WF – 2 for 4 minutes.
Records: West Fargo 1-0; Century 0-1.
FARGO NORTH 7, LEGACY 1
At Fargo
People are also reading…
Legacy;0;1;0;--;1
FN;2;2;3;--;7
First period: 1. FN, Connor Holm (Owen Branson, Logan Olson), 5:29. 2. FN, Gavin Connor, 14:42.
Second period: 3. Legacy, Lucas Vasey, 5:35. 4. FN, Owen Branson (Holm), 6:12. 5. FN, Nataniel Fritel (Branson), 16:58.
Third period: 6. FN, Fritel (Brendan Richards, Ray Walen), 5;15. 7. FN, Walen (Fritel, Reece Dorsey), 7:51 (PP). 8. FN, Richards (Walen, Brodie Millard), 13:05.
Goaltender saves: Legacy -- Tyler Miller -- 11-7-13--38. FN -- Nolan Astrup 7-8-6--22.
Penalties: Legacy -- 5 for 10 minutes. Fargo North -- 8 for 16 minutes.
Records: Fargo North 1-0; Legacy 0-1.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
MINNESOTA 5, NORTH DAKOTA 1
Minnesota;1;2;1;--;5
North Dakota;0;0;1;--;1
First period: 1. Minnesota, Bryce Brodzinski (Blake McLaughlin), 13:15 (PP).
Second period: 2. Minnesota, Jack Perbix (Rhett Pitlick, Matt Staudacher), 7;33. 3. Minnesota, Ryan Johnson (Mike Koster, Grant Cruikshank), 11:36.
Third period: 4. UND, Riese Gaber (Gain Hain, Mark Senden), 3:41. 5. Minnesota, Chaz Lucius (Matthew Knies, Ben Meyers), 15:39 (EN). 6. Minnesota, Brodzinski, 18:16.
Goaltender saves: Minnesota – Jack LaFontaine 4-9-8--21. North Dakota – Zach Driscoll 13-5-9—27.
Penalties: Minnesota – 5 for 10 minutes; North Dakota 6 for 23 minutes.
Records: Minnesota 9-6; North Dakota 9-5.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0
Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;1;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 11-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 9-3-1, Western Michigan 9-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, North Dakota 9-5-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 2-10-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 26
Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1
Long Island 7, Miami 4
Western Michigan 8, St. Lawrence 2
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 1
Saturday, Nov. 27
Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Long Island at Miami
Western Michigan at St. Lawrence
Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;13;5;2;28
Austin;12;7;3;27
Minot;13;10;1;27
Aberdeen;10;10;1;21
St. Cloud;9;8;0;18
Bismarck;6;15;1;13
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;16;8;1;33
Maryland;14;6;3;31
Northeast;13;11;0;26
Johnstown;10;8;3;23
Jamestown;10;9;3;23
Maine;8;11;2;18
Danbury;6;13;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;15;8;1;31
Fairbanks;14;8;1;29
Anchorage;13;6;1;27
Minnesota Wilderness;13;9;1;27
Chippewa;13;11;1;27
Minnesota Magicians;11;9;3;25
Janesville;9;12;1;19
Kenai River;4;18;0;8
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;15;5;0;30
New Mexico;14;6;1;29
Odessa;13;7;1;27
Lone Star;9;6;5;23
Wichita Falls;10;8;3;23
El Paso;9;10;1;19
Corpus Christi;8;12;2;18
Shreveport;5;10;4;14
Friday, Nov. 26
Bismarck 5, St. Cloud 2
New Jersey 7, Maine 3
Jamestown 3, Johnstown 2, OT
Danbury 7, Maryland 4
Janesville 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, SO
Austin 5, North Iowa 3
Chippewa 7, Minnesota Wilderness 5
Corpus Christi 2, New Mexico 1
Odessa 4, Shreveport 2
Minot 4, Aberdeen 4
Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 4, OT
Amarillo 2, El Paso 0
Anchorage at Fairbanks (n)
Saturday, Nov. 27
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
New Jersey 7, Maine 3
Jamestown at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at Odessa
Minot at Aberdeen
Austin at North Iowa
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Amarillo at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
Minnesota 5, North Dakota 1
College men's basketball
Montana-Western 88, Dickinson State 71
University of Mary 83, Sioux Falls 74
High school hockey
Fargo North 7, Legacy 1
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 4, Dickinson 2
West Fargo 5, Century 3
High school girls hockey
Williston 7, Bottineau (U19) 0