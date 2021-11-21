 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Nov. 22

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 5, DAVENPORT 0

At Maryland Heights, Mo.

U-Mary;2;2;1;--;5

Davenport;0;0;0;--;0

First period: 1. U-Mary, Garrett Freeman (Marshall Tschida), 19:31. 2. U-Mary, Connor Hanson, 4:26.

Second period: 3. U-Mary, Jaren Hugelen, (Drew Lenertz, Seth Cushing), 16:23 (PP). 4. U-Mary, Isaiah Thomas (Alex Flicek), 15:43.

Third period: 5. U-Mary, Hugelen (Lenertz, Cushing), 6:56.

Goalie saves: U-Mary – Quinn Ackerman 46 saves. Davenport – Brenden Bogema 13, Drake Deering 37.

Records: University of Mary 17-2-1.S

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MILES 98, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 94

Miles;42;46;--;98

BSC;47;47;--;94

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Eli Habighorst 4, Denzel Kabasele 2, Ray Daniels 29 Blessing Adesipe 15, Paul Gakmar 4, Zack Baker 6, Kaleb Naylor 9, Tvon Jones 29. Totals: 36-71 FG, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Jones 4, Daniels 2, Habighorst 1, Baker, Adesipe), 17-25 FT, 43 Rebounds (Jones 8, Adespipe 8), 14 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Jerrick Baines 5, Latrel Davis 12, Garrick Baines 4, Seth Nelson 21, Alex Huber 21, Deonte Martinez 5, Carson Lamp 14, Max Tschosik 6, Jaden Mitzel 6. Totals: 38-72 FG, Three-pointers: 8-25 (Lamp 4, Davis 2, Nelson, Martinez), 10-12 FT, 30 Rebounds (Nelson 6), 8 Steals (G.Baines 4), 13 Turnovers, 22 Fouls.

Records: Miles Community College 3-6; Bismarck State College 2-5.

UNITED TRIBES 88, NDSCS 78

NDSCS;42;36;--;78

United Tribes;43;45;--;88

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE: Rashaun Parker 2, Logan Jedwabny 2, Khari Broadway 25, Anthony Ignowski 4, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 5, Micah Swallow 10, Jesse White 5, Connor Hollenbeck 13, Dion Ford 2, Noah Christenen 8, Parker Jones 2. Totals: 32-72 FG, Three-pointers: 3-20 (Broadway, White, Hollenbeck), 11-19 FT, 37 Rebounds (Broadway 7), 22 Fouls, 19 Assists (Broadway 8), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots, 7 Steals.

UNITED TRIBES: Famous Lefthand 18, Sylvester Union 12, Khalil Grant 4, Steven Fisher Jr. 3, DK Middleton 11, Tahj Two Bulls 8, Luke Wells Jr. 21, Jayce Archambault 6, Jordan Lebeau 5. Totals: 34-68 FG, Three-pointers: 5-15 (Archambault 2, Lebeau, Middleton, Fisher Jr.), 15-22 FT, 47 Rebounds (Union 8), 17 Fouls, 22 Assists (Wells Jr. 9), 13 Turnovers, 6 Steals.

Records: United Tribes 5-3; North Dakota State College of Science 8-1.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 79, MILES 55

Miles;8;18;35;55

BSC;17;33;64;75

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Aylin Ramirez 5, Angelina Dimasi 5, Molly Cockburn 5, Kelbee Denham 4, Sydney Johnstone 8, Isabel Saltenberger 2, Gabby Flute Player 14, Citalli Gurrola 8, Jasmine Grossman 4. Totals: 22-69 FG, Three-pointers: 6-23 (Gurrola 2, Flute Player 2, Dimasi, Cockburn), 5-8 FT, 32 Rebounds, 12 Assists, 14 Turnovers, 14 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kaity Hove 5, Ashton Kinnebrew 9, Reile Payne 12, Jaiden Baker 8, Sam Oech 7, Mandie Picard 2, Kaylee Kihle 10, Haley Gereau 6, Kathrine Fox 2, Sydney Gustsavsson 8, Jenna Rust 6, Katherine Horgan 4. Totals: 30-76 FG, Three-pointers: 5-22 (Payne 3, Kinnebrew 2), 55 Rebounds (Oech 8), 22 Assists (Fox 5, Kinnebrew 5), 8 Steals (Rust 3), 4 Blocked shots (Oech 2), 13 Turnovers, 6 Fouls.

Records: Bismarck State College 5-1; Miles Community College 1-7.

NDSCS 104, UNITED TRIBES 73

NDSCS;28;48;75;104

United Tribes;11;34;53;73

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE: Brooke Peters 9, Ivane Tensale 26, Arthel Massaquoi 21, Laurie Cren 8, Ambah Kowcun 26, Al'yana Jones 1, Audrey Zenzen 7, Maile Hunt 6. Totals: 41-72 FG, Three-pointers: 15-32 (Kowcun 6, Tensale 6, Peters 3), 7-16 FT, 46 Rebounds (Cren 10), 21 Assists, 7 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.

UNITED TRIBES: Amaya Ramsey 11, Sandie Friday 20, Tyleigh Brady 14, Kelanna McClain 16, Journey Azure 4, Gerika Kingbird 8. Totals: 30-60 FG, Three-pointers: 6-14 (Brady 2, Kingbird 2, Ramsey, Friday), 17 Rebounds (Fridsay 4), 16 Assists (Brady 7), 3 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 9-0; United Tribes 2-7.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Nov. 27

SFA (8-3) at UIW (9-2), 3 p.m.

UT-Martin (9-2) at Missouri State (8-3), 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart (8-3) at Holy Cross (9-2), Noon

UC-Davis (8-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 3 p.m.

Florida A&M (9-2) at Southeastern La. (8-3), 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa (6-5) at Eastern Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.

Davidson (8-2) at Kennesaw State (10-1), 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois (7-4) at South Dakota (7-4), 6 p.m.

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 4

SFA/UIW winner at No. 1 Sam Houston (10-0), 3 p.m.

UT-Martin/Missouri State winner at No. 8 Montana State (9-2), 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart/Holy Cross winner at No. 5 Villanova (9-2), 7 p.m.

UC-Davis/SDSU winner at No. 4 Sacramento State (9-2), 9 p.m.

Florida A&M/SE Louisiana winner at No. 3 James Madison, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa/Eastern Washington winner at No. 6 Montana, 9 p.m.

Davidson/Kennesaw at No. 7 Eastern Tennessee (10-1), 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois/USD winner at No. 2 North Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dec. 10-11

Semifinals

Dec. 17-18

Championship

Jan. 8, Frisco Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0

Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0

Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 10-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 8-3-1, North Dakota 9-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, Western Michigan 8-4-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 2-9-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Saturday, Nov. 20

North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1

Western Michigan 4, St. Cloud State 0

Denver 7, Miami 1

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks, n

Friday, Nov. 26

Minnesota at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Long Island at Miami

Western Michigan at St. Lawrence

Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth

Saturday, Nov. 27

Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Long Island at Miami

Western Michigan at St. Lawrence

Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;13;4;2;28

Austin;11;7;3;25

Minot;11;10;1;23

Aberdeen;10;9;1;21

St. Cloud;9;7;0;18

Bismarck;5;14;1;11

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;15;7;1;31

Maryland;14;6;3;31

Northeast;12;10;0;24

Johnstown;10;7;2;22

Jamestown;8;9;3;19

Maine;7;9;2;16

Danbury;5;13;3;13

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;15;8;1;31

Fairbanks;14;8;1;29

Anchorage;13;6;1;27

Minnesota Wilderness;13;7;1;27

Chippewa;12;11;1;25

Minnesota Magicians;10;8;3;23

Janesville;8;12;1;17

Kenai River;4;18;0;8

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;14;5;0;28

New Mexico;13;5;1;27

Odessa;12;7;1;25

Lone Star;9;6;4;22

Wichita Falls;9;8;3;21

El Paso;9;8;1;19

Corpus Christi;7;12;2;16

Shreveport;5;9;4;14

Friday, Nov. 19

Bismarck 5, Aberdeen 4

Northeast 5, Jamestown 2

Minnesota Magicians 4, Janesville 3

Minot 3, Austin 1

Amarillo 3, Corpus Christi 0

New Mexico 3, Wichita Falls 1

El Paso 3, Shreveport 2, SO

Fairbanks 3, Anchorage 1

Springfield 5, Kenai River 3

Saturday, Nov. 20

Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3

Danbury 5, Johnstown 4

Northeast 3, Jamestown 2, OT

Janesville 5, Minnesota Magicians 2

Minot 5, Austin 1

North Iowa 7, St. Cloud 4

New Mexico 6, Wichita Falls 2

Amarillo 4, Corpus Christi 2

Minnesota Wilderness 6, Chippewa 0

El Paso 5, Shreveport 2

Anchorage 4, Fairbanks 2

Springfield 7, Kenai River 4

Sunday, Nov. 21

Johnstown 6, Danbury 3

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Northeast at Maine

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Bismarck at Minot, 6:05 p.m.

Northeast at Maine

Johnstown at Jamestown

Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at El Paso

Friday, Nov. 26

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey

Jamestown at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

North Iowa at Austin

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Shreveport at Odessa

Minot at Aberdeen

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Amarillo at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, Nov. 27

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey

Jamestown at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at Odessa

Minot at Aberdeen

Austin at North Iowa

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Amarillo at El Paso

Anchorage at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College hockey

University of Mary 5, Davenport 0

College men's basketball

Miles Community College 99, Bismarck State College 94

Tennessee-Martin 77, North Dakota 72

United Tribes 88, North Dakota State College of Science 78

College women's basketball

Bismarck State College 79, Miles Community College 55

North Dakota State College of Science 103, United Tribes 74

 

