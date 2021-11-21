Area Scores: Nov. 22

COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 5, DAVENPORT 0
At Maryland Heights, Mo.
U-Mary;2;2;1;--;5
Davenport;0;0;0;--;0
First period: 1. U-Mary, Garrett Freeman (Marshall Tschida), 19:31. 2. U-Mary, Connor Hanson, 4:26.
Second period: 3. U-Mary, Jaren Hugelen, (Drew Lenertz, Seth Cushing), 16:23 (PP). 4. U-Mary, Isaiah Thomas (Alex Flicek), 15:43.
Third period: 5. U-Mary, Hugelen (Lenertz, Cushing), 6:56.
Goalie saves: U-Mary – Quinn Ackerman 46 saves. Davenport – Brenden Bogema 13, Drake Deering 37.
Records: University of Mary 17-2-1.S
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
MILES 98, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 94
Miles;42;46;--;98
BSC;47;47;--;94
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Eli Habighorst 4, Denzel Kabasele 2, Ray Daniels 29 Blessing Adesipe 15, Paul Gakmar 4, Zack Baker 6, Kaleb Naylor 9, Tvon Jones 29. Totals: 36-71 FG, Three-pointers: 9-21 (Jones 4, Daniels 2, Habighorst 1, Baker, Adesipe), 17-25 FT, 43 Rebounds (Jones 8, Adespipe 8), 14 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Jerrick Baines 5, Latrel Davis 12, Garrick Baines 4, Seth Nelson 21, Alex Huber 21, Deonte Martinez 5, Carson Lamp 14, Max Tschosik 6, Jaden Mitzel 6. Totals: 38-72 FG, Three-pointers: 8-25 (Lamp 4, Davis 2, Nelson, Martinez), 10-12 FT, 30 Rebounds (Nelson 6), 8 Steals (G.Baines 4), 13 Turnovers, 22 Fouls.
Records: Miles Community College 3-6; Bismarck State College 2-5.
UNITED TRIBES 88, NDSCS 78
NDSCS;42;36;--;78
United Tribes;43;45;--;88
NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE: Rashaun Parker 2, Logan Jedwabny 2, Khari Broadway 25, Anthony Ignowski 4, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 5, Micah Swallow 10, Jesse White 5, Connor Hollenbeck 13, Dion Ford 2, Noah Christenen 8, Parker Jones 2. Totals: 32-72 FG, Three-pointers: 3-20 (Broadway, White, Hollenbeck), 11-19 FT, 37 Rebounds (Broadway 7), 22 Fouls, 19 Assists (Broadway 8), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots, 7 Steals.
UNITED TRIBES: Famous Lefthand 18, Sylvester Union 12, Khalil Grant 4, Steven Fisher Jr. 3, DK Middleton 11, Tahj Two Bulls 8, Luke Wells Jr. 21, Jayce Archambault 6, Jordan Lebeau 5. Totals: 34-68 FG, Three-pointers: 5-15 (Archambault 2, Lebeau, Middleton, Fisher Jr.), 15-22 FT, 47 Rebounds (Union 8), 17 Fouls, 22 Assists (Wells Jr. 9), 13 Turnovers, 6 Steals.
Records: United Tribes 5-3; North Dakota State College of Science 8-1.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 79, MILES 55
Miles;8;18;35;55
BSC;17;33;64;75
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Aylin Ramirez 5, Angelina Dimasi 5, Molly Cockburn 5, Kelbee Denham 4, Sydney Johnstone 8, Isabel Saltenberger 2, Gabby Flute Player 14, Citalli Gurrola 8, Jasmine Grossman 4. Totals: 22-69 FG, Three-pointers: 6-23 (Gurrola 2, Flute Player 2, Dimasi, Cockburn), 5-8 FT, 32 Rebounds, 12 Assists, 14 Turnovers, 14 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kaity Hove 5, Ashton Kinnebrew 9, Reile Payne 12, Jaiden Baker 8, Sam Oech 7, Mandie Picard 2, Kaylee Kihle 10, Haley Gereau 6, Kathrine Fox 2, Sydney Gustsavsson 8, Jenna Rust 6, Katherine Horgan 4. Totals: 30-76 FG, Three-pointers: 5-22 (Payne 3, Kinnebrew 2), 55 Rebounds (Oech 8), 22 Assists (Fox 5, Kinnebrew 5), 8 Steals (Rust 3), 4 Blocked shots (Oech 2), 13 Turnovers, 6 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck State College 5-1; Miles Community College 1-7.
NDSCS 104, UNITED TRIBES 73
NDSCS;28;48;75;104
United Tribes;11;34;53;73
NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE: Brooke Peters 9, Ivane Tensale 26, Arthel Massaquoi 21, Laurie Cren 8, Ambah Kowcun 26, Al'yana Jones 1, Audrey Zenzen 7, Maile Hunt 6. Totals: 41-72 FG, Three-pointers: 15-32 (Kowcun 6, Tensale 6, Peters 3), 7-16 FT, 46 Rebounds (Cren 10), 21 Assists, 7 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES: Amaya Ramsey 11, Sandie Friday 20, Tyleigh Brady 14, Kelanna McClain 16, Journey Azure 4, Gerika Kingbird 8. Totals: 30-60 FG, Three-pointers: 6-14 (Brady 2, Kingbird 2, Ramsey, Friday), 17 Rebounds (Fridsay 4), 16 Assists (Brady 7), 3 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 9-0; United Tribes 2-7.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Nov. 27
SFA (8-3) at UIW (9-2), 3 p.m.
UT-Martin (9-2) at Missouri State (8-3), 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart (8-3) at Holy Cross (9-2), Noon
UC-Davis (8-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 3 p.m.
Florida A&M (9-2) at Southeastern La. (8-3), 7 p.m.
Northern Iowa (6-5) at Eastern Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.
Davidson (8-2) at Kennesaw State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois (7-4) at South Dakota (7-4), 6 p.m.
Second round
Saturday, Dec. 4
SFA/UIW winner at No. 1 Sam Houston (10-0), 3 p.m.
UT-Martin/Missouri State winner at No. 8 Montana State (9-2), 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart/Holy Cross winner at No. 5 Villanova (9-2), 7 p.m.
UC-Davis/SDSU winner at No. 4 Sacramento State (9-2), 9 p.m.
Florida A&M/SE Louisiana winner at No. 3 James Madison, 2 p.m.
Northern Iowa/Eastern Washington winner at No. 6 Montana, 9 p.m.
Davidson/Kennesaw at No. 7 Eastern Tennessee (10-1), 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois/USD winner at No. 2 North Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Dec. 10-11
Semifinals
Dec. 17-18
Championship
Jan. 8, Frisco Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0
Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 10-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 8-3-1, North Dakota 9-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, Western Michigan 8-4-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 2-9-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Nov. 20
North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1
Western Michigan 4, St. Cloud State 0
Denver 7, Miami 1
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks, n
Friday, Nov. 26
Minnesota at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Long Island at Miami
Western Michigan at St. Lawrence
Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth
Saturday, Nov. 27
Minnesota at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Long Island at Miami
Western Michigan at St. Lawrence
Alaska-Fairbanks at Minnesota-Duluth
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;13;4;2;28
Austin;11;7;3;25
Minot;11;10;1;23
Aberdeen;10;9;1;21
St. Cloud;9;7;0;18
Bismarck;5;14;1;11
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;15;7;1;31
Maryland;14;6;3;31
Northeast;12;10;0;24
Johnstown;10;7;2;22
Jamestown;8;9;3;19
Maine;7;9;2;16
Danbury;5;13;3;13
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;15;8;1;31
Fairbanks;14;8;1;29
Anchorage;13;6;1;27
Minnesota Wilderness;13;7;1;27
Chippewa;12;11;1;25
Minnesota Magicians;10;8;3;23
Janesville;8;12;1;17
Kenai River;4;18;0;8
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;14;5;0;28
New Mexico;13;5;1;27
Odessa;12;7;1;25
Lone Star;9;6;4;22
Wichita Falls;9;8;3;21
El Paso;9;8;1;19
Corpus Christi;7;12;2;16
Shreveport;5;9;4;14
Friday, Nov. 19
Bismarck 5, Aberdeen 4
Northeast 5, Jamestown 2
Minnesota Magicians 4, Janesville 3
Minot 3, Austin 1
Amarillo 3, Corpus Christi 0
New Mexico 3, Wichita Falls 1
El Paso 3, Shreveport 2, SO
Fairbanks 3, Anchorage 1
Springfield 5, Kenai River 3
Saturday, Nov. 20
Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3
Danbury 5, Johnstown 4
Northeast 3, Jamestown 2, OT
Janesville 5, Minnesota Magicians 2
Minot 5, Austin 1
North Iowa 7, St. Cloud 4
New Mexico 6, Wichita Falls 2
Amarillo 4, Corpus Christi 2
Minnesota Wilderness 6, Chippewa 0
El Paso 5, Shreveport 2
Anchorage 4, Fairbanks 2
Springfield 7, Kenai River 4
Sunday, Nov. 21
Johnstown 6, Danbury 3
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Northeast at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Bismarck at Minot, 6:05 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Johnstown at Jamestown
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at El Paso
Friday, Nov. 26
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey
Jamestown at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
North Iowa at Austin
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Shreveport at Odessa
Minot at Aberdeen
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Amarillo at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, Nov. 27
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey
Jamestown at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at Odessa
Minot at Aberdeen
Austin at North Iowa
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Amarillo at El Paso
Anchorage at Fairbanks
