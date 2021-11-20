Area Scores: Nov. 21

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
U-MARY 80, DICKINSON STATE 48
Dickinson State;9;17;35;48
U-Mary;20;42;63;80
DICKINSON STATE – Courtney Olson 11, McKenzie Johnson 5, Ashlie Watts 4, Lauren Baumberger 4, Lilly Kelley 3, Kailyn Groves 11, Lindsay Peterson 6, Luisa Popp 2, Heather LaBree 2. Totals: 18-60 FG, 7-10 FT.
U-MARY – Lexie Schneider 11, Megan Zander 9, Megan Voit 9, Ryleigh Wacha 5, Macy Williams 4, Addison Rozell 12, Zoe Velde 7, Ellie Hasz 6, Reese Wishart 5, Hallie Schweitzer 4, Cadee Ryckman 3, Mady Schafer 3, Carly Kottsick 2. Totals: 30-60 FG, 12-21 FT.
Three-pointers: DSU 5-22 (Johnson 1, Kelley 1, Groves 3), U-Mary 8-19 (Zander 1, Voit 3, Hasz 2, Ryckman 1, Shafer 1). Rebounds: DSU 33 (2 with 5), U-Mary 46 (Schneider 7). Fouls: DSU 18, U-Mary 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: DSU 17, U-Mary 15. Assists: DSU 10 (2 with 2), U-Mary 17 (Hasz 4).
Record: DSU 0-1, U-Mary 4-3.
BISMARCK STATE 69, DAWSON CC 63
At Glendive, Mont.
Bismarck State;18;27;46;69
Dawson;27;46;56;63
BISMARCK STATE – Kaity Hove 9, Ashton Kinnebrew 9, Reile Payne 7, Jaiden Baker 15, Sam Oech 1, Mandie Picard 23, MacKenzie Boone 2, Kathrine Fox 6, Sydney Gustavsson 18. Totals: 23-56 FG, 19-27 FT.
DAWSON – Samantha Jenkins 14, Brianna Bergum 20, Logan Stetzner 9, Eva Kingston 2, Hailee Brandon 10, Natalija Beleska 3, Olivia Williams 5. Totals: 25-75 FG, 9-13 FT.
Three-pointers: BSC 4-18 (Kinnebrew 1, Baker 1, Gustavsson 2), DCC 4-23 (Jenkins 3, Stetzner 1). Rebounds: BSC 45 (Payne 14), DCC 32 (Kingston 10). Fouls: BSC 15, DCC 24. Fouled out: Brandon. Turnovers: BSC 26, DCC 17. Assists: BSC 11 (3 with 2), DCC 15 (Jenkins 4).
Records: BSC 3-1, Dawson 6-2.
LAKE REGION STATE 68, UNITED TRIBES 60
UTTC;10;19;37;60
LRSC;18;38;50;68
UNITED TRIBES – Kelanna McClain 4, Amaya Ramsey 6, Sandie Friday 9, Tyleigh Brady 22, Journey Azure 8, Chalissa Kipp 1, Gerika Kingbird 10. Totals: 21-63 FG, 12-18 FT.
LAKE REGION STATE – Josie Brodina 8, Tiziana Huici 22, Marta Lopez 8, Matisyn Moses 13, Iara Navarro 5, Pilar Ortiz 8, Josie Flaten 4. Totals: 26-65 FG, 14-17 FT.
Three-pointers: UTTC 6-21 (Brady 4, Kingbird 2), LRSC 2-13 (Brodina 2). Rebounds: UTTC 36 (2 with 9), LRSC 41 (Ortiz 11). Fouls: UTTC 14, LRSC 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: UTTC 18, LRSC 16. Assists: UTTC 9 (2 with 3), LRSC 11 (Huici 6).
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
DAWSON CC 112, BISMARCK STATE 78
Bismarck State;28;50;-;78
Dawson;60;52;-;112
BISMARCK STATE – Jerrick Baines 5, Latrel Davis 7, Garrick Baines 9, Seth Nelson 5, Alex Huber 10, Deonte’ Martinez 7, Aidan Rebel 4, Carson Lamp 2, Jaden Hamilton 4, Max Tschosik 8, Jaden Mitzel 15, Jacob Prudhomme 2. Totals: 33-72 FG, 6-11 FT.
DAWSON – Jalen Tot 17, Jajuan Tot 10, Michael Jok 4, Riley Spoonhunter 5, Cordell Stinson 5, Reggie Martin 24, DeAngela Horn 10, Kose Egbule 15, Aidan Fishell 5, Joe Mpoyo 14, Charlie Kruer 3. Totals: 43-91 FG, 14-20 FT.
Three-pointers: BSC 6-26 (J.Baines 1, G.Baines 1, Nelson 1, Martinez 1, Tschosik 2), DCC 12-41 (Jal.Tot 2, Jaj.Tot 2, Spoonhunter 1, Martin 2, Mpoyo 4, Kruer 1). Rebounds: BSC 32 (2 with 6), DCC 46 (Jal.Tot 8). Fouls: BSC 15, DCC 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: BSC 27, DCC 10. Assists: BSC 18 (2 with 4), DCC 256 (Jaj.Tot 5).
Records: BSC 2-4, Dawson 8-1.
LAKE REGION STATE 91, UNITED TRIBES 71
UTTC;35;36;-;71
LRSC;38;53;-;91
UNITED TRIBES – Luke Wells Jr. 11, Famous Lefthand 8, Sylvester Union 11, Tahj Two Bulls 0, Dakari Middleton 14, Riyen Carlow 2, Khalil Grant 2, Steven Fisher Jr. 1, Tristin Davis 8, Eric Woods 2, Jayce Archambault 8, Jordan Lebeau 4. Totals: 28-64 FG, 10-13 FT.
LAKE REGION STATE – Clarence Daniels 26, Anthony Davis 18, Carson Henningsgard 10, James Sommer 14, Ben Hoverson 2, D’Sean Larkins 12, Djordje Mitrovic 7, Ethan Damerum 2. Totals: 30-57 FG, 26-35 FT.
Three-pointers: UTTC 5-24 (Wells Jr. 1, Union 1, Middleton 1, Archambault 2), LRSC 5-14 (Daniels 1, Davis 1, Henningsgard 1, Larkins 1, Mitrovic 1). Rebounds: UTTC 29 (Wells Jr. 7), LRSC 32 (Daniels 9). Fouls: UTTC 33, LRSC 15. Fouled out: Two Bulls. Turnovers: UTTC 21, LRSC 19. Assists: UTTC 8 (3 with 2), LRSC 8 (Davis 3).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 2, MINNESOTA-DULUTH 1
Minnesota-Duluth;0;1;0;-;1
North Dakota;0;1;1;-;2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. UMD, Blake Biondi (Dominic James, Quinn Olson), 14:51. 2. UND, Ethan Frisch (Chris Jandric, Riese Gaber), 19:55, (pp).
Third period: 3. UND, Brendan Budy (Ashton Calder, Connor Ford), 5:05.
Goaltender saves: UMD – Ryan Fanti 21. UND – Zach Driscoll 22.
Penalties: UMD – 3 minors. UND – 3 minors.
Records: Minnesota-Duluth 8-3-1, 3-2-1 NCHC; North Dakota 9-4-0, 5-1-0 NCHC.
NAHL
ABERDEEN 5, BISMARCK 3
Aberdeen;1;1;3;-;5
Bismarck;0;1;2;-;3
First period: 1. Aber, Cade Neilson (unassisted), 1:41.
Second period: 2. Aber, Ronan Walsh (Neilson, Hugo Allais), 10:29. 3. Bis, Quinn Rudrud (Jake McLean, Calvin Hanson). 16:36.
Third period: 4. Aber, Jacob Bosse (Neilson, Walsh), 0:58. 5. Aber, Neilson (Walsh, Bosse), 8:44. 6. Aber, Chase Davis (Nate Mann), 13:36. 7. Bis, Owen Michaels (Jon Ziskie, Christian Miller), 13:58. 8. Bis, McLean (Hanson), 16:30, (sh).
Goaltender saves: Aber – Dominik Wasik 21. Bis – Ben Behrens 22.
Penalties: Aber – 4 minors, 1 double minor, 1 game misconduct. Bis – 3 minors, 1 double minor.
Records: Aberdeen 10-9-1, 21 points; Bismarck 5-14-1, 11 points.
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 2, Minnesota-Duluth 1
College football
Grand View, Iowa 38, Dickinson State 13
North Dakota State 54, South Dakota 24
South Dakota State 24, North Dakota 21
College men’s basketball
Dawson 112, Bismarck State 78
Florida Atlantic 98, North Dakota 79
Jamestown 78, Midland, Neb. 64
Lake Region State 91, United Tribes 71
Minot State 77, Montana State-Billings 59
Valley City State 91, Iowa Wesleyan 76
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State 69, Dawson 63
Dakota State 82, Mayville State 76
Lake Region State 68, United Tribes 60
Mary 80, Dickinson State 48
Maryville 70, Minot State 66
Midland, Neb. 64, Jamestown 50
Montana 65, North Dakota State 63
North Dakota 89, Montana State 85
Presentation 54, Valley City State 50
College volleyball
South Dakota 3, North Dakota State 2
South Dakota State 3, North Dakota 0
High school volleyball
State tournament
Class A
Championship
Bismarck Century 3, Bismarck 0
Third place
West Fargo 3, Fargo Shanley 1
Fifth place
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Bismarck Legacy 1
Seventh place
Fargo Davies 3, Bismarck St. Mary’s 1
Class B
Championship
Linton-HMB 3, Northern Cass 0
Third place
Thompson 3, Kenmare 0
Fifth place
Langdon-Munich-Edmore 3, Dickinson Trinity 2
Seventh place
Garrison 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 1