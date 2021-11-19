 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 20

  • 0

ACHA COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, LIBERTY 1

At Maryland Heights, Mo.

Liberty;1;0;0;--;1

U-Mary;0;3;1;--;4

First period: 1. Liberty, Neal (Doe, Lamoureux), 19:58.

Second period: 2. U-Mary, Marshall Tschida (Zach Garrett, Kyler Moore), 8:36. 3. U-Mary, Seth Cushing (Johnny Witzke, Isaiah Thomas), 9:18. 4. U-Mary, Thomas (Cushing, Hanson), 9:24.

Third period: 5. U-Mary, Justin Ohnstad, 13:33.

Goaltender saves: Liberty – Skon 26 saves. Conan Hayton 20 saves.

Penalties: Liberty – 1 for 2 minutes. U-Mary 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: University of Mary 16-2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

MINNESOTA-DULUTH 4, NORTH DAKOTA 1

UMD;2;1;1;--;4

UND;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. UND, Gavin Hain (Louis Jamernik, Mark Senden), 2:32. 1. UMD, Casey Gilling (Koby Bender, Wyatt Kaiser), 10:13. 2. UMD, Dominic James (Kobe Roth, Hunter Lellig), 12:02.

Second period: 3. UMD, Gilling (Owen Gallatin, Tanner Laderoute), 12:53.

Third period: 4. UND, Roth (Quinn Olson), 18:05 (ENG).

Goaltender saves: UMD – Ryan Fanti 23 saves. UND – Zach Driscoll 23 saves.

Penalties: UMD – 8 minors. UND – 7 minors, 1 major, 1 game misconduct.

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 8-2-1, 3-1-1 NCHC, North Dakota 8-4-0, 4-1-0.

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;12;4;1;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;1;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;9;3;2;0;1;1;0

Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;6;2;3;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-4-0, North Dakota 8-4-0, Minnesota-Duluth 8-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 7-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 19

Minnesota-Duluth 4, North Dakota 1

St. Cloud State 2, Western Michigan 6

Miami vs. Denver (n)

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks (n)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Miami at Denver

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks

BOYS HOCKEY

PRESEASON POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Grand Forks Red River (14);356

2. Grand Forks Central (6);340

3. Fargo Davies;326

4. Fargo South-Shanley;295

5. Fargo North;260

6. Century;254

7. West Fargo Sheyenne;237

8. Jamestown;228

9. Minot;228

10. West Fargo;205

11. Williston;194

12. Bismarck;193

13. Legacy;148

14. Grafton-Park River;124

15. Dickinson;102

16. Devils Lake;84

17. Mandan;80

18. Bottineau-Rugby;78

19. May-Port-C-G;50

20. Hazen-Beulah;26

EAST REGION

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Grand Forks Red River (8);79

2. Grand Forks Central (2);70

3. Fargo Davies;67

4. Fargo South-Shanley;54

5. Fargo North;49

6. West Fargo Sheyenne;42

7. West Fargo;37

8. Grafton-Park River;26

9. Devils Lake;19

10. May-Port-C-G

WEST REGION

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Williston (2);71

2. Jamestown (3);68

3. Century (3);67

4. Minot (2);67

5. Bismarck;52

6. Legacy;39

7. Dickinson;34

8. Mandan;22

9. Bottineau-Rugby;21

10. Hazen-Beulah;9

GIRLS HOCKEY

PRESEASON POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Fargo Davies (7);96

2. Fargo North-South (2);89

3. Bismarck (2);84

4. Minot;65

5. West Fargo United;61

6. Mandan;61

7. Grand Forks;55

8. Jamestown;33

9. Williston;30

10. Devils Lake;18

11. Dickinson;13

NAHL

BISMARCK 5, ABERDEEN 4

Bismarck;0;5;0;--;5

Aberdeen;1;1;2;--;4

First period: 1. Aberdeen, Landry Schmuck (Seamus Campbell, Hugo Allais), 14:26 (PP).

Second period: 2. Aberdeen, Ronan Walsh, :23. 3. Bismarck, Quinn Rudrud (Christian Miller), 5:16. 4. Bismarck, Rudrud (Calvin Hanson, Jake Mclean), 5:31. 5. Bismarck, Eddie Shepler (Ben Troumbly), 5:54. 6. Bismarck, Paul Huglen (Nico Chmelevski), 7:23. 7. Bismarck, Owen Michaels (Adam Pietila), 12:15.

Third period: 8. Aberdeen, Jacob Bosse (Hugo Allais, Kyle Gaffney), :54. 9. Aberdeen, Anthony Galante (Walsh, Parks Wallace), 3:50.

Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Erik Forss 11-12-14--37. Aberdeen – Greg Orosz 9-3-0--12; Dominik Wasik 0-2-6--8.

Penalties: Bismarck – 2 for 4 minutes. Aberdeen 3 for 14 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 5-13-1 11 points; Aberdeen 9-9-1 19 points.

Saturday: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;12;4;2;26

Austin;11;6;3;25

Minot;10;10;1;21

Aberdeen;9;9;1;19

St. Cloud;9;6;0;18

Bismarck;5;13;1;11

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;15;8;1;31

Maryland;14;5;3;31

Northeast;11;10;0;22

Johnstown;9;6;2;20

Jamestown;8;9;2;18

Maine;7;9;2;16

Danbury;4;12;3;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;13;7;1;27

Springfield;13;8;1;27

Anchorage;12;5;1;25

Minnesota Wilderness;12;7;1;25

Chippewa;12;10;1;25

Minnesota Magicians;10;7;3;23

Janesville;7;12;1;15

Kenai River;4;16;0;8

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;13;5;0;26

New Mexico;12;5;1;25

Odessa;12;7;1;25

Lone Star;9;6;4;22

Wichita Falls;9;7;3;21

Corpus Christi;7;11;2;16

El Paso;7;8;1;15

Shreveport;5;8;3;13

Thursday, Nov. 18

Springfield 2, Kenai River 4

Friday, Nov. 19

Bismarck 5, Aberdeen 4

Jamestown 2, Northeast 5

Minnesota Magicians 4, Janesville 3

Minot 3, Austin 1

Corpus Christi 0, Amarillo 3

New Mexico 3, Wichita Falls 1

Shreveport vs. El Paso (n)

Fairbanks at Anchorage (n)

Springfield at Kenai River (n)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Johnstown

Jamestown at Northeast

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Minot at Austin

North Iowa at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Springfield at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 21

Danbury at Johnstown

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College hockey

Minnesota-Duluth 2, North Dakota 1

Minot State 11, Arizona State University 1

Jamestown 2, Waldorf University 1

University of Mary 4, Liberty 1

College men's basketball

North Dakota 74, Troy 72

Valley City State 98, Clarke 90

College women's basketball

Dakota State 77, Valley City 59

Truman State 77, Minot State 69

College women's hockey

Minot State 2, Adrian College 0

High school volleyball

State tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Semifinals

Class A

Bismarck 3, West Fargo 0

Century 3, Shanley 0

Consolation

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, St. Mary's 0

Legacy 3, Fargo Davies 2

Class B

Linton-HMB 3, Thompson 0

Northern Cass 3, Kenmare 2

Consolation

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0

