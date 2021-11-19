Area Scores: Nov. 20

ACHA COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, LIBERTY 1
At Maryland Heights, Mo.
Liberty;1;0;0;--;1
U-Mary;0;3;1;--;4
First period: 1. Liberty, Neal (Doe, Lamoureux), 19:58.
Second period: 2. U-Mary, Marshall Tschida (Zach Garrett, Kyler Moore), 8:36. 3. U-Mary, Seth Cushing (Johnny Witzke, Isaiah Thomas), 9:18. 4. U-Mary, Thomas (Cushing, Hanson), 9:24.
Third period: 5. U-Mary, Justin Ohnstad, 13:33.
Goaltender saves: Liberty – Skon 26 saves. Conan Hayton 20 saves.
Penalties: Liberty – 1 for 2 minutes. U-Mary 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: University of Mary 16-2.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
MINNESOTA-DULUTH 4, NORTH DAKOTA 1
UMD;2;1;1;--;4
UND;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. UND, Gavin Hain (Louis Jamernik, Mark Senden), 2:32. 1. UMD, Casey Gilling (Koby Bender, Wyatt Kaiser), 10:13. 2. UMD, Dominic James (Kobe Roth, Hunter Lellig), 12:02.
Second period: 3. UMD, Gilling (Owen Gallatin, Tanner Laderoute), 12:53.
Third period: 4. UND, Roth (Quinn Olson), 18:05 (ENG).
Goaltender saves: UMD – Ryan Fanti 23 saves. UND – Zach Driscoll 23 saves.
Penalties: UMD – 8 minors. UND – 7 minors, 1 major, 1 game misconduct.
Records: Minnesota-Duluth 8-2-1, 3-1-1 NCHC, North Dakota 8-4-0, 4-1-0.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;12;4;1;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;1;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;9;3;2;0;1;1;0
Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;6;2;3;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-4-0, North Dakota 8-4-0, Minnesota-Duluth 8-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 7-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 19
Minnesota-Duluth 4, North Dakota 1
St. Cloud State 2, Western Michigan 6
Miami vs. Denver (n)
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks (n)
Saturday, Nov. 20
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Miami at Denver
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks
BOYS HOCKEY
PRESEASON POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Grand Forks Red River (14);356
2. Grand Forks Central (6);340
3. Fargo Davies;326
4. Fargo South-Shanley;295
5. Fargo North;260
6. Century;254
7. West Fargo Sheyenne;237
8. Jamestown;228
9. Minot;228
10. West Fargo;205
11. Williston;194
12. Bismarck;193
13. Legacy;148
14. Grafton-Park River;124
15. Dickinson;102
16. Devils Lake;84
17. Mandan;80
18. Bottineau-Rugby;78
19. May-Port-C-G;50
20. Hazen-Beulah;26
EAST REGION
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Grand Forks Red River (8);79
2. Grand Forks Central (2);70
3. Fargo Davies;67
4. Fargo South-Shanley;54
5. Fargo North;49
6. West Fargo Sheyenne;42
7. West Fargo;37
8. Grafton-Park River;26
9. Devils Lake;19
10. May-Port-C-G
WEST REGION
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Williston (2);71
2. Jamestown (3);68
3. Century (3);67
4. Minot (2);67
5. Bismarck;52
6. Legacy;39
7. Dickinson;34
8. Mandan;22
9. Bottineau-Rugby;21
10. Hazen-Beulah;9
GIRLS HOCKEY
PRESEASON POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Fargo Davies (7);96
2. Fargo North-South (2);89
3. Bismarck (2);84
4. Minot;65
5. West Fargo United;61
6. Mandan;61
7. Grand Forks;55
8. Jamestown;33
9. Williston;30
10. Devils Lake;18
11. Dickinson;13
NAHL
BISMARCK 5, ABERDEEN 4
Bismarck;0;5;0;--;5
Aberdeen;1;1;2;--;4
First period: 1. Aberdeen, Landry Schmuck (Seamus Campbell, Hugo Allais), 14:26 (PP).
Second period: 2. Aberdeen, Ronan Walsh, :23. 3. Bismarck, Quinn Rudrud (Christian Miller), 5:16. 4. Bismarck, Rudrud (Calvin Hanson, Jake Mclean), 5:31. 5. Bismarck, Eddie Shepler (Ben Troumbly), 5:54. 6. Bismarck, Paul Huglen (Nico Chmelevski), 7:23. 7. Bismarck, Owen Michaels (Adam Pietila), 12:15.
Third period: 8. Aberdeen, Jacob Bosse (Hugo Allais, Kyle Gaffney), :54. 9. Aberdeen, Anthony Galante (Walsh, Parks Wallace), 3:50.
Goaltender saves: Bismarck – Erik Forss 11-12-14--37. Aberdeen – Greg Orosz 9-3-0--12; Dominik Wasik 0-2-6--8.
Penalties: Bismarck – 2 for 4 minutes. Aberdeen 3 for 14 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 5-13-1 11 points; Aberdeen 9-9-1 19 points.
Saturday: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;12;4;2;26
Austin;11;6;3;25
Minot;10;10;1;21
Aberdeen;9;9;1;19
St. Cloud;9;6;0;18
Bismarck;5;13;1;11
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;15;8;1;31
Maryland;14;5;3;31
Northeast;11;10;0;22
Johnstown;9;6;2;20
Jamestown;8;9;2;18
Maine;7;9;2;16
Danbury;4;12;3;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;13;7;1;27
Springfield;13;8;1;27
Anchorage;12;5;1;25
Minnesota Wilderness;12;7;1;25
Chippewa;12;10;1;25
Minnesota Magicians;10;7;3;23
Janesville;7;12;1;15
Kenai River;4;16;0;8
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;13;5;0;26
New Mexico;12;5;1;25
Odessa;12;7;1;25
Lone Star;9;6;4;22
Wichita Falls;9;7;3;21
Corpus Christi;7;11;2;16
El Paso;7;8;1;15
Shreveport;5;8;3;13
Thursday, Nov. 18
Springfield 2, Kenai River 4
Friday, Nov. 19
Bismarck 5, Aberdeen 4
Jamestown 2, Northeast 5
Minnesota Magicians 4, Janesville 3
Minot 3, Austin 1
Corpus Christi 0, Amarillo 3
New Mexico 3, Wichita Falls 1
Shreveport vs. El Paso (n)
Fairbanks at Anchorage (n)
Springfield at Kenai River (n)
Saturday, Nov. 20
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
Jamestown at Northeast
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Minot at Austin
North Iowa at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Springfield at Kenai River
Sunday, Nov. 21
Danbury at Johnstown
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
Minnesota-Duluth 2, North Dakota 1
Minot State 11, Arizona State University 1
Jamestown 2, Waldorf University 1
University of Mary 4, Liberty 1
College men's basketball
North Dakota 74, Troy 72
Valley City State 98, Clarke 90
College women's basketball
Dakota State 77, Valley City 59
Truman State 77, Minot State 69
College women's hockey
Minot State 2, Adrian College 0
High school volleyball
State tournament
At Bismarck Event Center
Semifinals
Class A
Bismarck 3, West Fargo 0
Century 3, Shanley 0
Consolation
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, St. Mary's 0
Legacy 3, Fargo Davies 2
Class B
Linton-HMB 3, Thompson 0
Northern Cass 3, Kenmare 2
Consolation
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Dickinson Trinity 3, Garrison 0