Area Scores: Nov. 19

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 61, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 57
BSC;18;38;48;61
DCB;8;18;35;57
BISMARCK STATE -- Kaity Hove 12, Ashton Kinnebrew 11, Reile Payne 2, Jaiden Baker 15, Sam Oech 5, Kayleen Kihle 6, Sydney Gustavsson 4, Jenna Rust 2, Katherine Horgan 4. Totals: 24-65 FG, 6-7 FT.
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Sabra Peterson 7, Alexa St. Pierre 5, Maria Moore 19, Courtney Herman 11, Jacie Hall 5, Koylynn Gulliford 10. Totals: 22-63 FT, 6-7 FT.
Three-pointers: BSC 7-11 (Hove 2, Kinnebrew 2, Baker, Kihle 2), DCB 7-8 (St. Pierre, Moore 3, Herman 3). Rebounds: BSC 39 (Oech 12), DCB 35 (Gulliford 8). Fouls: BSC 15, DCB 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13, DCB 19. Assists: BSC 10 (4 with 2), DCB 10 (Peterson 5).
Record: Bismarck State College 3-1; Dakota College-Bottineau 5-3.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;1;1;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;8;2;1;1;0;0;1
Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 8-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 7-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 6-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 19
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Miami at Denver
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks
Saturday, Nov. 20
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Western Michigan
Miami at Denver
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;12;4;2;26
Austin;11;5;3;25
Aberdeen;9;8;1;19
Minot;9;10;1;19
St. Cloud;9;6;0;18
Bismarck;4;13;1;9
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;15;8;1;31
Maryland;14;5;3;31
Northeast;10;10;0;20
Johnstown;9;6;2;20
Jamestown;8;8;2;18
Maine;7;9;2;16
Danbury;4;12;3;11
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;13;7;1;27
Springfield;13;7;1;27
Anchorage;12;5;1;25
Minnesota Wilderness;12;7;1;25
Chippewa;12;10;1;25
Minnesota Magicians;9;7;3;21
Janesville;7;11;1;15
Kenai River;3;16;0;6
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;12;7;1;25
Amarillo;12;5;0;24
New Mexico;11;5;1;23
Lone Star;9;6;4;22
Wichita Falls;9;6;3;21
Corpus Christi;7;10;2;16
El Paso;7;8;1;15
Shreveport;5;8;3;13
Wednesday, Nov. 17
New Jersey 4, Danbury 1
Thursday, Nov. 18
Danbury 6, New Jersey 1
Minnesota Wilderness 3, Chippewa 2, SO
Springfield at Kenai River (n)
Friday, Nov. 19
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Northeast
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Springfield at Kenai River
Saturday, Nov. 20
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Johnstown
Jamestown at Northeast
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Minot at Austin
North Iowa at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at El Paso
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Springfield at Kenai River
Sunday, Nov. 21
Danbury at Johnstown
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College women’s basketball
Montana 72, North Dakota 51
College volleyball
South Dakota 3, North Dakota 0
College women’s soccer
Columbia College 5, Jamestown 2
High school volleyball
State tournament
At Bismarck Event Center
Quarterfinals
Class A
West Fargo 3, St. Mary’s 0
Bismarck 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Century 3, Fargo Davies 0
Fargo Shanley 3, Legacy 0
Class B
Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 0
Thompson 3, Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich 0
Northern Cass 3, Garrison 0
Kenmare 3, Dickinson Trinity 2