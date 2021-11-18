Area Scores: Nov. 19

 Skip to main content
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 61, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 57

BSC;18;38;48;61

DCB;8;18;35;57

BISMARCK STATE -- Kaity Hove 12, Ashton Kinnebrew 11, Reile Payne 2, Jaiden Baker 15, Sam Oech 5, Kayleen Kihle 6, Sydney Gustavsson 4, Jenna Rust 2, Katherine Horgan 4. Totals: 24-65 FG, 6-7 FT.

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Sabra Peterson 7, Alexa St. Pierre 5, Maria Moore 19, Courtney Herman 11, Jacie Hall 5, Koylynn Gulliford 10. Totals: 22-63 FT, 6-7 FT.

Three-pointers: BSC 7-11 (Hove 2, Kinnebrew 2, Baker, Kihle 2), DCB 7-8 (St. Pierre, Moore 3, Herman 3). Rebounds: BSC 39 (Oech 12), DCB 35 (Gulliford 8). Fouls: BSC 15, DCB 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13, DCB 19. Assists: BSC 10 (4 with 2), DCB 10 (Peterson 5).

Record: Bismarck State College 3-1; Dakota College-Bottineau 5-3.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;12;4;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;9;3;1;0;1;1;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;8;2;1;1;0;0;1

Denver;;6;2;2;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;3;1;3;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;2;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 9-3-0, St. Cloud State 9-3-0, North Dakota 8-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 7-2-1, Denver 6-4-0, Western Michigan 6-4-0, Miami 2-7-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 19

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Miami at Denver

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks

Saturday, Nov. 20

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Western Michigan

Miami at Denver

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Fairbanks

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;12;4;2;26

Austin;11;5;3;25

Aberdeen;9;8;1;19

Minot;9;10;1;19

St. Cloud;9;6;0;18

Bismarck;4;13;1;9

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;15;8;1;31

Maryland;14;5;3;31

Northeast;10;10;0;20

Johnstown;9;6;2;20

Jamestown;8;8;2;18

Maine;7;9;2;16

Danbury;4;12;3;11

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;13;7;1;27

Springfield;13;7;1;27

Anchorage;12;5;1;25

Minnesota Wilderness;12;7;1;25

Chippewa;12;10;1;25

Minnesota Magicians;9;7;3;21

Janesville;7;11;1;15

Kenai River;3;16;0;6

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Odessa;12;7;1;25

Amarillo;12;5;0;24

New Mexico;11;5;1;23

Lone Star;9;6;4;22

Wichita Falls;9;6;3;21

Corpus Christi;7;10;2;16

El Paso;7;8;1;15

Shreveport;5;8;3;13

Wednesday, Nov. 17

New Jersey 4, Danbury 1

Thursday, Nov. 18

Danbury 6, New Jersey 1

Minnesota Wilderness 3, Chippewa 2, SO

Springfield at Kenai River (n)

Friday, Nov. 19

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Northeast

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Springfield at Kenai River

Saturday, Nov. 20

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Johnstown

Jamestown at Northeast

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Minot at Austin

North Iowa at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at El Paso

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Springfield at Kenai River

Sunday, Nov. 21

Danbury at Johnstown

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College women’s basketball

Montana 72, North Dakota 51

College volleyball

South Dakota 3, North Dakota 0

College women’s soccer

Columbia College 5, Jamestown 2

High school volleyball

State tournament

At Bismarck Event Center

Quarterfinals

Class A

West Fargo 3, St. Mary’s 0

Bismarck 3, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Century 3, Fargo Davies 0

Fargo Shanley 3, Legacy 0

Class B

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 3, Des Lacs-Burlington 0

Thompson 3, Langdon-Area-Edmore-Munich 0

Northern Cass 3, Garrison 0

Kenmare 3, Dickinson Trinity 2

