Area Scores: Nov. 11

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 1, U-MARY 0
NSIC tournament at Mankato, Minn.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. MSUM, Team goal, 56:08.
Goalkeeper saves: UM – Madisyn Waltman 4. MSUM – Mackenzie Rath 3.
Records: U-Mary 9-7-3, MSU-Mankato 15-2-2.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;6;2;0;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;5;2;0;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;1;0;2;0;0;1;0
Denver;;0;0;2;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 8-2-0, St. Cloud State 8-2-0, Minnesota-Duluth 6-2-0, North Dakota 6-2-0, Western Michigan 6-2-0, Denver 4-4-0, Miami 2-5-1, Colorado College 2-6-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Nov. 12
North Dakota at Miami
Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth
Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State
Western Michigan at Denver
Saturday, Nov. 13
North Dakota at Miami
Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth
Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State
Western Michigan at Denver
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NORTHERN SUN
Team;Record
Augustana;8-2
Bemidji State;8-2
Minnesota-Duluth;8-2
Northern State;7-3
Sioux Falls;7-3
Minnesota State-Mankato;6-4
Wayne State;6-4
Winona State;6-4
Minnesota State-Moorhead;5-5
Mary;4-6
Southwest Minnesota State;2-8
Concordia-St. Paul;1-9
Minot State;1-9
Upper Iowa;1-9
Saturday, Nov. 13
Mary at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Minot State
Wayne State at Minnesota State-Moorhead
Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State
Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth
Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Team;MVFC;Record
North Dakota State;5-1;8-1
Missouri State;5-2;6-3
South Dakota State;4-2;7-2
South Dakota;4-2;6-3
Southern Illinois;4-2;6-3
Northern Iowa;3-3;5-4
Illinois State;2-4;4-5
Indiana State;2-4;4-5
North Dakota;2-4;4-5
Western Illinois;2-5;2-8
Youngstown State;1-5;2-6
Saturday, Nov. 13
North Dakota State at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.
Illinois State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Indiana State
South Dakota State at South Dakota
Northern Iowa at Missouri State
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Team;NSAA;Overall
Dickinson State;7-0;7-2
Valley City State;6-2;8-2
Waldorf;5-2;7-2
Dakota State;4-3;5-4
Iowa Wesleyan;1-4;2-8
Mayville State;1-6;1-9
Presentation;0-7;0-10
Saturday, Oct. 13
Dakota State at Presentation
Dickinson State at Waldorf
Iowa Wesleyan at Mayville State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Team;GPAC;Overall
Morningside;9-0;9-0
Northwestern, Iowa;8-1;9-1
Concordia, Neb.;6-3;6-3
Dordt;6-3;6-3
Midland;5-4;5-5
Doane;5-5;5-5
Dakota Wesleyan;4-5;4-6
Briar Cliff;3-6;3-7
Hastings;2-7;2-7
Jamestown;2-7;2-8
Mount Marty;0-9;0-9
Saturday, Nov. 13
Mount Marty at Midland
Morningside at Dakota Wesleyan
Concordia at Hastings
Dordt at Jamestown
Northwestern at Briar Cliff
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
DAKOTA BOWL
At Fargodome
Friday, Nov. 12
Class B 9-man: No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (11-0) vs. No. 3 Cavalier (11-0), 9:10 a.m.
Class B 11-man: No. 1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (11-1) vs. No. 2 Kindred (11-1), 11:45 a.m.
Class A: No. 1 St. Mary’s (10-1) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (9-2), 2:30 p.m.
Class AA: No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (11-0) vs. No. 3 West Fargo (9-2), 6:40 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;11;4;2;24
North Iowa;10;4;2;22
Minot;8;9;1;17
St. Cloud;8;5;0;16
Aberdeen;8;8;0;16
Bismarck;3;12;1;7
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;13;4;3;29
New Jersey;13;6;2;27
Northeast;10;8;0;20
Johnstown;7;6;2;16
Jamestown;7;7;2;16
Maine;6;8;2;14
Danbury;3;11;3;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;12;6;1;25
Springfield;12;6;1;25
Minnesota Wilderness;11;5;1;23
Anchorage;10;5;1;21
Minnesota Magicians;9;6;2;20
Chippewa;10;10;0;20
Janesville;5;10;1;11
Kenai River;3;14;0;6
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;11;6;1;23
Amarillo;11;4;0;22
New Mexico;10;4;1;21
Wichita Falls;8;6;2;18
Lone Star;7;6;4;18
Corpus Christi;6;9;2;14
El Paso;6;7;1;13
Shreveport;5;6;3;13
Friday, Nov. 12
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Maine
New Jersey at Jamestown
Northeast at Johnstown
Minnesota Wilderness at Janesville
North Iowa at Austin
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Corpus Christi
Amarillo at Odessa
Shreveport at Lone Star
St. Cloud at Minot
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Kenai River at Anchorage
Springfield at Fairbanks
Saturday, Nov. 13
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Johnstown
Maryland at Maine
New Jersey at Jamestown
Minnesota Wilderness at Janesville
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
El Paso at Corpus Christi
Amarillo at Odessa
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Austin at North Iowa
Shreveport at Lone Star
St. Cloud at Minot
Kenai River at Anchorage
Springfield at Fairbanks