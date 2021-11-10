 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Nov. 11

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 1, U-MARY 0

NSIC tournament at Mankato, Minn.

First half: No scoring.

Second half: 1. MSUM, Team goal, 56:08.

Goalkeeper saves: UM – Madisyn Waltman 4. MSUM – Mackenzie Rath 3.

Records: U-Mary 9-7-3, MSU-Mankato 15-2-2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;6;2;0;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;5;2;0;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;3;1;1;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;1;0;2;0;0;1;0

Denver;;0;0;2;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 8-2-0, St. Cloud State 8-2-0, Minnesota-Duluth 6-2-0, North Dakota 6-2-0, Western Michigan 6-2-0, Denver 4-4-0, Miami 2-5-1, Colorado College 2-6-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Nov. 12

North Dakota at Miami

Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State

Western Michigan at Denver

Saturday, Nov. 13

North Dakota at Miami

Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State

Western Michigan at Denver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORTHERN SUN

Team;Record

Augustana;8-2

Bemidji State;8-2

Minnesota-Duluth;8-2

Northern State;7-3

Sioux Falls;7-3

Minnesota State-Mankato;6-4

Wayne State;6-4

Winona State;6-4

Minnesota State-Moorhead;5-5

Mary;4-6

Southwest Minnesota State;2-8

Concordia-St. Paul;1-9

Minot State;1-9

Upper Iowa;1-9

Saturday, Nov. 13

Mary at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Minot State

Wayne State at Minnesota State-Moorhead

Minnesota State-Mankato at Winona State

Northern State at Minnesota-Duluth

Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Team;MVFC;Record

North Dakota State;5-1;8-1

Missouri State;5-2;6-3

South Dakota State;4-2;7-2

South Dakota;4-2;6-3

Southern Illinois;4-2;6-3

Northern Iowa;3-3;5-4

Illinois State;2-4;4-5

Indiana State;2-4;4-5

North Dakota;2-4;4-5

Western Illinois;2-5;2-8

Youngstown State;1-5;2-6

Saturday, Nov. 13

North Dakota State at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.

Illinois State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State

South Dakota State at South Dakota

Northern Iowa at Missouri State

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Team;NSAA;Overall

Dickinson State;7-0;7-2

Valley City State;6-2;8-2

Waldorf;5-2;7-2

Dakota State;4-3;5-4

Iowa Wesleyan;1-4;2-8

Mayville State;1-6;1-9

Presentation;0-7;0-10

Saturday, Oct. 13

Dakota State at Presentation

Dickinson State at Waldorf

Iowa Wesleyan at Mayville State

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;9-0;9-0

Northwestern, Iowa;8-1;9-1

Concordia, Neb.;6-3;6-3

Dordt;6-3;6-3

Midland;5-4;5-5

Doane;5-5;5-5

Dakota Wesleyan;4-5;4-6

Briar Cliff;3-6;3-7

Hastings;2-7;2-7

Jamestown;2-7;2-8

Mount Marty;0-9;0-9

Saturday, Nov. 13

Mount Marty at Midland

Morningside at Dakota Wesleyan

Concordia at Hastings

Dordt at Jamestown

Northwestern at Briar Cliff

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

DAKOTA BOWL

At Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 12

Class B 9-man: No. 1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (11-0) vs. No. 3 Cavalier (11-0), 9:10 a.m.

Class B 11-man: No. 1 Hillsboro-Central Valley (11-1) vs. No. 2 Kindred (11-1), 11:45 a.m.

Class A: No. 1 St. Mary’s (10-1) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (9-2), 2:30 p.m.

Class AA: No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne (11-0) vs. No. 3 West Fargo (9-2), 6:40 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;11;4;2;24

North Iowa;10;4;2;22

Minot;8;9;1;17

St. Cloud;8;5;0;16

Aberdeen;8;8;0;16

Bismarck;3;12;1;7

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;13;4;3;29

New Jersey;13;6;2;27

Northeast;10;8;0;20

Johnstown;7;6;2;16

Jamestown;7;7;2;16

Maine;6;8;2;14

Danbury;3;11;3;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;12;6;1;25

Springfield;12;6;1;25

Minnesota Wilderness;11;5;1;23

Anchorage;10;5;1;21

Minnesota Magicians;9;6;2;20

Chippewa;10;10;0;20

Janesville;5;10;1;11

Kenai River;3;14;0;6

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Odessa;11;6;1;23

Amarillo;11;4;0;22

New Mexico;10;4;1;21

Wichita Falls;8;6;2;18

Lone Star;7;6;4;18

Corpus Christi;6;9;2;14

El Paso;6;7;1;13

Shreveport;5;6;3;13

Friday, Nov. 12

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Maine

New Jersey at Jamestown

Northeast at Johnstown

Minnesota Wilderness at Janesville

North Iowa at Austin

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Corpus Christi

Amarillo at Odessa

Shreveport at Lone Star

St. Cloud at Minot

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Kenai River at Anchorage

Springfield at Fairbanks

Saturday, Nov. 13

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Johnstown

Maryland at Maine

New Jersey at Jamestown

Minnesota Wilderness at Janesville

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

El Paso at Corpus Christi

Amarillo at Odessa

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Austin at North Iowa

Shreveport at Lone Star

St. Cloud at Minot

Kenai River at Anchorage

Springfield at Fairbanks

