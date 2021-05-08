 Skip to main content
Area Scores: May 9
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

FARGO DAVIES 5-6, CENTURY 1-7

At Fargo

Century;000;001;0;--;1;4;4

FD;000;203;x;--;5;11;2

Ryan Keup, Maxon Vig (4), Carter Krueger (5) and Jared Sarsten; Jake Jaroszewski, Ethan Claus (7) and Truman Werremeyer. Jaroszewski. L – Vig. HR – FD: Drew Rerick.

Highlights: Cen – Noah Riedinger 1-for-3, double, R; Krueger 2-for-3, RBI; Vig 1-for-3. FD – Oliver Lucht 2-for-3; Kobe Senn 1-for-3, triple; Caden Graf 3-for-3, 2 R; Rerick 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Eli Mach 1-for0-3, R, 2 RBIs.

Century 7, Fargo Davies 6

Century;030;002;2;--;7;7;3

FD;006;000;0;--;6;8;4

Parker Sagsveen, Bo Anderson (3), Zac Brackin (3), Jared Sarsten (5) and Maxon Vigf; Blake Schluchter, Oliver Lucht (5), Truman Werremeyer (6), Jaxon SBeiswanger (7) and Ethan Claus. W – Sarsten. L – Beiswanger. HR – None.

Highlights: Cen – Gavin Lill 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Davis Houle 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. FD – Lucht 2-for-5, RBI; Claus 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Victor Cyr 2-for-2, double, R.

JAMESTOWN 16-13, WATFORD CITY 3-2

(Friday at Watford City)

Jamestown 16, Watford City 3 (5 innings)

Jamestown;006;46;--;16;16;0

WC;110;10;--;3;5;1

Ty Monson, Jackson Walters (5) and Max Fronk; Jace Willis, Carson Voll (3), Jordan Doty (4), Jason Hogue (5) and Judd Johnsrud. W – Monson. L – Willis. HR – None.

Highlights: J – Mason Lunzman 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBI; Connor Hoyt 1-for-3, 3 R; Jacoby Nold 2-for-4, R, RBI; Brooks Roaldson 2-for-3, 3 R; Fronk 4-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Michael Mahoney 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gage Orr 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Ethan McKenney 1-for-2, double, R. WC – Johnsrud 2-for-3, RBI; Ryan Elphic 1-for-2, double, RBI.

Jamestown 13, Watford City 2

Jamestown;020;070;4;--;13;9;0

WC;000;001;1;--;2;4;3

Jakob Schempp and Max Fronk, Ethan Gall (7); Ty Howe, Gabe Smith (7), Jordan Doty (7) and Judd Johnsrud. W – Schempp. L – Howe. HR – J: Mason Lunzman, Jackson Walters. WC: Daniel Dufek.

Highlights: J – Lunzman 2-for-5 HR, R, 3 RBIs; Brooks Roaldson 2-for-3, triple, 3 R; Fronk 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Walters 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ty Monson 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Gage Orr 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI. WC – Dufek 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

BISMARCK 11-8, WEST FARGO 2-4

At West Fargo

Bismarck 11, West Fargo 2

Bismarck;200;105;3;--;11;11;1

WF;000;000;2;--;2;6;2

W – Logan Gronberg. L – Emma Johnson. HR – Bis: Gronberg.

Highlights: Bis – Payton Gerving 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ashlee Potter 1-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Gronberg 4-for-4, double, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SOs; Sydney Gerving 1-for-3, 2 R; Brielle Wrangham 1-for-5, double. WF – Delia Osland 3-for-3, R.

Bismarck 8, West Fargo 4 (8 innings)

Bismarck;300;100;04;--;8;13;0

WF;002;200;00;--;4;10;0

W – Macie Lemar. L – Alyssa Aarfor. HR – Bis: Logan Gronberg.

Highlights: Bis – Ashlee Potter 1-for-4, 2 R; Gronberg 3-for-3, HR, R, 4 RBIs; Paige Hanson 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Lemar 2-for-5, 8 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Cameron Schmidt 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI; Jersey Berg 2-for-4, double, R, RBI. WF – Katelyn Kackman 2-for-4, R; Docktor 2-for-4, RBI; Aubrey Finn 2-for-5, R; Delia Osland 1-for-4, double, RBI.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

MANDAN 5, WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 0

At Capital Racquet and Fitness Center

Singles

1. Elizabeth Felderman, Man, def. Mimi Gu 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4. 2. Lizzie Allen, Man, def. Jayne Thompson 6-0, 6-0. 3. Kate Kesler, Man, def. Alyssa Sommerfeld 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Sophia Felderman-Breanna Helbling, Man, def. Haily Beeter-Grace Hawkinson 6-2, 6-1. 2. Kylie Wieland-Payton Loerch, Man, def. Abby Timmerman-Jade Morena 6-2, 6-0.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

MANDAN 1, BISMARCK 0

(Friday)

First half: 1. Man, Kendal Beckler, 17:56.

Second half: No scoring.

Goalkeeper saves: Man – Quinn Carter 4. BHS – N/A 9.

NAHL

BISMARCK 6, MINOT 3

Bismarck;1;3;2;--;6

Minot;1;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. Bismarck, Lars Rodne (Eddie Shepler, Quinn Rudrud), 9:42. 2. Minot, Kyle Kukkonen (Jay Buchholz, Brett Roloson), 18:02.

Second period: 3. Bismarck, Rodne (Ryan Taylor, Rudrud), 1:19. 4. Bismarck, Rodne (Ryan Taylor), 1:55. 5. Nico Chmelevski, 2:36. 6. Brett Roloson (Ethan Schmunk, Kukkonen), 15:05 (PP).

Third period: 7. Minot, Blaine Warnert (Jay Buchholz), 1:10 (PP). 8. Bismarck, Ben Troumbly (Braden Costello), 5:43. 9. Eddie Shepler (Rudrud), 19:23 (EN).

Goalie saves: Bismarck – Ian Shane 10-5-11--26. Minot – Keenan Rancier 6-10-6-22.

Penalties: Bismarck – 8 for 45 minutes. Minot 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: Bismarck 29-19-6 64 points; Minot 23-23-8 54 points.

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

z-Aberdeen;49;4;1;99

x-Bismarck;28;19;6;62

x-Minot;23;23;7;53

Minn. Wilderness;22;27;4;48

Austin;19;26;8;46

St. Cloud;22;30;1;45

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Janesville;30;12;3;63

x-Minn. Magicians;23;19;3;49

x-Fairbanks;22;19;4;48

x-Kenai River;22;22;2;46

Chippewa Falls;12;28;5;29

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Johnstown;36;10;5;77

x-Maine;35;19;2;72

x-New Jersey;27;20;7;61

x-Maryland;23;21;8;54

NE Generals;20;30;6;46

Danbury;18;25;6;42

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Shreveport;38;10;6;82

x-Lone Star;36;16;2;74

x-Wichita Falls;29;17;7;65

x-Amarillo;27;18;9;63

New Mexico;19;29;5;43

Odessa;12;35;7;31

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched regular season title

Friday, May 7

Bismarck 4, Minot 3, OT

Northeast 4, New Jersey 3

Maine 5, Danbury 1

Wichita Falls 3, Odessa 1

Austin 5, St. Cloud 3

Chippewa Falls 3, Janesville 1

Shreveport 5, Amarillo 4, SO

Aberdeen 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1

New Mexico 3, Lone Star 2, OT

Kenai River 6, Fairbanks 5, SO

Saturday, May 8

Bismarck at Minot

Maine 3, Danbury 2, OT

Johnstown 3, Maryland 1

New Jersey 5, Northeast 3

St. Cloud 6, Minnesota Magicians 2

Wichita Falls 4, Odessa 3, SO

Janesville 6, Chippewa Falls 3

Shreveport 5, Amarillo 3

Aberdeen 7, Minnesota Wilderness 2

Lone Star 3, New Mexico 2, OT

Kenai River at Fairbanks (n)

Sunday, May 9

Austin at St. Cloud

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College baseball

Dickinson State 14, Dakota State 6

North Dakota State 8, Nebraska-Omaha 7

College softball

Dickinson State 4, Valley City State 3

Mary 6-2, Minnesota-Crookston 3-11

South Dakota State 2-7, North Dakota State 0-5

Valley City State 4, Waldorf, Iowa 0

High school baseball

Fargo North 8-9, Devils Lake 1-5

Fargo South 8, Wahpeton 1

High school softball

Dickinson 18, Fargo Davies 3

Dickinson 14, Fargo Shanley 1

Fargo Davies 8, Northern Cass 7

Fargo Shanley 14, Williston 13

Grand Forks Red River 7, Kindred-Richland 5

Grand Forks Red River 13, Williston 2

High school girls tennis

Minot 6, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Indoor Football League

Massachusetts 36, Bismarck 18

