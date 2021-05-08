Area Scores: May 9

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
FARGO DAVIES 5-6, CENTURY 1-7
At Fargo
Century;000;001;0;--;1;4;4
FD;000;203;x;--;5;11;2
Ryan Keup, Maxon Vig (4), Carter Krueger (5) and Jared Sarsten; Jake Jaroszewski, Ethan Claus (7) and Truman Werremeyer. Jaroszewski. L – Vig. HR – FD: Drew Rerick.
Highlights: Cen – Noah Riedinger 1-for-3, double, R; Krueger 2-for-3, RBI; Vig 1-for-3. FD – Oliver Lucht 2-for-3; Kobe Senn 1-for-3, triple; Caden Graf 3-for-3, 2 R; Rerick 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Eli Mach 1-for0-3, R, 2 RBIs.
Century 7, Fargo Davies 6
Century;030;002;2;--;7;7;3
FD;006;000;0;--;6;8;4
Parker Sagsveen, Bo Anderson (3), Zac Brackin (3), Jared Sarsten (5) and Maxon Vigf; Blake Schluchter, Oliver Lucht (5), Truman Werremeyer (6), Jaxon SBeiswanger (7) and Ethan Claus. W – Sarsten. L – Beiswanger. HR – None.
Highlights: Cen – Gavin Lill 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Davis Houle 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; TJ Olson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. FD – Lucht 2-for-5, RBI; Claus 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Victor Cyr 2-for-2, double, R.
JAMESTOWN 16-13, WATFORD CITY 3-2
(Friday at Watford City)
Jamestown 16, Watford City 3 (5 innings)
Jamestown;006;46;--;16;16;0
WC;110;10;--;3;5;1
Ty Monson, Jackson Walters (5) and Max Fronk; Jace Willis, Carson Voll (3), Jordan Doty (4), Jason Hogue (5) and Judd Johnsrud. W – Monson. L – Willis. HR – None.
Highlights: J – Mason Lunzman 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBI; Connor Hoyt 1-for-3, 3 R; Jacoby Nold 2-for-4, R, RBI; Brooks Roaldson 2-for-3, 3 R; Fronk 4-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Michael Mahoney 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gage Orr 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Ethan McKenney 1-for-2, double, R. WC – Johnsrud 2-for-3, RBI; Ryan Elphic 1-for-2, double, RBI.
Jamestown 13, Watford City 2
Jamestown;020;070;4;--;13;9;0
WC;000;001;1;--;2;4;3
Jakob Schempp and Max Fronk, Ethan Gall (7); Ty Howe, Gabe Smith (7), Jordan Doty (7) and Judd Johnsrud. W – Schempp. L – Howe. HR – J: Mason Lunzman, Jackson Walters. WC: Daniel Dufek.
Highlights: J – Lunzman 2-for-5 HR, R, 3 RBIs; Brooks Roaldson 2-for-3, triple, 3 R; Fronk 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Walters 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Ty Monson 1-for-2, double, R, RBI; Gage Orr 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI. WC – Dufek 1-for-2, HR, R, RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BISMARCK 11-8, WEST FARGO 2-4
At West Fargo
Bismarck 11, West Fargo 2
Bismarck;200;105;3;--;11;11;1
WF;000;000;2;--;2;6;2
W – Logan Gronberg. L – Emma Johnson. HR – Bis: Gronberg.
Highlights: Bis – Payton Gerving 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ashlee Potter 1-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Gronberg 4-for-4, double, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SOs; Sydney Gerving 1-for-3, 2 R; Brielle Wrangham 1-for-5, double. WF – Delia Osland 3-for-3, R.
Bismarck 8, West Fargo 4 (8 innings)
Bismarck;300;100;04;--;8;13;0
WF;002;200;00;--;4;10;0
W – Macie Lemar. L – Alyssa Aarfor. HR – Bis: Logan Gronberg.
Highlights: Bis – Ashlee Potter 1-for-4, 2 R; Gronberg 3-for-3, HR, R, 4 RBIs; Paige Hanson 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Lemar 2-for-5, 8 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Cameron Schmidt 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, RBI; Jersey Berg 2-for-4, double, R, RBI. WF – Katelyn Kackman 2-for-4, R; Docktor 2-for-4, RBI; Aubrey Finn 2-for-5, R; Delia Osland 1-for-4, double, RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
MANDAN 5, WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 0
At Capital Racquet and Fitness Center
Singles
1. Elizabeth Felderman, Man, def. Mimi Gu 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4. 2. Lizzie Allen, Man, def. Jayne Thompson 6-0, 6-0. 3. Kate Kesler, Man, def. Alyssa Sommerfeld 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Sophia Felderman-Breanna Helbling, Man, def. Haily Beeter-Grace Hawkinson 6-2, 6-1. 2. Kylie Wieland-Payton Loerch, Man, def. Abby Timmerman-Jade Morena 6-2, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
MANDAN 1, BISMARCK 0
(Friday)
First half: 1. Man, Kendal Beckler, 17:56.
Second half: No scoring.
Goalkeeper saves: Man – Quinn Carter 4. BHS – N/A 9.
NAHL
BISMARCK 6, MINOT 3
Bismarck;1;3;2;--;6
Minot;1;1;1;--;3
First period: 1. Bismarck, Lars Rodne (Eddie Shepler, Quinn Rudrud), 9:42. 2. Minot, Kyle Kukkonen (Jay Buchholz, Brett Roloson), 18:02.
Second period: 3. Bismarck, Rodne (Ryan Taylor, Rudrud), 1:19. 4. Bismarck, Rodne (Ryan Taylor), 1:55. 5. Nico Chmelevski, 2:36. 6. Brett Roloson (Ethan Schmunk, Kukkonen), 15:05 (PP).
Third period: 7. Minot, Blaine Warnert (Jay Buchholz), 1:10 (PP). 8. Bismarck, Ben Troumbly (Braden Costello), 5:43. 9. Eddie Shepler (Rudrud), 19:23 (EN).
Goalie saves: Bismarck – Ian Shane 10-5-11--26. Minot – Keenan Rancier 6-10-6-22.
Penalties: Bismarck – 8 for 45 minutes. Minot 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 29-19-6 64 points; Minot 23-23-8 54 points.
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;49;4;1;99
x-Bismarck;28;19;6;62
x-Minot;23;23;7;53
Minn. Wilderness;22;27;4;48
Austin;19;26;8;46
St. Cloud;22;30;1;45
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Janesville;30;12;3;63
x-Minn. Magicians;23;19;3;49
x-Fairbanks;22;19;4;48
x-Kenai River;22;22;2;46
Chippewa Falls;12;28;5;29
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;36;10;5;77
x-Maine;35;19;2;72
x-New Jersey;27;20;7;61
x-Maryland;23;21;8;54
NE Generals;20;30;6;46
Danbury;18;25;6;42
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Shreveport;38;10;6;82
x-Lone Star;36;16;2;74
x-Wichita Falls;29;17;7;65
x-Amarillo;27;18;9;63
New Mexico;19;29;5;43
Odessa;12;35;7;31
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Friday, May 7
Bismarck 4, Minot 3, OT
Northeast 4, New Jersey 3
Maine 5, Danbury 1
Wichita Falls 3, Odessa 1
Austin 5, St. Cloud 3
Chippewa Falls 3, Janesville 1
Shreveport 5, Amarillo 4, SO
Aberdeen 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1
New Mexico 3, Lone Star 2, OT
Kenai River 6, Fairbanks 5, SO
Saturday, May 8
Bismarck at Minot
Maine 3, Danbury 2, OT
Johnstown 3, Maryland 1
New Jersey 5, Northeast 3
St. Cloud 6, Minnesota Magicians 2
Wichita Falls 4, Odessa 3, SO
Janesville 6, Chippewa Falls 3
Shreveport 5, Amarillo 3
Aberdeen 7, Minnesota Wilderness 2
Lone Star 3, New Mexico 2, OT
Kenai River at Fairbanks (n)
Sunday, May 9
Austin at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College baseball
Dickinson State 14, Dakota State 6
North Dakota State 8, Nebraska-Omaha 7
College softball
Dickinson State 4, Valley City State 3
Mary 6-2, Minnesota-Crookston 3-11
South Dakota State 2-7, North Dakota State 0-5
Valley City State 4, Waldorf, Iowa 0
High school baseball
Fargo Davies 5-6, Bismarck Century 1-7
Fargo North 8-9, Devils Lake 1-5
Fargo South 8, Wahpeton 1
High school softball
Bismarck 11-8, West Fargo 2-4
Dickinson 18, Fargo Davies 3
Dickinson 14, Fargo Shanley 1
Fargo Davies 8, Northern Cass 7
Fargo Shanley 14, Williston 13
Grand Forks Red River 7, Kindred-Richland 5