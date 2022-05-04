Area Scores: May 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NSIC AWARDS

All-conference team

First Team

Augustana: Gracey Brink, Jr. C; Torri Chute, Jr., DP; Kennedy Buckman, Soph., 2B; Abby Lien, Sr., 3B; Ashley Mickschi, Fr., RHP; Mary Pardo, Sr., OF; Delaney Young, Sr., 1B.

Concordia-St. Paul: Amanda Parsons, Sr., C.

Minnesota-Duluth: Jordyn Thomas, Sr., 1B.

Minnesota State-Mankato: Madi Newman, Soph., OF; Mackenzie Ward, Sr., RHP.

Sioux Falls: Kait Van Der Zwaag, Jr., P-Utility.

St. Cloud State: Trinity Junker, Jr., RHP; Raven Vanden Langenberg, Sr., SS.

Upper Iowa: Katie Crogan, SR., 1B.

Winona State: Abbie Hlas, Soph., Utility; Sam Keller, Soph., OF; Liz Pautz, Sr., RHP.

Second Team

Augustana: Amanda Dickmeyer, Sr., SS; Amber Elliott, Sr., RHP; Abbie Lund, Sr., LF.

Minnesota-Crookston: Dana Zarn, Jr., 2B.

Minnesota-Duluth: Kiana Bender, Soph., SS; Emma Post, Sr., 3B; Elie Potts, Soph., 3B/DP; Sid Zavoral, Jr., C.

Minnesota State-Mankato: Cheyenne Behrends, Fr., 3B; Sydney Nelson, Soph., C; Ellie Tallman, Soph., DP.

Minot State: Jamie Odlum, Sr., 1B.

Northern State: Liv Richardson, Soph., 3B.

Sioux Falls: Kylan Straight, Sr., OF; Taryn Wagner, Fr., OF.

St. Cloud State: Jasmin Strada, Sr., DP; Sydney Trees, Sr., C; Holly Weinberger, Jr., OF.

Wayne State: Riley Holmberg, Jr., OF; Kim Vidlak, Sr., C.

All-Defensive Team

Pitcher: Sami Felt, Wayne State.

Catcher: Amanda Parsons, Concordia-St. Paul.

First base: Hailey Forshee, Minnesota State-Mankato.

Second base: Jenna Etmans, Wayne State.

Third base: Libby Neveau, Winona State.

Shortstop: Amanda Dickmeyer, Augustana.

Left field: Brooke Bowlin, St. Cloud State.

Center field: Lexie Swift, Sioux Falls.

Right field: Holly Weinberger, St. Cloud State.

Awards

Player of the Year: Katie Crogan, Upper Iowa.

Pitcher of the Year: Mackenzie Ward, Minnesota State-Mankato.

Freshman of the Year: Cheyenne Behrends, Minnesota State-Mankato.

Newcomer of the Year: Christin Hartman, Minnesota-Duluth.

Coach of the Year: Gretta Melsted, Augustana.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

LEGACY 5, DICKINSON 4

(Tuesday)

Singles

No. 1: Valeria Bradley, Dickinson def. Aleah McPherson, 6-3, 6-2. No. 2: Lola Homiston, Dickinson def. Abby Meier, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. No. 3: Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson def. Chelsa Krom, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. No. 4: Anna Sorensen, Legacy def. Julianne Kadrmas, 6-0, 6-4. No. 5: Cambrya Kraft, Legacy def. Rachel Dazell, 6-2, 6-1. No. 6: Halle Sorensen, Legacy def. Morgan Daley, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles

No. 1: McPherson/Krom def. Bradley/Homiston, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. No. 2: Meier/Kraft def. Kadrmas/Dazell, 6-0, 6-2. No. 3: Klitzke/Daley def. Sorensen/Sorensen, 6-3, 7-5.

Records: Legacy 2-0 West Region, 4-0 overall; Dickinson 1-2, 3-3.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson;7-1;12-2

Minot;4-1;5-4

Legacy;6-2;8-2

Mandan;5-3;7-3

Century;4-3;5-5

Jamestown;4-4;4-4

St. Mary’s;4-4;5-7

Williston;2-4;5-7

Bismarck;3-7;3-12

Watford City;0-10;2-12

Thursday, May 5

Mandan at Minot

Turtle Mountain at Dickinson JV

Friday, May 6

St. Mary’s at Century

Watford City at Jamestown

Legacy at Bismarck

Dickinson at Williston

Saturday, May 7

St. Mary’s at Bismarck

Mandan at Legacy

Tuesday, May 10

Minot at St. Mary’s

Jamestown at Mandan

Williston at Watford City

Century at Legacy

Bismarck at Dickinson

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson;8-0;16-0

Minot;6-2;6-4

Jamestown;10-4;10-6

Mandan;4-2;4-6

Bismarck;6-4;8-4

Legacy;4-4;10-4

Century;2-6;2-10

Williston;0-8;3-8

Watford City;0-10;0-13

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0

Wednesday, May 4

Bismarck 1, Minot 0

Minot 7, Bismarck 4

Thursday, May 5

Williston at Mandan

South Heart at Watford City

Friday, May 6

Mandan at Grand Forks Central

Dickinson vs. Valley City

Bismarck vs. Valley City

Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

Legacy at Century

Mandan vs. Fargo Shanley

Williston vs. Grand Forks Central

Jamestown at Little Falls, Minn.

Jamestown vs. Bemidji, Minn.

Bismarck at Fargo South

Dickinson vs. Fargo Davies

Williston vs. Fargo Shanley

Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Pts.;Overall

Minot;6-0-0;18;7-0-0

Bismarck;5-1-0;15;5-1-0

Legacy;4-2-0;12;4-2-0

Jamestown;4-4-0;12;4-4-0

Century;3-3-1;10;3-3-1

Mandan;2-2-1;7;2-2-1

St. Mary’s;0-6-0;0;0-6-0

Williston;0-6-0;0;0-6-0

Thursday, May 5

Minot at Century

Legacy at Jamestown

Williston at St. Mary’s

Mandan at Bismarck

Saturday, May 7

Century at Legacy

St. Mary’s at Mandan

Bismarck at Minot

Tuesday, May 10

Century at Jamestown

Legacy at Mandan

Minot at St. Mary’s

Bismarck at Williston

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;2-1;5-1

Massachusetts;4-1;4-2

Quad City;4-3;4-3

Sioux Falls;3-3;4-3

Iowa;3-3;3-3

Bismarck;2-3;3-4

Green Bay;1-5;2-5

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;5-0;6-0

Northern Arizona;4-2;4-2

Tucson;3-2;3-3

Vegas;2-3;3-4

Duke City;2-3;2-5

San Diego;1-4;2-4

Bay Area;1-4;1-6

Saturday, May 7

Green Bay at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Iowa

Arizona at Tucson

Duke City at Bay Area

Sunday, May 8

Northern Arizona at Vegas

Monday, May 9

Massachusetts at San Diego

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College baseball

St. Cloud State 8, Mary 1

Mary 2, St. Cloud State 1, 11 innings

College softball

GPAC Tournament

Morningside 3, Jamestown 1

Dordt 3, Jamestown 1

High school baseball

Grand Forks Red River 4, Fargo South 1

West Fargo 4, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn. 2

High school softball

Bismarck 1, Minot 0

Minot 7, Bismarck 4

BOWLING

WEEKLY LEADERS

Midway Lanes

Tuesday Golden Agers: Men’s game – Lynn Lundgren 268. Men’s series – Lynn Lundgren 737, Gary Strasser 666. Women’s game – Tammy Rohde 196. Women’s series – Tammy Rohde 512.

Twins: Men’s game – Alex Thompson 258. Men’s series – Aaron Kramer 703, Jim Steckler 666. Women’s game – Zoie Maher 278. Women’s series – Zoie Maher 724.

BASKETBALL

HOOPS STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: Session 1 -- Grades 3-5, May 31-June 3 at Horizon Middle School, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Session 2 -- Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Camp conducted by Century High head coach Nate Welstad and assistant coaches on staff. Camp will focus on the fundamentals of basketball through competitions and game-like situations. Online registration only. Make checks payable to: Nate Welstad, 1324 Eagles View Place, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Questions, call Nate Welstad at (701) 471-0791.

START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP: Shooting Camp, Session #1 Grades K-12, May 31-June 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. Cost $60. Camp for Grades K-5, May 31-June 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Camp for Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Shooting Camp, Session #2, Grades K-12, June 6-7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $60. Camp conducted by Century High School head coach Darin Mattern. Register form available at: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Mail registration and payment to: Darin Mattern, Boys, Basketball Coach, 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Make checks payable to: Start Smart Basketball. For more information go to CHS boys basketball website or call (701) 226-6898.

THE HOOPS CAMP: July 11-14 At Horizon Middle School. Camp for boys and girls grades 4-8 and runs from 12-4:30 p.m. Boys and Girls camp in separate gyms. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Forms available at the Horizon athletics website. For more information contact Charlie Ledger: 226-6706.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 1-3:15 p.m. For boys/girls entering grades 2-5 this fall. Campers will learn all positons and basic fundamental. Bochures/registration forms are available at the Century football Web site or the Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. Cost is $50 (non-padded). For more information contract Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779,

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 9-11:30 a.m. For boys/girls entering grades 6-9 this fall. Capers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere as well as footwork, technique and mastery of fundamentals. Cost is $60 (non-padded). Registration forms/brochures are available at the Century football or Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.

