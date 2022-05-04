Area Scores: May 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NSIC AWARDS
All-conference team
First Team
Augustana: Gracey Brink, Jr. C; Torri Chute, Jr., DP; Kennedy Buckman, Soph., 2B; Abby Lien, Sr., 3B; Ashley Mickschi, Fr., RHP; Mary Pardo, Sr., OF; Delaney Young, Sr., 1B.
Concordia-St. Paul: Amanda Parsons, Sr., C.
Minnesota-Duluth: Jordyn Thomas, Sr., 1B.
Minnesota State-Mankato: Madi Newman, Soph., OF; Mackenzie Ward, Sr., RHP.
Sioux Falls: Kait Van Der Zwaag, Jr., P-Utility.
St. Cloud State: Trinity Junker, Jr., RHP; Raven Vanden Langenberg, Sr., SS.
Upper Iowa: Katie Crogan, SR., 1B.
Winona State: Abbie Hlas, Soph., Utility; Sam Keller, Soph., OF; Liz Pautz, Sr., RHP.
Second Team
Augustana: Amanda Dickmeyer, Sr., SS; Amber Elliott, Sr., RHP; Abbie Lund, Sr., LF.
Minnesota-Crookston: Dana Zarn, Jr., 2B.
Minnesota-Duluth: Kiana Bender, Soph., SS; Emma Post, Sr., 3B; Elie Potts, Soph., 3B/DP; Sid Zavoral, Jr., C.
Minnesota State-Mankato: Cheyenne Behrends, Fr., 3B; Sydney Nelson, Soph., C; Ellie Tallman, Soph., DP.
Minot State: Jamie Odlum, Sr., 1B.
Northern State: Liv Richardson, Soph., 3B.
Sioux Falls: Kylan Straight, Sr., OF; Taryn Wagner, Fr., OF.
St. Cloud State: Jasmin Strada, Sr., DP; Sydney Trees, Sr., C; Holly Weinberger, Jr., OF.
Wayne State: Riley Holmberg, Jr., OF; Kim Vidlak, Sr., C.
All-Defensive Team
Pitcher: Sami Felt, Wayne State.
Catcher: Amanda Parsons, Concordia-St. Paul.
First base: Hailey Forshee, Minnesota State-Mankato.
Second base: Jenna Etmans, Wayne State.
Third base: Libby Neveau, Winona State.
Shortstop: Amanda Dickmeyer, Augustana.
Left field: Brooke Bowlin, St. Cloud State.
Center field: Lexie Swift, Sioux Falls.
Right field: Holly Weinberger, St. Cloud State.
Awards
Player of the Year: Katie Crogan, Upper Iowa.
Pitcher of the Year: Mackenzie Ward, Minnesota State-Mankato.
Freshman of the Year: Cheyenne Behrends, Minnesota State-Mankato.
Newcomer of the Year: Christin Hartman, Minnesota-Duluth.
Coach of the Year: Gretta Melsted, Augustana.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
LEGACY 5, DICKINSON 4
(Tuesday)
Singles
No. 1: Valeria Bradley, Dickinson def. Aleah McPherson, 6-3, 6-2. No. 2: Lola Homiston, Dickinson def. Abby Meier, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. No. 3: Shayna Klitzke, Dickinson def. Chelsa Krom, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. No. 4: Anna Sorensen, Legacy def. Julianne Kadrmas, 6-0, 6-4. No. 5: Cambrya Kraft, Legacy def. Rachel Dazell, 6-2, 6-1. No. 6: Halle Sorensen, Legacy def. Morgan Daley, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1: McPherson/Krom def. Bradley/Homiston, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. No. 2: Meier/Kraft def. Kadrmas/Dazell, 6-0, 6-2. No. 3: Klitzke/Daley def. Sorensen/Sorensen, 6-3, 7-5.
Records: Legacy 2-0 West Region, 4-0 overall; Dickinson 1-2, 3-3.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;7-1;12-2
Minot;4-1;5-4
Legacy;6-2;8-2
Mandan;5-3;7-3
Century;4-3;5-5
Jamestown;4-4;4-4
St. Mary’s;4-4;5-7
Williston;2-4;5-7
Bismarck;3-7;3-12
Watford City;0-10;2-12
Thursday, May 5
Mandan at Minot
Turtle Mountain at Dickinson JV
Friday, May 6
St. Mary’s at Century
Watford City at Jamestown
Legacy at Bismarck
Dickinson at Williston
Saturday, May 7
St. Mary’s at Bismarck
Mandan at Legacy
Tuesday, May 10
Minot at St. Mary’s
Jamestown at Mandan
Williston at Watford City
Century at Legacy
Bismarck at Dickinson
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson;8-0;16-0
Minot;6-2;6-4
Jamestown;10-4;10-6
Mandan;4-2;4-6
Bismarck;6-4;8-4
Legacy;4-4;10-4
Century;2-6;2-10
Williston;0-8;3-8
Watford City;0-10;0-13
Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-0
Wednesday, May 4
Bismarck 1, Minot 0
Minot 7, Bismarck 4
Thursday, May 5
Williston at Mandan
South Heart at Watford City
Friday, May 6
Mandan at Grand Forks Central
Dickinson vs. Valley City
Bismarck vs. Valley City
Minot vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
Legacy at Century
Mandan vs. Fargo Shanley
Williston vs. Grand Forks Central
Jamestown at Little Falls, Minn.
Jamestown vs. Bemidji, Minn.
Bismarck at Fargo South
Dickinson vs. Fargo Davies
Williston vs. Fargo Shanley
Minot vs. Grand Forks Red River
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Pts.;Overall
Minot;6-0-0;18;7-0-0
Bismarck;5-1-0;15;5-1-0
Legacy;4-2-0;12;4-2-0
Jamestown;4-4-0;12;4-4-0
Century;3-3-1;10;3-3-1
Mandan;2-2-1;7;2-2-1
St. Mary’s;0-6-0;0;0-6-0
Williston;0-6-0;0;0-6-0
Thursday, May 5
Minot at Century
Legacy at Jamestown
Williston at St. Mary’s
Mandan at Bismarck
Saturday, May 7
Century at Legacy
St. Mary’s at Mandan
Bismarck at Minot
Tuesday, May 10
Century at Jamestown
Legacy at Mandan
Minot at St. Mary’s
Bismarck at Williston
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;2-1;5-1
Massachusetts;4-1;4-2
Quad City;4-3;4-3
Sioux Falls;3-3;4-3
Iowa;3-3;3-3
Bismarck;2-3;3-4
Green Bay;1-5;2-5
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;5-0;6-0
Northern Arizona;4-2;4-2
Tucson;3-2;3-3
Vegas;2-3;3-4
Duke City;2-3;2-5
San Diego;1-4;2-4
Bay Area;1-4;1-6
Saturday, May 7
Green Bay at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Iowa
Arizona at Tucson
Duke City at Bay Area
Sunday, May 8
Northern Arizona at Vegas
Monday, May 9
Massachusetts at San Diego
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College baseball
St. Cloud State 8, Mary 1
Mary 2, St. Cloud State 1, 11 innings
College softball
GPAC Tournament
Morningside 3, Jamestown 1
Dordt 3, Jamestown 1
High school baseball
Grand Forks Red River 4, Fargo South 1
West Fargo 4, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minn. 2
High school softball
Bismarck 1, Minot 0
Minot 7, Bismarck 4
BOWLING
WEEKLY LEADERS
Midway Lanes
Tuesday Golden Agers: Men’s game – Lynn Lundgren 268. Men’s series – Lynn Lundgren 737, Gary Strasser 666. Women’s game – Tammy Rohde 196. Women’s series – Tammy Rohde 512.
Twins: Men’s game – Alex Thompson 258. Men’s series – Aaron Kramer 703, Jim Steckler 666. Women’s game – Zoie Maher 278. Women’s series – Zoie Maher 724.
BASKETBALL
HOOPS STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: Session 1 -- Grades 3-5, May 31-June 3 at Horizon Middle School, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Session 2 -- Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Camp conducted by Century High head coach Nate Welstad and assistant coaches on staff. Camp will focus on the fundamentals of basketball through competitions and game-like situations. Online registration only. Make checks payable to: Nate Welstad, 1324 Eagles View Place, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Questions, call Nate Welstad at (701) 471-0791.
START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP: Shooting Camp, Session #1 Grades K-12, May 31-June 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. Cost $60. Camp for Grades K-5, May 31-June 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Camp for Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Shooting Camp, Session #2, Grades K-12, June 6-7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $60. Camp conducted by Century High School head coach Darin Mattern. Register form available at: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Mail registration and payment to: Darin Mattern, Boys, Basketball Coach, 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Make checks payable to: Start Smart Basketball. For more information go to CHS boys basketball website or call (701) 226-6898.
THE HOOPS CAMP: July 11-14 At Horizon Middle School. Camp for boys and girls grades 4-8 and runs from 12-4:30 p.m. Boys and Girls camp in separate gyms. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Forms available at the Horizon athletics website. For more information contact Charlie Ledger: 226-6706.
FOOTBALL
CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 1-3:15 p.m. For boys/girls entering grades 2-5 this fall. Campers will learn all positons and basic fundamental. Bochures/registration forms are available at the Century football Web site or the Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. Cost is $50 (non-padded). For more information contract Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779,
CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 9-11:30 a.m. For boys/girls entering grades 6-9 this fall. Capers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere as well as footwork, technique and mastery of fundamentals. Cost is $60 (non-padded). Registration forms/brochures are available at the Century football or Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.