Area Scores: May 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL
BSC 12-9, DC-BOTTINEAU 1-0
BSC 12, Dakota College Bottineau 1
DCB;000;10;--;1;2;0
BSC;341;22;--;12;10;0
W—Blake Anderson. HR—BSC, Kyle Leapaldt, Logan Grant, Trenton Duschsherer.
Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 1-4 R; Mike Hallquist 1-1 3B, 3 R; Leapaldt 3-3 HR, 2B, 3 R, 5 RBI; Grant 1-2 HR, 3 RBI; Duchscherer 2-3 HR, 2 RBI; Payton Reed 1-3 2 R; Kyler Stenberg 1-2 R, RBI; Anderson 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Note: No information was available for Dakota College Bottineau.
BSC 8, Dakota College Bottineau 0
DCB;000;000;0;--;0;5;0
BSC;430;010;x;--;8;11;0
W—Leapaldt. HR—BSC, Stenberg.
Highlights: BSC – Dew 1-2; Hallquist 2-4 2B, R; Leapaldt 1-4 R; Grant 1-3 2 R, RBI; Caden Headlee 1-3 R; Brayden Koenig 2-3 3 RBI; Duchscherer 2-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Stenberg 1-2 HR, RBI; Leapaldt 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO; Carter Rost 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Tyler Trash 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Note: No information was available for Dakota College Bottineau.
Records: Bismarck State College 21-8; Dakota College Bottineau 6-25.
COLLEGE AWARDS
UNIVERSITY OF MARY
NSIC Honor Student-Athletes of the Year
Tommy Rumpza: Senior, Track and field, St. Paul, Minn., Nursing, 3.78 GPA.
Madisyn Waltman: Junior, Soccer, Sioux Falls, S.D., Elementary Education/Special Education, 3.85 GPA.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE
Emma Fricke: Soph., Bismarck, Volleyball, Ed Kringstad Scholarship (outstanding classroom work).
Cobe Begger: Soph., Wibaux, Mont., Basketball, Ed Kringstad Male Athlete of the Year.
Becca Nitsch: Soph., Bismarck, Volleyball, Ed Kringstad Female Athlete of the Year.
Brayden Koenig: Soph., Fargo, Baseball, Frank Bavendick Leadership Award.
McKenzie Johnson: Soph., Carrington, N.D., Women’s Basketball, Frank Bavendick Sportsmanship Awards.
Kyler Stenberg: Soph., Minot, Baseball, Frank Bavendick Sportsmanship Awards.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TRACK
NSIC Track Athlete of the Week: Ida Narbuvoll, Sr., U-Mary.
NSIC Field Athlete of the Week: D’Andra Morris, Sr., U-Mary.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First Round
South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3
S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31
Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10
Jacksonville St. 49, Davidson 14
James Madison 31, VMI 24
North Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10
North Dakota St. 42, E. Washington 20
Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15
Quarterfinals
Sunday, May 2
Delaware 20, Jacksonville St. 14
Sam Houston 24, North Dakota St. 20
James Madison 34, North Dakota 21
South Dakota St. 31, S. Illinois 26<
Semifinals
Saturday, May 8
Delaware at South Dakota State, 11 a.m., ESPN
James Madison at Sam Houston, 1:30 p.m., ABC
Championship
Sunday, May 16
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;47;4;1;95
x-Bismarck;27;19;6;60
Minot;23;23;6;52
Minn. Wilderness;21;25;4;46
Austin;18;26;8;44
St. Cloud;21;29;1;43
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Janesville;28;11;3;59
x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49
x-Fairbanks;22;19;3;47
x-Kenai River;21;22;2;44
Chippewa Falls;11;26;5;27
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;35;10;5;75
x-Maine;33;19;2;68
New Jersey;25;19;7;57
Maryland;23;20;8;54
NE Generals;19;29;6;44
Danbury;18;24;4;40
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Shreveport;36;10;6;78
x-Lone Star;35;16;1;71
x-Wichita Falls;27;17;7;61
x-Amarillo;27;17;8;62
New Mexico;18;29;4;40
Odessa;12;34;6;30
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Monday, May 3
Amarillo 3, Odessa 2
Tuesday, May 4
New Jersey at Danbury
Thursday, May 6
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness
Friday, May 7
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Northeast Generals
Danbury at Maine
Odessa at Wichita Falls
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness
Lone Star at New Mexico
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, May 8
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Maryland at Johnstown
New Jersey at Northeast Generals
Minnesota Magicians at St. Cloud
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Janesville at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Aberdeen at Minnesota Wilderness
Lone Star at New Mexico
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Sunday, May 9
Austin at St. Cloud
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State College 12-8, Dakota College-Bottineau 1-0
High school baseball
Fargo North 6, Grand Forks Central 5
Fargo Shanley 11, Fargo South 1
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11, Carrington 2
Thompson 15, Larimore 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 11, Fargo Davies 1
High school softball
Thompson 35, Larimore 0
Valley City 14-6, Fargo North 1-3