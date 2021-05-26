Area Scores: May 27

FOOTBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Mini Marauders Camp -- June 7-9 for kids ages K-5 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost $100. Camp T-shirt and lunch provided. Middle School Camp -- June 10 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 6-8. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. Prospect Indy Camp – June 5 or July 17, from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 2-5 next fall. Sessions run 1-3:15 p.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $50 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 6-8 next fall. Sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $60 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.

TENNIS