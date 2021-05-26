Area Scores: May 27

NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
First round
(Best-of-five series)
Thursday, May 20
Maine 1, New Jersey 0
Friday, May 21
Bismarck 5, Minn. Wilderness 3
Aberdeen 3, Minot 1
Johnstown 5, Maryland 3
New Jersey 4, Maine 1, series tied 1-1
Kenai River 6, Janesville 4
Minn. Magicians 6, Fairbanks 3
Amarillo 4, Shreveport 1
Wichita Falls 5, Lone Star 3
Saturday, May 22
Bismarck 6, Minn. Wilderness 3
Aberdeen 4, Minot 3, Aberdeen leads series 2-0
Maryland 6, Johnstown 4
Kenai River 5, Janesville 1, Kenai River leads series 2-0
Minn. Magicians 7, Fairbanks 2, Magicians lead series 2-0
Shreveport 2, Amarillo 1, OT, series tied 1-1
Wichita Falls 2, Lone Star 1, Wichita Falls leads series 2-0
Sunday, May 23
Minn. Magicians 3, Fairbanks 2, Magicians win series 3-0
Tuesday, May 25
Bismarck 5, Minn. Wilderness 4, Bismarck wins series 3-0
Wednesday, May 26
Maryland 3, Johnstown 2, Maryland leads series 2-1
Thursday, May 27
Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Johnstown at Maryland, if necessary
Shreveport at Amarillo
Maine at New Jersey
Friday, May 28
Aberdeen at Minot, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
Maine at New Jersey, if necessary
Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn.
Shreveport at Amarillo, if necessary
Saturday, May 29
Maryland at Johnstown, if necessary
Janesville at Kenai River in Blaine, Minn., if necessary
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Sunday, May 30
Minot at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
New Jersey at Maine, if necessary
Amarillo at Shreveport, if necessary
Lone Star at Wichita Falls, if necessary
Monday, May 31
Kenai River at Janesville, if necessary
Wichita Falls at Lone Star, if necessary
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Team;Record
1. Frisco Fighters;1-0
2. Duke City Gladiators;1-0
3. Bismarck Bucks;3-1
4. Green Bay Blizzard;3-2
5. Arizona Rattlers;1-1
6. Massachusetts Pirates;2-2
7. Iowa Barnstormers;1-1
8. Spokane Shock;1-1
9. Sioux Falls Storm;1-1
10. Tucuson Sugar Skulls;0-1
11. Northern Arizona Wrangers;0-2
12. Louisville Xtreme;0-3
Saturday, May 29
Sioux Falls Storm at Louisvile Xtreme
Bismarck Bucks at Iowa Barnstormers, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Tucson Sugar Skulls at Duke City Gladiators
SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Superior Cleaning/Tek Industries 6-0, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 6-0, Abra Auto Body & Glass 5-1, RDO Truck Center/Snortum’s Landscaping and Design 4-2, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Roll 1-5, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 1-5, Huhot 1-5, Guaranteed Rate/Farmers Union Insurance Staigle Agency 0-6.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Elite Ag Solutions 6-0, Kramer Agency 6-0, Rock 30 Games 4-2, Starion Bank/Knife River 2-4, Northern Plains 2-4, Hit The Spot 2-4, Heavy Hitters 1-5, Eat Thai Café 1-5.
MONDAY PRAIRIE LEAGUE: Applewood Homes 5-1, Nodak Insurance Agency 4-2, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 4-2, Black Wolf Enterprises 4-2, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 302 3-3, Big River Builders 3-3, Stonehome Brewery/Sport Page 1-5, Awest Security 0-6.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 4-0, Veracity Motors 4-0, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith Law/Bismarck Heating & Air 4-0, Solidcore 3-1, tcf Home Loans 2-0, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 2-2, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 2-2, Slette Farms 2-2, Bone& Joint/Kellington & Oster P.C. 1-3, Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 1-3, Bobcat of Mandan 1-3, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech 0-4, Sports Page 0-4.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Redline Motorsports 4-0, New Nest Realty 3-1, Big Wave/Mango Cart 3-1, Executive Limousine 3-1, Bean Bag Boys 3-1, Silha Electric/S&P Construction/Rock 101 2-2, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 2-2, MATPAC Wrestling 2-2, Rec 5 1-3, Sizzlin’ S Construction/West River Equipment 1-3, Vertex Properties 0-4, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 0-4.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: W.I.N.D. Outdoors 4-0, Scared Hitless 4-0, Farm Supply/Lazy H Ranch/RM Construction 3-1, 701 Softball 3-1, Repairableautos.com 2-2, Railway Credit Union 2-2, Gateway Pharmacy/Ben’s Electric 2-2, Ground Control Lawn Service 1-3, 2 Vets Moving Co 1-3, Goon Squad 1-3, Pizza Ranch/Flying J 1-3, Mike’s Mobile Home Service 0-4.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 4-0, Maxon Ranch 3-1, Jones Physical Therapy 2-2, Rock and Blocks 1-3, The Sports Page 1-3, Dakota Mini Storage 1-3.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Mann Energy Services 4-0, Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 4-0, Gartner’s Capital Show Hospital/Fusion Electric 4-0, Rug Rat 3-1, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 3-1, Precision Underground 2-2, Superior Marine and Powersports 2-2, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 1-3, BEK Sports/3DSD 1-3, Horses 0-4, Warriors 0-4, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 0-4.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Charvat Custom Homes 4-0, Terry Richter State Farm 4-0, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting/Kitchen Refresh 4-0, Pink It Forward 4-0, Busch Light/Coal Country Coffee 2-2, Kramer Agency 2-2, Bismarck BioSteel 2-2, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 2-2, ND Innovations 0-4, Pagel Hager Law 0-4, 701 Softball 0-4, Melvs 0-4.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: The Sweat Co/The Lodge 5-1, Custer Flats Trucking/Baymont Inn & Suites/Rehab Authority PT 4-2, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/Northwest Contracting 3-3, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light 3-3, Eide 2-4, Sickies Garage 1-5.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: O’Brian’s/Coors 6-0, Jeepers Sweepers 6-0, Vallely/Midwest Doors 5-1, Pub 21 5-1, STEP Wellness 3-3, Bismarck Moose Lodge #302 3-3, BNC National Bank 3-3, Carpet World 3-3, Basin Electric 3-3, Sherwin Williams 2-4, The Field Bar New Salem 1-5, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 1-5, Buffalo Wild Wings/Jerome Distributing 1-5.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Bismarck Motor Hotel 5-1, Blink Eyewear 5-1, Glen Ullin Merchants 5-1, Badlands Environmental 4-2, Fetzer Electric 4-2, Wagner Financial 3-3, Stage Stop 2-3, Trans Trash 2-4, ND Energy 2-4, AP Landscaping 2-4, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 1-5, Leingang Home Center 0-5.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/LTD Electric 5-1, Tap In Tavern 5-1, W.T.P. 5-1, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 4-2, Elks Lodge/SF Process Server LLC 3-3, Bachmeier Fencing 2-4, Glines Harvesting 0-6, Originals/Schwan Buck GMC 0-6.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: The Field 4-0, Ole & Lena’s Pizzaeria/Hatch Realty 4-0, Stage Stop 4-0, O’Brian’s Sport Tavern 4-0, Last Call Bar/Epic Threadz 3-1, Trans Trash 2-2, Capital City Construction 2-2, Missouri River Resources 1-3, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 0-4, GAST/Pro Tint 0-4, Haga Kommer Ltd 0-4, Devin Wood Construction 0-4.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Highway Six Ladies 4-0, Fried Financial/TNT Tavern 4-0, Diamond Girls/Vaaler Insurance 2-2, Curtis Rud/Bismarck Eagles 2-2, Old Town Tavern 2-2, First International/Bismarck Moose 2-2, Captain’s Cabin Washburn 2-2, Super Slide/Alliance Realty 2-2, Controlled Chaos 0-4, Cottingham Insurance/Redline Motorsports 0-4.
METRO LEAGUE: Stadium/Lodge 2-0, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 3-1, Stonehome 2-1, Bis-Man Peaches 2-1, Purple Reign 2-2, Wee Folk Childcare/Ponytail Express 2-2, Dirtroad Diamonds 1-3, Hometown Mudslingers 0-4.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Two Guys Flooring 4-0, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 3-1, Corral Bar 2-2, Moritz 2-2, Doll’s Studio/Buffalo Wings and Rings 1-3, Apple Rush 0-4.
PIONEER LEAGUE: Robinson Farms 3-1, RMVR/Chester’s Tavern 3-1, Fanta Farms 3-1 The Guardians/Midwest Seasonal/Baymont 2-2, Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 2-2, TC Lady Wolves/MakesScents/Delabarre 2-2, O’Brian’s 1-3, Crystal Custom Apparel 0-4.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Lonesome Dove Mandan 4-0, MMR Mandan 4-0, Hallie’s Hair Salon 3-1, Heinle Farms 3-1, Lady T-Hawks 3-1, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 2-2, Bistro 2-2, Sniper AG/ND Shirt Co. 2-2, Midway Tavern 1-3, T&M Electric 0-4, First Western Mandan 0-4, Revitalized Painting 0-4.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Century 21/West Dakota Meets/Hideaway 2-0, Wagners Construction 2-0, DCI Credit Services 3-1, River Side Electric/Rud Oil 3-1, Anytime Works 2-2, Mandan Refinery (Marathon) 2-2, Borrowed Bucks/Bras for Buck 1-3, O’Brian’s 1-3, Edgewood 0-4.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating Black 4-0, Bowers Excavating Blue 4-0, Bowers Excavating Red 4-0, Bruno’s Pizza 4-0, First International Bank & Trust 2-2, Kramer Chevrolet 2-2, Fort Rice 50+ 0-4, Kelly Insurance 0-4, Magi-Touch/Carpet One 0-4, Wagner Financial 0-4.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 4-0, Anderson Custom Cabinets 3-1, Scapegoat Bar/Stage Stop/Heid & Sons Electric 3-1, Laughing Sun/Old 10 2-2, 2Vets Moving Company 1-3, A2Z Plumbing/Ruds I94 Mobile/Timber Athletics/Daryl’s Racing Pigs 1-3, Eide Ford 1-3, Old Town Tavern/Paint All 1-3.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 4-0, Sevens Seas Bar & Grill 4-0, Dakota Community Bank & Trust/DCI 3-1, Boyko Inc/Center Machine/Anderson Motors 2-2, Mountain Plains LLC 2-2, M&H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 1-3, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 0-4, Rio’s Lawn Care 0-4.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Stage Stop – Heinert 4-0, 4 Bears/Sondrol Farms 3-1, Garage Logic 2-2, Schwan Buick GMC 2-2, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth Ford 2-2, Corral Sales 1-3, Johns Upholstery/CEC 1-3, Warriors 1-3.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: 701 Softball – Mandan 4-0, Northland Auto Auction 3-1, Veracity Motors 3-1, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of Bismarck Mandan 2-2, IRISNDT 2-2, Ressler Siding & Windows 1-3, The Drink 1-3, New Freedom Center 0-4.
UPCOMING EVENTS
BASKETBALL
SMART START CAMPS: Start Smart Boys Basketball run by Century head boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Grades 5-K at Century High, June 1-4, Cost $85. Grades 6-12 at Century June 7-10, Cost $85. Shooting camp for grades K-12 at Horizon Middle School, June 1-2, Cost $55. Shooting camp at Century for K-12 June 7-8, Cost $55. Make Checks payable to Darin Mattern. Mail to: Boys Basketball Coach, 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, N.D., 58503. More information call: (701) 255-2218. Register at: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-basketball-camps.html.
CAPITAL CITY CAMPS: Capital City Camp, grades K-5, June 1-3. Skills academy, grades K-6, June 21-23. Lincoln Elementary, grades K-5, July 5-8. Capital City Classic, open to all high school teams, May 28-29. Contact Jordan Wilhelm at “bhsdemonhoops.webs.com.”
3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT: At Two Rivers Activity Center, Jamestown. June 5. For boys and girls grades 3-8 and 9-adult. Skill levels: 1 (beginner)l 2 (intermediate); 3 (advanced). Cost $85 per team. Five players max per team. Three-game guarantee. For more information contact Luke Anderson: 701-368-2966 or lkdlkk@gmail.com. Send fee to: Two Rivers Activity Center, 1501 5th St. NE, Jamestown, N.D., 58401. Make checks payable to: TRAC.
FOOTBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Mini Marauders Camp -- June 7-9 for kids ages K-5 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost $100. Camp T-shirt and lunch provided. Middle School Camp -- June 10 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 6-8. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. Prospect Indy Camp – June 5 or July 17, from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.
CAPITAL CITY YOUTH CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 2-5 next fall. Sessions run 1-3:15 p.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $50 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.
CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 6-8 next fall. Sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $60 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.
TENNIS
JACKIE DOCKTER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT: In Bismarck, juniors June 11-12, adults June 11-13. Junior entry fees are $20 for singles and $30 per doubles team. Adult fees are $30 for singles and $50 per doubles teams. Entry deadline is June 5 at 5 p.m. Players may enter by using ServeTennis or a paper entry form. Additional information is available from tournament director Bob Cordova at 701-663-6654 or by e-mail at bobcordova@bis.midco.net.
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
Class B baseball
Region 3 Tournament
Kidder County 7, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 6
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11, Kidder County 2 (region championship)
Region 4 Tournament
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 12, Grafton 2 (region championship)
Region 5 Tournament
North Star 11, Rugby 8 (region championship)
Region 7 Tournament
Renville County 19, Des Lacs-Burlington 4 (region championsip)
Region 8 Tournament
Shiloh Christian 2, Heart River 1
Beulah 3, Shiloh Christian 0 (region championship)