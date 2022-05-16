Area Scores: May 17

CLASS A BASEBALL
LEGACY 6-6, MINOT 3-5
Legacy 6, Minot 3
Legacy;001;203;0;--;6;6;2
Minot;000;003;0;--;3;5;1
Wyatt Kraft, Isaac Pegors (7) and Marcus Butts; Tyler Buchanan, Hunter Horner (6) and Morgan Nygaard. W -- Kraft. L -- Buchanan. S -- Pegors. HR: None.
Highlights: Legacy -- Lucas Vasey 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Pegors 2-4, RBI, SB; Luke Welk 1-3, BB, R, SB; Ben Watson 1-2, BB, 2 R, SB; Jackson Klipfel 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, SF; Kraft 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 6 K; Pegors 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Minot -- Morgan Nygaard 1-4, SB; Kellen Burke 1-4, R, SB; Tyler Collins 1-2, BB, R, RBI; Carter Mowbray 1-3, RBI; Buchanan 5.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 6 BB, 6 K; Horner 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Legacy 6, Minot 5
Legacy;201;000;3;--;6;11;2
Minot;500;000;0;--;5;6;1
Lucas Vasey, Ben Watson (4), Isaac Pegors (7) and Marcus Butts; Carson Deaver, Morgan Nygaard (7) and Kellen Burke. W -- Watson. L -- Nygaard. S -- Pegors. HR: None.
Highlights: Legacy -- Vasey 3-4, 2 3B, 2 R; Pegors 1-3, 3B, BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Butts 3-4, 2B, R, RBI; Carter Klipfel 2-3, BB, R, 2 SB; Luke Welk 1-3, 2 RBIs, SF; Vasey 3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP; Watson 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K; Pegors 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Minot -- Nygaard 1-4, R, SB; Burke 2-3, 2B, BB, R, RBI; Jonas Bubach 1-4, R, RBI; Adam Roedocker 1-3, 3B, R, 2 RBIs; Carter Mowbray 1-3, RBI; Deaver 6 IP, 10 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 5 K; Nygaard 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K.
Records: Legacy 14-6, 12-4 West Region; Minot 8-9, 7-6 West Region.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
CENTURY 12-7, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 1-1
Century 12, Turtle Mountain 1
TM;100;00;--;1;2;7
Century;732;0x;--;12;4;0
Avery Davis and Kayanna Parisien. Ashlyn Schumacher, Malory Held (4) and Eve Sheldon. W--Ashlyn Schumacher. L--Avery Davis.
Highlights: Turtle Mountain -- Amori Larocque 1-3 3B, R; Kayanna Parisien RBI. Century -- Cali Tollefson 1-3 2B, 2 RBI; Halli Mattern 1-2 2 R, RBI.
Century 7, Turtle Mountain 1
TM;000;100;0;--;1;3;3
Century;000;212;x;--;7;6;3
Kadance Grant, Harley Bercier (5) and Miley Thomas. Brooklyn Morris, Malory Held (4) and Grace Grimm. W--Brooklyn Morris. L--Kadance Grant. HR--Turtle Mountain: Kayanna Parisien.
Highlights: Turtle Mountain -- Parisien HR, RBI; Amari Larocque 1-3. Century -- Sophie Ciavarella 1-1 2B, R, 2 RBI; Morris 1-3 3B, R; Malory Shulund 1-2 2 R.
Records: Century 8-14.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MON-DAK CONFERENCE
All-Conference Team
Bismarck State College: Mike Hallquist, Logan Grant, BSC; Kyle Leapaldt, BSC; Jace Dew; Nash Crowell; Mitch Sand.
Dawson Community College: Frederick Romano.
Lake Region State College: Kole Jessamine.
Miles Community College: Jake Lacey; Tim Holyk; Jaeden Jordahl.
Williston State College: Brady Miles; Tyler Smith; Jordan Kelly.
Individual awards
Most Valuable Player: Carter Rost, Pitcher, Bismarck State College.
Coach of the Year: Michael Keeran, Bismarck State College.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
MINOT 4, LEGACY 0
Legacy;0;0;--;0
Minot; 2;2;--;4
First half: 1. Minot, Maciee Burke, 20th minute. 2. Minot, Jayva McKribbon, 31st.
Second half: 3. Minot, Emmerson Perrin, 60th. 4. Minot, Emma Miller, 75th.
Goalkeeper saves: Legacy -- Ava Hanzal 10. Minot -- Madison Elliot 1.
Records: Minot 11-0 West Region, 12-0 overall; Legacy 8-4, 8-4.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
LEGACY 8, WILLISTON 1
Singles
No. 1: Aleah McPherson, Legacy def. Shelby Meyer, 6-0, 6-2. No. 2: Abby Meier, Legacy def. Rylee Rude, 6-3, 6-1. No. 3: Chelsa Krom, Legacy def. Maggie Garbel, 6-0, 6-3. No. 4: Anna Sorensen, Legacy def. Gracia Tong, 6-2, 6-3. No. 5: Cambrya Kraft, Legacy def. Keira Borreson, 6-4, 6-0. No. 6: Halle Severson, Legacy def. Nevaeh Williams, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: McPherson/Krom def. Meyer/Rude, 6-2, 6-2. No. 2: Garbel/Tong def. Meier/Kraft, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. No. 3: Sorensen/Severson def. Borreson/Priscilla Yohan, 6-0, 6-3.
Records: Legacy 6-0 West Region, 11-1 overall; Williston 2-5, 3-8.
