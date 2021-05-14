Area Scores: May 15

Notes: Watford City hosted its first-ever WDA varsity boys’ meet. ... Minot won its fourth tournament of the season. ... Two golfers carded rounds under par led by Minot’s Gavin Argent's 8-under 64. ... Century’s Logan Schoepp carded a 1-under round of 71. ... Jamestown and TMCHS did not compete. ... Minot and Bismarck High each had three golfers finish in the top 10. ... Weather conditions were sunny and pleasant. Notes compiled by Matt Mullally, WDA Information Director.