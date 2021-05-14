Area Scores: May 15

COLLEGE BASEBALL
ST. CLOUD STATE 8, U-MARY 5
U-Mary;000;010;040;--;5;11;2
SCSU;202;003;10x;--;8;12;1
Jonathan Draheim, Jayden Smith (6), Liam Sommer (6), Derek Shoen (8) and Tyrus Barclay; Trevor Koenig, Mack Larson (8), Riley Ahern (8), Jack Habeck (9), Fabia Villegas (9) and Drew Bulson. W – Koenig (4-3). L – Draheim (6-2). Sv – Villegas (1). HR – U-Mary: Ty Jones. SCSU: Jake Shusterich.
Highlights: U-Mary – Barclay 2-for-5, R; Calvin James 2-for-5, R, RBI; Jones 2-for-5, double, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Dakota Finley 2-for-4. SCSU – John Nett 2-for-5, double, 2 R; Shusterich 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Matt Quade 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Lenny Walker 1-for-3, double.
Note: St. Cloud State wins best-of-3 series, 2-0. Advances to NSIC final four in Sioux Falls May 27-29.
Records: University of Mary 21-20; St. Cloud State 22-12.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
CENTURY 18-19, WILLISTON 0-5
Century 18, Williston 0
Century;418;23;--;18;19;0
Williston;000;00;--;0;1;3
Maddie Zander and Grace Humann; Savannah Douglas, Caeleigh Goodman (3) and Sierra Main. W – Zander. L – Douglas. HR – Cen: Zander, Malee Wittenberg, Humann.
Highlights: Cen – Zander 3-for-4, 4 R; Wittenberg 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs; Halle Mattern 3-for-4, triple, 4 RBIs, 3 R.
Century 19, Williston 5
Century;904;60;--;19;21;2
Williston;100;22;--;5;5;3
Maddie Zander, Delani Clarke (4), Ashlyn Schumacher (5) and Grace Humann; Caeleigh Goodman, Savannah Douglas (4) and Sierra Main. W- Zander. L – Goodman. HR – Cen: Zander.
Highlights: Cen – Zander 4-for-5, HR, 5 RBIs, 4 R; Malee Witenberg 4-for-5, double, 4 R, 2 RBIs; Schumacher 3-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Humann 3-for-3, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs. Will – Kierra Slagle 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
WATFORD CITY INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Minot 302. 2. Century 323. 3. Bismarck 332. 4. Dickinson 338. 5. Legacy 339. 6. St. Mary’s 349. 7. Mandan 355. 8. Williston 356.
Individual top 10
1. Gavin Argent, Min, 64. 2. Logan Schoepp, Cen, 71. 3. (tie) Brock Jones, Min, 76; Tarin Walker, Bis, 76; Jackson Gilchrist, SM, 76. 6. Kasen Rostad, Min, 79. 7. (tie) Grant Bittner, Dick, 80; Ian Jelsing, Bis, 80; Jack Steckler, Bis, 80.
Team results
Minot (302): Gavin Argent 64; Brock Jones 76; Kasen Rostad 79; Peyton Bartsch 83; Jake Theis 84; Henry Langhans 87.
Century (323): Logan Schoepp 71. Duncan Tufte 84; Lucas Boustead 84; Aidan Kaufman 87; Cameron Wittenberg 91; Dylan Nosbush 94.
Bismarck High (333): Tarin Walker 76; Ian Jelsing 80; Jack Steckler 80; Charlie Jerome 96; Reece Nagel 101; Tyler Sandvig 102.
Dickinson (338): Grant Bittner 80; Jace Elkin 82; Brycen Yazzie 88; Evan Groll 88; Kyller Hughes 92; Josh Hood 96.
Legacy (339): Logan Barrett 81; Matt Souther 83; Logan Sampson 87; Kaden Hoffman 88; Jack Zimmer 96; Nick Kupfer 98.
St. Mary’s (349): Jackson Gilchrist 76; Caleb Fix 82; Caden Willer 87; Jacob Goettle 104; Matt Huck 108.
Mandan (355): Jayden Arenz 83; Trey Hohbein 86; Shawn Pack 89; Keaton Pritchett 97; Caresen Pittman 97; Jayce Johnson 102.
Williston (356): Justin Heller 85; Hunter Rossland 85; Mason Haugenoe 88; Jackson Ekblad 98; Caden Vaughn 104; Kane Shannon 106.
Watford City (Inc.): Jodus Talley 110.
Notes: Watford City hosted its first-ever WDA varsity boys’ meet. ... Minot won its fourth tournament of the season. ... Two golfers carded rounds under par led by Minot’s Gavin Argent's 8-under 64. ... Century’s Logan Schoepp carded a 1-under round of 71. ... Jamestown and TMCHS did not compete. ... Minot and Bismarck High each had three golfers finish in the top 10. ... Weather conditions were sunny and pleasant. Notes compiled by Matt Mullally, WDA Information Director.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
MANDAN 4, VALLEY CITY 1
Singles: 1. Lizzie Allan, Man, def. Maisie Leick 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kate Kesler, Man, def. Abby Martineck 6-0, 6-1. 3. Georgia Zunn, VC, def. Kylie Wieland 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-4.
Doubles: 1. Elizabeth Felderman-Breanna Helbling, Man, def. Breck Sufficool 6-4, 6-1. 2. Sophia Felderman-Payton Loerch, Man, def. Kailee Nielson-Abby Redfearn 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
MANDAN 5, FARGO SHANLEY 0
Singles: 1. Elizabeth Felderman, Man, def. Maddie Abbott 6-1, 6-1. 2. Sophia Felderman, Man, def, Julia Wolf 6-3, 6-4. 3. Breanna Helbling, Man, def. Ryan Careaga 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kate Kesler-Lizzie Allan, Man, def. Jude Rabadi-Pooja Potluri 6-4, 6-1. 2. Kylie Weiland-Payton Loerch, Man, def. Miriam Breen-Kayla Mathison 6-1, 6-0.
NAHL
MINNESOTA WILDERNESS 3, BOBCATS 1
At Cloquet, Minn.
Bismarck;0;0;1;--;1
Wilderness;0;0;3;--;3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 1. MW, Christian Galatz (Joey Pierce, Donte Lawson), 3:11. 2. MW, Josh Phillips (unassisted), 12:25. 3. Bis, Quinn Rudrud (Ben Troumbly), 12:39, (pp). 4. MW, Gavin Rasmussen (unassisted), 13:06.
Goalie saves: Bis – Cameron Korpi 34. MW – Jacob Zacharewicz 38.
Penalties: Bis – 3 for 24 minutes. MW – 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 29-20-6, 64 points, Minnesota Wilderness 24-27-4, 52 points.
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;50;4;1;101
x-Bismarck;29;20;6;64
x-Minot;23;24;8;54
Minnesota Wilderness;24;27;4;52
Austin;21;26;8;50
St. Cloud;22;32;1;45
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Janesville;30;12;4;64
x-Minn. Magicians;24;20;3;51
x-Fairbanks;23;19;4;50
x-Kenai River;22;22;2;46
Chippewa Falls;13;29;5;31
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;37;10;5;79
x-Maine;35;19;2;72
x-New Jersey;27;20;7;61
x-Maryland;25;21;8;58
NE Generals;20;32;8;48
Danbury;20;26;6;46
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Shreveport;38;11;6;82
x-Lone Star;37;16;2;76
x-Wichita Falls;29;18;7;65
x-Amarillo;28;18;9;65
New Mexico;20;29;5;45
Odessa;12;35;8;32
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Friday, May 14
Minnesota Wilderness 3, Bismarck 1
Aberdeen 10, Minot 1
Austin 6, St. Cloud 2
Minnesota Magicians 6, Janesville 4
Maryland 3, Northeast 2, SO
Johnstown 2, Danbury 1
Amarillo 4, Odessa 3
Lone Star 6, Shreveport 3
Wichita Falls at New Mexico (n)
Fairbanks at Kenai River (n)
Saturday, May 15
Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Danbury at Johnstown
Odessa at Amarillo
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Sunday, May 16
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Danbury at Johnstown
COLLEGEFOOTBALL
2020-21 AFCA FCS All-America Team
First Team
Offense
QB: Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington.
RB: Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart; Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State.
WR: Avante Cox, Southern Illinois; DeAngelo Wilson, Austin Peay; Jakob Herres, VMI.
OL: Drew Himmelman, Illinois State; Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington; JD DiRenzo, Sacred Heart; Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State; Ty Whitworth, Weber State
Defense
DL: Jahari Kay, Sam Houston; Isaiah Chambers, McNeese State; Jordan Lewis, Southern; Jared Brinkman, Northern Iowa.
LB: Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State; Colby Campbell, Presbyterian; Jared Folks, East Tennessee State.
DB: James Ceasar, Southern Illinois; Kordell Jackson, Austin Peay; Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State; Decobie Durant, South Carolina State.
Specialists
Punter: Daniel Whelan, UC Davis. Kicker: Ethan Ratke, James Madison. All purpose: Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston
Second Team
Offense
QB: Eric Schmid, Sam Houston
RB: Kevin Brown, Incarnate Word; Juwon Farri, Monmouth.
WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, Eastern Washington; Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M; Keith Pearson, Presbyterian.
OL: Bucky Williams, Austin Peay; Jake Dixon, Duquesne; Brian Foley, Holy Cross; Kyle Nunez, Stony Brook; Tylan Grable, Jacksonville State.
Defense
DL: Spencer Waege, North Dakota State; Kobie Turner, Richmond; Kevin Glajchen, San Diego; Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga.
LB: James Kaczor, North Dakota State; Tre Walker, Idaho; Jomard Valsin, Northwestern State.
DB: Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston; Preston Smith, Weber State; Irshaad Davis, Alabama State; Brandon Barbee, Morehead State.
Specialists
P: Noah Gettman, Sacred Heart. Kicker: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona. All purpose: Devron Harper, Gardner-Webb.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Bismarck State 11, Dawson 3 (Region XIII Tournament, first round)
Minnesota-Crookston 7, Minot State 6
St. Cloud State 8, Mary 5
High school baseball
Bottineau 10, Renville County 1
Fargo Davies 12-11, Valley City 7-0
Grand Forks Red River 9-6, Devils Lake 2-1
Harvey-Wells County 12, Rugby 2
Hazen 4-4, Garrison 2-5
West Fargo 12-3, Fargo South 2-5
Williston 11-4, Jamestown 1-0
High school softball
Bismarck Century 18-19, Williston 0-5
Jamestown 14, West Fargo Sheyenne 4
Thompson 15, Grand Forks Central 5
West Fargo 12-2, Fargo South 5-5
High school girls tennis
Bismarck Century 5, Fargo South 0
Bismarck Legacy 5, Wahpeton 0
Bismarck Legacy 9, West Fargo 0
Bismarck St. Mary’s 4, Fargo Shanley 1
Dickinson 5, Fargo South 0
Dickinson 3, Valley City 2
Dickinson 5, Wahpeton 0
Fargo North 3, Williston 2
Grand Forks Red River 3, Jamestown 2
Mandan 5, Fargo Shanley 0
Mandan 4, Valley City 1
Minot 3, Fargo Davies 2
Minot 5, Fargo North 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Bismarck 2