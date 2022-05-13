Area Scores: May 14

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
VALLEY CITY 3, MANDAN 2
Singles
1. Sophia Felderman, Mandan, def. Abby Martineck 6-2, 6-2. 2. Kailee Nielson, VC, def. Alyssa Olson 6-3, 6-2. 3. Noelle DeRosier, Mandan, def. Ella Olson 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Breck Sufficool-Abby Redfearn, VC, def. Brenna Schock-Audrey Duppong 6-1, 6-0. 2. Trinity Nelson-Georia Zaun, VC, def. Allie Ereth-Lauren Kotzung 6-1, 6-4.
MANDAN 3, FARGO SHANLEY 2
Singles
1. Madeline Abbott, FS, def. Brenna Schock 6-1, 6-1. 2. Julia Wolf, FS, def. Allie Ereth 6-1, 6-0. 3. Audrey Duppong, Mandan, def. Ryan Careaga 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Doubles
1. Sophia Felderman-Lauren Katzung, Mandan, def. Lucy Thaaldson-Paige Friederichs 6-0, 6-1. 2. Alyssa Olson-Noelle DeRosier, Mandan, def. Mary Wolf-Kayla Mathison 6-4, 6-2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
MANDAN 4, WILLISTON 2
(Thursday)
Wiliston;1;1;--;2
Mandan;3;1;--;4
First half: 1. Mandan, Janessa Dillmann (Rylie Kalberer), 9:14. 2. Mandan, Dillmann (Lucia Aguero-Montero), 11:52. 3. Williston, Jessica Ortiz, 24:42 (PK). 4. Mandan, Teagan Droll, 26:05.
Second half: 4. Williston, Ortiz, 53:53. 5. Mandan, Aguero-Montero (Portia Matthiesen), 59:26.
Goalkeeper saves: Williston – Emma Rasmussen 18. Mandan – Quinn Carter 1.
Records: Mandan 4-3-2 West Region, 4-3-2 overall; Williston 0-9, 0-9.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT
At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Wednesday, May 11
#1 Augustana 19, #8 U-Mary 2
#5 Winona State 8, #4 Minot State 7
#2 St. Cloud State 10, #7 Sioux Falls 8
#3 Minnesota State-Mankato 20, #6 Minnesota-Duluth 4
Thursday, May 12
#4 Minot State 6, #8 U-Mary 3
#6 Minnesota-Duluth 9, #7 Sioux Falls 4
Friday, May 13
#3 Minnesota State-Mankato 9, #2 St. Cloud State 2
#1 Augustana 12, #5 Winona State 4
#4 Minot State 4, #2 St. Cloud State 3
#6 Minnesota-Duluth 7, #5 Winona State 1
Saturday, May 14
Game 11: #3 Minnesota State-Mankato (37-7) vs. #1 Augustana (43-18-1), Noon
Game 12: #4 Minot State (28-22) vs. #6 Minnesota-Duluth (24-24), 3:30 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 45 minutes after Game 13
Sunday, May 15
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon (championship)
Game 15: If necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;2-1;5-2
Massachusetts;4-1;4-2
Quad City;5-4;5-4
Iowa;4-3;4-3
Sioux Falls;3-3;4-3
Bismarck;2-4;3-5
Green Bay;2-6;3-6
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;5-1;6-1
Northern Arizona;5-2;4-2
Tucson;4-2;4-3
Duke City;3-3;3-5
Vegas;2-4;3-5
Bay Area;1-5;1-7
San Diego;1-4;2-4
Friday, May 13
Quad City 48, Green Bay 30
Saturday, May 14
Bismarck at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Vegas at San Diego
Frisco at Sioux Falls
Massachusetts at Arizona
Tucson at Northern Arizona
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
DIVISIONAL FINALS
(Best of 5)
Friday, May 6
Jamestown 6, New Jersey 2
Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 4, OT
Lone Star 2, New Mexico 0
Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Saturday, May 7
New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2
St. Cloud 6, Aberdeen 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2
Minnesota Wilderness 7, Anchorage 2 (series tied 1-1)
Sunday, May 8
Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, 2 OT
Wednesday, May 11
New Jersey 4, Jamestown 1
Thursday, May 12
New Mexico 2, Lone Star 0
Friday, May 13
Anchorage 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1 (Anchorage wins series 3-1)
New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2, 3 OT (New Jerseys wins series 3-1)
St. Cloud at Aberdeen (n)
New Mexico 4, Lone Star 3 (series tied 2-2)
Saturday, May 14
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Sunday, May 15
New Mexico at Lone Star
Monday, May 16
Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Minot State 4, St. Cloud State 3
North Dakota State 7, Northern Colorado 4
College softball
North Dakota State 2, Nebraska-Omaha 0
High school baseball
Garrison 8, Minot Ryan 5
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 26, Maple River 0
Northern Cass 13, Enderlin 4
Williston 8, Minot 6
Williston 17, Minot 1
High school softball
May-Port-C-G 20, Dakota Prairie 0
Thompson 14, Carrington 1
High school girls soccer
Minot 5, Jamestown 1
