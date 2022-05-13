 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: May 14

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

VALLEY CITY 3, MANDAN 2

Singles

1. Sophia Felderman, Mandan, def. Abby Martineck 6-2, 6-2. 2. Kailee Nielson, VC, def. Alyssa Olson 6-3, 6-2. 3. Noelle DeRosier, Mandan, def. Ella Olson 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Breck Sufficool-Abby Redfearn, VC, def. Brenna Schock-Audrey Duppong 6-1, 6-0. 2. Trinity Nelson-Georia Zaun, VC, def. Allie Ereth-Lauren Kotzung 6-1, 6-4.

MANDAN 3, FARGO SHANLEY 2

Singles

1. Madeline Abbott, FS, def. Brenna Schock 6-1, 6-1. 2. Julia Wolf, FS, def. Allie Ereth 6-1, 6-0. 3. Audrey Duppong, Mandan, def. Ryan Careaga 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Doubles

1. Sophia Felderman-Lauren Katzung, Mandan, def. Lucy Thaaldson-Paige Friederichs 6-0, 6-1. 2. Alyssa Olson-Noelle DeRosier, Mandan, def. Mary Wolf-Kayla Mathison 6-4, 6-2.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

MANDAN 4, WILLISTON 2

(Thursday)

Wiliston;1;1;--;2

Mandan;3;1;--;4

First half: 1. Mandan, Janessa Dillmann (Rylie Kalberer), 9:14. 2. Mandan, Dillmann (Lucia Aguero-Montero), 11:52. 3. Williston, Jessica Ortiz, 24:42 (PK). 4. Mandan, Teagan Droll, 26:05.

Second half: 4. Williston, Ortiz, 53:53. 5. Mandan, Aguero-Montero (Portia Matthiesen), 59:26.

Goalkeeper saves: Williston – Emma Rasmussen 18. Mandan – Quinn Carter 1.

Records: Mandan 4-3-2 West Region, 4-3-2 overall; Williston 0-9, 0-9.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

At Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wednesday, May 11

#1 Augustana 19, #8 U-Mary 2

#5 Winona State 8, #4 Minot State 7

#2 St. Cloud State 10, #7 Sioux Falls 8

#3 Minnesota State-Mankato 20, #6 Minnesota-Duluth 4

Thursday, May 12

#4 Minot State 6, #8 U-Mary 3

#6 Minnesota-Duluth 9, #7 Sioux Falls 4

Friday, May 13

#3 Minnesota State-Mankato 9, #2 St. Cloud State 2

#1 Augustana 12, #5 Winona State 4

#4 Minot State 4, #2 St. Cloud State 3

#6 Minnesota-Duluth 7, #5 Winona State 1

Saturday, May 14

Game 11: #3 Minnesota State-Mankato (37-7) vs. #1 Augustana (43-18-1), Noon

Game 12: #4 Minot State (28-22) vs. #6 Minnesota-Duluth (24-24), 3:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11, 45 minutes after Game 13

Sunday, May 15

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, Noon (championship)

Game 15: If necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;2-1;5-2

Massachusetts;4-1;4-2

Quad City;5-4;5-4

Iowa;4-3;4-3

Sioux Falls;3-3;4-3

Bismarck;2-4;3-5

Green Bay;2-6;3-6

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;5-1;6-1

Northern Arizona;5-2;4-2

Tucson;4-2;4-3

Duke City;3-3;3-5

Vegas;2-4;3-5

Bay Area;1-5;1-7

San Diego;1-4;2-4

Friday, May 13

Quad City 48, Green Bay 30

Saturday, May 14

Bismarck at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Vegas at San Diego

Frisco at Sioux Falls

Massachusetts at Arizona

Tucson at Northern Arizona

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

DIVISIONAL FINALS

(Best of 5)

Friday, May 6

Jamestown 6, New Jersey 2

Aberdeen 5, St. Cloud 4, OT

Lone Star 2, New Mexico 0

Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2

St. Cloud 6, Aberdeen 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 2

Minnesota Wilderness 7, Anchorage 2 (series tied 1-1)

Sunday, May 8

Anchorage 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, 2 OT 

Wednesday, May 11

New Jersey 4, Jamestown 1

Thursday, May 12

New Mexico 2, Lone Star 0

Friday, May 13

Anchorage 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1 (Anchorage wins series 3-1)

New Jersey 3, Jamestown 2, 3 OT (New Jerseys wins series 3-1)

St. Cloud at Aberdeen (n)

New Mexico 4, Lone Star 3 (series tied 2-2)

Saturday, May 14

St. Cloud at Aberdeen

Sunday, May 15

New Mexico at Lone Star

Monday, May 16

Aberdeen at St. Cloud, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Minot State 4, St. Cloud State 3

North Dakota State 7, Northern Colorado 4

College softball

North Dakota State 2, Nebraska-Omaha 0

High school baseball

Garrison 8, Minot Ryan 5

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 26, Maple River 0

Northern Cass 13, Enderlin 4

Williston 8, Minot 6

Williston 17, Minot 1

High school softball

May-Port-C-G 20, Dakota Prairie 0

Thompson 14, Carrington 1

High school girls soccer

Minot 5, Jamestown 1

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

