Area Scores: May 13

CLASS A SOFTBALL
WEST REGION
Regular Season
;Reg.;OA
Dickinson;11-1;19-2
Bismarck;11-3;20-4
Jamestown;11-3;15-5
Century;10-4;17-7
Minot;9-5;14-8
Legacy;5-7;9-12
Mandan;5-9;8-11
Williston;2-8;6-17
Watford City;2-12;3-14
Turtle Mountain;0-14;0-16
Friday, May 7
Mandan 20-15, Turtle Mountain 1-2
Minot 5-10, Century 4-0, nc
Bismarck 13, G.F. Central 2
Bismarck 25, Fargo Davies 1
Central Cass 3, Dickinson 1
Dickinson 21, G.F. Red River 3
G.F. Central 22, Williston 4
Sidney (Mont.) 15, Watford City 5
Saturday, May 8
Bismarck 11-8, West Fargo 2-4
Dickinson 14, Fargo Shanley 1
Dickinson 18, Fargo Davies 3
Fargo Shanley 14, Williston 13
G.F. Red River 13, Williston 2
Tuesday, May 11
Bismarck 7-3, Jamestown 2-2
Century 8-2, Dickinson 3-12
Minot 6-15, Legacy 3-1
Mandan 29-18, Watford City 12-4
Williston 22-19, Turtle Mountain 1-2
Thursday, May 13
Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30
Mandan at Williston, 4:30
Friday, May 14
Century at Williston, 4:30
Jamestown at West Fargo Sheyenne
Saturday, May 15
Legacy at Mandan, noon
Devils Lake at Bismarck
Century at Watford City, noon
Minot at Jamestown
Turtle Mountain at Dickinson
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
WEST REGION
Standings
;Region;Pts;Overall
Minot;9-0-0;27;9-0-0
Mandan;7-2-0;21;7-2-0
Bismarck;4-4-1;13;4-4-1
Jamestown;3-2-3;12;3-2-3
Legacy;3-4-1;10;3-5-1
Century;1-6-1;4;1-6-1
St. Mary's;0-9-0;0;0-9-0
Friday, May 7
Mandan 1, Bismarck 0
Jamestown 3, Century 3
Tuesday, May 11
Mandan 6, Century 1
Legacy 5, St. Mary's 0
Minot 5, Bismarck 1
Thursday, May 13
Century at Legacy, 8
St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30
Jamestown at Bismarck, 8
Saturday, May 15
Century at Bismarck, 2
Legacy at Minot, 8
Mandan at Jamestown, 2
MANDAN 6, CENTURY 1
(Tuesday)
Century;1;0;--;2
Mandan;2;4;--;6
First half: 1. Mandan, Portia Matthiesen (Janessa Dillmann), 2:41. 2. Century, Ashlyn Davison (Brooklyn Price), 8:36. 3. Mandan, Kendal Beckler (Rylie Kalberer), 12:46.
Second half: 4. Mandan, Beckler (Trinn Nybakken), 49:33. 5. Mandan, Matthiesen (Kylie Thompson), 52:11. 6. Mandan, Addison McLeish, 73:19. 7. Mandan, Matthiesen, 77:16.
Goalkeeper saves: Century, NA 9. Mandan -- Quinn Carter 10.
Records: Mandan 7-2; Century 1-6-1.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
HAZEN 7-7, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 0-5
(Tuesday)
Hazen 7, Hettinger-Scranton 0
HS;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
Hazen;002;005;x;--;7;12;0
Jeran Anderson, Devin Greff (3), Corey Christopherson (6) and Gavin Dalley. Landen Sayler and Leviticus Zempel. W—Sayler. L—Anderson.
Highlights: HS – Anderson 1-2; Christopherson 1-1. Hazen –Leviticus Zempel 1-3 2 R; Hunter Keller 2-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Austin Martell 1-3 R, RBI; Kade Goebel 3-3 RBI; Mason Wick 3-4; Sayler 1-4; Braeden Zuern 1-3 R; Dawson Bruner 0-2 R; Sayler 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Hazen 7, Hettinger-Scranton 5
HS;202;01;--;5;4;0
Hazen;304;0x;--;7;7;1
Maddox Pierce, Gavin Dalley and Jaron Frank. Grant Krause, Zempel (3), M.Wick (4) and Keller. W—Wick. L—Pierce.
Highlights: HS – Anderson 0-2 2 R; Tyler Wilson 1-2 R, 2 RBI; Frank 2-2 2 RBI. Hazen – Sayler 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Martell 2-2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Goebel 2-2 R, 3 RBI; Sayler 1-2 2B, RBI.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;49;4;1;99
x-Bismarck;29;19;6;64
x-Minot;23;23;8;54
Minnesota Wilderness;22;27;4;48
Austin;20;26;8;48
St. Cloud;22;31;1;45
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Janesville;30;11;4;64
x-Fairbanks;23;19;4;50
x-Minn. Magicians;23;20;3;49
x-Kenai River;22;22;2;46
Chippewa Falls;13;28;5;31
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;36;10;5;77
x-Maine;35;19;2;72
x-New Jersey;27;20;7;61
x-Maryland;23;21;8;54
NE Generals;20;31;7;47
Danbury;20;25;6;46
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Shreveport;38;10;6;82
x-Lone Star;36;16;2;74
x-Wichita Falls;29;17;7;65
x-Amarillo;27;18;9;63
New Mexico;19;29;5;43
Odessa;12;34;8;32
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Wednesday, May 12
Chippewa Falls 4, Minnesota Magicians 2
Thursday, May 13
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Falls
Northeast at Maryland
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Friday, May 14
Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Aberdeen
Austin at St. Cloud
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Northeast at Maryland
Danbury at Johnstown
Odessa at Amarillo
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Saturday, May 15
Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Danbury at Johnstown
Odessa at Amarillo
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at New Mexico
Sunday, May 16
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Danbury at Johnstown
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College softball
North Dakota 6, North Dakota State 5, 10 innings