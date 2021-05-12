 Skip to main content
Area Scores: May 13
agate

Area Scores: May 13

CLASS A SOFTBALL

WEST REGION

Regular Season

;Reg.;OA

Dickinson;11-1;19-2

Bismarck;11-3;20-4

Jamestown;11-3;15-5

Century;10-4;17-7

Minot;9-5;14-8

Legacy;5-7;9-12

Mandan;5-9;8-11

Williston;2-8;6-17

Watford City;2-12;3-14

Turtle Mountain;0-14;0-16

Friday, May 7

Mandan 20-15, Turtle Mountain 1-2

Minot 5-10, Century 4-0, nc

Bismarck 13, G.F. Central 2

Bismarck 25, Fargo Davies 1

Central Cass 3, Dickinson 1

Dickinson 21, G.F. Red River 3

G.F. Central 22, Williston 4

Sidney (Mont.) 15, Watford City 5

Saturday, May 8

Bismarck 11-8, West Fargo 2-4

Dickinson 14, Fargo Shanley 1

Dickinson 18, Fargo Davies 3

Fargo Shanley 14, Williston 13

G.F. Red River 13, Williston 2

Tuesday, May 11

Bismarck 7-3, Jamestown 2-2

Century 8-2, Dickinson 3-12

Minot 6-15, Legacy 3-1

Mandan 29-18, Watford City 12-4

Williston 22-19, Turtle Mountain 1-2

Thursday, May 13

Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30

Mandan at Williston, 4:30

Friday, May 14

Century at Williston, 4:30

Jamestown at West Fargo Sheyenne

Saturday, May 15

Legacy at Mandan, noon

Devils Lake at Bismarck

Century at Watford City, noon

Minot at Jamestown

Turtle Mountain at Dickinson

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

WEST REGION

Standings

;Region;Pts;Overall

Minot;9-0-0;27;9-0-0

Mandan;7-2-0;21;7-2-0

Bismarck;4-4-1;13;4-4-1

Jamestown;3-2-3;12;3-2-3

Legacy;3-4-1;10;3-5-1

Century;1-6-1;4;1-6-1

St. Mary's;0-9-0;0;0-9-0

Friday, May 7

Mandan 1, Bismarck 0

Jamestown 3, Century 3

Tuesday, May 11

Mandan 6, Century 1

Legacy 5, St. Mary's 0

Minot 5, Bismarck 1

Thursday, May 13

Century at Legacy, 8

St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30

Jamestown at Bismarck, 8

Saturday, May 15

Century at Bismarck, 2

Legacy at Minot, 8

Mandan at Jamestown, 2

MANDAN 6, CENTURY 1

(Tuesday)

Century;1;0;--;2

Mandan;2;4;--;6

First half: 1. Mandan, Portia Matthiesen (Janessa Dillmann), 2:41. 2. Century, Ashlyn Davison (Brooklyn Price), 8:36. 3. Mandan, Kendal Beckler (Rylie Kalberer), 12:46.

Second half: 4. Mandan, Beckler (Trinn Nybakken), 49:33. 5. Mandan, Matthiesen (Kylie Thompson), 52:11. 6. Mandan, Addison McLeish, 73:19. 7. Mandan, Matthiesen, 77:16.

Goalkeeper saves: Century, NA 9. Mandan -- Quinn Carter 10.

Records: Mandan 7-2; Century 1-6-1.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

HAZEN 7-7, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 0-5

(Tuesday)

Hazen 7, Hettinger-Scranton 0

HS;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

Hazen;002;005;x;--;7;12;0

Jeran Anderson, Devin Greff (3), Corey Christopherson (6) and Gavin Dalley. Landen Sayler and Leviticus Zempel. W—Sayler. L—Anderson.

Highlights: HS – Anderson 1-2; Christopherson 1-1. Hazen –Leviticus Zempel 1-3 2 R; Hunter Keller 2-3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Austin Martell 1-3 R, RBI; Kade Goebel 3-3 RBI; Mason Wick 3-4; Sayler 1-4; Braeden Zuern 1-3 R; Dawson Bruner 0-2 R; Sayler 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 SO.

Hazen 7, Hettinger-Scranton 5

HS;202;01;--;5;4;0

Hazen;304;0x;--;7;7;1

Maddox Pierce, Gavin Dalley and Jaron Frank. Grant Krause, Zempel (3), M.Wick (4) and Keller. W—Wick. L—Pierce.

Highlights: HS – Anderson 0-2 2 R; Tyler Wilson 1-2 R, 2 RBI; Frank 2-2 2 RBI. Hazen – Sayler 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Martell 2-2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Goebel 2-2 R, 3 RBI; Sayler 1-2 2B, RBI.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

z-Aberdeen;49;4;1;99

x-Bismarck;29;19;6;64

x-Minot;23;23;8;54

Minnesota Wilderness;22;27;4;48

Austin;20;26;8;48

St. Cloud;22;31;1;45

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Janesville;30;11;4;64

x-Fairbanks;23;19;4;50

x-Minn. Magicians;23;20;3;49

x-Kenai River;22;22;2;46

Chippewa Falls;13;28;5;31

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Johnstown;36;10;5;77

x-Maine;35;19;2;72

x-New Jersey;27;20;7;61

x-Maryland;23;21;8;54

NE Generals;20;31;7;47

Danbury;20;25;6;46

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Shreveport;38;10;6;82

x-Lone Star;36;16;2;74

x-Wichita Falls;29;17;7;65

x-Amarillo;27;18;9;63

New Mexico;19;29;5;43

Odessa;12;34;8;32

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched regular season title

Wednesday, May 12

Chippewa Falls 4, Minnesota Magicians 2

Thursday, May 13

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Falls

Northeast at Maryland

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Friday, May 14

Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Aberdeen

Austin at St. Cloud

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Northeast at Maryland

Danbury at Johnstown

Odessa at Amarillo

Lone Star at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Saturday, May 15

Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Aberdeen

St. Cloud at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Danbury at Johnstown

Odessa at Amarillo

Lone Star at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at New Mexico

Sunday, May 16

Chippewa Falls at Janesville

Danbury at Johnstown

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College softball

North Dakota 6, North Dakota State 5, 10 innings

