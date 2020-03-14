Area Scores: March 15
Area Scores: March 15

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;34;11;6;74

BOBCATS;32;12;8;72

Austin;28;16;7;63

Minot;25;16;7;61

Minn. Wilderness;26;22;4;56

St. Cloud;10;37;5;25

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Fairbanks;38;11;3;79

Chippewa Falls;29;18;4;62

Kenai River;27;19;6;60

Minn. Magicians;21;23;9;51

Janesville;24;26;2;50

Springfield;16;34;4;36

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

New Jersey;38;13;1;77

Johnstown;34;13;4;72

WB-Scranton;26;22;5;57

Maryland;20;25;7;47

Jamestown;21;30;3;45

NE Generals;20;27;3;43

Maine;20;32;2;42

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;42;9;2;86

Amarillo;39;10;5;83

Topeka;33;14;5;71

Shreveport;34;18;0;68

Corpus Christi;16;30;7;39

New Mexico;13;34;5;31

Odessa;9;39;2;20

Friday, March 13

BOBCATS at Aberdeen, Ppd

Minot at Austin, Ppd

Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness, Ppd

Janesville at Springfield, Ppd

St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls, Ppd

Amarillo at Fairbanks, Ppd

NE Generals at Kenai River, Ppd

Maine at New Jersey, Ppd

Maryland at Jamestown, Ppd

WB-Scranton at Johnstown, Ppd

Shreveport at New Mexico, Ppd

Odessa at Corpus Christi, Ppd

Topeka at Lone Star, Ppd

Saturday, March 14

BOBCATS at Aberdeen, Ppd

Minot at Austin, Ppd.

Minn. Wilderness at Minn. Magicians, Ppd

Janesville at Springfield, Ppd

St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls, PPd

Amarillo at Fairbanks, Ppd

NE Generals at Kenai River, Ppd

Maine at New Jersey, Ppd

Maryland at Jamestown, Ppd

WB-Scranton at Johnstown, Ppd

Shreveport at New Mexico, Ppd

Odessa at Corpus Christi, Ppd

Topeka at Lone Star, Ppd

SCOREBOARD

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Jamestown 7, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Jamestown 8, Dakota Wesleyan 0

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

At Tucson, Ariz

Dickinson State 3, Waldorf, Iowa 0

Dickinson State 1, St. Francis, Ill., 0

