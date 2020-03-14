Area Scores: March 15

NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;34;11;6;74
BOBCATS;32;12;8;72
Austin;28;16;7;63
Minot;25;16;7;61
Minn. Wilderness;26;22;4;56
St. Cloud;10;37;5;25
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Fairbanks;38;11;3;79
Chippewa Falls;29;18;4;62
Kenai River;27;19;6;60
Minn. Magicians;21;23;9;51
Janesville;24;26;2;50
Springfield;16;34;4;36
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
New Jersey;38;13;1;77
Johnstown;34;13;4;72
WB-Scranton;26;22;5;57
Maryland;20;25;7;47
Jamestown;21;30;3;45
NE Generals;20;27;3;43
Maine;20;32;2;42
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;42;9;2;86
Amarillo;39;10;5;83
Topeka;33;14;5;71
Shreveport;34;18;0;68
Corpus Christi;16;30;7;39
New Mexico;13;34;5;31
Odessa;9;39;2;20
Friday, March 13
BOBCATS at Aberdeen, Ppd
Minot at Austin, Ppd
Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness, Ppd
Janesville at Springfield, Ppd
St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls, Ppd
Amarillo at Fairbanks, Ppd
NE Generals at Kenai River, Ppd
Maine at New Jersey, Ppd
Maryland at Jamestown, Ppd
WB-Scranton at Johnstown, Ppd
Shreveport at New Mexico, Ppd
Odessa at Corpus Christi, Ppd
Topeka at Lone Star, Ppd
Saturday, March 14
BOBCATS at Aberdeen, Ppd
Minot at Austin, Ppd.
Minn. Wilderness at Minn. Magicians, Ppd
Janesville at Springfield, Ppd
St. Cloud at Chippewa Falls, PPd
Amarillo at Fairbanks, Ppd
NE Generals at Kenai River, Ppd
Maine at New Jersey, Ppd
Maryland at Jamestown, Ppd
WB-Scranton at Johnstown, Ppd
Shreveport at New Mexico, Ppd
Odessa at Corpus Christi, Ppd
Topeka at Lone Star, Ppd
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Jamestown 7, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Jamestown 8, Dakota Wesleyan 0
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Tucson, Ariz
Dickinson State 3, Waldorf, Iowa 0
Dickinson State 1, St. Francis, Ill., 0