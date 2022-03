Area Scores: March 8

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

AT JAMESTOWN

Quarterfinals

South Border 51, Griggs-Midkota 50

GM;11;23;33;50

South Border;9;21;30;51

GRIGGS-MIDKOTA -- Wyatt Spickler 2, Logan Topp 14, Carter Spitzer 6, Brady Haugen 6, Jaxon Gronneberg 16, Dylan Johnson 4. Totals: 19-48 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Gronneberg 4, Topp, Spitzer, Haugen), 5-12 FT, 29 Rebounds (Gronneberg 7), 19 Fouls (Ashton Smith 5),17 Turnovers.

SOUTH BORDER -- Seth Wolf 1, Luke Scherbenske 5, Connor Kosiak 8, Trevor Schmidt 14, Kaden Bader 16, Kaleb Thiery 7. Totals: 15-44 FG, Three-pointers: 3-16 (Bader 2, Scherbenske), 18-21 FT, 29 Rebounds (Schmidt 10), 11 Fouls, 15 Fouls.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 62, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 37

NGS;3;7;22;37

LLM;10;31;45;62

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Jaxcen Glatt 11, Kayden Sperle 5, Ethan Schaffner 2, Trevor Moos 2, Dylan Kuipers 4, Trenton Erbele 13. Totals: 14-39 FG, Three-pointers: 3-11 (Glatt 3), 26 Rebounds (Erbele 124), 10 Fouls, 20 Turnovers.

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Charlie Bowman 3, Max Musland 17, Corbin Potts 10, Tate Mart 10, Blase Isaacson 2, Cyle Warcken 2, Colton Ness 12, Landon Piehl 6. Totals: 26-59 FG, Three-pointers: 3-10 (Musland 3), 7-10 FT, 30 Rebounds (Potts 8), 10 Fouls, 11 Turnovers.

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 53, Carrington 49

Carrington;13;22;44;49

LHMB;8;19;33;53

CARRINGTON -- Lucas Hendrickson 15, Jack Erickson 3, Grady Shipman 6, Hudson Schmitz 11, Tate Larsen 5, Joshua Bickett 9. Totals: 20-45 FG, Three-pointers: 4-12 (Bickett 2, Schmitz, Larsen), 5-8 FT, 28 Rebounds (Schmitz 9), 15 Fouls (Topp 5), 15 Turnovers.

LINTON-HAZELTON-MOFFIT-BRADDOCK -- Trace King 7, Jace Jochim 14, Grant Bosch 23, Gentry Richter 6, Landon Bosch 3. Totals: 19-47 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (Bosch 3, Jochim, King), 10-12 FT, 21 Rebounds (Bosch 10), 14 Fouls, 12 Turnovers.

Ellendale 75, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 52

MPB;8;26;37;52

Ellendale;18;34;58;75

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Chase Ova 6, Gage Magstadt 12, Josh Moser 14, Hunter Mitchell 2, Rylen Wick 9, Adam McClellan 1. Totals: 16-49 FG, Three-pointers: 9-28 (Wanzek 4, Magstadt 2, Ova 2, Wick), 11-17 FT, 21 Rebounds (Moser 8), 13 Fouls, 9 Turnovers.

ELLENDALE -- Riley Thorpe 18, Cole Sayler 2, Levi Reis 7, Anton Geller 2, Jack Bommersbach 5, Scott Wagner 41. Totals: 31-49 FG, Three-pointers: 5-12 (Thorpe 3, Reis, Bommersbach), 8-15 FT, 31 Rebounds (Geller 7), 18 Fouls, 13 Turnovers 13.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY 6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2

AT KISSIMMEE, FLA.

ESU;004;000;2;--;6;8;2

U-Mary;001;010;0;--;2;7;1

Katie Zaun and Kaitlin Houser. Hannah Chambers and Madison Wszolek. W--Zaun. L--Chambers.

Highlights: ESU -- Brooke McKeown 1-2 2 R, SB; Reilly Vicendese 3-4 2 R, 3 RBI, SB; Ashley Spencer 2-4 3 RBI; Zaun 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 8 SP. U-Mary -- Natasha Stubbs 1-4; Ariana Retura 0-3 RBI; Sariah Perez 1-3; McKenzie Reinhardt 1-3 2B; Wszolek 1-3 R; Kennedy Cowart 2-3 R; Erin Murphy 1-3; Chambers 7 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 5 BB.

Records: East Stroudsburg 6-1; University of Mary 1-16.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 10, NYACK COLLEGE 3

U-Mary;020;025;1;--;10;14;0

Nyack;200;010;0;--;3;9;2

Nicole Eckhardt and Wszolek. Jayna Celano, Kelly Rattigan (6) and Kaila Quick. W--Eckhardt. L--Celano. HR--U-Mary, Wszolek.

Highlights: U-Mary -- Natasha Stubbs 1-4 2 R, SB; Ariana Retura 2-3 2B, R, 3 RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 2-3 3 RBI; Sariah Perez 1-4; Brooke McClure 1-4 R, SB; McKenzie Reinhardt 1-1 2 R, SB; Wszolek 1-4 HR, 2 RBI, R; Kennedy Cowart 2-4 RBI; Erin Murphy 3-3 2B, 2 R, BB, SB; Eckhardt 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Records: University of Mary 2-16; Nyack College 1-4.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

ALL-WEST REGION TEAM

GIRLS

Bismarck: Sydney Gerving, Sr.; Peyton Neumiller, Jr.

Century: Bergan Kinnebrew, Jr.; Logan Nissley, Jr.

Dickinson: Reese Hauck, Sr.

Jamestown: Anthonett Nabwe, Sr.; Ella Falk, Jr.

Legacy: Alyssa Eckroth, Jr.

Mandan: McKenna Johnson, Jr.

Minot: Mariah Evenson, Sr.; Avery Lunde, Soph.; Ella Fricke, 8th; Leelee Bell, 8th.

St. Mary’s: Mykendra Messer, Jr.

Turtle Mountain: Amya Gourneau, Jr.

Watford City: Madison Spacher, Sr.; Jessica Mogen, Soph.

West Region Senior Athlete of the Year: Anthonett Nabwe, Jamestown.

West Region Coach of the Year: Nate Welstad, Century.

ALL-WEST REGION TEAM

BOYS

Bismarck: Treysen Eaglestaff, Sr.; George Gillette, Sr.

Century: Anthony Doppler, Jr.; Ryan Erikson, Jr.; Isaiah Schafer, Soph.

Dickinson: Britton Cranston, Sr.; Alex Dvorak, Jr.

Jamestown: Adam Kallenbach, Sr.

Legacy: Zander Albers, Sr.; Jaxon Kellogg, Jr.

Mandan: Aaron Grubb, Sr.; Tahrye Frank, Jr.

Minot: Eric Wentz, Sr.; Darik Dissette, Jr.

St. Mary’s: Evan Gross, Sr.; Nate Fedorchak, Sr.; Garrett Bader, Sr.

Turtle Mountain: Houston Davis, Jr.; Parker Wallette, Jr.

Williston: Isaiah St. Romain, Soph.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck.

West Region Coach of the Year: David Gumke, Watford City.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

ALL-STATE TEAM

First-team All-State

Bismarck: Blake Nelson.

Century: Luke Domres.

Dickinson: Mason Beck, Dawson Wilson.

Fargo Davies: Conner Harr, Ryder Myers, Tavian Nelson.

Fargo South: Oscar Francis, Tristan Quibell.

Grand Forks: Ryaan Alshami, Avery Berg, Logan Bjerke.

Mandan: Wyatt Hermanson.

Minot: Peyton Bartsch, Jaron Coombs, Ryan Hubbard, Alex King, Jaxon Reinke, Oliver Roongin, Ty Ross, Grant Schaeffer.

West Fargo: Thomas Doyel.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Tanner Haag, Vaughn Raimo.

Williston: Kolden Kringen.

Second-team All-State

Bismarck: Alex Steichen.

Century: Benjamin Schaff, Isaac Vallie, Beau Zander.

Fargo North: Haydn Vein.

Fargo South: Drew Heckaman.

Legacy: Jayden Ahmann, Noah Mayer.

Minot: Logan Hill.

West Fargo: Brody Engelstad.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Zack May.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Grant Schaeffer, Minot.

NDHSCA Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year: Jake Solper, Minot.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

At Bismarck Event Center

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Main Floor

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (22-2) vs. East No. 4 Fargo North (16-9), 2 p.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (13-12), 4 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Century (19-5), 6 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Bismarck (19-5) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo (18-6), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 2 p.m.

Placement Games

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

At Bismarck Event Center

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: West No. 1 Century (22-0) vs. East No. 4 Wahpeton (11-13), 1 p.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River (18-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (), 3 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (12-10), 5 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Minot (19-4) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (20-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 6 p.m.

Placement Games

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 9:30 a.m.

Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 6 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

Class B boys basketball

Region 1 Tournament

Enderlin 79, Richland 52

Fargo Oak Grove 79, Sargent County 74

Central Cass 58, Lisbon 38

Kindred 65, Northern Cass 45

Region 2 Tournament

Thompson 71, Hatton-Northwood 43

Grafton 50, May-Port-C-G 40

North Border 77, Cavalier 62

Hillsboro-Central Valley 58, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 21

Region 3 Tournament

LaMoure-Litchvillle-Marion 62, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 37

South Border 51, Griggs-Midkota 50

Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 53, Carrington 49

Ellendale 75, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 52

Region 4 Tournament

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 70, Rolla 46

Dunseith 67, Warwick 65

North Star 56, Lakota 38

Harvey-Wells County 45, St. John 37

Region 5 Tournament

Wilton-Wing 88, Solen 51

Standing Rock 90, New Salem-Almont 64

Shiloh Christian 74, Washburn 32

Garrison 64, Flasher 61

Region 6 Tournament

Rugby 59, Minot Our Redeemer’s 50

Velva 62, Surrey 46

Minot Ryan 63, Towner-Granville-Upham 34

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 61, Bottineau 57

Region 7 Tournament

Beulah 59, New England 31

Bowman County 71, Mott-Regent-Grant County 55

Dickinson Trinity 44, Heart River 21

Hazen 74, Beach 59

Region 8 Tournament

Divide County 64, Williston Trinity Christian 58

Stanley 55, Parshall 44

Powers Lake 60, White Shield 59

Trenton 58, Kenmare 53

College men’s basketball

North Dakota State 92, Oral Roberts 72 (Summit League semifinal)

College baseball

Bemidji State 12, Jamestown 4

College softball

Dickinson State 12-9, Kansas Wesleyan 7-14

East Stroudburg 6, University of Mary 2

St. Francis 5, Jamestown 3

University of Mary 10, Nyack 3

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.