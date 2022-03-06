Area Scores: March 7

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CAL-U PENNSYLVANIA 13, U-MARY 0 (6 innings)
At West Haven, Fla.
CUP;100;246;--;13;16;0
U-Mary;000;000;--;0;4;1
C.Rister and B.Wilson; Nicole Eckhardt, Hannah Chambers (6) and Madison Wszolek. W – Rister (3-1). L – Eckhardt (0-6). HR – C.Rister, CUP.
Highlights: CUP – C.Rister 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 SB, 1 HBP, 5 RBI; C.Henderson 2-for-5, 2 RBI; M.Carson 3-for-3, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI. U-Mary – Erin Murphy 1-for-3, 1 SB; Rachael Laetsch 1-for-2, 1 BB.
Records: Cal-U Pennsylvania 5-4, U-Mary 1-15.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
At Bismarck Event Center
Quarterfinals
People are also reading…
Thursday, March 10
Main Floor
Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (22-2) vs. East No. 4 Fargo North (16-9), 2 p.m.
Game 2: East No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (13-12), 4 p.m.
Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Century (19-5), 6 p.m.
Game 4: West No. 2 Bismarck (19-5) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo (18-6), 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 12 p.m.
Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 2 p.m.
Placement Games
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 11:30 a.m.
Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
At Bismarck Event Center
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 10
Exhibit Hall
Game 1: West No. 1 Century (22-0) vs. East No. 4 Wahpeton (11-13), 1 p.m.
Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River (18-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (), 3 p.m.
Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (12-10), 5 p.m.
Game 4: West No. 2 Minot (19-4) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (20-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 3 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals
Friday, March 11
Exhibit Hall
Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 6 p.m.
Placement Games
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 9:30 a.m.
Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 12
Main Floor
Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 6 p.m.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
Region 1
At NDSCS
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
#1 Enderlin (15-5) vs. #9 Richland (6-15), 3 p.m.
#4 Sargent County (12-8) vs. #5 Fargo Oak Grove (10-11), 4:30 p.m.
#2 Central Cass (17-3) vs. #7 Lisbon (11-10), 6 p.m.
#3 Kindred (17-2) vs. #6 Northern Cass (12-9), 7:30 p.m.
Region 2
At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
#1 Thompson (16-5) vs. # 8 Hatton-Northwood (9-12), 3 p.m.
#4 Grafton (15-6) vs. #5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (11-9), 4:30 p.m.
#2 North Border (18-2) vs. #7 Cavalier (11-11), 6 p.m.
#3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (15-6) vs. #6 Park River-Fordville-Lankin (9-13), 7:30 p.m.
Region 3
At Jamestown Civic Center
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (19-3) vs. D6#4 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (10-10), 3 p.m.
D6#2 South Border (9-13) vs. D5#3 Griggs-Midkota (8-14), 4:30 p.m.
D6#1 Linton-HMB (12-8) vs. D5#4 Carrington (11-11), 6 p.m.
D5#2 Ellendale (18-2) vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (15-6), 7:30 p.m.
Region 4
At Devils Lake Sports Center
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
D7#1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21-0) vs. D8#4 Rolla (14-7), 3 p.m.
D8#2 Dunseith (14-7) vs. D7#3 Warwick (10-11), 4:30 p.m.
D8#1 North Star (18-3) vs. D7#4 Lakota (14-8), 6 p.m.
F7#2 Harvey-Wells County (18-4) vs. D8#3 St. John (13-7), 7:30 p.m.
Region 5
At St. Mary’s
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
#1 Wilton-Wing (16-5) vs. #8 Solen (7-11), 3 p.m.
#4 Standing Rock (17-4) vs. #5 New Salem-Almont (14-6), 4:30 p.m.
#2 Shiloh Christian (18-4) vs. #7 Washburn (8-14), 6 p.m.
#3 Flasher (18-3) vs. #6 Garrison (13-9), 7:30 p.m.
Region 6
At Minot State Dome
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
D11#1 Rugby (11-9) vs. D12#4 Minot Our Redeemer’s (12-9), 3 p.m.
D12#2 Surrey (19-3) vs. D11#3 Velva (16-6), 4:30 p.m.
D12#1 Minot Ryan (16-6) vs. D11#4 Towner-Granville-Upham (8-13), 6 p.m.
D11#2 Bottineau (13-9) vs. D12#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Region 7
At Dickinson Trinity
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
#1 Beulah (17-4) vs. #9 New England (7-15), 2 p.m.
#4 Bowman County (16-5) vs. #5 Mott-Regent-Grant County (11-11), 3:30 p.m.
#2 Dickinson Trinity (15-6) vs. #7 Heart River (14-8), 5 p.m.
#3 Hazen (15-6) vs. #6 Beach (15-7), 6:30 p.m.
Region 8
At Williston State College
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 7
D15#1 Williston Trinity Christian (10-8) vs. D16#4 Divide County (13-9), 3 p.m.
D16#2 Stanley (16-6) vs. D15#3 Parshall (15-7), 4:30 p.m.
D16#1 Powers Lake (21-0) vs. D15#4 White Shield (7-12), 6 p.m.
D15#2 Trenton (13-9) vs. D16#3 Kenmare (10-12), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLL
BOYS
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minn. (15);21-0;150;1
2. Kindred;17-2;132;3
3. Powers Lake;21-0;93;6
4. Enderlin;15-5;89;4
5. Central Cass;17-3;80;2
6. Beulah;17-4;65;7
7. North Border;18-2;64;8
8. LaMoure-L-M;19-3;63;9
9. Ellendale;18-2;49;5
10. Shiloh Christian;17-4;15;10
Others receiving votes: Thompson (16-5), Flasher (18-3), Surrey (19-3), Wilton-Wing (16-5), Minot Ryan (16-6).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Denver;;53;18;6;0;1;0;0
North Dakota;;53;17;6;1;1;1;1
Western Michigan;;43;14;9;1;1;0;1
St. Cloud State;;36;10;10;4;1;2;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;36;10;10;4;1;1;2
Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;13;0;2;1;0
Colorado College;;18;6;17;1;2;1;0
Miami;;17;4;19;1;0;3;1
Overall records: Denver 25-8-1, North Dakota 22-12-1, Western Michigan 22-10-1, St. Cloud State 18-12-4, Minnesota-Duluth 17-15-4, Nebraska-Omaha 21-15-0, Colorado College 9-22-3, Miami 7-25-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, March 11
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, TBD
Minnesota-Duluth vs. St. Cloud State, TBD
Colorado College vs. North Dakota, TBD
Miami vs. Denver, TBD
Saturday, March 12
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, TBD
Minnesota-Duluth vs. St. Cloud State, TBD
Colorado College vs. North Dakota, TBD
Miami vs. Denver, TBD
Sunday, March 13
Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, if necessary
Minnesota-Duluth vs. St. Cloud State, if necessary
Colorado College vs. North Dakota, if necessary
Miami vs. Denver, if necessary
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;29;14;3;61
Aberdeen;25;19;4;54
Minot;26;22;2;54
Austin;23;21;5;51
North Iowa;21;21;6;48
Bismarck;22;23;3;47
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;33;12;2;68
Maryland;26;14;8;60
Johnstown;27;16;6;60
Northeast;27;20;1;55
Jamestown;25;21;3;53
Maine;15;23;6;36
Danbury;10;32;3;23
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;31;16;3;65
Springfield;30;15;3;63
Janesville;27;19;1;55
Anchorage;24;15;6;54
Minnesota Wilderness;25;20;1;51
Minnesota Magicians;21;19;7;49
Chippewa;19;25;3;41
Kenai River;12;32;5;29
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;34;13;3;71
Lone Star;29;11;8;66
Wichita Falls;24;15;8;56
Shreveport;24;18;5;53
Odessa;24;19;5;53
Amarillo;23;22;3;49
Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48
El Paso;13;31;4;30
Sunday, March 6
Janesville 4, St. Cloud 3 (OT)
Johnstown 2, Northeast 3 (OT)
New Mexico 2, Shreveport 1
Thursday, March 10
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Friday, March 11
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Maryland
New Jersey at Maine
Springfield at Janesville
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
Minot at St. Cloud
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Shreveport
Amarillo at Odessa
Austin at North Iowa
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, March 12
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
New Jersey at Maine
Jamestown at Maryland
Springfield at Janesville
North Iowa at Austin
Minot at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Shreveport
Amarillo at Odessa
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, March 13
Maine at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
College women's basketball
Kansas City 81, North Dakota State 74
Oral Roberts 61, North Dakota 54
College baseball
Jamestown 7, Bemidji State University 6
Long Beach State 8, North Dakota State 5
Minot State 8, Lindenwood University 0
Southwest Minnesota State 9, Jamestown 7
College softball
Aquinas College 13, Jamestown 7
Jamestown 8, Roosevelt University 7
Minot State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 1 (F/5)
Minot State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 2 (F/6)
Oregon State 3, North Dakota State 1
CAL-U Pennsylvania 13, University of Mary 0
College men's tennis
Tulsa 6, North Dakota 1