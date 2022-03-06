Area Scores: March 7

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CAL-U PENNSYLVANIA 13, U-MARY 0 (6 innings)

At West Haven, Fla.

CUP;100;246;--;13;16;0

U-Mary;000;000;--;0;4;1

C.Rister and B.Wilson; Nicole Eckhardt, Hannah Chambers (6) and Madison Wszolek. W – Rister (3-1). L – Eckhardt (0-6). HR – C.Rister, CUP.

Highlights: CUP – C.Rister 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 SB, 1 HBP, 5 RBI; C.Henderson 2-for-5, 2 RBI; M.Carson 3-for-3, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI. U-Mary – Erin Murphy 1-for-3, 1 SB; Rachael Laetsch 1-for-2, 1 BB.

Records: Cal-U Pennsylvania 5-4, U-Mary 1-15.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

At Bismarck Event Center

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Main Floor

Game 1: West No. 1 Minot (22-2) vs. East No. 4 Fargo North (16-9), 2 p.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (19-5) vs. West No. 3 Mandan (13-12), 4 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Century (19-5), 6 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Bismarck (19-5) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo (18-6), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 2 p.m.

Placement Games

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

At Bismarck Event Center

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 10

Exhibit Hall

Game 1: West No. 1 Century (22-0) vs. East No. 4 Wahpeton (11-13), 1 p.m.

Game 2: East No. 2 Grand Forks Red River (18-5) vs. West No. 3 Bismarck (), 3 p.m.

Game 3: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (21-2) vs. West No. 4 Legacy (12-10), 5 p.m.

Game 4: West No. 2 Minot (19-4) vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne (20-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 1 and 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winners Game 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

Friday, March 11

Exhibit Hall

Game 5: Losers Game 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Losers Game 3 and 4, 6 p.m.

Placement Games

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Fifth-place Game: Winners of Game 5 and 6, 9:30 a.m.

Third-place Game: Losers of Game 7 and 8, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 12

Main Floor

Game 7: Winners Game 7 and 8, 6 p.m.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Region 1

At NDSCS

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Enderlin (15-5) vs. #9 Richland (6-15), 3 p.m.

#4 Sargent County (12-8) vs. #5 Fargo Oak Grove (10-11), 4:30 p.m.

#2 Central Cass (17-3) vs. #7 Lisbon (11-10), 6 p.m.

#3 Kindred (17-2) vs. #6 Northern Cass (12-9), 7:30 p.m.

Region 2

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Thompson (16-5) vs. # 8 Hatton-Northwood (9-12), 3 p.m.

#4 Grafton (15-6) vs. #5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (11-9), 4:30 p.m.

#2 North Border (18-2) vs. #7 Cavalier (11-11), 6 p.m.

#3 Hillsboro-Central Valley (15-6) vs. #6 Park River-Fordville-Lankin (9-13), 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Jamestown Civic Center

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (19-3) vs. D6#4 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (10-10), 3 p.m.

D6#2 South Border (9-13) vs. D5#3 Griggs-Midkota (8-14), 4:30 p.m.

D6#1 Linton-HMB (12-8) vs. D5#4 Carrington (11-11), 6 p.m.

D5#2 Ellendale (18-2) vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (15-6), 7:30 p.m.

Region 4

At Devils Lake Sports Center

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D7#1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (21-0) vs. D8#4 Rolla (14-7), 3 p.m.

D8#2 Dunseith (14-7) vs. D7#3 Warwick (10-11), 4:30 p.m.

D8#1 North Star (18-3) vs. D7#4 Lakota (14-8), 6 p.m.

F7#2 Harvey-Wells County (18-4) vs. D8#3 St. John (13-7), 7:30 p.m.

Region 5

At St. Mary’s

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Wilton-Wing (16-5) vs. #8 Solen (7-11), 3 p.m.

#4 Standing Rock (17-4) vs. #5 New Salem-Almont (14-6), 4:30 p.m.

#2 Shiloh Christian (18-4) vs. #7 Washburn (8-14), 6 p.m.

#3 Flasher (18-3) vs. #6 Garrison (13-9), 7:30 p.m.

Region 6

At Minot State Dome

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D11#1 Rugby (11-9) vs. D12#4 Minot Our Redeemer’s (12-9), 3 p.m.

D12#2 Surrey (19-3) vs. D11#3 Velva (16-6), 4:30 p.m.

D12#1 Minot Ryan (16-6) vs. D11#4 Towner-Granville-Upham (8-13), 6 p.m.

D11#2 Bottineau (13-9) vs. D12#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (11-10), 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

At Dickinson Trinity

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

#1 Beulah (17-4) vs. #9 New England (7-15), 2 p.m.

#4 Bowman County (16-5) vs. #5 Mott-Regent-Grant County (11-11), 3:30 p.m.

#2 Dickinson Trinity (15-6) vs. #7 Heart River (14-8), 5 p.m.

#3 Hazen (15-6) vs. #6 Beach (15-7), 6:30 p.m.

Region 8

At Williston State College

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 7

D15#1 Williston Trinity Christian (10-8) vs. D16#4 Divide County (13-9), 3 p.m.

D16#2 Stanley (16-6) vs. D15#3 Parshall (15-7), 4:30 p.m.

D16#1 Powers Lake (21-0) vs. D15#4 White Shield (7-12), 6 p.m.

D15#2 Trenton (13-9) vs. D16#3 Kenmare (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLL

BOYS

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minn. (15);21-0;150;1

2. Kindred;17-2;132;3

3. Powers Lake;21-0;93;6

4. Enderlin;15-5;89;4

5. Central Cass;17-3;80;2

6. Beulah;17-4;65;7

7. North Border;18-2;64;8

8. LaMoure-L-M;19-3;63;9

9. Ellendale;18-2;49;5

10. Shiloh Christian;17-4;15;10

Others receiving votes: Thompson (16-5), Flasher (18-3), Surrey (19-3), Wilton-Wing (16-5), Minot Ryan (16-6).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Denver;;53;18;6;0;1;0;0

North Dakota;;53;17;6;1;1;1;1

Western Michigan;;43;14;9;1;1;0;1

St. Cloud State;;36;10;10;4;1;2;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;36;10;10;4;1;1;2

Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;13;0;2;1;0

Colorado College;;18;6;17;1;2;1;0

Miami;;17;4;19;1;0;3;1

Overall records: Denver 25-8-1, North Dakota 22-12-1, Western Michigan 22-10-1, St. Cloud State 18-12-4, Minnesota-Duluth 17-15-4, Nebraska-Omaha 21-15-0, Colorado College 9-22-3, Miami 7-25-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, March 11

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, TBD

Minnesota-Duluth vs. St. Cloud State, TBD

Colorado College vs. North Dakota, TBD

Miami vs. Denver, TBD

Saturday, March 12

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, TBD

Minnesota-Duluth vs. St. Cloud State, TBD

Colorado College vs. North Dakota, TBD

Miami vs. Denver, TBD

Sunday, March 13

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Western Michigan, if necessary

Minnesota-Duluth vs. St. Cloud State, if necessary

Colorado College vs. North Dakota, if necessary

Miami vs. Denver, if necessary

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;29;14;3;61

Aberdeen;25;19;4;54

Minot;26;22;2;54

Austin;23;21;5;51

North Iowa;21;21;6;48

Bismarck;22;23;3;47

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;33;12;2;68

Maryland;26;14;8;60

Johnstown;27;16;6;60

Northeast;27;20;1;55

Jamestown;25;21;3;53

Maine;15;23;6;36

Danbury;10;32;3;23

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;31;16;3;65

Springfield;30;15;3;63

Janesville;27;19;1;55

Anchorage;24;15;6;54

Minnesota Wilderness;25;20;1;51

Minnesota Magicians;21;19;7;49

Chippewa;19;25;3;41

Kenai River;12;32;5;29

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;34;13;3;71

Lone Star;29;11;8;66

Wichita Falls;24;15;8;56

Shreveport;24;18;5;53

Odessa;24;19;5;53

Amarillo;23;22;3;49

Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48

El Paso;13;31;4;30

Sunday, March 6

Janesville 4, St. Cloud 3 (OT)

Johnstown 2, Northeast 3 (OT)

New Mexico 2, Shreveport 1

Thursday, March 10

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Friday, March 11

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Maryland

New Jersey at Maine

Springfield at Janesville

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

Minot at St. Cloud

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Shreveport

Amarillo at Odessa

Austin at North Iowa

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Saturday, March 12

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

New Jersey at Maine

Jamestown at Maryland

Springfield at Janesville

North Iowa at Austin

Minot at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Shreveport

Amarillo at Odessa

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, March 13

Maine at Northeast

N.D. SCORES

College women's basketball

Kansas City 81, North Dakota State 74

Oral Roberts 61, North Dakota 54

College baseball

Jamestown 7, Bemidji State University 6

Long Beach State 8, North Dakota State 5

Minot State 8, Lindenwood University 0

Southwest Minnesota State 9, Jamestown 7

College softball

Aquinas College 13, Jamestown 7

Jamestown 8, Roosevelt University 7

Minot State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 1 (F/5)

Minot State 10, Minnesota-Crookston 2 (F/6)

Oregon State 3, North Dakota State 1

CAL-U Pennsylvania 13, University of Mary 0

College men's tennis

Tulsa 6, North Dakota 1

