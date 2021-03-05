Area Scores: March 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 3-3; SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 1-6
At Bolivar, Missouri
University of Mary 3, Southwest Baptist 1
UM;102;000;0;--;3;6;1
SB;000;001;0;--;1;4;1
Jonathan Draheim and Tyrus Barclay. Cole Van Every, Corbin Reese (7), Brett Wilbanks (7) and Blake Ford. W—Draheim. L—Van Every.
Highlights: U-Mary – Braxton Innis 1-3 R, BB, SB; Calvin James 2-4 R; Spencer Gillund 1-3 R, SB; Dakota Finley 2-3 2B, 2 RBI; James Martin 0-2 RBI, BB; Draheim 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. MB – Colby Sneed 1-3 RBI; Josh Scott 1-3; Sam Avila 1-2 R; Van Every 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Southwest Baptist 6, University of Mary 3
UM;001;020;000;--;3;8;1
SB;100;001;40x;--;6;7;0
Daniel Turner, Jayden Smith (6), Mitch Oehme (7), Andrew Brooks (7) and Alec Battest. Ryan Carmack, David Tongue (8), Logan Sorrell (9) and Sneed. W—Carmack. L—Oehme. Save—Sorrell.
Highlights: U-Mary – Braxton Innis 1-3 2 R, BB; Derek Schoen 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Calvin James 2-4 2 RBI, SB; Dakota Finley 1-3 3B; Ty Jones 1-4, SB; James Martin 1-4 2B; Turner 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Smith 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Oehme 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO; Brooks 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO. SB – Sack Ehlen 2-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Blake Lutgen 1-4 R, RBI; Carmack 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO; Sorrell 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Records: University of Mary 2-1; Southwest Baptist 1-1.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, LIBERTY 1, OT
At Maryland Heights, Missouri
UM;1;0;0;0;--;1
LU;0;0;1;0;--;1
First period: 1. UM, Andrew Huber (Johnny Witzke, Alex Flicek), 3:15.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 2. LU, Blake Flanders (Darren Carter), 13:54.
Overtime: No scoring.
Goalie saves: UM -- Kyle Hayden 7-10-8-4--29. LU -- Dakota Cyhaniuk 7-13-24-2--46.
Penalties: UM -- 2 for 4 minutes. Liberty 2 for 4 minutes.
Note: University of Mary ranked No. 1 in ACHA D2. Liberty ranked No. 2.
Records: University of Mary 28-2-5-1; Liberty 13-0-4-1.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
DAWSON CC 70, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 46
BSC;13;27;42;46
DCC;19;33;51;70
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE: Kaity Hove 5, Reile Payne 5, McKenzie Johnson 11, MacKenzie Boone 9, Jenna Rust 8, Hope Lindgren 4, Kayleen Kihle 2, Sam Oech 2. Totals: 18-63 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Johnson 3, Payne, Boone), 5-9 FT, 43 Rebounds (Hove 10), 11 Assists (3 with 3), 6 Steals (2 with 2), 1 Blocked shot (Payne), 31 Turnovers, 10 Fouls.
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Tamiya Francis 14, Brianna Bergum 6, Haley Olson 8, Aichatou Camara 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 21, Sarah Billmayer 6, Brynn Jolma 2, Megan Lindbo 2, Kiana Miller 6, Monica Miller 1, Rashaan Smith 2. Totals: 29-78 FG, Three-pointers: 2-18 (Francis 2), 10-15 FT, 37 Rebounds (2 with 6), 13 Assists (Francis 4), 19 Steals (Klopfenstein), 7 Blocked shots (Smith 3), 9 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.
Records: Dawson Community College 14-3; Bismarck State College 6-7.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Tuesday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Minot 83, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 63
Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 79, No. 5 Mandan 72
Game 3: No. 2 Jamestown 67, No. 7 St. Mary's 61
Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 62, No. 6 Century 54
Thursday, March 4
Loser out (at higher seed)
Game 5: No. 5 Mandan 82, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 78
Game 6: No. 6 Century 73, No. 7 St. Mary's 51
Semifinals (at higher seed)
Game 7:No. 1 Minot 71, No. 4 Legacy 53
Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck 79, No. 2 Jamestown 70
Saturday, March 6
At Bismarck Event Center
Game 9: No. 4 Legacy (16-6) vs. No. 6 Century (13-10), 4:30 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 10: No. 5 Mandan (13-9) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (16-6), 6:15 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 11: No. 1 Minot (21-1) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-5), 8 p.m. (championship)
GIRLS
Tuesday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 1 Century 70, No. 8 St. Mary's 29
Game 2: No. 4 Bismarck 45, No. 5 Jamestown 42
Game 3: No. 2 Watford City 82, Minot 63
Game 4: No. 6 Mandan 63, No. 3 Legacy 57
Thursday, March 4
Loser out (at higher seed)
Game 5: No. 5 Jamestown 72, No. 8 St. Mary's 36
Game 6: No. 3 Legacy 67, No. 7 Minot 56
Semifinals (at higher seed)
Game 7: No. 1 Century 80, No. 4 Bismarck 64
Game 8: No. 2 Watford City 65, No. 4 Mandan 63
Saturday, March 6
At Bismarck Event Center
Game 9: No. 4 Bismarck (15-7) vs. No. 3 Legacy (16-6), 10 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 10: No. 6 Mandan (13-10) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (14-8), 11:45 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 11: No. 1 Century (22-0) vs. No. 2 Watford City (18-4), 1:30 p.m. (championship)
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
x-North Dakota;;54;18;4;1;2;1;0
St. Cloud State;;43;14;9;0;2;3;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;42;13;8;2;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;40;13;9;1;4;0;1
Western Michigan;;33;10;11;3;1;0;1
Denver;;31;9;12;1;0;2;1
Colorado College;;18;4;16;2;0;2;2
Miami;;18;5;17;2;0;1;0
x-clinched league championship
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, March 5
Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 2, OT
Saturday, March 6
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;30;1;1;61
Bismarck;19;11;5;43
Minot;13;16;3;29
Minn. Wilderness;12;12;2;26
Austin;9;18;4;22
St. Cloud;10;18;1;21
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;15;7;2;32
Minn. Magicians;15;7;0;30
Fairbanks;13;15;2;28
Kenai River;12;14;2;26
Chippewa Falls;7;12;2;16
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;21;6;4;46
Maine;22;11;1;45
New Jersey;16;11;5;37
Maryland;12;15;5;29
NE Generals;12;22;3;27
Danbury;11;10;1;23
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;21;6;4;46
Lone Star;22;11;1;45
Amarillo;19;8;5;43
Wichita Falls;17;9;4;38
New Mexico;10;22;2;22
Odessa;8;21;4;20
Friday, March 5
Bismarck 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Johnstown 4, Danbury 1
New Jersey 5, Maryland 2
St. Cloud 4, Minot 3
Amarillo 3, New Mexico 1
Fairbanks 4, Chippewa Falls 2
Shreveport 6, Wichita Falls 3
Aberdeen 6, Austin 1
Janesville 3, Minnesota Magicians 2
Lone Star 4, Odessa 2
Saturday, March 6
Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck
Johnstown at Danbury
New Jersey at Maryland
Minot at St. Cloud
Janesville at Minnesota Magicians
Amarillo at New Mexico
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Austin at Aberdeen
Odessa at Lone Star
Sunday, March 7
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Amarillo at New Mexico
N.D. SCORES
College baseball
University of Mary 3-3, Southwest Baptist 1-6
College hockey
Omaha 3, UND 2, OT
University of Mary 1, Liberty 1, OT
College women's basketball
Dawson Community College 70, Bismarck State College 46
Class B girls basketball
State tournament
Consolation
Kenmare 40, Glenburn 27
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51, Hettinger-Scranton 37
Semifinals
Grafton 71, Wilton-Wing 40
Central Cass 63, Carrington 51