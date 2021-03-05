 Skip to main content
Area Scores: March 6
agate

COLLEGE BASEBALL

U-MARY 3-3; SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 1-6

At Bolivar, Missouri

University of Mary 3, Southwest Baptist 1

UM;102;000;0;--;3;6;1

SB;000;001;0;--;1;4;1

Jonathan Draheim and Tyrus Barclay. Cole Van Every, Corbin Reese (7), Brett Wilbanks (7) and Blake Ford. W—Draheim. L—Van Every.

Highlights: U-Mary – Braxton Innis 1-3 R, BB, SB; Calvin James 2-4 R; Spencer Gillund 1-3 R, SB; Dakota Finley 2-3 2B, 2 RBI; James Martin 0-2 RBI, BB; Draheim 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. MB – Colby Sneed 1-3 RBI; Josh Scott 1-3; Sam Avila 1-2 R; Van Every 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.

Southwest Baptist 6, University of Mary 3

UM;001;020;000;--;3;8;1

SB;100;001;40x;--;6;7;0

Daniel Turner, Jayden Smith (6), Mitch Oehme (7), Andrew Brooks (7) and Alec Battest. Ryan Carmack, David Tongue (8), Logan Sorrell (9) and Sneed. W—Carmack. L—Oehme. Save—Sorrell.

Highlights: U-Mary – Braxton Innis 1-3 2 R, BB; Derek Schoen 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Calvin James 2-4 2 RBI, SB; Dakota Finley 1-3 3B; Ty Jones 1-4, SB; James Martin 1-4 2B; Turner 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Smith 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB; Oehme 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO; Brooks 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO. SB – Sack Ehlen 2-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Blake Lutgen 1-4 R, RBI; Carmack 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO; Sorrell 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Records: University of Mary 2-1; Southwest Baptist 1-1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1, LIBERTY 1, OT

At Maryland Heights, Missouri

UM;1;0;0;0;--;1

LU;0;0;1;0;--;1

First period: 1. UM, Andrew Huber (Johnny Witzke, Alex Flicek), 3:15.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 2. LU, Blake Flanders (Darren Carter), 13:54.

Overtime: No scoring.

Goalie saves: UM -- Kyle Hayden 7-10-8-4--29. LU -- Dakota Cyhaniuk 7-13-24-2--46.

Penalties: UM -- 2 for 4 minutes. Liberty 2 for 4 minutes.

Note: University of Mary ranked No. 1 in ACHA D2. Liberty ranked No. 2.

Records: University of Mary 28-2-5-1; Liberty 13-0-4-1.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

DAWSON CC 70, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 46

BSC;13;27;42;46

DCC;19;33;51;70

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE: Kaity Hove 5, Reile Payne 5, McKenzie Johnson 11, MacKenzie Boone 9, Jenna Rust 8, Hope Lindgren 4, Kayleen Kihle 2, Sam Oech 2. Totals: 18-63 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Johnson 3, Payne, Boone), 5-9 FT, 43 Rebounds (Hove 10), 11 Assists (3 with 3), 6 Steals (2 with 2), 1 Blocked shot (Payne), 31 Turnovers, 10 Fouls.

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Tamiya Francis 14, Brianna Bergum 6, Haley Olson 8, Aichatou Camara 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 21, Sarah Billmayer 6, Brynn Jolma 2, Megan Lindbo 2, Kiana Miller 6, Monica Miller 1, Rashaan Smith 2. Totals: 29-78 FG, Three-pointers: 2-18 (Francis 2), 10-15 FT, 37 Rebounds (2 with 6), 13 Assists (Francis 4), 19 Steals (Klopfenstein), 7 Blocked shots (Smith 3), 9 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.

Records: Dawson Community College 14-3; Bismarck State College 6-7.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Tuesday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Minot 83, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 63

Game 2: No. 4 Legacy 79, No. 5 Mandan 72

Game 3: No. 2 Jamestown 67, No. 7 St. Mary's 61

Game 4: No. 3 Bismarck 62, No. 6 Century 54

Thursday, March 4

Loser out (at higher seed)

Game 5: No. 5 Mandan 82, No. 8 Turtle Mountain 78

Game 6: No. 6 Century 73, No. 7 St. Mary's 51

Semifinals (at higher seed)

Game 7:No. 1 Minot 71, No. 4 Legacy 53

Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck 79, No. 2 Jamestown 70

Saturday, March 6

At Bismarck Event Center

Game 9: No. 4 Legacy (16-6) vs. No. 6 Century (13-10), 4:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 10: No. 5 Mandan (13-9) vs. No. 2 Jamestown (16-6), 6:15 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 11: No. 1 Minot (21-1) vs. No. 3 Bismarck (17-5), 8 p.m. (championship)

GIRLS

Tuesday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 1 Century 70, No. 8 St. Mary's 29

Game 2: No. 4 Bismarck 45, No. 5 Jamestown 42

Game 3: No. 2 Watford City 82, Minot 63

Game 4: No. 6 Mandan 63, No. 3 Legacy 57

Thursday, March 4

Loser out (at higher seed)

Game 5: No. 5 Jamestown 72, No. 8 St. Mary's 36

Game 6: No. 3 Legacy 67, No. 7 Minot 56

Semifinals (at higher seed)

Game 7: No. 1 Century 80, No. 4 Bismarck 64

Game 8: No. 2 Watford City 65, No. 4 Mandan 63

Saturday, March 6

At Bismarck Event Center

Game 9: No. 4 Bismarck (15-7) vs. No. 3 Legacy (16-6), 10 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 10: No. 6 Mandan (13-10) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (14-8), 11:45 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 11: No. 1 Century (22-0) vs. No. 2 Watford City (18-4), 1:30 p.m. (championship)

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

x-North Dakota;;54;18;4;1;2;1;0

St. Cloud State;;43;14;9;0;2;3;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;42;13;8;2;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;40;13;9;1;4;0;1

Western Michigan;;33;10;11;3;1;0;1

Denver;;31;9;12;1;0;2;1

Colorado College;;18;4;16;2;0;2;2

Miami;;18;5;17;2;0;1;0

x-clinched league championship

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, March 5

Nebraska-Omaha 3, North Dakota 2, OT

Saturday, March 6

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;30;1;1;61

Bismarck;19;11;5;43

Minot;13;16;3;29

Minn. Wilderness;12;12;2;26

Austin;9;18;4;22

St. Cloud;10;18;1;21

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;15;7;2;32

Minn. Magicians;15;7;0;30

Fairbanks;13;15;2;28

Kenai River;12;14;2;26

Chippewa Falls;7;12;2;16

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;21;6;4;46

Maine;22;11;1;45

New Jersey;16;11;5;37

Maryland;12;15;5;29

NE Generals;12;22;3;27

Danbury;11;10;1;23

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;21;6;4;46

Lone Star;22;11;1;45

Amarillo;19;8;5;43

Wichita Falls;17;9;4;38

New Mexico;10;22;2;22

Odessa;8;21;4;20

Friday, March 5

Bismarck 5, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Johnstown 4, Danbury 1

New Jersey 5, Maryland 2

St. Cloud 4, Minot 3

Amarillo 3, New Mexico 1

Fairbanks 4, Chippewa Falls 2

Shreveport 6, Wichita Falls 3

Aberdeen 6, Austin 1

Janesville 3, Minnesota Magicians 2

Lone Star 4, Odessa 2

Saturday, March 6

Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck

Johnstown at Danbury

New Jersey at Maryland

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Minnesota Magicians

Amarillo at New Mexico

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Austin at Aberdeen

Odessa at Lone Star

Sunday, March 7

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Amarillo at New Mexico

N.D. SCORES

College baseball

University of Mary 3-3, Southwest Baptist 1-6

College hockey

Omaha 3, UND 2, OT

University of Mary 1, Liberty 1, OT

College women's basketball

Dawson Community College 70, Bismarck State College 46

Class B girls basketball

State tournament

Consolation

Kenmare 40, Glenburn 27

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 51, Hettinger-Scranton 37

Semifinals

Grafton 71, Wilton-Wing 40

Central Cass 63, Carrington 51

