 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: March 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

U-MARY 6, MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 3

At Sioux City, Iowa

U-Mary;011;004;000;--;6;7;0

Minnesota State-Mankato;000;000;030;--;3;4;1

Jonathan Draheim, Mark Schommer (7), Paxton Miller (9) and Ben Prediger; Brendan Knoll, Spencer Wright (5), Nathan Berg (7),Derek Lilledahl (8), Mitch Gutknecht (9) and Ben Livorsi. W – Draheim. L =- Knoll. Sv – Miller. HR – None.

Highlights: U-Mary – Calvin James 1-for-3, R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; James Martin 2-for-5, R, RBI; Draheim 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K; Miller 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K. MSUM – Nick Altermatt 1-for-4, double, R, RBI.

Records: U-Mary 9-9, 1-2 NSIC; Minnesota State-Mankato 11-4, 4-2 NSIC.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

U-MARY 5, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 2

People are also reading…

At Fargo

Singles: 1. Chloe Chong, UM, def. Emma Andersen 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ilona Greitag, UM, def. Mikaela Griechen 6-2, 6-2. 3. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Miranda Griechen 6-1, 6-0. 4. Emily Needham, UM, def. Tia Dykema 6-2, 6-3. 5. Madison Bell, MSUM, def. Callie McDonald 6-2, 6-0. 6. Greta Reichmann, MSUM, def. Ellie Schmidt 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Andersen-Mir.Griechen 6-3. 2. Farouk Mohamed-Needham, UM, def. Dykema-Mik.Griechen 6-2. 3. Reichmann-Bell, MSUM, def. McDonald-Schmidt 6-1.

Records: U-Mary 7-4, 6-1 NSIC; MSUM 4-9, 0-7 NSIC.

BASKETBALL

STATE AMATEUR TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck High, Century, Horizon, Legacy

Saturday’s scores

Recreation

Daktel, Jamestown 76, Terhorst, Minot 61

Astro-Chem, Williston 60, Williams Eye Center, Minot 57

Action Motor Sports, Mandan 71, Them Guys, Minot 56

Langdon 78, Railway Credit Union, Mandan 76

No shows. Minot 63, Flying F, Steele-Tappen 57

Cornerstone Bank, Bismarck 73, Agro-Tech, Bismarck 49

Langdon 83, Action Motor Sports, Mandan 81

Cornerstone Bank, Bismarck 76, No Shows, Minot 55

Powers Lake 77, Haymakers, Bowman 70

Sportsman’s Bar, Wilton 64, RTC Networks, Minot 28

Pure Dakota Health, Bismarck 65, Stage Stop, Fort Yates 53

Ugly But Effective, Mandan 67, Bank of Hazelton 66

Ground Control, Bismarck 79, Boozers, Belfield 57

Bronson’s Bombers, Beulah 78, Jessen Roofing, Minot 44

Sportsman’s Bar, Wilton 69, Pure Dakota Health, Bismarck 34

Ground Control, Bismarck 94, Ugly But Effective, Mandan 90

Bronson’s Bombers, Beulah 72, Tap In Tavern, Bismarck 55

Sportsman’s Bar, Wilton 64, Powers Lake 52

Bronson’s Bombers, Beulah 56, Ground Control, Bismarck 50

Recreation consolation

Joe Green Lawn Care, Bismarck 45, TC Wolves-Makescents Inc., Bismarck 20

Darkhorse, Devils Lake 55, Clooten Siding & Window, Bismarck 52

Aurora Energy Solutions, Bismarck 79, Legacy Moving JV, Bismarck 53

Stanley 90, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, Bismarck 87’

IDK, Jamestown 94, Murphy Motors, Minot 80

Rusted Rail, Underwood 70, Bruno’s Pizza, Bismarck 53

First International Bank, Minot 70, American Family Insurance, Minot 61

Family Mutual Insurance, Bismarck 78, Tweeten Seed Farm, Washburn 40

Western Builders, Minot 76, MBM, Bismarck 52

WOJ Bombs, Minot 81, UCB-Galloway, Minot 74

Zuger, Kirmis & Smith PLLP, Mandan 69, Professional Insurance Services, Bismarck 44

Sheldon Shadows 85, Elite Woodwork, West Fargo 81

Joe Green Lawn Care, Bismarck 71, Darkhorse, Devils Lake 61

Stanley 75, Aurora Energy Solutions, Bismarck 57

Rusted Rail, Underwood 66, IDK, Jamestown 52

Family Mutual Insurance, Bismarck 66, Western Builders, Minot 29

Zuger. Kirmis & Smith FLLP, Mandan 77, WOJ Bombs, Minot 67

Sheldon Shadows 2, Taco Feliz, Minot 0

Joe Green Lawn Care, Bismarck 93, Stanley 85

Rusted Rail, Underwood 72, First International Bank, Minot 71

Commercial I

Slayers, Bismarck 99, Red Sun, Lincoln 75

XTO Energy, Grand Forks 83, Pecan Sandies, Hillsboro 65

Pecan Sandies, Hillsboro 2, Slayers, Bismarck 0

Commercial II

Otter Tail, Jamestown 72, Peak Contracting, Bismarck 45

First Western Bank, Minot 80, Jacam Catalyst, Scranton 68

MONSTARS, Fargo 75, Swisha Sweets, Minot 63

Jimmy’s Pizza/KC Digs 74, C&J Storage, Bismarck 69

IHT E7ITE, Dickinson 93, PBK Seed Sales, Jamestown 80

Wood Lake, Fort Totten 73, MonDak Monstars, Bismarck 64

Fargo Elks 77, T-Town Boyz, Trenton 68

OB Bulls, New Town 84, Custer Flats Trucking 67

Otter Tail, Jamestown 76, First Western Bank, Minot 66

Jimmy’s Pizza/KC Kids 61, MONSTARS, Fargo 39

Wood Lake, Fort Totten 77, Fargo Elks 71

Northern Air, Grand Forks 58, OB Bulls, New Town 56

IHT E7ITE, Dickinson 86, Wood Lake, Fort Totten 75

Commercial II Consolation

Floor to Ceiling Carpet One, Dickinson 76, Keller Drywall, Minot 46

NBLA, Minot 82, St. John 38

Freedom Financial-Knock Jordan Kizima, Minot 80, Guaranteed Rate, Bismarck 77

TLM Insurance, Mandan 98, Shady’s, Jamestown 88

ADAPT, Bismarck, 95, Paramount Real Estate, Bismarck 79

Tioga 80, Jamestown Boys 72

Finkin Farm & Seed, Minot 104, Golden Touch Specialties, Minot 91

Fisher Ortho, Alexander 81, DL Birds, Devils Lake 55

NBLA, Minot 68, Floor to Ceiling Carpet One, Dickinson 65

TLM Insurance, Mandan 76, Freedom Financial-Knock Jordan Kizima, Minot 68

Tioga 89, ADAPT, Bismarck 76

Fisher Ortho, Alexander 59, Kim Olson Bianco Realty, Bismarck 44

NBLA, Minot 106, TLM Insurance, Mandan 92

Finkin Farm & Seed, Minot 99, Fisher Ortho, Alexander 77

Finkin Farm & Seed, Minot 93, Tioga 65

Class A

Sports on Tap, Minot 71, Heilman Performance, Minot 51

Legacy Moving, Bismarck 84, Sports on Tap, Minot 75

Lindgren Transportation, Bismarck 85, Northern Energy Services, Williston 76

Santee Drifters, Bismarck 80, Kramer Agency, Bismarck 57

BAK Wealth Management, Bismarck 83, Silly Geese, Fargo 66

Northern Energy Services, Williston 90, Sportx on Tap, Minot 85

Silly Geese, Fargo 83, Kramer Agency 54

Lindgren Transportation, Bismarck 101, Legacy Moving, Bismarck 95

BAK Wealth Management, Bismarck 89, Santee Drifters, Bismarck 59

Northern Energy Services, Williston 94, Santee Drifters, Bismarck 83

Legacy Moving, Bismarck 84, Silly Geese, Fargo 74

BAK Wealth Management, Bismarck 78, Lindgren Transportation, Bismarck 40

Legacy Moving, Bismarck 79, Northern Energy Services, Williston 61

Class B

ND Pharmacy, Belfield 77, Kensal Spartans 36

Swanson Farms 80, White Maid, Napoleon 42

White Maid, Napoleon 97, ND Pharmacy, Belfield 76

Old Pro 35+

Reaperz, Devils Lake def. Sacred Pipe Resource Center, Bismarck, score N/A

Oxi Fresh, Bismarck 70, Dakota Community Bank & Trust, Mandan 55

Dakota Community Bank & Trust, Mandan 89, Reaperz, Devils Lake 88

Oxi Fresh, Bismarck 89, Noonballers, Minot 66

Noonballers, Minot 93, Dakota Coummunity Bank & Trust, Mandan 76

Old Pro 50+

Swing Away, Bismarck 81, ND Warriors, Mandaree 58

Swing Away, Bismarck 98, ND Warriors, Mandaree 44

Women I

North Force, West Fargo 81, Balance Medical, Mandan 59

Fargo 68, Hackers, Bismarck 58

North Force, West Fargo 76, Fargo 55

Burning Feathers, Bismarck 73, Fertilawn, Bismarck 68

Fertilawn, Bismarck 57, North Force, West Fargo 47

Women II

Farmers Union Insurance, Napoleon 78, East Segment, Bismarck 56

Southwest ND, Bowman 61, RM Construction, Tappen 36

Farmers Union Insurance, Napoleon 47, Deeter Dental, Turtle Lake 37

Southwest ND, Bowman 57, DPR Printing, Bismarck 23

Women II Consolation

Knife River, Bismarck 54, RM Construction, Tappen 45

Fladeland Farms, Minot 59, Gerving Farms, Bismarck 35

Knife River, Bismarck 61, Maintenance Plus, Minot 37

Tellman Farms, Mandan 45, Fladeland Farms, Minot 40

NAHL

ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 3 (SO)

St. Cloud;1;1;1;0;1;--;4

Bismarck;0;3;0;0;0;--;3

First period: 1. SC, Ethan Benz (Hunter Hanson, Peyton Hanson), 7:08.

Second period: 2. Bis, Ryan Taylor (Ben Troumbly, Jake McLean), 10:37. 3. SC, Max Strand (Ryan O’Neill, Evan Murr), 13:02. 4. Bis, Brady Egan (Nico Chmelevski), 17:03, (sh). 5. Bis, Adam Pietila (Patrick Johnson), 18:10, (sh).

Third period: 6. SC, Leo Gruba (Broten Sabb, P.Hanson), 16:26.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: SC – O’Neill G, Blaine Perbix NG. Bis – Owen Michael NG, McLean NG.

Goaltender saves: SC – Thomas Bolo 24. Bis – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 32.

Penalties: SC – 5 for 10 minutes. Bis – 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: St. Cloud 34-15-3, Bismarck 24-26-4.

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-St. Cloud;34;15;3;71

Aberdeen;29;20;4;63

Austin;27;23;5;59

Minot;28;25;3;59

North Iowa;22;23;9;53

Bismarck;24;26;4;52

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

y-New Jersey;39;12;2;80

Maryland;27;16;11;65

Johnstown;29;19;6;64

Northeast;31;23;1;63

Jamestown;30;21;3;63

Maine;18;24;10;46

Danbury;11;38;3;25

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;34;17;3;71

Fairbanks;33;19;3;69

Minnesota Wilderness;31;21;2;64

Janesville;30;22;1;61

Anchorage;27;18;6;60

Minnesota Magicians;24;20;9;57

Chippewa;21;28;3;45

Kenai River;13;37;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

x-Lone Star;33;11;10;76

x-New Mexico;35;16;4;74

Wichita Falls;30;16;8;68

Shreveport;30;19;5;65

Odessa;27;21;5;59

Amarillo;26;25;3;55

Corpus Christi;23;28;3;49

El Paso;13;37;4;30

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

Friday, March 25

St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2

Danbury 3, Northeast 0

Maryland 6, Maine 5, SO

Jamestown 4, Johnstown 3

Wichita Falls 7, Corpus Christi 4

Shreveport 4, Amarillo 2

Springfield 6, Minnesota Magicians 1

Janesville 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, SO

Odessa 7, New Mexico 5

Austin 4, Aberdeen 3, OT

North Iowa 5, Minot 3

Lone Star 8, El Paso 1

Anchorage 3, Kenai River 1

Chippewa 3, Fairbanks 1

Saturday, March 26

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3, SO

Maine 3, Maryland 2, SO

Northeast 8, Danbury 5

Jamestown 4, Johnstown 2

Springfield 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, OT

Wichita Falls 4, Corpus Christi 3

Shreveport 6, Amarillo 2

Minnesota Wilderness 4, Janesville 0

New Mexico 2, Odessa 0

Aberdeen 3, Austin 1

Minot 4, North Iowa 3, SO

Lone Star 4, El Paso 2

Kenai River at Anchorage, n

Chippewa at Fairbanks, n

Wednesday, March 30

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Thursday, March 31

El Paso at Corpus Christi

Springfield at Minnesota Wilderness

Chippewa at Anchorage

Friday, April 1

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Maryland at Jamestown

Johnstown at New Jersey

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Janesville at Minnesota Magicians

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

El Paso at Corpus Christi

Springfield at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Chippewa at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Saturday, April 2

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

Maryland at Jamestown

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Minnesota Magicians

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

Chippewa at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, April 3

St. Cloud at Janesville

Maine at Northeast

INDOOR FOOTBALL

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Eastern

Team;W-L

Sioux Falls;2-0

Massachusetts;1-0

Bismarck;1-1

Quad City;1-1

Frisco;0-1

Green Bay;0-1

Iowa;0-1

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;1-0

Bay Area;1-0

Vegas;1-0

Tucson;0-0

Duke City;0-1

Northern Arizona;0-1

San Diego;0-1

Saturday, March 26

Bay Area at Northern Arizona, n

Frisco at Duke City, n

Sunday, March 27

Green Bay at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Vegas

Monday, March 28

Iowa at Sioux Falls

Arizona at San Diego

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News