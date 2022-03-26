Area Scores: March 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 6, MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO 3
At Sioux City, Iowa
U-Mary;011;004;000;--;6;7;0
Minnesota State-Mankato;000;000;030;--;3;4;1
Jonathan Draheim, Mark Schommer (7), Paxton Miller (9) and Ben Prediger; Brendan Knoll, Spencer Wright (5), Nathan Berg (7),Derek Lilledahl (8), Mitch Gutknecht (9) and Ben Livorsi. W – Draheim. L =- Knoll. Sv – Miller. HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Calvin James 1-for-3, R, RBI; Derek Shoen 1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; James Martin 2-for-5, R, RBI; Draheim 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K; Miller 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K. MSUM – Nick Altermatt 1-for-4, double, R, RBI.
Records: U-Mary 9-9, 1-2 NSIC; Minnesota State-Mankato 11-4, 4-2 NSIC.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
U-MARY 5, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 2
At Fargo
Singles: 1. Chloe Chong, UM, def. Emma Andersen 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ilona Greitag, UM, def. Mikaela Griechen 6-2, 6-2. 3. Doaa Farouk Mohamed, UM, def. Miranda Griechen 6-1, 6-0. 4. Emily Needham, UM, def. Tia Dykema 6-2, 6-3. 5. Madison Bell, MSUM, def. Callie McDonald 6-2, 6-0. 6. Greta Reichmann, MSUM, def. Ellie Schmidt 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Chong-Freitag, UM, def. Andersen-Mir.Griechen 6-3. 2. Farouk Mohamed-Needham, UM, def. Dykema-Mik.Griechen 6-2. 3. Reichmann-Bell, MSUM, def. McDonald-Schmidt 6-1.
Records: U-Mary 7-4, 6-1 NSIC; MSUM 4-9, 0-7 NSIC.
BASKETBALL
STATE AMATEUR TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck High, Century, Horizon, Legacy
Saturday’s scores
Recreation
Daktel, Jamestown 76, Terhorst, Minot 61
Astro-Chem, Williston 60, Williams Eye Center, Minot 57
Action Motor Sports, Mandan 71, Them Guys, Minot 56
Langdon 78, Railway Credit Union, Mandan 76
No shows. Minot 63, Flying F, Steele-Tappen 57
Cornerstone Bank, Bismarck 73, Agro-Tech, Bismarck 49
Langdon 83, Action Motor Sports, Mandan 81
Cornerstone Bank, Bismarck 76, No Shows, Minot 55
Powers Lake 77, Haymakers, Bowman 70
Sportsman’s Bar, Wilton 64, RTC Networks, Minot 28
Pure Dakota Health, Bismarck 65, Stage Stop, Fort Yates 53
Ugly But Effective, Mandan 67, Bank of Hazelton 66
Ground Control, Bismarck 79, Boozers, Belfield 57
Bronson’s Bombers, Beulah 78, Jessen Roofing, Minot 44
Sportsman’s Bar, Wilton 69, Pure Dakota Health, Bismarck 34
Ground Control, Bismarck 94, Ugly But Effective, Mandan 90
Bronson’s Bombers, Beulah 72, Tap In Tavern, Bismarck 55
Sportsman’s Bar, Wilton 64, Powers Lake 52
Bronson’s Bombers, Beulah 56, Ground Control, Bismarck 50
Recreation consolation
Joe Green Lawn Care, Bismarck 45, TC Wolves-Makescents Inc., Bismarck 20
Darkhorse, Devils Lake 55, Clooten Siding & Window, Bismarck 52
Aurora Energy Solutions, Bismarck 79, Legacy Moving JV, Bismarck 53
Stanley 90, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, Bismarck 87’
IDK, Jamestown 94, Murphy Motors, Minot 80
Rusted Rail, Underwood 70, Bruno’s Pizza, Bismarck 53
First International Bank, Minot 70, American Family Insurance, Minot 61
Family Mutual Insurance, Bismarck 78, Tweeten Seed Farm, Washburn 40
Western Builders, Minot 76, MBM, Bismarck 52
WOJ Bombs, Minot 81, UCB-Galloway, Minot 74
Zuger, Kirmis & Smith PLLP, Mandan 69, Professional Insurance Services, Bismarck 44
Sheldon Shadows 85, Elite Woodwork, West Fargo 81
Joe Green Lawn Care, Bismarck 71, Darkhorse, Devils Lake 61
Stanley 75, Aurora Energy Solutions, Bismarck 57
Rusted Rail, Underwood 66, IDK, Jamestown 52
Family Mutual Insurance, Bismarck 66, Western Builders, Minot 29
Zuger. Kirmis & Smith FLLP, Mandan 77, WOJ Bombs, Minot 67
Sheldon Shadows 2, Taco Feliz, Minot 0
Joe Green Lawn Care, Bismarck 93, Stanley 85
Rusted Rail, Underwood 72, First International Bank, Minot 71
Commercial I
Slayers, Bismarck 99, Red Sun, Lincoln 75
XTO Energy, Grand Forks 83, Pecan Sandies, Hillsboro 65
Pecan Sandies, Hillsboro 2, Slayers, Bismarck 0
Commercial II
Otter Tail, Jamestown 72, Peak Contracting, Bismarck 45
First Western Bank, Minot 80, Jacam Catalyst, Scranton 68
MONSTARS, Fargo 75, Swisha Sweets, Minot 63
Jimmy’s Pizza/KC Digs 74, C&J Storage, Bismarck 69
IHT E7ITE, Dickinson 93, PBK Seed Sales, Jamestown 80
Wood Lake, Fort Totten 73, MonDak Monstars, Bismarck 64
Fargo Elks 77, T-Town Boyz, Trenton 68
OB Bulls, New Town 84, Custer Flats Trucking 67
Otter Tail, Jamestown 76, First Western Bank, Minot 66
Jimmy’s Pizza/KC Kids 61, MONSTARS, Fargo 39
Wood Lake, Fort Totten 77, Fargo Elks 71
Northern Air, Grand Forks 58, OB Bulls, New Town 56
IHT E7ITE, Dickinson 86, Wood Lake, Fort Totten 75
Commercial II Consolation
Floor to Ceiling Carpet One, Dickinson 76, Keller Drywall, Minot 46
NBLA, Minot 82, St. John 38
Freedom Financial-Knock Jordan Kizima, Minot 80, Guaranteed Rate, Bismarck 77
TLM Insurance, Mandan 98, Shady’s, Jamestown 88
ADAPT, Bismarck, 95, Paramount Real Estate, Bismarck 79
Tioga 80, Jamestown Boys 72
Finkin Farm & Seed, Minot 104, Golden Touch Specialties, Minot 91
Fisher Ortho, Alexander 81, DL Birds, Devils Lake 55
NBLA, Minot 68, Floor to Ceiling Carpet One, Dickinson 65
TLM Insurance, Mandan 76, Freedom Financial-Knock Jordan Kizima, Minot 68
Tioga 89, ADAPT, Bismarck 76
Fisher Ortho, Alexander 59, Kim Olson Bianco Realty, Bismarck 44
NBLA, Minot 106, TLM Insurance, Mandan 92
Finkin Farm & Seed, Minot 99, Fisher Ortho, Alexander 77
Finkin Farm & Seed, Minot 93, Tioga 65
Class A
Sports on Tap, Minot 71, Heilman Performance, Minot 51
Legacy Moving, Bismarck 84, Sports on Tap, Minot 75
Lindgren Transportation, Bismarck 85, Northern Energy Services, Williston 76
Santee Drifters, Bismarck 80, Kramer Agency, Bismarck 57
BAK Wealth Management, Bismarck 83, Silly Geese, Fargo 66
Northern Energy Services, Williston 90, Sportx on Tap, Minot 85
Silly Geese, Fargo 83, Kramer Agency 54
Lindgren Transportation, Bismarck 101, Legacy Moving, Bismarck 95
BAK Wealth Management, Bismarck 89, Santee Drifters, Bismarck 59
Northern Energy Services, Williston 94, Santee Drifters, Bismarck 83
Legacy Moving, Bismarck 84, Silly Geese, Fargo 74
BAK Wealth Management, Bismarck 78, Lindgren Transportation, Bismarck 40
Legacy Moving, Bismarck 79, Northern Energy Services, Williston 61
Class B
ND Pharmacy, Belfield 77, Kensal Spartans 36
Swanson Farms 80, White Maid, Napoleon 42
White Maid, Napoleon 97, ND Pharmacy, Belfield 76
Old Pro 35+
Reaperz, Devils Lake def. Sacred Pipe Resource Center, Bismarck, score N/A
Oxi Fresh, Bismarck 70, Dakota Community Bank & Trust, Mandan 55
Dakota Community Bank & Trust, Mandan 89, Reaperz, Devils Lake 88
Oxi Fresh, Bismarck 89, Noonballers, Minot 66
Noonballers, Minot 93, Dakota Coummunity Bank & Trust, Mandan 76
Old Pro 50+
Swing Away, Bismarck 81, ND Warriors, Mandaree 58
Swing Away, Bismarck 98, ND Warriors, Mandaree 44
Women I
North Force, West Fargo 81, Balance Medical, Mandan 59
Fargo 68, Hackers, Bismarck 58
North Force, West Fargo 76, Fargo 55
Burning Feathers, Bismarck 73, Fertilawn, Bismarck 68
Fertilawn, Bismarck 57, North Force, West Fargo 47
Women II
Farmers Union Insurance, Napoleon 78, East Segment, Bismarck 56
Southwest ND, Bowman 61, RM Construction, Tappen 36
Farmers Union Insurance, Napoleon 47, Deeter Dental, Turtle Lake 37
Southwest ND, Bowman 57, DPR Printing, Bismarck 23
Women II Consolation
Knife River, Bismarck 54, RM Construction, Tappen 45
Fladeland Farms, Minot 59, Gerving Farms, Bismarck 35
Knife River, Bismarck 61, Maintenance Plus, Minot 37
Tellman Farms, Mandan 45, Fladeland Farms, Minot 40
NAHL
ST. CLOUD 4, BISMARCK 3 (SO)
St. Cloud;1;1;1;0;1;--;4
Bismarck;0;3;0;0;0;--;3
First period: 1. SC, Ethan Benz (Hunter Hanson, Peyton Hanson), 7:08.
Second period: 2. Bis, Ryan Taylor (Ben Troumbly, Jake McLean), 10:37. 3. SC, Max Strand (Ryan O’Neill, Evan Murr), 13:02. 4. Bis, Brady Egan (Nico Chmelevski), 17:03, (sh). 5. Bis, Adam Pietila (Patrick Johnson), 18:10, (sh).
Third period: 6. SC, Leo Gruba (Broten Sabb, P.Hanson), 16:26.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: SC – O’Neill G, Blaine Perbix NG. Bis – Owen Michael NG, McLean NG.
Goaltender saves: SC – Thomas Bolo 24. Bis – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 32.
Penalties: SC – 5 for 10 minutes. Bis – 2 for 4 minutes.
Records: St. Cloud 34-15-3, Bismarck 24-26-4.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-St. Cloud;34;15;3;71
Aberdeen;29;20;4;63
Austin;27;23;5;59
Minot;28;25;3;59
North Iowa;22;23;9;53
Bismarck;24;26;4;52
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
y-New Jersey;39;12;2;80
Maryland;27;16;11;65
Johnstown;29;19;6;64
Northeast;31;23;1;63
Jamestown;30;21;3;63
Maine;18;24;10;46
Danbury;11;38;3;25
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;34;17;3;71
Fairbanks;33;19;3;69
Minnesota Wilderness;31;21;2;64
Janesville;30;22;1;61
Anchorage;27;18;6;60
Minnesota Magicians;24;20;9;57
Chippewa;21;28;3;45
Kenai River;13;37;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
x-Lone Star;33;11;10;76
x-New Mexico;35;16;4;74
Wichita Falls;30;16;8;68
Shreveport;30;19;5;65
Odessa;27;21;5;59
Amarillo;26;25;3;55
Corpus Christi;23;28;3;49
El Paso;13;37;4;30
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
Friday, March 25
St. Cloud 3, Bismarck 2
Danbury 3, Northeast 0
Maryland 6, Maine 5, SO
Jamestown 4, Johnstown 3
Wichita Falls 7, Corpus Christi 4
Shreveport 4, Amarillo 2
Springfield 6, Minnesota Magicians 1
Janesville 4, Minnesota Wilderness 3, SO
Odessa 7, New Mexico 5
Austin 4, Aberdeen 3, OT
North Iowa 5, Minot 3
Lone Star 8, El Paso 1
Anchorage 3, Kenai River 1
Chippewa 3, Fairbanks 1
Saturday, March 26
St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 3, SO
Maine 3, Maryland 2, SO
Northeast 8, Danbury 5
Jamestown 4, Johnstown 2
Springfield 4, Minnesota Magicians 3, OT
Wichita Falls 4, Corpus Christi 3
Shreveport 6, Amarillo 2
Minnesota Wilderness 4, Janesville 0
New Mexico 2, Odessa 0
Aberdeen 3, Austin 1
Minot 4, North Iowa 3, SO
Lone Star 4, El Paso 2
Kenai River at Anchorage, n
Chippewa at Fairbanks, n
Wednesday, March 30
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Thursday, March 31
El Paso at Corpus Christi
Springfield at Minnesota Wilderness
Chippewa at Anchorage
Friday, April 1
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Maryland at Jamestown
Johnstown at New Jersey
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Janesville at Minnesota Magicians
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
El Paso at Corpus Christi
Springfield at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Chippewa at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, April 2
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
Maryland at Jamestown
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Minnesota Magicians
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
Chippewa at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, April 3
St. Cloud at Janesville
Maine at Northeast
INDOOR FOOTBALL
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Eastern
Team;W-L
Sioux Falls;2-0
Massachusetts;1-0
Bismarck;1-1
Quad City;1-1
Frisco;0-1
Green Bay;0-1
Iowa;0-1
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;1-0
Bay Area;1-0
Vegas;1-0
Tucson;0-0
Duke City;0-1
Northern Arizona;0-1
San Diego;0-1
Saturday, March 26
Bay Area at Northern Arizona, n
Frisco at Duke City, n
Sunday, March 27
Green Bay at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.
Tucson at Vegas
Monday, March 28
Iowa at Sioux Falls
Arizona at San Diego