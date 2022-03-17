Area Scores: March 18

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 17
Game 1: No. 2 Kindred 61, Bowman County 38
Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian 52, Minot Ryan 57
Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan 68, Stanley 28
Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, No. 5 Grafton 51
Friday, March 18
Consolation
Game 5: Bowman County (19-6) vs. No. 3 Shiloh Christian (20-5), 1 p.m.
Game 6: Stanley (19-7) vs. No. 5 Grafton (18-7), 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: No. 2 Kindred (21-2) vs. Minot Ryan (20-6), 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (25-0) vs. No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (23-3), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
U-Mary 6, Lindenwood 1
Mary;1;4;1;--;6
Lind;0;1;0;--;0
First period: 1. Mary, Alexander Flicek (Marshall Tschida, Zachery Garrett), 2:11.
Second period: 2. Lind, Bobby Bross (Declan Carter, Nick Thorpe), 1:23. 3. Mary, Garrett (Andrew Heckaman, Johnny Witzke), 10:04 (PP). 4. Mary, Flicek (Garrett Freeman), 10:52 (PP). 5. Mary, Derek Dropik (Jaren Hugelen), 14:42. 6. Mary, Kyler Moore (Garrett), 15:59.
Third period: 7. Mary, Tanner Eskro (Garrett, Moore), 8:52.
Goaltender saves: Mary – Kyle Hayden 22 saves. Lindenwood – Trever Osborne 18 saves, Michael Errico 5 saves.
Penalties: Mary – 5 minors, 2 misconducts. Lindenwood – 6 minors, 2 misconducts.
Records: Mary 4-0-0-0 at national tournament, 36-4-1-2 overall (W-L-OTL-T); Lindenwood 2-1-0-1, 26-2-0-1.
Thursday, March 17
Game 25: Dakota College-Bottineau 1, Florida Gulf Coast 4
Game 26: Mary 6, Lindenwood 1
Friday, March 18
Game 27: Florida Gulf Coast vs. University of Mary, 7 p.m. (national championship)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 12, WILLIAM JEWELL 6
Mary;111;014;220;--;12;13;3
WJ;050;100;000;--;6;15;2
Ty Jones, Daniel Turner (5), Gabe Ridenour (9) and Riley Schlimm; Will Bailey, Brogan McDougall (3), Chase Goeringer (6), Justin Agnor (7), Will Fisher (9) and Ryan Dickerson. W – Turner. L – McDougall. HR: None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Kyle Jameson 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 HBP; Calvin James 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, SF; Derek Shoen 2-6, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kendall Keller 2-5, 2B, R, RBI, BB; Braxton Inniss 2-5, 3B, R, RBI, BB; Turner 4 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K. WJ – Jake Wilcox 3-6, 3B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Anthony Hansen 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Cameron Fliege 3-5, RBI; Jonah Sanford 5-5, 2B, R, SB.
Records: Mary 8-5; William Jewell 11-4.
BISMARCK STATE 13, EDGEWOOD COLLEGE JV 2
ECJV;110;00;--;2;5;0
BSC;201;73;--;13;12;1
Thomas Wellen and Logan Grant. W - Wellen. HR: Bismarck State, Grant (2).
Highlights: BSC - Jace Dew 3-3, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Mike Hallquist 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Grant 4-4, 2 HR, 3B, 2B, 3 R, 7 RBI; Wellen 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HBP.
Records: Bismarck State 8-0.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC Frozen Faceoff
March 18-19
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Friday, March 18
No. 1 Denver (27-8-1) vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (19-15-4), 4:07 p.m.
No. 2 North Dakota (24-12-1) vs. No. 3 Western Michigan (24-10-1), 4 or 7:37 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Eastern
Team;W-L
Bismarck;1-0
Massachusetts;1-0
Sioux Falls;1-0
Iowa;0-0
Frisco;0-1
Green Bay;0-1
Quad City;0-1
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;0-0
Bay Area;0-0
Duke City;0-0
Northern Arizona;0-0
San Diego;0-0
Tucson;0-0
Vegas;0-0
Friday, March 18
Iowa at Quad City
Northern Arizona at Vegas
Saturday, March 19
Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Duke City at Arizona
Monday, March 21
San Diego at Bay Area
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;31;14;3;65
Aberdeen;26;20;4;56
Austin;25;21;5;55
Minot;26;24;2;54
Bismarck;23;24;3;49
North Iowa;21;23;6;48
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;36;12;2;74
Maryland;26;15;9;61
Johnstown;27;17;6;60
Northeast;29;20;1;59
Jamestown;28;21;3;59
Maine;15;24;8;38
Danbury;10;34;3;23
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;32;17;3;67
Springfield;31;16;3;65
Janesville;28;20;1;57
Anchorage;25;17;6;56
Minnesota Wilderness;27;21;1;55
Minnesota Magicians;23;19;7;53
Chippewa;19;27;3;41
Kenai River;13;33;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;34;13;3;71
Lone Star;29;11;10;68
Wichita Falls;26;15;8;60
Shreveport;26;18;5;57
Odessa;25;20;5;55
Amarillo;24;23;3;51
Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48
El Paso;13;33;4;30
Thursday, March 17
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River, n
Friday, March 18
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Chippewa
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Amarillo
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, March 19
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnsown
Northeast at Maine
Chippewa at Janesville
Austin at St. Cloud
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, March 20
Northeast at Maine
N.D. SCORES
High school boys basketball
Class B State Tournament
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 68, Stanley 28
Kindred 61, Bowman County 38
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, Grafton 51
Minot Ryan 57, Shiloh Christian 52
College men’s hockey
Florida Gulf Coast 4, Dakota College-Bottineau 1
U-Mary 6, Lindenwood 1
College baseball
Bismarck State 13, Edgewood College JV 2
Mary 12, William Jewell (Mo.) 6
College softball
Minot State 5, West Chester (Penn.) 4 (F/8)
Minot State 17, New Haven (Conn.) 1 (F/5)
Sacramento State 12, North Dakota 0 (F/5)
Sacramento State 14, North Dakota 3 (F/5)
College men’s tennis
Southern Miss 4, North Dakota 2
College women’s tennis
Bradley 5, North Dakota 2