 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: March 18

  • 0

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 17

Game 1: No. 2 Kindred 61, Bowman County 38

Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian 52, Minot Ryan 57

Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan 68, Stanley 28

Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, No. 5 Grafton 51

Friday, March 18

Consolation

Game 5: Bowman County (19-6) vs. No. 3 Shiloh Christian (20-5), 1 p.m.

Game 6: Stanley (19-7) vs. No. 5 Grafton (18-7), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

People are also reading…

Game 7: No. 2 Kindred (21-2) vs. Minot Ryan (20-6), 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (25-0) vs. No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (23-3), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

U-Mary 6, Lindenwood 1

Mary;1;4;1;--;6

Lind;0;1;0;--;0

First period: 1. Mary, Alexander Flicek (Marshall Tschida, Zachery Garrett), 2:11.

Second period: 2. Lind, Bobby Bross (Declan Carter, Nick Thorpe), 1:23. 3. Mary, Garrett (Andrew Heckaman, Johnny Witzke), 10:04 (PP). 4. Mary, Flicek (Garrett Freeman), 10:52 (PP). 5. Mary, Derek Dropik (Jaren Hugelen), 14:42. 6. Mary, Kyler Moore (Garrett), 15:59.

Third period: 7. Mary, Tanner Eskro (Garrett, Moore), 8:52.

Goaltender saves: Mary – Kyle Hayden 22 saves. Lindenwood – Trever Osborne 18 saves, Michael Errico 5 saves.

Penalties: Mary – 5 minors, 2 misconducts. Lindenwood – 6 minors, 2 misconducts.

Records: Mary 4-0-0-0 at national tournament, 36-4-1-2 overall (W-L-OTL-T); Lindenwood 2-1-0-1, 26-2-0-1.

Thursday, March 17

Game 25: Dakota College-Bottineau 1, Florida Gulf Coast 4

Game 26: Mary 6, Lindenwood 1

Friday, March 18

Game 27: Florida Gulf Coast vs. University of Mary, 7 p.m. (national championship)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

U-MARY 12, WILLIAM JEWELL 6

Mary;111;014;220;--;12;13;3

WJ;050;100;000;--;6;15;2

Ty Jones, Daniel Turner (5), Gabe Ridenour (9) and Riley Schlimm; Will Bailey, Brogan McDougall (3), Chase Goeringer (6), Justin Agnor (7), Will Fisher (9) and Ryan Dickerson. W – Turner. L – McDougall. HR: None.

Highlights: U-Mary – Kyle Jameson 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 HBP; Calvin James 2-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, SF; Derek Shoen 2-6, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kendall Keller 2-5, 2B, R, RBI, BB; Braxton Inniss 2-5, 3B, R, RBI, BB; Turner 4 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K. WJ – Jake Wilcox 3-6, 3B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Anthony Hansen 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Cameron Fliege 3-5, RBI; Jonah Sanford 5-5, 2B, R, SB.

Records: Mary 8-5; William Jewell 11-4.

BISMARCK STATE 13, EDGEWOOD COLLEGE JV 2

ECJV;110;00;--;2;5;0

BSC;201;73;--;13;12;1

Thomas Wellen and Logan Grant. W - Wellen. HR: Bismarck State, Grant (2).

Highlights: BSC - Jace Dew 3-3, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Mike Hallquist 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Grant 4-4, 2 HR, 3B, 2B, 3 R, 7 RBI; Wellen 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, HBP.

Records: Bismarck State 8-0.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

March 18-19

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 18

No. 1 Denver (27-8-1) vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (19-15-4), 4:07 p.m.

No. 2 North Dakota (24-12-1) vs. No. 3 Western Michigan (24-10-1), 4 or 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Eastern

Team;W-L

Bismarck;1-0

Massachusetts;1-0

Sioux Falls;1-0

Iowa;0-0

Frisco;0-1

Green Bay;0-1

Quad City;0-1

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;0-0

Bay Area;0-0

Duke City;0-0

Northern Arizona;0-0

San Diego;0-0

Tucson;0-0

Vegas;0-0

Friday, March 18

Iowa at Quad City

Northern Arizona at Vegas

Saturday, March 19

Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Duke City at Arizona

Monday, March 21

San Diego at Bay Area

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;31;14;3;65

Aberdeen;26;20;4;56

Austin;25;21;5;55

Minot;26;24;2;54

Bismarck;23;24;3;49

North Iowa;21;23;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;36;12;2;74

Maryland;26;15;9;61

Johnstown;27;17;6;60

Northeast;29;20;1;59

Jamestown;28;21;3;59

Maine;15;24;8;38

Danbury;10;34;3;23

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;32;17;3;67

Springfield;31;16;3;65

Janesville;28;20;1;57

Anchorage;25;17;6;56

Minnesota Wilderness;27;21;1;55

Minnesota Magicians;23;19;7;53

Chippewa;19;27;3;41

Kenai River;13;33;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;34;13;3;71

Lone Star;29;11;10;68

Wichita Falls;26;15;8;60

Shreveport;26;18;5;57

Odessa;25;20;5;55

Amarillo;24;23;3;51

Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48

El Paso;13;33;4;30

Thursday, March 17

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River, n

Friday, March 18

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Northeast at Maine

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Chippewa

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Amarillo

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Shreveport at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, March 19

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnsown

Northeast at Maine

Chippewa at Janesville

Austin at St. Cloud

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 20

Northeast at Maine

N.D. SCORES

High school boys basketball

Class B State Tournament

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 68, Stanley 28

Kindred 61, Bowman County 38

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, Grafton 51

Minot Ryan 57, Shiloh Christian 52

College men’s hockey

Florida Gulf Coast 4, Dakota College-Bottineau 1

U-Mary 6, Lindenwood 1

College baseball

Bismarck State 13, Edgewood College JV 2

Mary 12, William Jewell (Mo.) 6

College softball

Minot State 5, West Chester (Penn.) 4 (F/8)

Minot State 17, New Haven (Conn.) 1 (F/5)

Sacramento State 12, North Dakota 0 (F/5)

Sacramento State 14, North Dakota 3 (F/5)

College men’s tennis

Southern Miss 4, North Dakota 2

College women’s tennis

Bradley 5, North Dakota 2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News