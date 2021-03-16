 Skip to main content
Area Scores: March 17
agate

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 97, UNITED TRIBES 82

NDSCS;53;44;-;97

UTTC;45;37;-;82

NDSCS: Khari Broadway 24, Anthony Ignowski 15, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 6, Parker Jones 6, Ty Horner 15, RaShaun Parker 18, Malik Cooper 7, Connor Hollenbeck 2, Jeremiah Smith 4. Totals: 39-78 FG, 10-18 FT.

UTTC: Tate Bear 18, Dayson Kohlus 10, Lane Johnson 14, Luke Wells Jr. 6, Tyree Whitcomb 17, Riyen Carlow 2, Riley Hodgkiss 3, Kahlil Grant 2, Jayce Archambault 5, Nick Valencia 5. Totals: 27-66 FG, 17-27 FT.

Three-pointers: NDSCS 9-17 (Ignowski 2, Parker 6, Cooper 1), UTTC 11-32 (Bear 1, Kohlus 2, Johnson 3, Wells Jr. 1, Whitcomb 2, Hodgkiss 1, Archambault 1). Fouls: NDSCS 21, UTTC 14. Fouled out: None.

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 13-6; United Tribes Technical College 1-15. 

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 76, UNITED TRIBES 70

NDSCS;26;45;62;76

UTTC;14;28;45;70

NDSCS: Brooke Peters 14, Zaraya March 8, Arthel Massaquoi 4, Aleyshka Pabon 5, Ambah Kowcun 32, Hanna Appelgren 8, Clarissa Zamora 5. Totals: 28-68 FG, 6-11 FT.

UTTC: Sarah Hunter 7, Kas Berstail 5, Gerika Kingbird 3, Hannah Golus 26, LaTosha Thunderhawk 15, Mishayne Bearchum 14. Totals: 37-75 FG, 8-9 FT.

Three-pointers: NDSCS 14-24 (Peters 4, Kowcun 8, Appelgren 1, Zamora 1). UTTC 8-28 (Hunter 1, Bearstail 1, Kingbird 1, Golus 3, Bearchum 2). Fouls: NDSCS 15, UTTC 10. Fouled out: None.

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 10-7; United Tribes Technical College 1-15.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

March 18-20 at Minot State Dome

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 2 Grafton (22-2) vs. Powers Lake (22-2), Noon

Game 2: No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (22-2) vs. Rugby (18-7), 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23-1) vs. Shiloh Christian (15-9), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (21-3) vs. No. 5 Kindred (18-4), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Consolation semifinals

Game 5: Losers Games 1 and 2, Noon

Game 6: Losers Games 3 and 4, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winners Games 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winners Games 3 and 4, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 20

Game 9: Seventh place, Noon

Game 10: Fifth place, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11: Third place, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Championship, 8:30 p.m.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;33;1;1;67

Bismarck;20;13;5;45

Minot;15;15;5;35

Minn. Wilderness;12;17;2;26

St. Cloud;12;20;1;25

Austin;10;19;4;24

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Minn. Magicians;18;7;1;37

Janesville;17;8;2;36

Fairbanks;14;16;2;30

Kenai River;13;15;2;28

Chippewa Falls;8;13;3;19

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;24;6;4;52

Maine;24;12;1;49

New Jersey;19;11;6;44

Maryland;12;17;6;30

Danbury;13;12;2;28

NE Generals;12;24;3;27

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;26;11;1;53

Shreveport;23;7;5;51

Amarillo;20;10;6;46

Wichita Falls;20;9;5;45

New Mexico;12;23;3;27

Odessa;8;24;5;21

Wednesday, March 17

Chippewa Falls at Janesville

Austin at St. Cloud

Minot at Aberdeen

Friday, March 19

Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Danbury at Maryland

Northeast at Johnstown

Maine at New Jersey

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Lone Star at Shreveport

Chippewa Falls at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Odessa

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Aberdeen at Minot

Saturday, March 20

Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Danbury at Maryland

Northeast at Johnstown

Maine at New Jersey

Minnesota Magicians at Janesville

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Falls

Lone Star at Shreveport

New Mexico at Odessa

Aberdeen at Minot

Sunday, March 21

Northeast at Johnstown

Maine at New Jersey

Chippewa Falls at Minnesota Wilderness

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

March 12-16

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 12

#2 St. Cloud State 3, #7 Colorado College 1

#1 North Dakota 6, #8 Miami 2

Saturday, March 13

#5 Denver 4, #4 Nebraska-Omaha 3

#3 Minnesota-Duluth 5, #6 Western Michigan 4, OT

Monday, March 15

Note: Teams are re-seeded following quarterfinals

#2 St. Cloud State 3, #3 Minnesota-Duluth 2

#1 North Dakota 2, #5 Denver 1, OT

Championship

Tuesday, March 16

No. 1 North Dakota 5, No. 2 St. Cloud State 3

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3

Minnesota 6, Wisconsin 4

College men’s basketball

NDSCS 97, United Tribes 82

Northwest Missouri State 91, Northern State 86, OT

College women’s basketball

NDSCS 76, United Tribes 70

College volleyball

Bismarck State 3, Lake Region State 0

