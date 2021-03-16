Area Scores: March 17

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSCS 97, UNITED TRIBES 82
NDSCS;53;44;-;97
UTTC;45;37;-;82
NDSCS: Khari Broadway 24, Anthony Ignowski 15, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 6, Parker Jones 6, Ty Horner 15, RaShaun Parker 18, Malik Cooper 7, Connor Hollenbeck 2, Jeremiah Smith 4. Totals: 39-78 FG, 10-18 FT.
UTTC: Tate Bear 18, Dayson Kohlus 10, Lane Johnson 14, Luke Wells Jr. 6, Tyree Whitcomb 17, Riyen Carlow 2, Riley Hodgkiss 3, Kahlil Grant 2, Jayce Archambault 5, Nick Valencia 5. Totals: 27-66 FG, 17-27 FT.
Three-pointers: NDSCS 9-17 (Ignowski 2, Parker 6, Cooper 1), UTTC 11-32 (Bear 1, Kohlus 2, Johnson 3, Wells Jr. 1, Whitcomb 2, Hodgkiss 1, Archambault 1). Fouls: NDSCS 21, UTTC 14. Fouled out: None.
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 13-6; United Tribes Technical College 1-15.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSCS 76, UNITED TRIBES 70
NDSCS;26;45;62;76
UTTC;14;28;45;70
NDSCS: Brooke Peters 14, Zaraya March 8, Arthel Massaquoi 4, Aleyshka Pabon 5, Ambah Kowcun 32, Hanna Appelgren 8, Clarissa Zamora 5. Totals: 28-68 FG, 6-11 FT.
UTTC: Sarah Hunter 7, Kas Berstail 5, Gerika Kingbird 3, Hannah Golus 26, LaTosha Thunderhawk 15, Mishayne Bearchum 14. Totals: 37-75 FG, 8-9 FT.
Three-pointers: NDSCS 14-24 (Peters 4, Kowcun 8, Appelgren 1, Zamora 1). UTTC 8-28 (Hunter 1, Bearstail 1, Kingbird 1, Golus 3, Bearchum 2). Fouls: NDSCS 15, UTTC 10. Fouled out: None.
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 10-7; United Tribes Technical College 1-15.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
March 18-20 at Minot State Dome
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 2 Grafton (22-2) vs. Powers Lake (22-2), Noon
Game 2: No. 3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (22-2) vs. Rugby (18-7), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (23-1) vs. Shiloh Christian (15-9), 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (21-3) vs. No. 5 Kindred (18-4), 9 p.m.
Friday, March 19
Consolation semifinals
Game 5: Losers Games 1 and 2, Noon
Game 6: Losers Games 3 and 4, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winners Games 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winners Games 3 and 4, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Game 9: Seventh place, Noon
Game 10: Fifth place, 2:30 p.m.
Game 11: Third place, 6 p.m.
Game 12: Championship, 8:30 p.m.
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;33;1;1;67
Bismarck;20;13;5;45
Minot;15;15;5;35
Minn. Wilderness;12;17;2;26
St. Cloud;12;20;1;25
Austin;10;19;4;24
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Minn. Magicians;18;7;1;37
Janesville;17;8;2;36
Fairbanks;14;16;2;30
Kenai River;13;15;2;28
Chippewa Falls;8;13;3;19
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;24;6;4;52
Maine;24;12;1;49
New Jersey;19;11;6;44
Maryland;12;17;6;30
Danbury;13;12;2;28
NE Generals;12;24;3;27
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;26;11;1;53
Shreveport;23;7;5;51
Amarillo;20;10;6;46
Wichita Falls;20;9;5;45
New Mexico;12;23;3;27
Odessa;8;24;5;21
Wednesday, March 17
Chippewa Falls at Janesville
Austin at St. Cloud
Minot at Aberdeen
Friday, March 19
Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
Northeast at Johnstown
Maine at New Jersey
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Lone Star at Shreveport
Chippewa Falls at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at Odessa
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Aberdeen at Minot
Saturday, March 20
Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Danbury at Maryland
Northeast at Johnstown
Maine at New Jersey
Minnesota Magicians at Janesville
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Falls
Lone Star at Shreveport
New Mexico at Odessa
Aberdeen at Minot
Sunday, March 21
Northeast at Johnstown
Maine at New Jersey
Chippewa Falls at Minnesota Wilderness
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC Frozen Faceoff
March 12-16
At Ralph Engelstad Arena
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 12
#2 St. Cloud State 3, #7 Colorado College 1
#1 North Dakota 6, #8 Miami 2
Saturday, March 13
#5 Denver 4, #4 Nebraska-Omaha 3
#3 Minnesota-Duluth 5, #6 Western Michigan 4, OT
Monday, March 15
Note: Teams are re-seeded following quarterfinals
#2 St. Cloud State 3, #3 Minnesota-Duluth 2
#1 North Dakota 2, #5 Denver 1, OT
Championship
Tuesday, March 16
No. 1 North Dakota 5, No. 2 St. Cloud State 3
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3
Minnesota 6, Wisconsin 4
College men’s basketball
NDSCS 97, United Tribes 82
Northwest Missouri State 91, Northern State 86, OT
College women’s basketball
NDSCS 76, United Tribes 70
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Lake Region State 0