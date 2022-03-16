 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: March 17

  • 0

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 17

Game 1: No. 2 Kindred (20-2) vs. Bowman County (19-5), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs. Minot Ryan (19-6), 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (24-0) vs. Stanley (19-6), 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (22-3) vs. No. 5 Grafton (18-6), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

POOL PLAY RESULTS

Pool A

Team (Seed);W;L;OTL;T;Pts

Lindenwood (1);2;0;0;1;5

Montana State (4);1;1;0;1;3

Liberty (2);1;2;0;0;2

New Hampshire (3);1;1;1;0;2

Pool B

Team (Seed);W;L;OTL;T;Pts

Florida Gulf Coast (1);2;1;0;0;4

Iowa State (2);2;1;0;0;4

Bentley (4);1;1;1;0;2

Providence (3);1;1;1;0;2

Pool C

Team;W;L;OTL;T;Pts

Dakota College-Bottineau (2);3;0;0;0;6

Massachusetts-Amherst (1);2;0;1;0;4

Trine (3);0;1;1;1;1

Ohio State (4);0;2;0;1;1

Pool D

Team;W;L;OTL;T;Pts

Mary (1);2;0;0;0;4

Northeastern (2);2;0;0;0;4

Wisconsin (4);1;2;0;0;2

Indiana (3);0;3;0;0;0

Monday, March 14

Mary 8, Wisconsin 0

Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Trine 1

Florida Gulf Coast 3, Bentley 1

Iowa State 3, Providence 2

Massachusetts-Amherst 8, Ohio State 1

Montana State 4, Lindenwood 4 (T/OT)

New Hampshire 2, Liberty 1

Northeastern 7, Indiana 5

Tuesday, March 15

Mary 4, Indiana 1

Dakota College-Bottineau 5, Ohio State 3

Iowa State 3, Bentley 2 (OT)

Liberty 7, Montana State 2

Lindenwood 3, New Hampshire 2 (OT)

Massachusetts-Amherst 5, Trine 4

Northeastern 7, Wisconsin 1

Providence 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1

Wednesday, March 16

Northeastern vs. Mary, n

Bentley 3, Providence 2 (OT)

Dakota College-Bottineau 4, Massachusetts-Amherst 3 (OT)

Florida Gulf Coast 5, Iowa State 4

Lindenwood 4, Liberty 2

Montana State 6, New Hampshire 3

Ohio State 3, Trine 3 (T/OT)

Wisconsin 5, Indiana 2

Thursday, March 17

Game 25: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m. (semifinal)

Game 26: Pool D Winner vs. Lindenwood, 8 p.m. (semifinal)

Friday, March 18

Game 27: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m. (national championship)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

U-MARY 9, NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 3

U-Mary;230;100;300;--;9;10;0

NMSU;001;000;101;--;3;4;2

Joseph Sinclair, Mark Schommer (7), Ryan Chaimberlain (8), Mitch Oehme (9) and Krece Papierski; Jace Davidson, Colin Shreves (2), Jonny McIntyre (7) and Caden Opfer. W – Sinclair. L – Davidson. HR: U-Mary, Ty Jones.

Highlights: U-Mary – Calvin James 3-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Derek Shoen 1-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Jones 3-5, HR, R, 2 RBI; Sinclair 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP. NMSU – Cole Slibowski 2-5, 2B, RBI; Tyler Peters 1-2, R, 2 BB; Shreves 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 5 K.

Records: Mary 7-5; Northwest Missouri State 5-16.

BISMARCK STATE 9, FRASER VALLEY 0

Monday

at Tucson Invitational

BSC;342;000;0;--;9;10;0

UFV;000;000;0;--;0;2;0

Marcos Palacios, Tyler Thrash (6) and Logan Grant. W – Palacios. HR: Bismarck State, Nash Crowell.

Highlights: BSC – Mike Hallquist 1-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI, BB, SF; Kyle Leapaldt 2-3, 2 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Grant 2-2, 3B, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Crowell 2-3, HR, 2B, R, 4 RBI; Palacios 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 7 K.

BISMARCK STATE 22, RAINY RIVER CC 5

Monday

at Tucson Invitational

RRCC;010;40;--;5;8;0

BSC;073;12X;22;18;2

Presten Riddle, Mitch Sand (4), Jacob Hendrickson (5) and Trenton Duchscherer. W – Riddle. HR: None.

Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 2-2, 3 R, RBI, BB; Mike Hallquist 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SF; Kyle Leapaldt 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Nash Crowell 2-2, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Isaac Sherrill 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI; Alex Schimke 3-3, 2B, 4 R, 4 RBI.

BISMARCK STATE 13, WHITE ROCK TRITONS 3

Tuesday

at Tucson Invitational

WRT;001;02;--;3;5;0

BSC;085;0X;--;13;8;1

Mitch Sand, Logan Miller (5), Tyler Thrash (5) and Logan Grant. W – Sand. HR: None.

Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 2-2, 2R, 2 RBi; Nash Crowell 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBi, BB; Jake Zehr 2-2, 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB; Darion Alexander 2-3 R, RBI; Alex Schimke 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Sand 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 7 K.

BISMARCK STATE 7, LAKE REGION STATE 3

Tuesday

at Tucson Invitational

LRSC;100;001;1;--;3;4;0

BSC;131;110;X;--;7;10;0

Mike Hallquist, Ryan Hulke (6), Kyle Leapaldt (6) and Trenton Duchscherer. W – Hallquist. HR: Bismarck State, Kyler Stenberg.

Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB; Leapaldt 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Logan Grant 2-4, R, RBI; Duchscherer 2-3; Stenberg 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB; Hallquist 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K.

Records: Bismarck State 7-0; Lake Region State 6-3-1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

March 18-19

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 18

No. 1 Denver (27-8-1) vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (19-15-4), 4:07 p.m.

No. 2 North Dakota (24-12-1) vs. No. 3 Western Michigan (24-10-1), 4 or 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Eastern

Team;W-L

Bismarck;1-0

Massachusetts;1-0

Sioux Falls;1-0

Iowa;0-0

Frisco;0-1

Green Bay;0-1

Quad City;0-1

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;0-0

Bay Area;0-0

Duke City;0-0

Northern Arizona;0-0

San Diego;0-0

Tucson;0-0

Vegas;0-0

Friday, March 18

Iowa at Quad City

Northern Arizona at Vegas

Saturday, March 19

Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Duke City at Arizona

Monday, March 21

San Diego at Bay Area

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;31;14;3;65

Aberdeen;26;20;4;56

Austin;25;21;5;55

Minot;26;24;2;54

Bismarck;23;24;3;49

North Iowa;21;23;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;36;12;2;74

Maryland;26;15;9;61

Johnstown;27;17;6;60

Northeast;29;20;1;59

Jamestown;28;21;3;59

Maine;15;24;8;38

Danbury;10;34;3;23

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;32;17;3;67

Springfield;31;16;3;65

Janesville;28;20;1;57

Anchorage;25;17;6;56

Minnesota Wilderness;27;21;1;55

Minnesota Magicians;23;19;7;53

Chippewa;19;27;3;41

Kenai River;13;33;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;34;13;3;71

Lone Star;29;11;10;68

Wichita Falls;26;15;8;60

Shreveport;26;18;5;57

Odessa;25;20;5;55

Amarillo;24;23;3;51

Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48

El Paso;13;33;4;30

Wednesday, March 16

New Jersey 5, Danbury 2

Johnstown 1, Jamestown 4

Thursday, March 17

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Friday, March 18

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Northeast at Maine

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Chippewa

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Amarillo

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Shreveport at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, March 19

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnsown

Northeast at Maine

Chippewa at Janesville

Austin at St. Cloud

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 20

Northeast at Maine

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College women’s hockey

Minot State 9, Colorado 0

College baseball

Florida Gulf Coast 9, North Dakota State 8

Mary 9, Northwest Missouri State 3

College softball

California State-Bakersfield 2, North Dakota 0

North Dakota 2, California State-Bakersfield 0

Tags

