Area Scores: March 17

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 17
Game 1: No. 2 Kindred (20-2) vs. Bowman County (19-5), 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs. Minot Ryan (19-6), 2:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (24-0) vs. Stanley (19-6), 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (22-3) vs. No. 5 Grafton (18-6), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Consolation
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT
POOL PLAY RESULTS
Pool A
Team (Seed);W;L;OTL;T;Pts
Lindenwood (1);2;0;0;1;5
Montana State (4);1;1;0;1;3
Liberty (2);1;2;0;0;2
New Hampshire (3);1;1;1;0;2
Pool B
Team (Seed);W;L;OTL;T;Pts
Florida Gulf Coast (1);2;1;0;0;4
Iowa State (2);2;1;0;0;4
Bentley (4);1;1;1;0;2
Providence (3);1;1;1;0;2
Pool C
Team;W;L;OTL;T;Pts
Dakota College-Bottineau (2);3;0;0;0;6
Massachusetts-Amherst (1);2;0;1;0;4
Trine (3);0;1;1;1;1
Ohio State (4);0;2;0;1;1
Pool D
Team;W;L;OTL;T;Pts
Mary (1);2;0;0;0;4
Northeastern (2);2;0;0;0;4
Wisconsin (4);1;2;0;0;2
Indiana (3);0;3;0;0;0
Monday, March 14
Mary 8, Wisconsin 0
Dakota College-Bottineau 3, Trine 1
Florida Gulf Coast 3, Bentley 1
Iowa State 3, Providence 2
Massachusetts-Amherst 8, Ohio State 1
Montana State 4, Lindenwood 4 (T/OT)
New Hampshire 2, Liberty 1
Northeastern 7, Indiana 5
Tuesday, March 15
Mary 4, Indiana 1
Dakota College-Bottineau 5, Ohio State 3
Iowa State 3, Bentley 2 (OT)
Liberty 7, Montana State 2
Lindenwood 3, New Hampshire 2 (OT)
Massachusetts-Amherst 5, Trine 4
Northeastern 7, Wisconsin 1
Providence 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1
Wednesday, March 16
Northeastern vs. Mary, n
Bentley 3, Providence 2 (OT)
Dakota College-Bottineau 4, Massachusetts-Amherst 3 (OT)
Florida Gulf Coast 5, Iowa State 4
Lindenwood 4, Liberty 2
Montana State 6, New Hampshire 3
Ohio State 3, Trine 3 (T/OT)
Wisconsin 5, Indiana 2
Thursday, March 17
Game 25: Dakota College-Bottineau vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m. (semifinal)
Game 26: Pool D Winner vs. Lindenwood, 8 p.m. (semifinal)
Friday, March 18
Game 27: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m. (national championship)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
U-MARY 9, NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 3
U-Mary;230;100;300;--;9;10;0
NMSU;001;000;101;--;3;4;2
Joseph Sinclair, Mark Schommer (7), Ryan Chaimberlain (8), Mitch Oehme (9) and Krece Papierski; Jace Davidson, Colin Shreves (2), Jonny McIntyre (7) and Caden Opfer. W – Sinclair. L – Davidson. HR: U-Mary, Ty Jones.
Highlights: U-Mary – Calvin James 3-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Derek Shoen 1-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Jones 3-5, HR, R, 2 RBI; Sinclair 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP. NMSU – Cole Slibowski 2-5, 2B, RBI; Tyler Peters 1-2, R, 2 BB; Shreves 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 5 K.
Records: Mary 7-5; Northwest Missouri State 5-16.
BISMARCK STATE 9, FRASER VALLEY 0
Monday
at Tucson Invitational
BSC;342;000;0;--;9;10;0
UFV;000;000;0;--;0;2;0
Marcos Palacios, Tyler Thrash (6) and Logan Grant. W – Palacios. HR: Bismarck State, Nash Crowell.
Highlights: BSC – Mike Hallquist 1-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI, BB, SF; Kyle Leapaldt 2-3, 2 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Grant 2-2, 3B, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Crowell 2-3, HR, 2B, R, 4 RBI; Palacios 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 7 K.
BISMARCK STATE 22, RAINY RIVER CC 5
Monday
at Tucson Invitational
RRCC;010;40;--;5;8;0
BSC;073;12X;22;18;2
Presten Riddle, Mitch Sand (4), Jacob Hendrickson (5) and Trenton Duchscherer. W – Riddle. HR: None.
Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 2-2, 3 R, RBI, BB; Mike Hallquist 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SF; Kyle Leapaldt 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Nash Crowell 2-2, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Isaac Sherrill 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI; Alex Schimke 3-3, 2B, 4 R, 4 RBI.
BISMARCK STATE 13, WHITE ROCK TRITONS 3
Tuesday
at Tucson Invitational
WRT;001;02;--;3;5;0
BSC;085;0X;--;13;8;1
Mitch Sand, Logan Miller (5), Tyler Thrash (5) and Logan Grant. W – Sand. HR: None.
Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 2-2, 2R, 2 RBi; Nash Crowell 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBi, BB; Jake Zehr 2-2, 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB; Darion Alexander 2-3 R, RBI; Alex Schimke 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB; Sand 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 7 K.
BISMARCK STATE 7, LAKE REGION STATE 3
Tuesday
at Tucson Invitational
LRSC;100;001;1;--;3;4;0
BSC;131;110;X;--;7;10;0
Mike Hallquist, Ryan Hulke (6), Kyle Leapaldt (6) and Trenton Duchscherer. W – Hallquist. HR: Bismarck State, Kyler Stenberg.
Highlights: BSC – Jace Dew 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB; Leapaldt 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Logan Grant 2-4, R, RBI; Duchscherer 2-3; Stenberg 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB; Hallquist 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 7 K.
Records: Bismarck State 7-0; Lake Region State 6-3-1.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC Frozen Faceoff
March 18-19
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Friday, March 18
No. 1 Denver (27-8-1) vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (19-15-4), 4:07 p.m.
No. 2 North Dakota (24-12-1) vs. No. 3 Western Michigan (24-10-1), 4 or 7:37 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Eastern
Team;W-L
Bismarck;1-0
Massachusetts;1-0
Sioux Falls;1-0
Iowa;0-0
Frisco;0-1
Green Bay;0-1
Quad City;0-1
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;0-0
Bay Area;0-0
Duke City;0-0
Northern Arizona;0-0
San Diego;0-0
Tucson;0-0
Vegas;0-0
Friday, March 18
Iowa at Quad City
Northern Arizona at Vegas
Saturday, March 19
Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Duke City at Arizona
Monday, March 21
San Diego at Bay Area
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;31;14;3;65
Aberdeen;26;20;4;56
Austin;25;21;5;55
Minot;26;24;2;54
Bismarck;23;24;3;49
North Iowa;21;23;6;48
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;36;12;2;74
Maryland;26;15;9;61
Johnstown;27;17;6;60
Northeast;29;20;1;59
Jamestown;28;21;3;59
Maine;15;24;8;38
Danbury;10;34;3;23
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;32;17;3;67
Springfield;31;16;3;65
Janesville;28;20;1;57
Anchorage;25;17;6;56
Minnesota Wilderness;27;21;1;55
Minnesota Magicians;23;19;7;53
Chippewa;19;27;3;41
Kenai River;13;33;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;34;13;3;71
Lone Star;29;11;10;68
Wichita Falls;26;15;8;60
Shreveport;26;18;5;57
Odessa;25;20;5;55
Amarillo;24;23;3;51
Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48
El Paso;13;33;4;30
Wednesday, March 16
New Jersey 5, Danbury 2
Johnstown 1, Jamestown 4
Thursday, March 17
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Friday, March 18
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Chippewa
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Amarillo
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, March 19
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnsown
Northeast at Maine
Chippewa at Janesville
Austin at St. Cloud
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, March 20
Northeast at Maine
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College women’s hockey
Minot State 9, Colorado 0
College baseball
Florida Gulf Coast 9, North Dakota State 8
Mary 9, Northwest Missouri State 3
College softball
California State-Bakersfield 2, North Dakota 0
North Dakota 2, California State-Bakersfield 0