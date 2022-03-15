 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: March 16

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 17

Game 1: No. 2 Kindred vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. Minot Ryan, 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Stanley, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 5 Grafton, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Frozen Faceoff

March 18-19

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 18

No. 1 Denver (27-8-1) vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (19-15-4), 4:07 p.m.

No. 2 North Dakota (24-12-1) vs. No. 3 Western Michigan (24-10-1), 4 or 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Eastern

Team;W-L

Bismarck;1-0

Massachusetts;1-0

Sioux Falls;1-0

Iowa;0-0

Frisco;0-1

Green Bay;0-1

Quad City;0-1

Western

Team;W-L

Arizona;0-0

Bay Area;0-0

Duke City;0-0

Northern Arizona;0-0

San Diego;0-0

Tucson;0-0

Vegas;0-0

Friday, March 18

Iowa at Quad City

Northern Arizona at Vegas

Saturday, March 19

Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Duke City at Arizona

Monday, March 21

San Diego at Bay Area

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;31;14;3;65

Aberdeen;26;20;4;56

Austin;25;21;5;55

Minot;26;24;2;54

Bismarck;23;24;3;49

North Iowa;21;23;6;48

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;35;12;2;72

Maryland;26;15;9;61

Johnstown;27;16;6;60

Northeast;29;20;1;59

Jamestown;27;21;3;57

Maine;15;24;8;38

Danbury;10;33;3;23

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;32;17;3;67

Springfield;31;16;3;65

Janesville;28;20;1;57

Anchorage;25;17;6;56

Minnesota Wilderness;27;21;1;55

Minnesota Magicians;23;19;7;53

Chippewa;19;27;3;41

Kenai River;13;33;5;31

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;34;13;3;71

Lone Star;29;11;10;68

Wichita Falls;26;15;8;60

Shreveport;26;18;5;57

Odessa;25;20;5;55

Amarillo;24;23;3;51

Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48

El Paso;13;33;4;30

Wednesday, March 16

New Jersey at Danbury

Johnstown at Jamestown

Thursday, March 17

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Friday, March 18

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Northeast at Maine

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Chippewa

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Amarillo

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Shreveport at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Saturday, March 19

Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Danbury at Johnsown

Northeast at Maine

Chippewa at Janesville

Austin at St. Cloud

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at North Iowa

Corpus Christi at Lone Star

Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River

Anchorage at Fairbanks

Sunday, March 20

Northeast at Maine

N.D. SCORES

College hockey

University of Mary 4, Indiana 1

College baseball

Benedictine University-Mesa 5, Dickinson State 3

Bismarck State 13, White Rock 3 (F/5)

Bismarck State 7, Lake Region State 3

Dickinson State 14, Benedictine University-Mesa 8

North Dakota State 12, Florida Atlantic 3

College softball

Minot State 5, Saint Michael’s 0

North Dakota State 2, Virginia 0

Wayne State (Mich.) 3, Minot State 1 (F/8)

