Area Scores: March 16

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 17
Game 1: No. 2 Kindred vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. Minot Ryan, 2:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Stanley, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 5 Grafton, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Consolation
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Frozen Faceoff
March 18-19
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Friday, March 18
No. 1 Denver (27-8-1) vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth (19-15-4), 4:07 p.m.
No. 2 North Dakota (24-12-1) vs. No. 3 Western Michigan (24-10-1), 4 or 7:37 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Eastern
Team;W-L
Bismarck;1-0
Massachusetts;1-0
Sioux Falls;1-0
Iowa;0-0
Frisco;0-1
Green Bay;0-1
Quad City;0-1
Western
Team;W-L
Arizona;0-0
Bay Area;0-0
Duke City;0-0
Northern Arizona;0-0
San Diego;0-0
Tucson;0-0
Vegas;0-0
Friday, March 18
Iowa at Quad City
Northern Arizona at Vegas
Saturday, March 19
Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Duke City at Arizona
Monday, March 21
San Diego at Bay Area
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;31;14;3;65
Aberdeen;26;20;4;56
Austin;25;21;5;55
Minot;26;24;2;54
Bismarck;23;24;3;49
North Iowa;21;23;6;48
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;35;12;2;72
Maryland;26;15;9;61
Johnstown;27;16;6;60
Northeast;29;20;1;59
Jamestown;27;21;3;57
Maine;15;24;8;38
Danbury;10;33;3;23
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;32;17;3;67
Springfield;31;16;3;65
Janesville;28;20;1;57
Anchorage;25;17;6;56
Minnesota Wilderness;27;21;1;55
Minnesota Magicians;23;19;7;53
Chippewa;19;27;3;41
Kenai River;13;33;5;31
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;34;13;3;71
Lone Star;29;11;10;68
Wichita Falls;26;15;8;60
Shreveport;26;18;5;57
Odessa;25;20;5;55
Amarillo;24;23;3;51
Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48
El Paso;13;33;4;30
Wednesday, March 16
New Jersey at Danbury
Johnstown at Jamestown
Thursday, March 17
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Friday, March 18
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Northeast at Maine
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Chippewa
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Amarillo
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Shreveport at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Saturday, March 19
Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Danbury at Johnsown
Northeast at Maine
Chippewa at Janesville
Austin at St. Cloud
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at North Iowa
Corpus Christi at Lone Star
Minnesota Wilderness at Kenai River
Anchorage at Fairbanks
Sunday, March 20
Northeast at Maine
N.D. SCORES
College hockey
University of Mary 4, Indiana 1
College baseball
Benedictine University-Mesa 5, Dickinson State 3
Bismarck State 13, White Rock 3 (F/5)
Bismarck State 7, Lake Region State 3
Dickinson State 14, Benedictine University-Mesa 8
North Dakota State 12, Florida Atlantic 3
College softball
Minot State 5, Saint Michael’s 0
North Dakota State 2, Virginia 0
Wayne State (Mich.) 3, Minot State 1 (F/8)