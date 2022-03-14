 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: March 15

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

ALL-STATE TEAMS

First-Team

Dickinson: Amy Fridley, Addison Fitterer, Elizabeth Karsky.

Jamestown: Emma Hillerud, Haley Nelson, Julia Skari.

Valley City: Abby Thornton, Karina Olson.

Second-Team

Bismarck High: Alyson Krug.

Century: Teah Schulte.

Dickinson: Rylee Olson, Brooklyn Wariner.

Grand Forks Central-Red River: Lauren Swanson.

Jamestown: Blair Arbuckle.

Mandan: Jericah Lockner.

Minot: Haley Conklin.

POOL

BISMARCK-MANDAN SINGLES POOL TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck

Open A 8-ball Division

1st Place: Jason Burnham

2nd Place: Jerry Costas

3rd Place: Ryan Pegors

4th Place: Dan Fisher

5th-6th Place: Manny Reinoso

5th-6th Place: Frank Howe

7th-8th Place: Cal Haugland

7th-8th Place: Randy Zimmerman

Open B 8-Ball Division

1st Place: Randy Pegors

2nd Place: Jerry Sandwick

3rd Place: Troy Mohl

4th Place: Dean Staigle

5th-6th Place: Al Leier

5th-6th Place: Chad Naber

Women's 8-Ball Division

1st Place: Michelle Provancial

2nd Place: Marilee Whiteman

3rd Place: Paige Perry

Junior Division

1st Place: Sarah Glass

2nd Place: Isaak Steele

Youth Division

1st Place: Kaiden Hintz

wnd Place: Corban Steiner

3rd Place: Eilam Steiner

 

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 17

Game 1: No. 2 Kindred vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. Minot Ryan, 2:45 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Stanley, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 5 Grafton, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Consolation

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

D-II COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA D-II National Championship Pool Play

University of Mary 8, Wisconsin 0

Wisconsin;0;0;0;--;0

Mary;3;1;4;--;8

First period: 1. Mary, Seth Cushing (Alex Flicek), 10:00. 2. Mary, Cushing (unassisted), 12:10. 3. Mary, Jaren Hugelen (Cyril Nagurski, Riley Scanlon), 16:55.

Second period: 4. Mary, Derek Dropik (Flicek, Scanlon), 5:48.

Third period: 5. Mary, Garrett Freeman (Marshall Tschida, Cushing), 7:24. 6. Mary, Zachery Garrett (Nagurski, Tanner Eskro), 9:29. 7. Mary, Cushing (Tschida), 10:31. 8. Mary, Eskro (Garrett, Scanlon), 16:48.

Goaltender saves: Wisconsin – Sean Goss 25 saves. Mary – Kyle Hayden 21 saves.

Penalties: Wisconsin – 3 minors. Mary – 3 minors.

Records: Wisconsin 20-7-2; U-Mary 34-4-1-2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Denver;;53;18;6;0;1;0;0

North Dakota;;53;17;6;1;1;1;1

Western Michigan;;43;14;9;1;1;0;1

St. Cloud State;;36;10;10;4;1;2;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;36;10;10;4;1;1;2

Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;13;0;2;1;0

Colorado College;;18;6;17;1;2;1;0

Miami;;17;4;19;1;0;3;1

Overall records: Denver 27-8-1, North Dakota 24-12-1, Western Michigan 24-10-1, Nebraska-Omaha 21-17-0, St. Cloud State 18-14-4, Minnesota-Duluth 19-15-4, Colorado College 9-24-3, Miami 7-27-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Frozen Faceoff

March 18-19

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Friday, March 18

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Dakota vs. No. 3 Western Michigan, 4 or 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

N.D. SCORES

College hockey

University of Mary 8, University of Wisconsin 0

College baseball

Bismarck State College 9, University of Fraser Valley 0

Bismarck State College 22, Rainy River Community College 5 (5)

College softball

Augsburg 13, Dickinson State 10

Dickinson 15, Augsburg 6

Minot State 9, Post University 1 (F/6)

Minot State 7, Saint Thomas Aquinas 2

Ottawa 8, Dickinson State 0

Ottawa 10, Dickinson 2

