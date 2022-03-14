Area Scores: March 15

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
ALL-STATE TEAMS
First-Team
Dickinson: Amy Fridley, Addison Fitterer, Elizabeth Karsky.
Jamestown: Emma Hillerud, Haley Nelson, Julia Skari.
Valley City: Abby Thornton, Karina Olson.
Second-Team
Bismarck High: Alyson Krug.
Century: Teah Schulte.
Dickinson: Rylee Olson, Brooklyn Wariner.
Grand Forks Central-Red River: Lauren Swanson.
Jamestown: Blair Arbuckle.
Mandan: Jericah Lockner.
Minot: Haley Conklin.
POOL
BISMARCK-MANDAN SINGLES POOL TOURNAMENT
At Bismarck
Open A 8-ball Division
1st Place: Jason Burnham
2nd Place: Jerry Costas
3rd Place: Ryan Pegors
4th Place: Dan Fisher
5th-6th Place: Manny Reinoso
5th-6th Place: Frank Howe
7th-8th Place: Cal Haugland
7th-8th Place: Randy Zimmerman
Open B 8-Ball Division
1st Place: Randy Pegors
2nd Place: Jerry Sandwick
3rd Place: Troy Mohl
4th Place: Dean Staigle
5th-6th Place: Al Leier
5th-6th Place: Chad Naber
Women's 8-Ball Division
1st Place: Michelle Provancial
2nd Place: Marilee Whiteman
3rd Place: Paige Perry
Junior Division
1st Place: Sarah Glass
2nd Place: Isaak Steele
Youth Division
1st Place: Kaiden Hintz
wnd Place: Corban Steiner
3rd Place: Eilam Steiner
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Minot State Dome
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 17
Game 1: No. 2 Kindred vs. Bowman County, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Shiloh Christian vs. Minot Ryan, 2:45 p.m.
Game 3: No. 1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Stanley, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. No. 5 Grafton, 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Consolation
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m. (seventh place)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2:45 p.m. (fifth place)
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
D-II COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA D-II National Championship Pool Play
University of Mary 8, Wisconsin 0
Wisconsin;0;0;0;--;0
Mary;3;1;4;--;8
First period: 1. Mary, Seth Cushing (Alex Flicek), 10:00. 2. Mary, Cushing (unassisted), 12:10. 3. Mary, Jaren Hugelen (Cyril Nagurski, Riley Scanlon), 16:55.
Second period: 4. Mary, Derek Dropik (Flicek, Scanlon), 5:48.
Third period: 5. Mary, Garrett Freeman (Marshall Tschida, Cushing), 7:24. 6. Mary, Zachery Garrett (Nagurski, Tanner Eskro), 9:29. 7. Mary, Cushing (Tschida), 10:31. 8. Mary, Eskro (Garrett, Scanlon), 16:48.
Goaltender saves: Wisconsin – Sean Goss 25 saves. Mary – Kyle Hayden 21 saves.
Penalties: Wisconsin – 3 minors. Mary – 3 minors.
Records: Wisconsin 20-7-2; U-Mary 34-4-1-2.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Denver;;53;18;6;0;1;0;0
North Dakota;;53;17;6;1;1;1;1
Western Michigan;;43;14;9;1;1;0;1
St. Cloud State;;36;10;10;4;1;2;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;36;10;10;4;1;1;2
Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;13;0;2;1;0
Colorado College;;18;6;17;1;2;1;0
Miami;;17;4;19;1;0;3;1
Overall records: Denver 27-8-1, North Dakota 24-12-1, Western Michigan 24-10-1, Nebraska-Omaha 21-17-0, St. Cloud State 18-14-4, Minnesota-Duluth 19-15-4, Colorado College 9-24-3, Miami 7-27-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Frozen Faceoff
March 18-19
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Friday, March 18
No. 1 Denver vs. No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth, 4 or 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 North Dakota vs. No. 3 Western Michigan, 4 or 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
College hockey
University of Mary 8, University of Wisconsin 0
College baseball
Bismarck State College 9, University of Fraser Valley 0
Bismarck State College 22, Rainy River Community College 5 (5)
College softball
Augsburg 13, Dickinson State 10
Dickinson 15, Augsburg 6
Minot State 9, Post University 1 (F/6)
Minot State 7, Saint Thomas Aquinas 2
Ottawa 8, Dickinson State 0
Ottawa 10, Dickinson 2