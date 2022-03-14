Area Scores: March 15

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

ALL-STATE TEAMS

First-Team

Second-Team

POOL

BISMARCK-MANDAN SINGLES POOL TOURNAMENT

At Bismarck

Open A 8-ball Division

Open B 8-Ball Division

Women's 8-Ball Division

Junior Division

Youth Division

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Minot State Dome

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 17

Friday, March 18

Consolation

Semifinals

Saturday, March 19

D-II COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA D-II National Championship Pool Play

University of Mary 8, Wisconsin 0

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.