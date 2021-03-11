Area Scores: March 12

CLASS B BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
Championship
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46, Linton-HMB 28
EKM;6;24;39;46
LHMB;6;13;24;28
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER: Paxton Mathern 7, Jorgen Paulson 5, Dalton Macke 7, Adam Nitaschke 9, Alex Huber 7, Chayse Entzi 11. Totals: 18 FG, 7-12 FT.
LINTON-HMB: Trace King 3, Lucas Schumacher 12, Carter Renz 13. Totals: 11 FG, 2-5 FT.
Three-pointers: EKM 3 (Mathern 1, Macke 1, Nitschke 1), LHMB 4 (Schumacher 2, King 1, Renz 1). Fouls: EKM 13, LHMB 13. Fouled out: Mathern.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MILES 75, UNITED TRIBES 57
UTTC:9;23;44;57
MCC;24;44;55;75
UNITED TRIBES: Haylee Langdeau 8, Hannah Golus 25, LaTosha Thunderhawk 16, Sarah Hunter 2, Kas Bearstail 6. Totals: 24-63 FG, 3-9 FT.
MILES: Olyvia Pacheco 5, Rebekah Dallinger 26, Lili Long 24, Kate Tanner 6, Jana Conejero 2, Danna Ochoa 2, Molly Cockburn 2, Lidia Pintor 3, Jasmine Grossman 5. Totals: 30-79 FG, 8-13 FT.
Three-pointers: UTTC 6 (Langdeau 2, Golus 2, Bearstail 2), MCC 7 (Dallinger 3, Long 2, Pintor 1, Grossman 1). Fouls: UTTC 14, MCC 12. Fouled out: None.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
March 11-14 at Bismarck Event Center
BOYS
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 11
Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 66, West No. 4 Mandan 54
Game 2: East No. 3 West Fargo 88, No 2 West Bismarck 83
Game 3: West No. 1 Minot 83, No. 4 East Fargo North 67
Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Davies 73, No. 3 West Legacy 58
Semifinals
Saturday, March 13
Game 5: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (24-1) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo (20-4), 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 1 West Minot (23-1) vs. No. 2 East Fargo Davies (20-5), 8 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 14
Winners Games 5 and 6, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 12
Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (22-2) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (15-8), Noon
Game 2: West No. 2 Watford City (18-5) vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (20-4), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: West No. 1 Century (23-0) vs. East No. 4 Devils Lake (17-3), 5 p.m.
Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley (14-9) vs. West No. 3 Legacy (17-6), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, March 13
Game 5: Winners Games 1 and 2, 1 p.m.
Game 6: Winners Games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, March 14
Winners Games 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
ALL-WDA TEAM
Century: Teah Schulte, Fr.
Legacy: Zoe Prince, Sr.; Madison Deics, Jr.; Joanne Lee, Soph.
Dickinson: Mikah Schock, Sr.; Amy Fridley, Soph.; Brooklyn Deguzman, Soph.; Addison Fitterer, Fr.; Rylee Olson, Fr.
Jamestown: Rachel Schiele, Sr.; Haley Nelson, Jr.; Emma Hillerud, Soph.; Brenna Hatch, Soph.; Julia Skari, 8th.
Minot: Hayley Conklin, 8th.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Rachel Schiele, Jamestown.
Coach of the Year: Dave Tews, Jamestown.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;31;1;1;63
Bismarck;20;11;5;45
Minot;13;15;5;31
Minn. Wilderness;12;15;2;26
St. Cloud;12;18;1;25
Austin;10;19;4;24
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Minn. Magicians;16;7;1;33
Janesville;15;8;2;32
Kenai River;13;14;2;28
Fairbanks;13;16;2;28
Chippewa Falls;8;12;2;18
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;22;6;4;48
Maine;22;11;1;45
New Jersey;17;11;6;40
Maryland;12;16;5;29
NE Generals;12;22;3;27
Danbury;12;10;2;26
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;24;11;1;49
Shreveport;22;7;4;48
Amarillo;20;9;5;45
Wichita Falls;18;9;5;41
New Mexico;11;22;3;25
Odessa;8;23;4;20
Thursday, March 11
Chippewa Falls 4, Minnesota Magicians 2
Austin 4, Minnesota Wilderness 2
Lone Star 4, Odessa 0
Friday, March 12
Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Maryland at Johnstown
Northeast Generals at New Jersey
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
New Mexico at Shreveport
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Lone Star at Odessa
Saturday, Jan 13
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Danbury at Maine
Northeast Generals at New Jersey
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
New Mexico at Shreveport
Lone Star at Odessa
Kenai River vs. Fairbanks
Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness
Sunday, March 14
Danbury at Maine
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
x-North Dakota;;54;18;5;1;2;1;0
St. Cloud State;;45;15;9;0;3;3;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;43;13;9;2;1;2;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;40;14;9;1;4;0;1
Western Michigan;;33;10;11;3;1;0;1
Denver;;31;9;12;1;0;2;1
Colorado College;;18;4;16;2;0;2;2
Miami;;18;5;17;2;0;1;0
x-clinched league championship
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Frozen Faceoff
March 12-16
At Ralph Engelstad Arena
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 12
No. 2 St. Cloud State vs. No. 7 Colorado College, 2:37 p.m.
No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 8 Miami, 7:37 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
No. 4 Nebraska-Omaha vs. No. 5 Denver, 2:37 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth vs. No. 6 Western Michigan, 7:37 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, March 15
Note: Teams are re-seeded following quarterfinals
No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.
No. 2 seed vs No. 3 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.
Championship
Tuesday, March 16
Semifinal winners, 7:37 p.m.
