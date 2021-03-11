 Skip to main content
Area Scores: March 12
agate

Area Scores: March 12

CLASS B BASKETBALL

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

Championship

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46, Linton-HMB 28

EKM;6;24;39;46

LHMB;6;13;24;28

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER: Paxton Mathern 7, Jorgen Paulson 5, Dalton Macke 7, Adam Nitaschke 9, Alex Huber 7, Chayse Entzi 11. Totals: 18 FG, 7-12 FT.

LINTON-HMB: Trace King 3, Lucas Schumacher 12, Carter Renz 13. Totals: 11 FG, 2-5 FT.

Three-pointers: EKM 3 (Mathern 1, Macke 1, Nitschke 1), LHMB 4 (Schumacher 2, King 1, Renz 1). Fouls: EKM 13, LHMB 13. Fouled out: Mathern.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MILES 75, UNITED TRIBES 57

UTTC:9;23;44;57

MCC;24;44;55;75

UNITED TRIBES: Haylee Langdeau 8, Hannah Golus 25, LaTosha Thunderhawk 16, Sarah Hunter 2, Kas Bearstail 6. Totals: 24-63 FG, 3-9 FT.

MILES: Olyvia Pacheco 5, Rebekah Dallinger 26, Lili Long 24, Kate Tanner 6, Jana Conejero 2, Danna Ochoa 2, Molly Cockburn 2, Lidia Pintor 3, Jasmine Grossman 5. Totals: 30-79 FG, 8-13 FT.

Three-pointers: UTTC 6 (Langdeau 2, Golus 2, Bearstail 2), MCC 7 (Dallinger 3, Long 2, Pintor 1, Grossman 1). Fouls: UTTC 14, MCC 12. Fouled out: None.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

March 11-14 at Bismarck Event Center

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 11

Game 1: East No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne 66, West No. 4 Mandan 54

Game 2: East No. 3 West Fargo 88, No 2 West Bismarck 83

Game 3: West No. 1 Minot 83, No. 4 East Fargo North 67

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Davies 73, No. 3 West Legacy 58

Semifinals

Saturday, March 13

Game 5: No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne (24-1) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo (20-4), 6 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 West Minot (23-1) vs. No. 2 East Fargo Davies (20-5), 8 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 14

Winners Games 5 and 6, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 12

Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies (22-2) vs. West No. 4 Jamestown (15-8), Noon

Game 2: West No. 2 Watford City (18-5) vs. East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River (20-4), 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: West No. 1 Century (23-0) vs. East No. 4 Devils Lake (17-3), 5 p.m.

Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo Shanley (14-9) vs. West No. 3 Legacy (17-6), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, March 13

Game 5: Winners Games 1 and 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Winners Games 3 and 4, 3 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 14

Winners Games 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

ALL-WDA TEAM

Century: Teah Schulte, Fr.

Legacy: Zoe Prince, Sr.; Madison Deics, Jr.; Joanne Lee, Soph.

Dickinson: Mikah Schock, Sr.; Amy Fridley, Soph.; Brooklyn Deguzman, Soph.; Addison Fitterer, Fr.; Rylee Olson, Fr.

Jamestown: Rachel Schiele, Sr.; Haley Nelson, Jr.; Emma Hillerud, Soph.; Brenna Hatch, Soph.; Julia Skari, 8th.

Minot: Hayley Conklin, 8th.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Rachel Schiele, Jamestown.

Coach of the Year: Dave Tews, Jamestown.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;31;1;1;63

Bismarck;20;11;5;45

Minot;13;15;5;31

Minn. Wilderness;12;15;2;26

St. Cloud;12;18;1;25

Austin;10;19;4;24

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Minn. Magicians;16;7;1;33

Janesville;15;8;2;32

Kenai River;13;14;2;28

Fairbanks;13;16;2;28

Chippewa Falls;8;12;2;18

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;22;6;4;48

Maine;22;11;1;45

New Jersey;17;11;6;40

Maryland;12;16;5;29

NE Generals;12;22;3;27

Danbury;12;10;2;26

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;24;11;1;49

Shreveport;22;7;4;48

Amarillo;20;9;5;45

Wichita Falls;18;9;5;41

New Mexico;11;22;3;25

Odessa;8;23;4;20

Thursday, March 11

Chippewa Falls 4, Minnesota Magicians 2

Austin 4, Minnesota Wilderness 2

Lone Star 4, Odessa 0

Friday, March 12

Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Maryland at Johnstown

Northeast Generals at New Jersey

Amarillo at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

New Mexico at Shreveport

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Lone Star at Odessa

Saturday, Jan 13

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Danbury at Maine

Northeast Generals at New Jersey

Amarillo at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

New Mexico at Shreveport

Lone Star at Odessa

Kenai River vs. Fairbanks

Janesville at Minnesota Wilderness

Sunday, March 14

Danbury at Maine

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

x-North Dakota;;54;18;5;1;2;1;0

St. Cloud State;;45;15;9;0;3;3;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;43;13;9;2;1;2;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;40;14;9;1;4;0;1

Western Michigan;;33;10;11;3;1;0;1

Denver;;31;9;12;1;0;2;1

Colorado College;;18;4;16;2;0;2;2

Miami;;18;5;17;2;0;1;0

x-clinched league championship

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

NCHC Frozen Faceoff

March 12-16

At Ralph Engelstad Arena

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 12

No. 2 St. Cloud State vs. No. 7 Colorado College, 2:37 p.m.

No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 8 Miami, 7:37 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

No. 4 Nebraska-Omaha vs. No. 5 Denver, 2:37 p.m.

No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth vs. No. 6 Western Michigan, 7:37 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, March 15

Note: Teams are re-seeded following quarterfinals

No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.

No. 2 seed vs No. 3 seed, 3:06 or 8:06 p.m.

Championship

Tuesday, March 16

Semifinal winners, 7:37 p.m.

