Area Scores: March 11

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND
at Jamestown Civic Center
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Ellendale 23
Ell;0;2;11;23
LMLM;15;23;34;48
ELLENDALE -- Riley Thorpe 14, Scott Wagner 5, Anton Geller 2, Hunter Ducheneaux 2. Totals: 9 FG, 1-5 FT, 22 Rebounds (Geller 4), 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Thorpe 4).
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Landon Piehl 17, Charlie Bowman 10, Max Musland 8, Coton Ness 8, Corbin Potts 5. Totals: 18 FG, 5-7 FT, 26 Rebounds (Ness 9), 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Piehl 4, Musland 2, Bowman).
Records: Ellendale 20-3;LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 22-3.
LINTON-HMB 63, SOUTH BORDER 39
THIRD-PLACE GAME
People are also reading…
SB;14;23;32;39
LHMB;11;28;46;63
SOUTH BORDER -- Kaden Bader 12, Trevor Schmidt 10, Kaleb Thiery 6, Connor Kosiak 4, Seth Wolf 3, Colton Martz 2, Blake Meyer 2. Totals: 17-48 FG, Three-pointers: 2-16 (Wolf, Bader), 3-6 FT, 16 Rebounds (Kosiak 4, Schmidt 4), 16 Fouls, 11 Assists (Kosiak 4, Schmidt 4), 13 Turnovers, 7 Steals (Bader 3).
LINTON-HMB -- Jace Jochim 15, Gentry Richter 15, Grant Bosch 8, Landon Bosch 8, Justin Tschosik 6, Trace King 5, Riley Richter 2, Nathan Holzer 2, Payton Rossow 2. Totals: 24-48 FG, Three-pointers: 3-8 (King, Jochim, G. Richter), 12-18 FT, 34 Rebounds (G. Richter 8), 7 Fouls, 11 Assists (Jochim 2, G. Bosch 2, Tschosik 2, G. Richter 2, L. Bosch 2), 14 Turnovers, 9 Steals (Jochim 4).
Records: South Border 10-15; Linton-HMB 14-9.
Region 3 Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Scott Wagner, Ellendale.
Coach of the Year: Darren Thielges, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
CLASS B BASKETBALL
ALL-REGION TEAM
REGION 5
BOYS
Center-Stanton: Hunter Hoffman.
Flasher: Jace Friesz, Javin Friesz.
Garrison: Connor Kerzmann.
New Salem-Almont: Weston Kuhn, Dylan Rud.
Shiloh Christian: Carter Englund, Jay Wanzek.
Solen: Dathan Village Center.
Standing Rock: Ty Giroux.
Washburn: Alex Retterath.
Wilton-Wing: Cael Hilzendeger, Trey Koski, Landyn Miller.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Jace Friesz, Flasher.
Coach of the Year: Scott Wolff, Wilton-Wing.
GIRLS
Center-Stanton: Katie Frank.
Central McLean: Ashtyn Smith, Daisy Sparrow.
Flasher: Rylee Fleck.
Garrison: Sweet Cedar Perkins, Karli Klein, Mia Gehring.
Grant County: Anna Schatz.
New Salem-Almont: Mackenzie Brandt.
Shiloh Christian: Hailey Quam, Grace Kelly, Kennady Walth.
Standing Rock: Maddie Eagle.
Washburn: Brynn Hyttinen.
Wilton-Wing: Kesley Backman.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Sweet Cedar Perkins, Garrison.
Coach of the Year: Matt Chase, Garrison.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;29;14;3;61
Aberdeen;25;19;4;54
Minot;26;22;2;54
Austin;23;21;5;51
North Iowa;21;21;6;48
Bismarck;22;23;3;47
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;33;12;2;68
Maryland;26;14;8;60
Johnstown;27;16;6;60
Northeast;27;20;1;55
Jamestown;25;21;3;53
Maine;15;23;6;36
Danbury;10;32;3;23
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;31;16;3;65
Springfield;30;15;3;63
Janesville;27;19;1;55
Anchorage;24;15;6;54
Minnesota Wilderness;25;20;1;51
Minnesota Magicians;21;19;7;49
Chippewa;19;25;3;41
Kenai River;12;32;5;29
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;34;13;3;71
Lone Star;29;11;8;66
Wichita Falls;24;15;8;56
Shreveport;24;18;5;53
Odessa;24;19;5;53
Amarillo;23;22;3;49
Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48
El Paso;13;31;4;30
Thursday, March 10
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage (n)
Friday, March 11
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Jamestown at Maryland
New Jersey at Maine
Springfield at Janesville
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
Minot at St. Cloud
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Shreveport
Amarillo at Odessa
Austin at North Iowa
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Saturday, March 12
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
New Jersey at Maine
Jamestown at Maryland
Springfield at Janesville
North Iowa at Austin
Minot at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
El Paso at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Shreveport
Amarillo at Odessa
Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage
Fairbanks at Kenai River
Sunday, March 13
Maine at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
Class A Basketball
Boys state quarterfinals
Fargo Davies 84, Bismarck Century 72 (OT)
Minot 73, Fargo North 72 (OT)
West Fargo 87, Bismarck High 64
West Fargo Sheyenne 61, Mandan 48
Girls state quarterfinals
Bismarck Century 101, Wahpeton 51
Fargo Davies 70, Bismarck Legacy 61
Grand Forks Red River 56, Bismarck High 51
Minot 71, West Fargo Sheyenne 63
Class B boys basketball
Region 1 Tournament
Kindred 70, Enderlin 50
Central Cass 69, Oak Grove 54
Region 2 Tournament
Grafton 64, Hillsboro-Central Valley 62
North Border 69, Thompson 66
Region 3 Tournament
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Ellendale 23
Linton-HMB 63, South Border 39
Region 4 Tournament
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 61, Harvey-Wells County 34
Dunseith 76, North Star 73
Region 5 Tournament
Shiloh Christian 64, Wilton-Wing 48
Standing Rock Community 76, Garrison 68
Region 6 Tournament
Velva 41, Rugby 36
Minot Ryan 67, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 60
Region 7 Tournament
Bowman County 73, Hazen 49
Beulah 61, Dickinson Trinity 45
Region 8 Tournament
Stanley 49, Divide County 39
Powers Lake 65, Trenton 40
College baseball
Ottawa University-Arizona 11, Jamestown 9
College softball
Jamestown 8, University of St. Francis (IL) 0 (F/5)
Roosevelt University 15, Jamestown 2 (F/5)