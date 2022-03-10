 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: March 11

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

at Jamestown Civic Center

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Ellendale 23

Ell;0;2;11;23

LMLM;15;23;34;48

ELLENDALE -- Riley Thorpe 14, Scott Wagner 5, Anton Geller 2, Hunter Ducheneaux 2. Totals: 9 FG, 1-5 FT, 22 Rebounds (Geller 4), 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Thorpe 4).

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Landon Piehl 17, Charlie Bowman 10, Max Musland 8, Coton Ness 8, Corbin Potts 5. Totals: 18 FG, 5-7 FT, 26 Rebounds (Ness 9), 13 Fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Piehl 4, Musland 2, Bowman).

Records: Ellendale 20-3;LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 22-3.

LINTON-HMB 63, SOUTH BORDER 39

THIRD-PLACE GAME

SB;14;23;32;39

LHMB;11;28;46;63

SOUTH BORDER -- Kaden Bader 12, Trevor Schmidt 10, Kaleb Thiery 6, Connor Kosiak 4, Seth Wolf 3, Colton Martz 2, Blake Meyer 2. Totals: 17-48 FG, Three-pointers: 2-16 (Wolf, Bader), 3-6 FT, 16 Rebounds (Kosiak 4, Schmidt 4), 16 Fouls, 11 Assists (Kosiak 4, Schmidt 4), 13 Turnovers, 7 Steals (Bader 3).

LINTON-HMB -- Jace Jochim 15, Gentry Richter 15, Grant Bosch 8, Landon Bosch 8, Justin Tschosik 6, Trace King 5, Riley Richter 2, Nathan Holzer 2, Payton Rossow 2. Totals: 24-48 FG, Three-pointers: 3-8 (King, Jochim, G. Richter), 12-18 FT, 34 Rebounds (G. Richter 8), 7 Fouls, 11 Assists (Jochim 2, G. Bosch 2, Tschosik 2, G. Richter 2, L. Bosch 2), 14 Turnovers, 9 Steals (Jochim 4).

Records: South Border 10-15; Linton-HMB 14-9.

Region 3 Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Scott Wagner, Ellendale.

Coach of the Year: Darren Thielges, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

CLASS B BASKETBALL

ALL-REGION TEAM

REGION 5

BOYS

Center-Stanton: Hunter Hoffman.

Flasher: Jace Friesz, Javin Friesz.

Garrison: Connor Kerzmann.

New Salem-Almont: Weston Kuhn, Dylan Rud.

Shiloh Christian: Carter Englund, Jay Wanzek.

Solen: Dathan Village Center.

Standing Rock: Ty Giroux.

Washburn: Alex Retterath.

Wilton-Wing: Cael Hilzendeger, Trey Koski, Landyn Miller.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Jace Friesz, Flasher.

Coach of the Year: Scott Wolff, Wilton-Wing.

GIRLS

Center-Stanton: Katie Frank.

Central McLean: Ashtyn Smith, Daisy Sparrow.

Flasher: Rylee Fleck.

Garrison: Sweet Cedar Perkins, Karli Klein, Mia Gehring.

Grant County: Anna Schatz.

New Salem-Almont: Mackenzie Brandt.

Shiloh Christian: Hailey Quam, Grace Kelly, Kennady Walth.

Standing Rock: Maddie Eagle.

Washburn: Brynn Hyttinen.

Wilton-Wing: Kesley Backman.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Sweet Cedar Perkins, Garrison.

Coach of the Year: Matt Chase, Garrison.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;29;14;3;61

Aberdeen;25;19;4;54

Minot;26;22;2;54

Austin;23;21;5;51

North Iowa;21;21;6;48

Bismarck;22;23;3;47

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;33;12;2;68

Maryland;26;14;8;60

Johnstown;27;16;6;60

Northeast;27;20;1;55

Jamestown;25;21;3;53

Maine;15;23;6;36

Danbury;10;32;3;23

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;31;16;3;65

Springfield;30;15;3;63

Janesville;27;19;1;55

Anchorage;24;15;6;54

Minnesota Wilderness;25;20;1;51

Minnesota Magicians;21;19;7;49

Chippewa;19;25;3;41

Kenai River;12;32;5;29

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;34;13;3;71

Lone Star;29;11;8;66

Wichita Falls;24;15;8;56

Shreveport;24;18;5;53

Odessa;24;19;5;53

Amarillo;23;22;3;49

Corpus Christi;23;25;2;48

El Paso;13;31;4;30

Thursday, March 10

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage (n)

Friday, March 11

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Jamestown at Maryland

New Jersey at Maine

Springfield at Janesville

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

Minot at St. Cloud

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Shreveport

Amarillo at Odessa

Austin at North Iowa

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Saturday, March 12

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

New Jersey at Maine

Jamestown at Maryland

Springfield at Janesville

North Iowa at Austin

Minot at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

El Paso at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Shreveport

Amarillo at Odessa

Minnesota Wilderness at Anchorage

Fairbanks at Kenai River

Sunday, March 13

Maine at Northeast

N.D. SCORES

Class A Basketball

Boys state quarterfinals

Fargo Davies 84, Bismarck Century 72 (OT)

Minot 73, Fargo North 72 (OT)

West Fargo 87, Bismarck High 64

West Fargo Sheyenne 61, Mandan 48

Girls state quarterfinals

Bismarck Century 101, Wahpeton 51

Fargo Davies 70, Bismarck Legacy 61

Grand Forks Red River 56, Bismarck High 51

Minot 71, West Fargo Sheyenne 63

Class B boys basketball

Region 1 Tournament

Kindred 70, Enderlin 50

Central Cass 69, Oak Grove 54

Region 2 Tournament

Grafton 64, Hillsboro-Central Valley 62

North Border 69, Thompson 66

Region 3 Tournament

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Ellendale 23

Linton-HMB 63, South Border 39

Region 4 Tournament

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 61, Harvey-Wells County 34

Dunseith 76, North Star 73

Region 5 Tournament

Shiloh Christian 64, Wilton-Wing 48

Standing Rock Community 76, Garrison 68

Region 6 Tournament

Velva 41, Rugby 36

Minot Ryan 67, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 60

Region 7 Tournament

Bowman County 73, Hazen 49

Beulah 61, Dickinson Trinity 45

Region 8 Tournament

Stanley 49, Divide County 39

Powers Lake 65, Trenton 40

College baseball

Ottawa University-Arizona 11, Jamestown 9

College softball

Jamestown 8, University of St. Francis (IL) 0 (F/5)

Roosevelt University 15, Jamestown 2 (F/5)

