Area Scores: June 9

CLASS B SOFTBALL
ALL-STATE TEAM
Renville County: Ellie Braaten, jr.; Ginger Savelkoul, soph.
Kindred-Richland: Matti Burchill, sr.; Braya Mauch, soph.
Beulah: Taylor Christensen, jr.; Addie Dale-Geiger, 8th.
Thompson: Olivia Dick, jr.; Mya Krogstad, sr.
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg: Maysa Larson, soph.; Rylee Satrom, soph.
Harvey-Wells County: Haleigh Lematta, sr.
Central Cass: Peyton Nelson, sr.; Tori Richter, jr.; Catie Sinner, jr.
Velva-Drake-Anamoose: Olivia Passa, jr.
Des Lacs-Burlington: MacKenzie Rist, sr.
Heart River: Meg Silbernagel, sr.
People are also reading…
Central McLean: Daisy Sparrow, jr.
Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Peyton Nelson, Central Cass.
Coach of the Year: Kyle Christensen, Beulah.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 10, BISMARCK 1
Bismarck;000;000;101;--;1;1;1
St. Cloud;411;021;10x;--;10;11;1
Seth Brewer, Justin Goldstein (1), Julio Romero (5), Kaiden Cardoso (7), Kai Hori (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Kaden Krowka, Aiden Adams (5), Danny Glenos (7), Brady Posch (8) and Brady Prewit. W – Adams (1-0). L – Brewer (1-1). HR – None.
Highlights: Bis – Garrett Macias 1-for-4; AJ Barazza RBI; Joseph Kalafut R. SC – John Nett 3-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Albert Choi 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Charlie Condon 2-for-3, double, R; Brice Matthew 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; O’Neill Burgos 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Trevor Austin 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R.
Records: Bismarck 3-4, St. Cloud 8-0.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;6-2;.750;--
Kenosha;6-3;.667;0.5
Kalamazoo;4-5;.444;2.5
Rockford;4-5;.444;2.5
Kokomo;3-5;.375;3
Traverse City;3-6;.333;3.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;8-1;.889;--
Fond du Lac;7-2;.778;1
Madison;4-5;.444;4
Green Bay;3-6;.333;5
Wausau;3-6;.333;5
Lakeshore;2-7;.200;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;6-3;.667;--
Eau Claire;6-3;.667;--
Minnesota;2-4;.333;2.5
La Crosse;3-6;.333;3
Waterloo;2-7;.222;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;8-0;1.000;--
Mankato;6-3;.667;2.5
Bismarck;3-4;.429;4.5
Rochester;3-6;.333;5.5
Willmar;3-6;.333;5.5
Wednesday, June 8
St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 1
Traverse City 3, Kokomo 1
Lakeshore 5, Madison 0
Kokomo at Battle Creek, ppd to June 9
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Wausau 3
Minnesota 5, Eau Claire 2
Mankato 6, Rochester 3
Duluth 7, Waterloo 3
Kenosha 7, Rockford 5
Green Bay 6, Fond du Lac 3
La Crosse 10, Willmar 8
Thursday, June 9
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek (2)
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Madison at Lakeshore
Mankato at Rochester
Waterloo at Duluth
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Willmar
Friday, June 10
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Duluth at St. Cloud
Saturday, June 11
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Duluth at St. Cloud
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
Minnesota at Rochester
Sunday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Willmar at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;9-2
Massachusetts;6-1;7-4
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-7;5-7
Bismarck;2-8;3-9
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;7-1;9-2
Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2
Duke City;5-3;6-5
Tucson;5-4;5-5
Vegas;3-4;4-7
San Diego;1-8;2-9
Bay Area;1-8;1-10
Saturday, June 11
Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Vegas
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Duke City at Frisco
Arizona at Northern Arizona
Bay Area at Tucson