agate

Area Scores: June 9

CLASS B SOFTBALL

ALL-STATE TEAM

Renville County: Ellie Braaten, jr.; Ginger Savelkoul, soph.

Kindred-Richland: Matti Burchill, sr.; Braya Mauch, soph.

Beulah: Taylor Christensen, jr.; Addie Dale-Geiger, 8th.

Thompson: Olivia Dick, jr.; Mya Krogstad, sr.

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg: Maysa Larson, soph.; Rylee Satrom, soph.

Harvey-Wells County: Haleigh Lematta, sr.

Central Cass: Peyton Nelson, sr.; Tori Richter, jr.; Catie Sinner, jr.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose: Olivia Passa, jr.

Des Lacs-Burlington: MacKenzie Rist, sr.

Heart River: Meg Silbernagel, sr.

Central McLean: Daisy Sparrow, jr.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Peyton Nelson, Central Cass.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Christensen, Beulah.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 10, BISMARCK 1

Bismarck;000;000;101;--;1;1;1

St. Cloud;411;021;10x;--;10;11;1

Seth Brewer, Justin Goldstein (1), Julio Romero (5), Kaiden Cardoso (7), Kai Hori (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Kaden Krowka, Aiden Adams (5), Danny Glenos (7), Brady Posch (8) and Brady Prewit. W – Adams (1-0). L – Brewer (1-1). HR – None.

Highlights: Bis – Garrett Macias 1-for-4; AJ Barazza RBI; Joseph Kalafut R. SC – John Nett 3-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Albert Choi 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Charlie Condon 2-for-3, double, R; Brice Matthew 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; O’Neill Burgos 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Trevor Austin 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R.

Records: Bismarck 3-4, St. Cloud 8-0.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;6-2;.750;--

Kenosha;6-3;.667;0.5

Kalamazoo;4-5;.444;2.5

Rockford;4-5;.444;2.5

Kokomo;3-5;.375;3

Traverse City;3-6;.333;3.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;8-1;.889;--

Fond du Lac;7-2;.778;1

Madison;4-5;.444;4

Green Bay;3-6;.333;5

Wausau;3-6;.333;5

Lakeshore;2-7;.200;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;6-3;.667;--

Eau Claire;6-3;.667;--

Minnesota;2-4;.333;2.5

La Crosse;3-6;.333;3

Waterloo;2-7;.222;4

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;8-0;1.000;--

Mankato;6-3;.667;2.5

Bismarck;3-4;.429;4.5

Rochester;3-6;.333;5.5

Willmar;3-6;.333;5.5

Wednesday, June 8

St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 1

Traverse City 3, Kokomo 1

Lakeshore 5, Madison 0

Kokomo at Battle Creek, ppd to June 9

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Wausau 3

Minnesota 5, Eau Claire 2

Mankato 6, Rochester 3

Duluth 7, Waterloo 3

Kenosha 7, Rockford 5

Green Bay 6, Fond du Lac 3

La Crosse 10, Willmar 8

Thursday, June 9

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek (2)

Rockford at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Madison at Lakeshore

Mankato at Rochester

Waterloo at Duluth

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Willmar

Friday, June 10

La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Willmar at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Duluth at St. Cloud

Saturday, June 11

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wausau at Madison

Duluth at St. Cloud

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

Minnesota at Rochester

Sunday, June 12

La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Willmar at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;9-2

Massachusetts;6-1;7-4

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-7;5-7

Bismarck;2-8;3-9

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;7-1;9-2

Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2

Duke City;5-3;6-5

Tucson;5-4;5-5

Vegas;3-4;4-7

San Diego;1-8;2-9

Bay Area;1-8;1-10

Saturday, June 11

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Vegas

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Duke City at Frisco

Arizona at Northern Arizona

Bay Area at Tucson

