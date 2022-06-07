Area Scores: June 8

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

ALL-STAR GAME

N.D. Softball All-Stars

At Casselton

West 12, East 0

Notes: Five West pitchers combined on a shutout, the first shutout in all-star series history. … West swept the three games after taking two on Monday in Bismarck. … The West has won six straight games in the series, taking the series lead 8-5. … The East won the first four games of the series, in 2017 and 2018.