agate

Area Scores: June 8

mh

Mike Hallquist went 2-for-4 for Rochester in its 10-6 win over the Larks on Monday. Hallquist played for BSC last season.

 DAVE SELVIG, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

ALL-STAR GAME

N.D. Softball All-Stars

At Casselton

West 12, East 0

West;511;000;5;--;12;13;1

East;000;000;0;--;0;5;0

Haleigh Lematta, Meg Silbernagel (2), Andi Borchers (3), Tori Olson (5), Logan Gronberg (7) and Lorelei McIver, Jenna Fischer; Peyton Nelson, Alex Feldner (5) and Reagan Hanson, Matti Burchill. W – Olson. L – Nelson. HR – West: Olson, Fischer.

Highlights: West – Olson 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI; Gronberg 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Ashlee Potter 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Fischer 3-for-4, double, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Silbernagel 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; McKenzie Rist 1-for-3, double, R; Borchers 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R 0 BB, 0 K. East – Jillian Hurt 1-for-2; Madison Glienke 1-for-2; Abby Richman 1-for-1; Nelson 1-for-2; Burchill 1-for-3.

Notes: Five West pitchers combined on a shutout, the first shutout in all-star series history. … West swept the three games after taking two on Monday in Bismarck. … The West has won six straight games in the series, taking the series lead 8-5. … The East won the first four games of the series, in 2017 and 2018.

LEGION BASEBALL

MANDAN CHIEFS 15, PIERRE, S.D. 8

At Pierre, S.D.

Chiefs;140;002;8;--;15;17;3

Pierre;500;010;2;--;8;7;2

Tukker Horner, Brayden Bunnell (7) and Isaac Huettl; Journey Lyons, Gary Nedved (7), Cade Hinkle (7) and Grayson Hunsley. W – Horner. L – Lyons. HR – Chiefs: Lucas Burgum, Huettl.

Highlights: Chiefs – Avery Bogner 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Huettl 3-for-5, double, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Burgum 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Bunnell 3-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Seth Arenz 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Anthony Johnson 2-for-4, double, 2 R. Pierre – George Stailey 1-for-3, 2 R; Jack Merkwan 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Bennett Dean 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jett Zabel 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Matthew Hanson 1-for-4, double, RBI; Lincoln Keinholz 1-for-4, double, R.

NOTE: Second game cancelled by rain.

CLASS B BASEBALL

ALL-STATE TEAM

First Team

Central Cass: Brendan Maasjo, sr.

Northern Cass: Jack Metzger, sr.

Kindred-Richland: Nick Thompson, sr.

Thompson: Kyle Odenbach, sr.

Hillsboro-Central Valley: Cole Hebl, jr.

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg: Landon Koenig, jr.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Corban Potts, sr.; Landon Piehl, sr.; Tate Mart, jr.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich: Carter Tetrault, jr.; Jack Romfo, jr.

North Star: Dane Hagler, soph.

Surrey: Kekoa Munos, sr.; Coltan Francis, jr.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose: Colin Dean, sr.

Des Lacs-Burlington: Carson Yale, jr.

Renville County: Joe Savelkoul, sr.

Beulah: Trapper Skalsky, sr.

Shiloh Christian: Michael Fagerland, soph.; Trace King, jr.

Second Team

Central Cass: Ethan Muchow, sr.; Alex Everson, sr.

Hatton-Northwood: Austin Rygg, sr.

Thompson: Tyler Cunningham, sr.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Anthony Hanson, jr.

Park River: Brady Omdahl, sr.

Rugby: Brody Schneibel, jr.

Renville County: Gannon Hall, sr.

Des Lacs-Burlington: Paxton Ystaas, soph.

Hazen: Tyson Wick, soph.

Shiloh Christian: Eli Thompson, soph.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Trapper Skalsky, Beulah.

Coach of the Year: Derold Haugen, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;6-2;.750;--

Kenosha;5-13;.625;1

Kalamazoo;4-4;.500;2

Rockford;4-4;.500;2

Kokomo;3-5;.375;3

Traverse City;2-6;.250;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;7-1;.875;--

Wisconsin Rapids;7-1;.875;--

Madison;4-4;.500;3

Wausau;3-5;.375;4

Green Bay;2-6;.205;5

Lakeshore;1-7;.125;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;6-2;.750;--

Duluth;5-3;.625;1

La Crosse;2-6;.250;4

Waterloo;2-6;.250;4

Minnesota;1-4;.200;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;7-0;1.000;--

Mankato;5-3;.625;2.5

Bismarck;3-3;.500;3.5

Rochester;3-5;.375;4.5

Willmar;3-5;.375;4.5

Tuesday, June 7

No games scheduled

Wednesday, June 8

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Madison

Waterloo at Duluth

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Rochester at Mankato

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Willmar

Thursday, June 9

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Madison at Lakeshore

Mankato at Rochester

Waterloo at Duluth

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Willmar

Friday, June 10

La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Willmar at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Duluth at St. Cloud

Saturday, June 11

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wausau at Madison

Duluth at St. Cloud

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

Minnesota at Rochester

Sunday, June 12

La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Willmar at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;9-2

Massachusetts;6-1;7-4

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-7;5-7

Bismarck;2-8;3-9

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;7-1;9-2

Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2

Duke City;5-3;6-5

Tucson;5-4;5-5

Vegas;3-4;4-7

San Diego;1-8;2-9

Bay Area;1-8;1-10

Saturday, June 11

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Vegas

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Duke City at Frisco

Arizona at Northern Arizona

Bay Area at Tucson

0
0
0
0
0

