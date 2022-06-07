Area Scores: June 8

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
ALL-STAR GAME
N.D. Softball All-Stars
At Casselton
West 12, East 0
West;511;000;5;--;12;13;1
East;000;000;0;--;0;5;0
Haleigh Lematta, Meg Silbernagel (2), Andi Borchers (3), Tori Olson (5), Logan Gronberg (7) and Lorelei McIver, Jenna Fischer; Peyton Nelson, Alex Feldner (5) and Reagan Hanson, Matti Burchill. W – Olson. L – Nelson. HR – West: Olson, Fischer.
Highlights: West – Olson 1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI; Gronberg 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Ashlee Potter 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Fischer 3-for-4, double, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Silbernagel 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; McKenzie Rist 1-for-3, double, R; Borchers 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R 0 BB, 0 K. East – Jillian Hurt 1-for-2; Madison Glienke 1-for-2; Abby Richman 1-for-1; Nelson 1-for-2; Burchill 1-for-3.
Notes: Five West pitchers combined on a shutout, the first shutout in all-star series history. … West swept the three games after taking two on Monday in Bismarck. … The West has won six straight games in the series, taking the series lead 8-5. … The East won the first four games of the series, in 2017 and 2018.
LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN CHIEFS 15, PIERRE, S.D. 8
At Pierre, S.D.
Chiefs;140;002;8;--;15;17;3
Pierre;500;010;2;--;8;7;2
Tukker Horner, Brayden Bunnell (7) and Isaac Huettl; Journey Lyons, Gary Nedved (7), Cade Hinkle (7) and Grayson Hunsley. W – Horner. L – Lyons. HR – Chiefs: Lucas Burgum, Huettl.
Highlights: Chiefs – Avery Bogner 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Huettl 3-for-5, double, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Burgum 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Bunnell 3-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Seth Arenz 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Anthony Johnson 2-for-4, double, 2 R. Pierre – George Stailey 1-for-3, 2 R; Jack Merkwan 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Bennett Dean 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jett Zabel 1-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Matthew Hanson 1-for-4, double, RBI; Lincoln Keinholz 1-for-4, double, R.
NOTE: Second game cancelled by rain.
CLASS B BASEBALL
ALL-STATE TEAM
First Team
Central Cass: Brendan Maasjo, sr.
Northern Cass: Jack Metzger, sr.
Kindred-Richland: Nick Thompson, sr.
Thompson: Kyle Odenbach, sr.
Hillsboro-Central Valley: Cole Hebl, jr.
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg: Landon Koenig, jr.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Corban Potts, sr.; Landon Piehl, sr.; Tate Mart, jr.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich: Carter Tetrault, jr.; Jack Romfo, jr.
North Star: Dane Hagler, soph.
Surrey: Kekoa Munos, sr.; Coltan Francis, jr.
Velva-Drake-Anamoose: Colin Dean, sr.
Des Lacs-Burlington: Carson Yale, jr.
Renville County: Joe Savelkoul, sr.
Beulah: Trapper Skalsky, sr.
Shiloh Christian: Michael Fagerland, soph.; Trace King, jr.
Second Team
Central Cass: Ethan Muchow, sr.; Alex Everson, sr.
Hatton-Northwood: Austin Rygg, sr.
Thompson: Tyler Cunningham, sr.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: Anthony Hanson, jr.
Park River: Brady Omdahl, sr.
Rugby: Brody Schneibel, jr.
Renville County: Gannon Hall, sr.
Des Lacs-Burlington: Paxton Ystaas, soph.
Hazen: Tyson Wick, soph.
Shiloh Christian: Eli Thompson, soph.
Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Trapper Skalsky, Beulah.
Coach of the Year: Derold Haugen, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;6-2;.750;--
Kenosha;5-13;.625;1
Kalamazoo;4-4;.500;2
Rockford;4-4;.500;2
Kokomo;3-5;.375;3
Traverse City;2-6;.250;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;7-1;.875;--
Wisconsin Rapids;7-1;.875;--
Madison;4-4;.500;3
Wausau;3-5;.375;4
Green Bay;2-6;.205;5
Lakeshore;1-7;.125;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;6-2;.750;--
Duluth;5-3;.625;1
La Crosse;2-6;.250;4
Waterloo;2-6;.250;4
Minnesota;1-4;.200;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;7-0;1.000;--
Mankato;5-3;.625;2.5
Bismarck;3-3;.500;3.5
Rochester;3-5;.375;4.5
Willmar;3-5;.375;4.5
Tuesday, June 7
No games scheduled
Wednesday, June 8
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Madison
Waterloo at Duluth
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Rochester at Mankato
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Willmar
Thursday, June 9
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Madison at Lakeshore
Mankato at Rochester
Waterloo at Duluth
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Willmar
Friday, June 10
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Duluth at St. Cloud
Saturday, June 11
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Duluth at St. Cloud
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
Minnesota at Rochester
Sunday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Willmar at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;9-2
Massachusetts;6-1;7-4
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-7;5-7
Bismarck;2-8;3-9
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;7-1;9-2
Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2
Duke City;5-3;6-5
Tucson;5-4;5-5
Vegas;3-4;4-7
San Diego;1-8;2-9
Bay Area;1-8;1-10
Saturday, June 11
Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Vegas
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Duke City at Frisco
Arizona at Northern Arizona
Bay Area at Tucson