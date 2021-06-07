Area Scores: June 8

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 7, ROCHESTER 1
At Rochester
Bismarck;200;010;013;--;7;9;0
Rochester;000;001;000;--;1;4;2
Seth Brewer, Brian Baker (7), Bret Barnett (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Spencer Sarringar. Brendan Modoro, Patrick Williams (6), Alec Holcomb (8) and Ivan Witt. W—Brewer. L—Medoro.
Highlights: Bismarck – Brant Schaffitzel 0-2 2 R, 3 BB; Ben Teel 3-5 2 R; Sarringar 2-4 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Derek Shoen 2-4 3 RBI, BB; Ryan Curran 2-5 2 RBI; Ryan O’Halloran 0-4 R; Ethan Kleinheider 0-3 BB, RBI; Brewer 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO; Baker 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Barnett I IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Gallagher 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. Rochester – Marco Castillo 2-4 RBI; Medoro 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO; Patrick Williams 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Records: Bismarck 5-3; Rochester 4-4.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;6-2;.750;--
Kenosha;5-3;.625;1
Kokomo;5-5;.571;2
Kalamazoo;4-4;.429;2
Battle Creek;2-5;.286;3.5
Rockford;2-5;.286;3.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Wood.;6-2;.750;--
Fond du Lac;5-3;.625;1
Madison;4-4;.500;2
Wisconsin RR;4-4;.500;2
Green Bay;3-5;.375;3
Lakeshore;2-6;.250;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;7-1;.875;—
La Crosse;4-4;.500;3
Duluth;2-6;.250;5
Eau Claire;2-6;.250;5
Minnesota MP;1-5;.167;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;6-2;.750;--
Bismarck;5-3;.625;1
Mankato;5-3;.625;1
Rochester;4-4;.500;2
St. Cloud;2-6;.250;4
Monday, June 7
Bismarck 7, Rochester 1
Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 0
Traverse City 13, Madison 4
Fond du Lac 6, Kenosha 5
Wisconsin Woodchucks 3, Wisconsin Rapid Rafters 2
Eau Claire 3, Duluth 2
Waterloo 8, Minnesota MP 0
La Crosse 4, Mankato 0
Green Bay 5, Lakeshore 0
Willmar 4, St. Cloud 2
Rockford at Battle Creek, Ppd
Tuesday, June 8
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin River Rafters
Madison at Kenosha
Rockford at Kokomo
Green Bay at Wisconsin Woodchucks
Lakeshore at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
La Crosse at Mankato
Minnesota MP at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Rochester
Waterloo at Willmar
CLASS A BASEBALL
ALL-WDA TEAM
Century: Ryan Keup, Carson Motschenbacher.
Bismarck: Caden Fischer, Lucas Schell.
Legacy: Isaac Pegors, Ben Patton, Cru Walker.
St. Mary’s: Matthew Nathe.
Dickinson: Landan Aman, Logan Bentz, Troy Berg, Aiden Haich, Isaac Daley.
Jamestown: Jacoby Nold.
Mandan: Ben Kleinknecht, Isaac Huettl, Lucas Burgum.
Minot: Chase Burke, Eli Nissen, Hunter Ruzicka, Trent Greek.
Williston: Ashton Collings.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Chase Burke, Minot.
Coach of the Year: Pete Dobitz, Dickinson.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
ALL-WDA TEAM
Century: Blaike Zander, Riley Lembke, Maya Kubsad.
Legacy: Camaryn Beasley, Sierra Knoll.
Dickinson: Valeria Bradley.
Jamestown: Phoebe Olson.
Mandan: Elizabeth Felderman, Kate Kesler, Sophia Felderman, Breanna Helbling.
Minot: Sofia Egge, Eden Olson.
Williston: Shelby Meyer, Chesni Strand.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Elizabeth Felderman.
Coach of the Year: Paul Christen.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
ALL-WDA TEAM
Century: Ashlyn Davison, Camryn Harter.
Bismarck: Reese Vorachek, Peyton Neumiller, Emmery Schmitz, Brooke Burgard.
Legacy: Kennedy Johnson, Madison Lein.
St. Mary’s: Madison Schatz.
Jamestown: Haley Nelson, Breanna Oettle, Sara Sletto.
Mandan: Quinn Carter, Sydni Hoesel, Kylie Osborn, Madison Hertz, Sarah Burgum.
Minot: Lainey Sandberg, MaLiah Burke, Emerson Perrin, Morgan Perrin, Emme Miller.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Kylie Osborn, Mandan.
Coach of the Year: Brandi Harty, Jamestown.
CLASS A SOFTBALL
All-WDA TEAM
Century: Maddy Zander, Brooklyn Morris, Malee Wittenberg.
Bismarck: Paige Hanson, Logan Gronberg, Ashlee Potter.
Legacy: Tori Olson.
Dickinson: Taya Hopfauf, Jenna Decker, Reese Hauck, Ava Jahner.
Jamestown: Jenna Fischer, Katie Falk, Ella Roaldson.
Mandan: Andi Borchers, Sydney Gustavsson.
Minot: Paige Ackerman, Abby Barnum.
Watford City: Madison Spacher.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Maddy Zander, Century.
Coach of the Year: Amanda Mickey, Dickinson.
CLASS A BOYS GOLF
All-WDA TEAM
Century: Logan Schoepp.
Bismarck: Ian Jelsing, Tarin Walker.
Legacy: Logan Barrett.
St. Mary’s: Caleb Fix, Jackson Gilchrist.
Dickinson: Jack Homiston.
Mandan: Trey Hohbein.
Minot: Gavin Argent, Brock Jones.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Gavin Argent, Minot.
Coach of the Year: Preston Brown, Century.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals (best-of-five)
Friday, June 4
Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3
Maine 4, Maryland 1
Minnesota Magicians 3, Kenai River 2
Shreveport 4, Wichita Falls 3
Saturday, June 5
Aberdeen 4, Bismarck 1 (Aberdeen leads 2-0)
Maine 4, Maryland 1 (Maine leads 2-0)
Minnesota Magicians 7, Kenai River 2 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)
Shreveport 2, Wichita Falls 0 (Shreveport leads series 2-0)
Thursday, June 10
Maine at Maryland
Friday, June 11
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Maryland, if necessary
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Friday, June 12
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
Shreveport at Wichita Falls, if necessary
Minnesota Magicians at Kenia River, if necessary
Sunday, June 13
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary
Maryland at Maine, if necessary
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Monday, June 14
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;3-0
Sioux Falls;3-1
Iowa;2-1
Arizona;2-1
Bismarck;3-3
Green Bay;3-3
Massachusetts;2-2
Spokane;1-1
Tucson;1-1
Duke City;1-2
Northern Arizona;0-2
Louisville;0-4
Saturday, June 12
Iowa at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.
Frisco at Massachusetts
Green Bay at Louisville Tucson at Arizona
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Spokane at Sioux Falls