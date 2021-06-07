 Skip to main content
Area Scores: June 8
Area Scores: June 8

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 7, ROCHESTER 1

At Rochester

Bismarck;200;010;013;--;7;9;0

Rochester;000;001;000;--;1;4;2

Seth Brewer, Brian Baker (7), Bret Barnett (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Spencer Sarringar. Brendan Modoro, Patrick Williams (6), Alec Holcomb (8) and Ivan Witt. W—Brewer. L—Medoro.

Highlights: Bismarck – Brant Schaffitzel 0-2 2 R, 3 BB; Ben Teel 3-5 2 R; Sarringar 2-4 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Derek Shoen 2-4 3 RBI, BB; Ryan Curran 2-5 2 RBI; Ryan O’Halloran 0-4 R; Ethan Kleinheider 0-3 BB, RBI; Brewer 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO; Baker 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Barnett I IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Gallagher 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. Rochester – Marco Castillo 2-4 RBI; Medoro 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 SO; Patrick Williams 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.

Records: Bismarck 5-3; Rochester 4-4.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;6-2;.750;--

Kenosha;5-3;.625;1

Kokomo;5-5;.571;2

Kalamazoo;4-4;.429;2

Battle Creek;2-5;.286;3.5

Rockford;2-5;.286;3.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Wood.;6-2;.750;--

Fond du Lac;5-3;.625;1

Madison;4-4;.500;2

Wisconsin RR;4-4;.500;2

Green Bay;3-5;.375;3

Lakeshore;2-6;.250;4

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;7-1;.875;—

La Crosse;4-4;.500;3

Duluth;2-6;.250;5

Eau Claire;2-6;.250;5

Minnesota MP;1-5;.167;5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;6-2;.750;--

Bismarck;5-3;.625;1

Mankato;5-3;.625;1

Rochester;4-4;.500;2

St. Cloud;2-6;.250;4

Monday, June 7

Bismarck 7, Rochester 1

Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 0

Traverse City 13, Madison 4

Fond du Lac 6, Kenosha 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks 3, Wisconsin Rapid Rafters 2

Eau Claire 3, Duluth 2

Waterloo 8, Minnesota MP 0

La Crosse 4, Mankato 0

Green Bay 5, Lakeshore 0

Willmar 4, St. Cloud 2

Rockford at Battle Creek, Ppd

Tuesday, June 8

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin River Rafters

Madison at Kenosha

Rockford at Kokomo

Green Bay at Wisconsin Woodchucks

Lakeshore at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

La Crosse at Mankato

Minnesota MP at Eau Claire

St. Cloud at Rochester

Waterloo at Willmar

CLASS A BASEBALL

ALL-WDA TEAM

Century: Ryan Keup, Carson Motschenbacher.

Bismarck: Caden Fischer, Lucas Schell.

Legacy: Isaac Pegors, Ben Patton, Cru Walker.

St. Mary’s: Matthew Nathe.

Dickinson: Landan Aman, Logan Bentz, Troy Berg, Aiden Haich, Isaac Daley.

Jamestown: Jacoby Nold.

Mandan: Ben Kleinknecht, Isaac Huettl, Lucas Burgum.

Minot: Chase Burke, Eli Nissen, Hunter Ruzicka, Trent Greek.

Williston: Ashton Collings.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Chase Burke, Minot.

Coach of the Year: Pete Dobitz, Dickinson.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

ALL-WDA TEAM

Century: Blaike Zander, Riley Lembke, Maya Kubsad.

Legacy: Camaryn Beasley, Sierra Knoll.

Dickinson: Valeria Bradley.

Jamestown: Phoebe Olson.

Mandan: Elizabeth Felderman, Kate Kesler, Sophia Felderman, Breanna Helbling.

Minot: Sofia Egge, Eden Olson.

Williston: Shelby Meyer, Chesni Strand.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Elizabeth Felderman.

Coach of the Year: Paul Christen.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

ALL-WDA TEAM

Century: Ashlyn Davison, Camryn Harter.

Bismarck: Reese Vorachek, Peyton Neumiller, Emmery Schmitz, Brooke Burgard.

Legacy: Kennedy Johnson, Madison Lein.

St. Mary’s: Madison Schatz.

Jamestown: Haley Nelson, Breanna Oettle, Sara Sletto.

Mandan: Quinn Carter, Sydni Hoesel, Kylie Osborn, Madison Hertz, Sarah Burgum.

Minot: Lainey Sandberg, MaLiah Burke, Emerson Perrin, Morgan Perrin, Emme Miller.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Kylie Osborn, Mandan.

Coach of the Year: Brandi Harty, Jamestown.

CLASS A SOFTBALL

All-WDA TEAM

Century: Maddy Zander, Brooklyn Morris, Malee Wittenberg.

Bismarck: Paige Hanson, Logan Gronberg, Ashlee Potter.

Legacy: Tori Olson.

Dickinson: Taya Hopfauf, Jenna Decker, Reese Hauck, Ava Jahner.

Jamestown: Jenna Fischer, Katie Falk, Ella Roaldson.

Mandan: Andi Borchers, Sydney Gustavsson.

Minot: Paige Ackerman, Abby Barnum.

Watford City: Madison Spacher.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Maddy Zander, Century.

Coach of the Year: Amanda Mickey, Dickinson.

CLASS A BOYS GOLF

All-WDA TEAM

Century: Logan Schoepp.

Bismarck: Ian Jelsing, Tarin Walker.

Legacy: Logan Barrett.

St. Mary’s: Caleb Fix, Jackson Gilchrist.

Dickinson: Jack Homiston.

Mandan: Trey Hohbein.

Minot: Gavin Argent, Brock Jones.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Gavin Argent, Minot.

Coach of the Year: Preston Brown, Century.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals (best-of-five)

Friday, June 4

Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3

Maine 4, Maryland 1 

Minnesota Magicians 3, Kenai River 2 

Shreveport 4, Wichita Falls 3

Saturday, June 5

Aberdeen 4, Bismarck 1 (Aberdeen leads 2-0)

Maine 4, Maryland 1 (Maine leads  2-0)

Minnesota Magicians 7, Kenai River 2 (Minnesota leads series 2-0)

Shreveport 2, Wichita Falls 0 (Shreveport leads series 2-0)

Thursday, June 10

Maine at Maryland

Friday, June 11

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Maryland, if necessary

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Friday, June 12

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

Shreveport at Wichita Falls, if necessary

Minnesota Magicians at Kenia River, if necessary

Sunday, June 13

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary

Maryland at Maine, if necessary

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Monday, June 14

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;3-0

Sioux Falls;3-1

Iowa;2-1

Arizona;2-1

Bismarck;3-3

Green Bay;3-3

Massachusetts;2-2

Spokane;1-1

Tucson;1-1

Duke City;1-2

Northern Arizona;0-2

Louisville;0-4

Saturday, June 12

Iowa at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.

Frisco at Massachusetts

Green Bay at Louisville Tucson at Arizona

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Spokane at Sioux Falls

