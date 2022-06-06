Area Scores: June 7

CLASS B BOYS GOLF
ALL-STATE TEAM
Champ Hettich, Beulah, Soph.; Paul Olson, Kindred, Sr.; Zachary Hendrickson, Sr., Minot Our Redeemer’s; Cole Holzer, Soph., Central Cass; Luke Anderson, Sr., Glenburn; Brock Woehl, Sr., Kindred; Jordan Anderson, Jr., Glenbur; Max Palmer, Soph., Bottineau; Karsen Kulseth, Soph., Bowman County; Max McQuillan, Sr., Kindred; Aidan Hall, Jr., Northern Cass.
Individual awards
Outstanding Senior Athlete: Cody Card, Fargo Oak Grove.
Coach of the Year: Perry Piatz, Kindred.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;9-2
Massachusetts;6-1;7-4
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-7;5-7
Bismarck;2-8;3-9
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;7-1;9-2
Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2
Duke City;5-3;6-5
Tucson;5-4;5-5
Vegas;3-4;4-7
San Diego;1-8;2-9
Bay Area;1-8;1-10
Saturday, June 11
Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Vegas
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Duke City at Frisco
Arizona at Northern Arizona
Bay Area at Tucson
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
DULUTH 10, BISMARCK 6
Duluth;220;033;000;--;10;11;1
Bismarck;001;002;120;--;6;7;4
Jake Hamilton, Steen Lane (6), Darrell Johnson Jr. (7), Michael Sarhatt (8), Jake Christianson (9) and Tyler Leroy. Jake Lynch, Luke Hempel (5), Will Chauffe (9) and Spencer Sarrigar. W—Hamilton. L—Lynch.
Highlights: Rochester – JD Rogers 3-4 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Cam Frederick 2-5 R; Kristian Campbell 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Joe Vos 3-4 2B, R, RBI, SB; Mike Hallquist 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Hamilton 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 SO; Christianson 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Bismarck – Reggie Williams 2-4 R, 3 RBI; Kai Hori 1-4 R; Jackson Beaman 1-4 R, RBI; Sarringar 2-4; Kaiden Cardoso 0-3 2 R; Dylan Perry 1-5 2B; Lynch 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO.
Note: Larks struck out 18 times.
Attendance: 1,850.
Time of game: 3:05.
Records: Duluth 5-3; Bismarck 3-3.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;6-2;.750;--
Kenosha;5-3;.625;1
Kalamazoo;4-4;.500;2
Rockford;4-4;.500;2
Kokomo;3-5;.375;3
Traverse City;2-6;.250;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;7-1;.875;--
Wisconsin Rapids;7-1;.875;--
Madison;4-4;.50;3
Wausau;3-5;.375;4
Green Bay;2-6;.250;5
Lakeshore;1-7;.125;6
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;6-1;.857;--
Duluth;5-3;.625;1
La Crosse;2-6;.250;4
Waterloo;2-6;.250;4
Minnesota;1-4;.200;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;7-0;1.000;--
Mankato;5-3;.625;2.5
Bismarck;3-3;.500;3.5
Rochester;3-5;.375;4.5
Willmar;3-5;.375;4.5
Monday, June 6
Duluth 10, Bismarck, 6
Kalamazoo 12, Traverse City 4
Rockford 9, Kokomo 5
Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 1
Green Bay 5, Madison 2
Waterloo 10, Eau Claire 4
La Crosse 6, Rochester 2
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 1
St. Cloud 3, Mankato 0
Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 4
Willmar 9, Minnesota 4
Tuesday, June 7
No games scheduled
Wednesday, June 8
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Madison
Waterloo at Duluth
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Rochester at Manakto
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Willmar
Thursday, June 9
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Madison at Lakeshore
Mankato at Rochester
Waterloo at Duluth
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Willmar
Friday, June 10
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Duluth at St. Cloud
Saturday, June 11
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Duluth at St. Cloud
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
Minnesota at Rochester
Sunday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Willmar at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids