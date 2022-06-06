 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: June 7

  • 0
mh

Mike Hallquist went 2-for-4 for Rochester in its 10-6 win over the Larks on Monday. Hallquist played for BSC last season.

 DAVE SELVIG, TRIBUNE

CLASS B BOYS GOLF

ALL-STATE TEAM

Champ Hettich, Beulah, Soph.; Paul Olson, Kindred, Sr.; Zachary Hendrickson, Sr., Minot Our Redeemer’s; Cole Holzer, Soph., Central Cass; Luke Anderson, Sr., Glenburn; Brock Woehl, Sr., Kindred; Jordan Anderson, Jr., Glenbur; Max Palmer, Soph., Bottineau; Karsen Kulseth, Soph., Bowman County; Max McQuillan, Sr., Kindred; Aidan Hall, Jr., Northern Cass.

Individual awards

Outstanding Senior Athlete: Cody Card, Fargo Oak Grove.

Coach of the Year: Perry Piatz, Kindred.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;9-2

People are also reading…

Massachusetts;6-1;7-4

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-7;5-7

Bismarck;2-8;3-9

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;7-1;9-2

Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2

Duke City;5-3;6-5

Tucson;5-4;5-5

Vegas;3-4;4-7

San Diego;1-8;2-9

Bay Area;1-8;1-10

Saturday, June 11

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Vegas

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Duke City at Frisco

Arizona at Northern Arizona

Bay Area at Tucson

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

DULUTH 10, BISMARCK 6

Duluth;220;033;000;--;10;11;1

Bismarck;001;002;120;--;6;7;4

Jake Hamilton, Steen Lane (6), Darrell Johnson Jr. (7), Michael Sarhatt (8), Jake Christianson (9) and Tyler Leroy. Jake Lynch, Luke Hempel (5), Will Chauffe (9) and Spencer Sarrigar. W—Hamilton. L—Lynch.

Highlights: Rochester – JD Rogers 3-4 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Cam Frederick 2-5 R; Kristian Campbell 1-4 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Joe Vos 3-4 2B, R, RBI, SB; Mike Hallquist 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Hamilton 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 SO; Christianson 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Bismarck – Reggie Williams 2-4 R, 3 RBI; Kai Hori 1-4 R; Jackson Beaman 1-4 R, RBI; Sarringar 2-4; Kaiden Cardoso 0-3 2 R; Dylan Perry 1-5 2B; Lynch 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO.

Note: Larks struck out 18 times.

Attendance: 1,850.

Time of game: 3:05.

Records: Duluth 5-3; Bismarck 3-3.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;6-2;.750;--

Kenosha;5-3;.625;1

Kalamazoo;4-4;.500;2

Rockford;4-4;.500;2

Kokomo;3-5;.375;3

Traverse City;2-6;.250;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;7-1;.875;--

Wisconsin Rapids;7-1;.875;--

Madison;4-4;.50;3

Wausau;3-5;.375;4

Green Bay;2-6;.250;5

Lakeshore;1-7;.125;6

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;6-1;.857;--

Duluth;5-3;.625;1

La Crosse;2-6;.250;4

Waterloo;2-6;.250;4

Minnesota;1-4;.200;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;7-0;1.000;--

Mankato;5-3;.625;2.5

Bismarck;3-3;.500;3.5

Rochester;3-5;.375;4.5

Willmar;3-5;.375;4.5

Monday, June 6

Duluth 10, Bismarck, 6

Kalamazoo 12, Traverse City 4

Rockford 9, Kokomo 5

Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 1

Green Bay 5, Madison 2

Waterloo 10, Eau Claire 4

La Crosse 6, Rochester 2

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 1

St. Cloud 3, Mankato 0

Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 4

Willmar 9, Minnesota 4

Tuesday, June 7

No games scheduled

Wednesday, June 8

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Madison

Waterloo at Duluth

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Rochester at Manakto

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Willmar

Thursday, June 9

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Madison at Lakeshore

Mankato at Rochester

Waterloo at Duluth

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Willmar

Friday, June 10

La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Willmar at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Duluth at St. Cloud

Saturday, June 11

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wausau at Madison

Duluth at St. Cloud

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

Minnesota at Rochester

Sunday, June 12

La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Willmar at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News