Area Scores: June 6

CLASS B SOFTBALL
ALL-STATE TEAM
Region 1
Tori Richter, Central Cass; Catie Sinner, Central Cass; Braya Mauch, Kindred; Mattie Burchill, Kindred; Peyton Nelson, Central Cass.
Region 2
Mya Krogstad, Thompson; Olivia Dick, Thompson; Maysa Larson, May-Port-C-G; Rylee Satrom, May-Port-C-G.
West Region
Taylor Christensen, Beulah; Olivia Passa, Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Haleigh Lematta, Harvey-Wells County; MacKenzie List, Des Lacs-Burlington; Ginger Savelkoul, Renville County; Ellie Braaten, Renville County; Meg Silbernagel, Heart River; Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean; Addie Dale-Geiger, Beulah.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;9-2
Massachusetts;6-1;7-4
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-7;5-7
Bismarck;2-8;3-9
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;7-1;9-2
Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2
Duke City;5-3;6-5
Tucson;5-4;5-5
Vegas;3-4;4-7
San Diego;1-8;2-9
Bay Area;1-8;1-10
Friday, June 3
Green Bay 31, Quad City 13
Saturday, June 4
Frisco 55, Bismarck 24
Sioux Falls 42, Iowa 34
Duke City 51, Massachusetts 43
Arizona 83, Bay Area 21
Northern Arizona 35, San Diego 17
Saturday, June 11
Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Vegas
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Duke City at Frisco
Arizona at Northern Arizona
Bay Area at Tucson
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
DULUTH 7, BISMARCK 2
Duluth;000;101;320;--;7;8;0
Bismarck;000;000;020;--;2;6;2
Devin Dodson, Trent Martin (8), Caleb Gallant (9) and Mookie Redmond. Morgan McCloud, Julio Romero (6), Jordan Sagedahl (8), Spencer Sarringar (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. W—Dodson. L—McCloud.
Highlights: Duluth – Kristian Campbell 1-4 R, 2 SB; Eduardo Noguera 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Devin Hurdle 1-2 3B, 3 R, RBI SB; Michael Sarhatt 2-4 R, RBI; Dodson 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO. Bismarck – Jake Hjelle 1-4; Kaiden Cardoso 1-4; Garrett Macias 1-3 R; Takayoshi 2-3 2B, R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-2 SB; McCloud 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Attendance: 1,900.
Time of game: 3:01.
Records: Duluth 4-3; Bismarck 3-2.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;5-2;.714;--
Kenosha;5-2;.714;--
Kalamazoo;3-4;.429;2
Kokomo;3-4;.429;2
Rockford;3-4;.429;2
Traverse City;2-5;.286;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;6-1;.857;--
Wisconsin Rapids;6-1;.857;--
Madison;4-3;.571;2
Wausau;3-4;.429;3
Green Bay;1-6;.143;5
Lakeshore;1-6;.143;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;6-1;.857;--
Duluth;4-3;.571;2
Minnesota;1-3;.250;3.5
La Crosse;1-6;.143;5
Waterloo;1-6;.143;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;6-0;1.000;--
Mankato;5-2;.714;1.5
Bismarck;3-2;.600;2.5
Rochester;3-4;.429;3.5
Willmar;2-5;.286;4.5
Saturday, June 4
Bismarck 11, Rochester 7
Duluth 9, Willmar 5
Kalamazoo 9, Rockford 8
Kenosha 1, Kokomo 0
Battle Creek 6, Traverse City 5, 10 innings
Eau Claire 4, Waterloo 2
Wausau 1, Green Bay 0
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 4
Madison 7, Fond du Lac 4
Mankato 5, La Crosse 0
Sunday, June 5
Duluth 7, Bismarck 2
Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 13, Wausau 2
Madison 11, Green Bay 1
Fond du Lac 8, Lakeshore 3
Kokomo 4, Rockford 3
Battle Creek 8, Kenosha 5
Eau Claire 4, Waterloo 1
St. Cloud 7, Mankato 3
Rochester 4, La Crosse 0
Willmar 9, Minnesota 3
Monday, June 6
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Madison
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at La Crosse
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
St. Cloud at Mankato
Minnesota at Willmar
Tuesday, June 7
No games scheduled
Wednesday, June 8
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Madison
Waterloo at Duluth
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Rochester at Manakto
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Willmar
Thursday, June 9
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Madison at Lakeshore
Mankato at Rochester
Waterloo at Duluth
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Willmar
Friday, June 10
La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Willmar at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Duluth at St. Cloud
Saturday, June 11
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Duluth at St. Cloud
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
Minnesota at Rochester
Sunday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Willmar at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids