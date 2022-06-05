 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: June 6

blsun

Bismarck Larks players watch from the dugout during Northwoods League action at Municipal Ballpark. The Larks lost 7-2 to the Duluth Huskies on Sunday night.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

CLASS B SOFTBALL

ALL-STATE TEAM

Region 1

Tori Richter, Central Cass; Catie Sinner, Central Cass; Braya Mauch, Kindred; Mattie Burchill, Kindred; Peyton Nelson, Central Cass.

Region 2

Mya Krogstad, Thompson; Olivia Dick, Thompson; Maysa Larson, May-Port-C-G; Rylee Satrom, May-Port-C-G.

West Region

Taylor Christensen, Beulah; Olivia Passa, Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Haleigh Lematta, Harvey-Wells County; MacKenzie List, Des Lacs-Burlington; Ginger Savelkoul, Renville County; Ellie Braaten, Renville County; Meg Silbernagel, Heart River; Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean; Addie Dale-Geiger, Beulah.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;9-2

Massachusetts;6-1;7-4

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-7;5-7

Bismarck;2-8;3-9

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;7-1;9-2

Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2

Duke City;5-3;6-5

Tucson;5-4;5-5

Vegas;3-4;4-7

San Diego;1-8;2-9

Bay Area;1-8;1-10

Friday, June 3

Green Bay 31, Quad City 13

Saturday, June 4

Frisco 55, Bismarck 24

Sioux Falls 42, Iowa 34

Duke City 51, Massachusetts 43

Arizona 83, Bay Area 21

Northern Arizona 35, San Diego 17

Saturday, June 11

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Vegas

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Duke City at Frisco

Arizona at Northern Arizona

Bay Area at Tucson

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

DULUTH 7, BISMARCK 2

Duluth;000;101;320;--;7;8;0

Bismarck;000;000;020;--;2;6;2

Devin Dodson, Trent Martin (8), Caleb Gallant (9) and Mookie Redmond. Morgan McCloud, Julio Romero (6), Jordan Sagedahl (8), Spencer Sarringar (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. W—Dodson. L—McCloud.

Highlights: Duluth – Kristian Campbell 1-4 R, 2 SB; Eduardo Noguera 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Devin Hurdle 1-2 3B, 3 R, RBI SB; Michael Sarhatt 2-4 R, RBI; Dodson 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO. Bismarck – Jake Hjelle 1-4; Kaiden Cardoso 1-4; Garrett Macias 1-3 R; Takayoshi 2-3 2B, R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-2 SB; McCloud 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 SO.

Attendance: 1,900.

Time of game: 3:01.

Records: Duluth 4-3; Bismarck 3-2.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;5-2;.714;--

Kenosha;5-2;.714;--

Kalamazoo;3-4;.429;2

Kokomo;3-4;.429;2

Rockford;3-4;.429;2

Traverse City;2-5;.286;3

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;6-1;.857;--

Wisconsin Rapids;6-1;.857;--

Madison;4-3;.571;2

Wausau;3-4;.429;3

Green Bay;1-6;.143;5

Lakeshore;1-6;.143;5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;6-1;.857;--

Duluth;4-3;.571;2

Minnesota;1-3;.250;3.5

La Crosse;1-6;.143;5

Waterloo;1-6;.143;5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;6-0;1.000;--

Mankato;5-2;.714;1.5

Bismarck;3-2;.600;2.5

Rochester;3-4;.429;3.5

Willmar;2-5;.286;4.5

Saturday, June 4

Bismarck 11, Rochester 7

Duluth 9, Willmar 5

Kalamazoo 9, Rockford 8

Kenosha 1, Kokomo 0

Battle Creek 6, Traverse City 5, 10 innings

Eau Claire 4, Waterloo 2

Wausau 1, Green Bay 0

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Lakeshore 4

Madison 7, Fond du Lac 4

Mankato 5, La Crosse 0

Sunday, June 5

Duluth 7, Bismarck 2

Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 2

Wisconsin Rapids 13, Wausau 2

Madison 11, Green Bay 1

Fond du Lac 8, Lakeshore 3

Kokomo 4, Rockford 3

Battle Creek 8, Kenosha 5

Eau Claire 4, Waterloo 1

St. Cloud 7, Mankato 3

Rochester 4, La Crosse 0

Willmar 9, Minnesota 3

Monday, June 6

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Rockford at Kokomo

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Madison

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at La Crosse

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

St. Cloud at Mankato

Minnesota at Willmar

Tuesday, June 7

No games scheduled

Wednesday, June 8

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Madison

Waterloo at Duluth

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Rochester at Manakto

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Willmar

Thursday, June 9

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Madison at Lakeshore

Mankato at Rochester

Waterloo at Duluth

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Willmar

Friday, June 10

La Crosse at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Willmar at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Duluth at St. Cloud

Saturday, June 11

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wausau at Madison

Duluth at St. Cloud

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

Minnesota at Rochester

Sunday, June 12

La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Willmar at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

