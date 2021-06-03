Area Scores: June 4

N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
High school baseball
Class A state tournament
Fargo Shanley 2, Century 0
Dickinson 3, West Fargo 2
West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Minot 0
Legacy 15, Grand Forks Red River 8
Class B state tournament
Renville County 7, Central Cass 3
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11, North Star 4
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 6, Beulah 1
Thompson 4, Minot Ryan 2
High school softball
Class A state tournament
Valley City 10, Jamestown 3
Dickinson 5, West Fargo Sheyenne 2
Bismarck 7, West Fargo 5
Century 14, Grand Forks Central 0
Class B state tournament
Quarterfinals
Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark 5, May-Port-C-G 0
Thompson 10, Beulah 0
Central Cass 3, Wilton-Wing 2
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 2, Kindred 1
High school girls soccer
Minot 4, West Fargo 0
Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove 3, Bismarck 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 0
Fargo Davies 2, Mandan 1 (Davies wins 4-2 in shootout)
Northwoods League
Bismarck Larks 7, Duluth Huskies 4
Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 7 (10)
Kokomo 17, Battle Creek 3
Traverse Ciety 10, Rockford 4
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Green Bay 3
Waterloo 8, Rochester 5
Fond du Lac 9, Lakeshore 6
Minnesota 12, La Crosse 4
Mankato 2, St. Cloud 1
Willmar 9, Eau Claire 0
Madison at Wisconsin
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals (best-of-five)
Friday, June 4
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Maine
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Saturday, June 5
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Maine
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Thursday, June 10
Maine at Maryland
Friday, June 11
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Maryland, if necessary
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Friday, June 12
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
Shreveport at Wichita Falls, if necessary
Minnesota Magicians at Kenia River, if necessary
Sunday, June 13
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary