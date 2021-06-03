 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: June 4
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: June 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

High school baseball

Class A state tournament

Fargo Shanley 2, Century 0

Dickinson 3, West Fargo 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Minot 0

Legacy 15, Grand Forks Red River 8

Class B state tournament

Renville County 7, Central Cass 3

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 11, North Star 4

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 6, Beulah 1

Thompson 4, Minot Ryan 2

High school softball

Class A state tournament

Valley City 10, Jamestown 3

Dickinson 5, West Fargo Sheyenne 2

Bismarck 7, West Fargo 5

Century 14, Grand Forks Central 0

Class B state tournament

Quarterfinals

Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark 5, May-Port-C-G 0

Thompson 10, Beulah 0

Central Cass 3, Wilton-Wing 2

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 2, Kindred 1

High school girls soccer

Minot 4, West Fargo 0

Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove 3, Bismarck 1

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 0

Fargo Davies 2, Mandan 1 (Davies wins 4-2 in shootout)

Northwoods League

Bismarck Larks 7, Duluth Huskies 4

Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 7 (10)

Kokomo 17, Battle Creek 3

Traverse Ciety 10, Rockford 4

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Green Bay 3

Waterloo 8, Rochester 5

Fond du Lac 9, Lakeshore 6

Minnesota 12, La Crosse 4

Mankato 2, St. Cloud 1

Willmar 9, Eau Claire 0

Madison at Wisconsin

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals (best-of-five)

Friday, June 4

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Maine

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Saturday, June 5

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Maine

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Thursday, June 10

Maine at Maryland

Friday, June 11

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Maryland, if necessary

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Friday, June 12

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

Shreveport at Wichita Falls, if necessary

Minnesota Magicians at Kenia River, if necessary

Sunday, June 13

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary

Maryland at Maine, if necessary

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Monday, June 14

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News