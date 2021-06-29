 Skip to main content
Area Scores: June 30
LEGION BASEBALL

GRAND FORKS ROYALS 5-6, MANDAN CHIEFS 2-1

Grand Forks Royals 5, Mandan Chiefs 2

GF;000;102;2;--;5;9;1

Mandan;000;020;0;--;2;9;1

Mason Stroh and Spencer Sproule. Lucas Burgum, Stetson Kuntz (7) and Isaac Huettl. W—Stroh. L—Burgum.

Highlights: GF – Dillon Kuntz 1-4 R; Ross Meyer 1-3 R; Matt Scribner 1-3 R, SB; Ryan Mulzelaar 1-3 2B, 2 RBI; Zach Carolin 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI; Zach Ziegler 1-3; Tanner Faller 2-3 R; Nick Holter 1-2; Stroh 7 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Mandan – Huettl 2-4; Burgum 2-4 2B, R; Brayden Bunnell 0-3 R; Blake Arenz 1-3 2B, 2 RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-3; Seth Arenz 1-3; Ben Kleinknecht 2-3, SB; Burgum 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 5 SO.

Grand Forks Royals 6, Mandan Chiefs 1

GF;240;000;0;--;6;9;2

Mandan;000;000;1;--;1;6;3

Jack Jahnke and Cole Barta. Ben Kleinknecht, Luke Darras (5) and Isaac Huettl. W—Jahnke. L—Kleinknecht.

Highlights: GF – Dillon Kuntz 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Ross Meyer 1-4 2 R; Matt Scribner 1-4 2B, R; Ryan Mulzelaar 2-4 2B, R, 3 RBI; Noah Burger 1-4 2B, RBI; Zach Carolin 1-3 RBI; Mason Stroh 1-2 R; Jahnke 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 SO. Mandan – Preston McElvaney 2-3 2B; Blake Arenz 1-3 SB; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 R; Seth Arenz 1-3 RBI; Anthony Johnson 1-2; Kleinknecht 4 IP, 9 H, 6 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 SO; Darras 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO.

BISMARCK REPS 12-21, WILLISTON OILERS 3-10

(Monday)

Bismarck Reps 12, Williston Oilers 3

Reps;104;202;3;--;12;11;3

Oilers;100;020;0;--;3;6;5

Jordan Porter, Tommy Kraljic (6) and Aaron Urlacher. Jayden Iba, Matt Schmit (6) and Michael Goodman. W—Porter. L—Iba.

Highlights: Reps – Joe LaDuke 2-5 2B, 5 R, RBI, SB; Matthew Porter 4-4 R, 5 RBI; Nick Patton 1-3 R, RBI; Dawson Huber 1-5 2B, 2 RBI; Urlacher 3-4 2 2B, 4 R; Porter 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO; Kraljic 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. Oilers Jayden Iba 2-4, R, RBI, SB; Carter McIvor 1-3 RBI; Max Heen 2-2 2B, R; Iba 5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 9 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 4 SO.

Bismarck Reps 21, Williston Oilers 10

Reps;011;633;7;--;21;17;10

Oilers;201;016;0;--;10;5

Zac Brackin, Tommy Kraljic (5), Dawson Huber (6) and Matthew Porter. Aaron Urlacher (5). Carter McIvor, Junior Medina (5), Hunter Mapes (6), Ethan Broome (7) Anthony Hickel. W—Brackin. L—McIvor.

Highlights: Reps – Aaron Urlacher 2-5 R, 2 RBI; Joe LaDuke 3-5 2B, 4 R, RBI; Matthew Porter 1-3 2B, 4 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 4-5 2B, 4 R, 5 RBI; Nick Patton 2-6 R, RBI; Dawson Huber 2-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Zac Brackin 2-6 2 R, RBI, SB; Wyatt Kraft 1-1 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Brackin 4 IP, 1 H, 3 R (0 ER), 6 BB, 6 SO; Huber 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO. Oilers Iba 1-4 R; Kaeden Gall 1-4 3B, R, 2 RBI; Connor Ekblad 0-3 3 R; Michael Goodman 0-4 2 R; Garrett Solberg 2-4 R, 3 RBI; Hickel 0-4 R; Ethan Broome 1-4 RBI; Max Heen 1-1 2B, R.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WATERLOO 15, BISMARCK 4

Bismarck;000;210;010;--;4;6;0

Waterloo;103;641;00x;--;15;18;1

Ryan Carmack, Cole Schroeder (4), Nate Boyle (6), Brant Schaffitzel (7), Jarrett Bickel (8) and Spencer Sarringar.  Blake Corsentino, Camren Landry (7), Decker Stedman (9) and Mike Campagna. W—Corsentino. L—Carmack. HR—Bismarck, Jaxon Rosencranz. Waterloo, Max Jung-Goldberg 2.

Highlights: Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 1-4 RBI; Ben Teel 1-3 R; Rosencranz 1-4 HR, 2 RBI, R; Sarringar 1-3 R, SB; Khaild Collymore 2-3 2B, R, RBI; Schaffitzel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Bickel 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO. Bucks – Chris Seng 1-5 2 R, RBI; Jalen Smith 1-3 2 R; Garrett McGowan 2-5 2 R, RBI; Joshua Kasevich 2-3 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Goldberg-Jung 3-5 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 R; Cameron Repetti 3-5; Emiliano Gonzalez 1-4 R; Campagna 2-5 2B, 2 R; Liam Critchett 3-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Corsentino 6 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Landry 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Time of game: 2:39.

Attendance: 575.

Records: Waterloo Bucks 19-9; Bismarck Larks 18-12.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;19-11;.633;--

Kokomo;17-13;.567;2

Kenosha;15-13;.536;3

Rockford;13-17;.433;6

Battle Creek;11-17;.393;7

Kalamazoo;11-19;.367;8

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;20-10;.667;--

Fond du Lac;19-11;.633;1

Wisconsin Rapids;17-13;.567;3

Lakeshore;13-17;.433;6.5

Madison;11-17;.393;8

Green Bay;10-19;.345;9.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;19-9;.679;—

La Crosse;12-18;.400;8

Eau Claire;11-19;.367;9

Duluth;9-19;.321;10

Minnesota;3-15;.167;11

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;21-7;.750;--

Mankato;20-8;.714;1

Bismarck;18-12;.600;4

Rochester;12-14;.462;8

Willmar;13-17;.433;9

Monday, June 28

Bismarck 11, Waterloo 7

Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 2

Battle Creek 11, Rockford 7

Fond du Lac 7, Lakeshore 6, 10 innings, first game

Fond du Lac 7, Lakeshore 6, second game

Eau Claire 4, St. Cloud 2

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Madison 2

Wisconsin 3, Green Bay 1

Willmar 9, Rochester 5

Kenosha 6, Traverse City 3

Mankato 8, La Crosse 1

Tuesday, June 29

Waterloo 15, Bismarck 4

Kokomo 8, Kalamazoo 3

Battle Creek 7, Rockford 3

Fond du Lac 4, Lakeshore 2

Rochester 2, Willmar 1

Mankato 5, La Crosse 3

St. Cloud 9, Eau Claire 8

Wisconsin 7, Green Bay 4

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Madison 2

Traverse City 3, Kenosha 1

Wednesday, June 30

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Rockford

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Madison at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Waterloo at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Mankato at St. Cloud

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;5-0

Arizona5-1

Spokane;4-2

Iowa;4-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;2-4

Northern Arizona;1-5

Tucson;1-5

Saturday, July 3

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Massachusetts at Frisco

Arizona at Tucson

