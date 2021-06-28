 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: June 29
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: June 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEGION BASEBALL

CARRINGTON 6, KIDDER COUNTY 4

Carrington;000;240;0;--;6;5;4

KC;010;300;0;--;4;7;2

Lucas Hendrickson and Hudson Schmitz; Blake Pfaff and Jayden Rath. W – Hendrickson. L- Pfaff. HR – Carr: Schmitz. KC: Pfaff.

Highlights: Carrington – Schmitz 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBIs; Austin Trelstad 1-4, RBI; Hendrickon 7 SOs. KC – Tommy Thompson 2-3, double; Jonah Harter 1-3 double, RBI; Pfaff 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, 15 SOs; Jacob Noland 1-3, RBI.

Records: KC 2-4, 0-3 district.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 11, WATERLOO 7

Bismarck;002;034;200;--;11;14;1

Waterloo;000;060;100;--;7;14;1

Seth Brewer, Zach Reeder (5), Jordan Chappell (6), Bret Barnett (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Brody Tanksley; Braden Burcham, Logan Jones (5), Amir Asghar (6), Jordan Nelson (7) and Blaine Marchman. W – Reeder (1-1). L – Jones (0-1). HR – Bismarck, Drew Beazley (2).

Highlights: Larks – Calen Schwabe 2 R; Brant Schaffitzel 4-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kamron Willman 1-4, 2 RBIs; Jaxon Rosencranz 2-5, triple, 3 RBIs; Ben Teel 2-5, double, R; Beazley 2-4. HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Tanksley 1-4, 2 R. Bucks – Mike Campagna 2-4, 2 RBIs; Max Jung-Goldberg 2-5, R; Reuben Church 2-4, R; Sam Biller 2-4, R, RBI; Chris Seng 2-4, R, RBI.

Records: Bismarck 18-11, Waterloo 18-9.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;18-10;.643;--

Kokomo;16-13;.552;2.5

Kenosha;14-12;.538;3

Rockford;13-16;.448;5.5

Kalamazoo;11-18;.379;7.5

Battle Creek;10-17;.370;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;19-10;.655;--

Fond du Lac;18-11;.621;1

Wisconsin Rapids;16-13;.552;3

Lakeshore;13-16;.448;6

Madison;11-16;.407;7

Green Bay;10-18;.357;8.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;18-9;.667;—

La Crosse;12-16;.429;6.5

Eau Claire;11-18;.380;8

Duluth;9-19;.321;9.5

Minnesota;3-15;.167;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;20-7;.741;--

Mankato;18-8;.692;1.5

Bismarck;18-11;.621;3

Willmar;13-16;.448;8

Rochester;11-14;.440;8

Monday, June 28

Bismarck 11, Waterloo 7

Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 2

Battle Creek 11, Rockford 7

Fond du Lac 7, Lakeshore 6, 10 innings, first game

Fond du Lac 7, Lakeshore 6, second game

Eau Claire 4, St. Cloud 2

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Madison 2

Wisconsin 3, Green Bay 1

Willmar 9, Rochester 5

Traverse City 2, Kenosha 2, game suspended in 5th inning

Mankato 3, La Crosse 0, game suspended in 5th inning

Tuesday, June 29

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Rockford

Traverse City at Kenosha

Mankato at La Crosse

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Rochester at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;5-0

Arizona5-1

Spokane;4-2

Iowa;4-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;2-4

Northern Arizona;1-5

Tucson;1-5

Saturday, July 3

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Massachusetts at Frisco

Arizona at Tucson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Michigan State football's June commitments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News