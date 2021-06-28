Area Scores: June 29

LEGION BASEBALL
CARRINGTON 6, KIDDER COUNTY 4
Carrington;000;240;0;--;6;5;4
KC;010;300;0;--;4;7;2
Lucas Hendrickson and Hudson Schmitz; Blake Pfaff and Jayden Rath. W – Hendrickson. L- Pfaff. HR – Carr: Schmitz. KC: Pfaff.
Highlights: Carrington – Schmitz 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBIs; Austin Trelstad 1-4, RBI; Hendrickon 7 SOs. KC – Tommy Thompson 2-3, double; Jonah Harter 1-3 double, RBI; Pfaff 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, 15 SOs; Jacob Noland 1-3, RBI.
Records: KC 2-4, 0-3 district.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 11, WATERLOO 7
Bismarck;002;034;200;--;11;14;1
Waterloo;000;060;100;--;7;14;1
Seth Brewer, Zach Reeder (5), Jordan Chappell (6), Bret Barnett (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Brody Tanksley; Braden Burcham, Logan Jones (5), Amir Asghar (6), Jordan Nelson (7) and Blaine Marchman. W – Reeder (1-1). L – Jones (0-1). HR – Bismarck, Drew Beazley (2).
Highlights: Larks – Calen Schwabe 2 R; Brant Schaffitzel 4-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kamron Willman 1-4, 2 RBIs; Jaxon Rosencranz 2-5, triple, 3 RBIs; Ben Teel 2-5, double, R; Beazley 2-4. HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Tanksley 1-4, 2 R. Bucks – Mike Campagna 2-4, 2 RBIs; Max Jung-Goldberg 2-5, R; Reuben Church 2-4, R; Sam Biller 2-4, R, RBI; Chris Seng 2-4, R, RBI.
Records: Bismarck 18-11, Waterloo 18-9.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;18-10;.643;--
Kokomo;16-13;.552;2.5
Kenosha;14-12;.538;3
Rockford;13-16;.448;5.5
Kalamazoo;11-18;.379;7.5
Battle Creek;10-17;.370;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;19-10;.655;--
Fond du Lac;18-11;.621;1
Wisconsin Rapids;16-13;.552;3
Lakeshore;13-16;.448;6
Madison;11-16;.407;7
Green Bay;10-18;.357;8.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;18-9;.667;—
La Crosse;12-16;.429;6.5
Eau Claire;11-18;.380;8
Duluth;9-19;.321;9.5
Minnesota;3-15;.167;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;20-7;.741;--
Mankato;18-8;.692;1.5
Bismarck;18-11;.621;3
Willmar;13-16;.448;8
Rochester;11-14;.440;8
Monday, June 28
Bismarck 11, Waterloo 7
Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 2
Battle Creek 11, Rockford 7
Fond du Lac 7, Lakeshore 6, 10 innings, first game
Fond du Lac 7, Lakeshore 6, second game
Eau Claire 4, St. Cloud 2
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Madison 2
Wisconsin 3, Green Bay 1
Willmar 9, Rochester 5
Traverse City 2, Kenosha 2, game suspended in 5th inning
Mankato 3, La Crosse 0, game suspended in 5th inning
Tuesday, June 29
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Rockford
Traverse City at Kenosha
Mankato at La Crosse
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Rochester at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;5-0
Arizona5-1
Spokane;4-2
Iowa;4-3
Massachusetts;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;2-4
Northern Arizona;1-5
Tucson;1-5
Saturday, July 3
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Massachusetts at Frisco