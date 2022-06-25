Area Scores: June 26

SOFTBALL

MCQUADE CHARITY TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s games

MEN

CLASS C

Fargo MMA-Monsta Atletics-Box 34, St. Malo, Manit. SIS-Anarchy-Cubs 6; Longwood, Fla. Russells Pant & Body 23, Winnipeg, Manit. Wisemen 0; Billings, Mont. A3-Mill 29, Fargo Smith Motors-Driftwood 7

Fargo Bo 23, Williston Titan Resouces 9; Fargo MMB 30, Mandan Custer Flats Trucking 18; Longwood Russells 28, Billings A3-Mill 22; Bismarck Dvorak Motors-Bud Light-3Be Meats 15, Grand Forks RMI-First Class Mortgage-Budweiser 6

Bismarck Dvorak Motors 25, Longwood Russells 24

Cannon Ball War Chiefs 33, St. Paul, Min. Silverbacks Sports 32; Rapid City, S.D. TFK 20, Irvine, Calif. GS Sports 19

Bismarck Eide 28, Cannon Ball 23; Malo Cubs 7, Billings State Farm 0; FargoSmith Motors 15, Winnipeg Wisemen 14; Rapid City TFK 21, Denver FRS 18

CLASS D

Williston Cien Painting-Rivers-Edge-Northern Energy Services-Ogiestrong 30, Huron, S.D. Harves Plumbing-Modeling Construction 25; Jamestown Anchor Bar 26, Fargo TNT Seamless Cutters-Prairie Supply 16; Bismarck Uno 20, Billings, Mont. Bet Casino 10; Jamestown 701 Apparel-Cage Soldiers 17, Austin, Minn. Hometown Team-KW Premier Realty 16; Denver, Colo. Ambush-NXT Level Properties 20, Williston Mulligans 7; Valley City Grotberg Electric-Enterprise Sales 19, Dickinson AVC-Fisher-Players-Spur Bar-Southview-Britani Keller Photo 15; Minot Circle Sanitation 16, Williston Walts-Green Thums-Hollen-ProlT 5

Minot Aftermath 20, Bismarck Inge’s Pub 5; Mandan Rio Lawn & Landscape 24, Wahpeton Outlawz Reloaded 18; Bismarck Tap-In Tavern-Busch Latte-JY & Sons Construction 7, Pierre, S.D. Hawks-Reli Bar 0; Felton. Minn. Softball 16, Dickinson Case Electrict-Neighbors-Wolverine 14; Jamestown Anchor Bar 11, Williston Cien Painting 10; Bismarck Uno 20, Jamestown 701 Apparel 18; Denver, Colo. Ambush 14, Valley City Grotberg 3; Minot Circle Sanitation 8, Mandan Seven Seas 4

Minot Aftermatch 20, Mandan Rio Lawn & Landscape 5; Bismarck Tap-In Tavern 24, Felton Softball 15; Bismarck Uno 17, Jamestown Anchor Bar 7; Denver Ambush 17, Minot Circle 16

Huron Modeling 14, Fargo TNT Seamless 12; Billings Bet 19, Austin Hometown 14; Dickinson AVC 19, Williston Mulligans 10; Aberdeen Dahme 29, Fargo Slammer 11

Bismarck Inge’s Pub 24, Huron Harvest 13; Billings Bet 26, Wahpeton Outlawz 11; Pierre Hawke 24, Dickinson AVC 20; Dickinson Case 15, Williston Walts 10; Williston Cien 20, Aberdeen Dahme 17; Jamestown 701 Apparel 25, McLaughlin Run Around 8; Valley City Grotberg 18, Denver Legends 8; Bismarck Sickies 12, Mandan Seven Seas 10

Bismarck Inge’s Pub 16, Billings Bet Casino 2; Dickinson Case Electric 22, Pierre Hawke 20; Jamestown 701 Apparel 10, Williston Cien Painting 9; Bismarck Sickies 21, Valley City Grotberg 11

REC I

Moorhead, Minn. Red Hen-Roughriders 28, Bismarck Field-New Salem 12; Lisbon Pink It Forward 19, Erskine, Minn. KJR 4; Bismarck Tap-In Tavern 11, Minot Lucky Strike-Farmers Union 10; West Fargo Fabricators Unlimited-Bardown-Star Fireworks 7, Mandan Stage Stop Originals 0; Grand Forks 9 Square Busch Pounders 21, West Fargo Lakeman Construction 3; Bismarck Warning Track Power 18, Dickinson Bosch Lumber 14; Jamestown Finnegans 9, Fargo Harwood Grill 3; Bismarck Hayward Electric-River City Sports 18, Rapid City, S.D. Humdingers 3; Omaha Too Many 14, Bismarck Roughneck Coffee-Burnett Construction 5; Bismarck Jones Physical Therapy 13, West Fargo Roers-Bardown 3; Minot SportsmansBar 14, Fargo Jagol Honey-Sure Step 9; Ransom County Gentzkow INC 31, Bismarck Vallely Sport & Marine-Midwest Doors 21; Aberdeen Lagers-Coors Light 22, Fargo Sanford Lawn-Sports Bar 7; Devils Lake Carrington 10, Bismarck Deeter Dental 5; Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage 8, Fargo American Concrete 6; Gillette, Wyo. Cates Softball 24, Mandan Boyko-Center Machine 4

Lisbon Pink It Forward 15, Moorhead Red Hen 14; Bismarck Tap-In Tavern 17, West Fargo Fabricators 16; Bismarck Warning Track Power 27, West Fargo Lakeman Construction 17; Jamestown Finnegans 13, Bismarck Hayward Electric 6; Bismarck Jones Physical Therapy 24, Omaha Too Many 5; Ransom County Gentzkow 23, Minot Sportsmans Bar 19; Aberdeen Lagers 23, Devils Lake Carrington 8; Bismarck Dakota Mini Storage 23, Gillette Cates 20

Bismarck Field-New Salem 23, Erskine KJR 8; Minot Lucky Strike 24, Mandan Stage Stop Originals 6; Dickinson Bosch Lumber 15, Grand Forks 9 Square Busch Pounders 5; Rapid City Humdingers 11, Fargo Harwood 6; West Fargo Roers 13, Bismarck Roiughneck Coffee 11; Fargo Jagol Honey 12, Bismarck Vallely Sport & Marine 8; Bismarck Deeter Dental 15, Fargo Sanford Lawn-Sports Bar 5; Fargo American Concete 11, Mandan Boyko-Center Machine 10

REC II

Bismarck Active Nutrition 18, West Fargo Borsheim Crane Service 15; Steele Lang’s Lawn Care 27, Spearfish, S.D. BMP 16; Williston Boyz of Summer 24, Fargo Betaseed-Rust Farms 23; Dickinson Midas-Snap On-FOE 20, Bismarck 5 Star Roofing & Contracting 5; Bismarck Motor Hotel 11, Minot Reiter Oil & Gas 7; Arthur Coaches Corner 7, Mandan M&H-Heritage Exteriors 5; Aberdeen, S.D. Dempseys-Jency-DQ 13, Minot Terhorst 12; Hope Electric 15, Bismarck RDO Truck Center-Snortum’s Landscape & Design 14; Hazen Jimmy’s Lounge-Hub 22, Fargo Banded-Signature Patios-Thunder Road 19; Grand Forks Joe Black-Kerry Ring Photography 20, Bismarck Zuger Kirmis & Smith Law-Bismarck Heating & Air 10; WestFargo AJ Construction 19, Minot Motorhead Repair 0; Bismarck Elbow Room-Coors Light-Pure Country 7, Bozeman, Mont. Hitmen 0; Turtle Mountain Thunder Young Gunz 28, Fargo S2F Construction Services-Power Pros Electric 17; Bismarck Keystone Light 22, Rapid City, S.D. Malitia-Combat Electric 5; Rapid City, S.D. West River Softball 16, Bismarck A1 Septic-O’Brian’s 9; Aurora, Colo. McCarthy’s 20, Fargo Century Builders 18; Williston JNL Athletics 29, Bismarck O’Brian’s-NewSalem Vet Clinic 18; Fargo Ruby Tuesday 3, Mandan Stage Stop 2; Bismarck Rug Rat 15, Ransom Couty Gwinner Greenwaves 4; Dunseith Davis Station 21, New Rockford-Sheyenne Eagles 3; Ulen, Minn. Braseth-Stall Construction 27, Minot Summit Roofing-Drill Chem 17; Grand Forks Rochus USA 24, Bismarck Mann Energy Services 9; Bismarck Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital-Fusion Electic 10, Lidgerwood Ice 1; Watertown, S.D. Woody’s 5, Fargo Fort Saloon-Midwest Motors 4; Pierre, S.D. Venom 25, Minot Lamplighter Lounge 12; Omaha, Neb. Originators 20, Aberdeen, S.D. Assurance-BDubs 11; Bismarck Slette Farms 10, Ransom County Coburn Cobras 5

Steele Lang’s 22, Williston Boyz 7; Bismarck Motor Hotel 31, Dickinson Midas 14; Arthur Coaches 8, Aberdeen Dempsey’s 6; Hazen Jimmy’s 21, Hope Electric 18; West Fargo AJ 18, Grand Forks Joe Black 17; Bismarck Elbow Room 13, Turtle Mountain Thunder 5; Williston JNL Athletics 29, Aurora McCarthy’s 17; Bismarck Rug Rat 16, Dunseith Davis Station 2; Elen Braseth 21, Grand Forks Rochus 18

Fargo Betaseed 17, Spearfish BMP 16; Minot Reiter 18, Bismarck 5 Star 8; Mandan M&H 16, Minot Terhorst 11; Fargo Banded 18, Bismarck RDO 6; Minot Motorhead 22, Bismarck ZKL 18; Fargo S2F 7, Bozeman Hitmen 0; Bismarck O’Brian’s 14, Fargo Century Builders 12; Ransom County Gwinner Greenwaves 7, New Rockford-Sheyenne Eagles 5; Bismarck Mnn Energy Services 13, Minot Summit Roofing 6

REC III BUDWEISER

Bismarck Craftcade 15, Minot Sports on Tap-Grain Belt Premium Light 14; Bismarck BEK Sports 20, Fargo Juco All-Stars 8; Valley City RTR-Boomers 24, Bismarck Leingang Home Center 7; Warner, S.D. Splitters 21, Mandan Corral Sales 11; Fargo OK Tire-Slammer 15, Minot Circle Sanitation Trilogy 4; Powers Lake Merchants 14, Bismarck Big Wave-Mango Cart 3; Rapid City, S.D. Head Hunters 18, Minot Swinging Dingers 3; Fargo Comets 15, Bismarck Naturdays-Borrowed Bucks 14; Minot Shots Fired Paintball-KC Auto Repair 18, Bismarck Tappen Farm Supply-RM Construction-Lazy H 4; Chicago, Ill. Yigo Guam Isla Sabertooth-Below Zero North 25, Bismarck Sports Page 20; Mandan Bowers Excavating 13, Chicago, Ill. Yigo Isla Sabertooth Below Zero South 1; Sidney, Mont. Those Guys 27, Rugby Ritterman Excavating 1; Havana Philips Oil 17, Plentywood, Mont. ATS 16; Fargo Mid Dakota Wheel Alignment 20, Mandan Riverside Electric-Rud Oil 10; Tampa, Fla. USA Patriots 15, Bismarck Energy 7; Minot Landing 21, Bismarck Western Steel & Pluming-Peak Contracting-Kitchen Refresh 15

Fargo OK Tire 18, Powers Lake Merchants 14

REC III BUD LIGHT

Bismarck Elite Ag 34, Council Bluffs, Iowa Washing Balls 14; Minot X Golf 18, Fargo Culinex 17; Fort Pierre, S.D. Wasted Talent 20, Grand Forks Degens 10; Bismarck Next Mortgage 22, Billings, Mont. Renegade 2; West Fargo Traditions-PCFOIL 10, Mandan Dakota Community Bank & Trust-DCI 7; Mandan Wagner Construction 22, Mandan 2 Vets Moving Co. 12; Grand Forks Free Poker Network 23, Bismarck Painters 11; Bismarck Redlin Motorsports 16, St. Louis Park, Minn. PT One Ts 14; Williston Hitmen 8, Bismarck Executive Limosine 7; Grafton LaFrenier Construction 27, Mandan Superior Marine & Power Sports 15; Bismarck Memory Fireworks-Epic Tech-Stadium 26, Bemidji, Minn. ABC Seamless 25; Bismarck TC Wolves-Makescents 13, Fargo Brockopp Brewing 10; Bismarck Wagner Financial 16, Rapid City, S.D. Tipton Grease 7; Ulen, Minn. 27, Fargo Magnum Electric 2 11

Mandan 701 Softball 8, Minot Post 6; Bismarck Moose 19, Minot Newkota 14; Fargo Bar 9 14, Mandan Anderson 2; New Town Team Savage 30, Watford City Ballz 9; Bismarck Pink It Forward 14, Mandan TLM 3; Minot X Golf 9, Fort Pierre Wasted Talent 8; Bismarck Next Mortgage 15, West Fargo Traditions 11; Grand Forks Free Poker Network 21, Mandan Wagner 0

REC IV

Bismarck Pifer’s Auction & Realty-Steele Ozone 15, Gillette, Wyo. Ambitiously Lazy Apparel-Bennett Construction 7; Jamestown Building Professionals 24, Bismarck O’Brian’s Jundt 5; Bismarck Fred’s Den 21, Bismarck Gun Dog House Door 11; Havanna Hammer 20, Mandan A2Z Plumbing-Timber Athletics 10; Bismarck Stage Stop 18, Dickinson Taggin Bottom 8; Williston Earl’s Electric Bombers 12, Bismarck Glines Harvesting 4; Mandan Action Motor Sports-Indian Motorcycles 16, Valley City Brothers III-J&S Marketing 13; Bismarck Applewood Homes 20, Minot Bergstrom Farms 10; Fargo Sons of Pitchers 22, Bismarck Repairableautos.com 4; Bismarck BioSteel 13, Dickinson ABC Fencing-E Lending Now 3; Bison, S.D. Simons Trucking 21, Mandan Kilen Enterprises 1; Bismarck Turd Burglar 12, Dickinson Wasted Talent 7

Bismarck Pifer’s 3, Jamestown Building 0; Grand Forks TCS 23, Bismarck Guaraneed Rate 6; Beulah Butte Boyz 11, Valley City Handy Hardware 0; Watertown DFC 17, Williston Westside 5; Mandan 701 Softball 28, Phoenix Pog Mo Thoin 23

Mandan BNC 10, Dickinson Northwest Tire 3; Dickinson Neighbors 17, Bismarck Innovation 5; Bismarck Pizza Ranch 14, Bismarck Delabarre 11; Bismarck Stroh’s 10, Dickinson Mellmer Tools 8

MASTERS 35

Minot Wolding Trucking-Thompson Larson 18, Bismarck Stadium-Lidge 3; Wahpeton Wombats 21, Mandan Sportsmen’s Bar 6; Prosper, Texas Hitmen 19, Bismarck Old 10-Miller Lite-L&H Electric-Blarney Stone 16; Grand Forks Shockers-Deeks-Southgate-ACCU 19, Fargo Arrow Electric-Hooligans 8; Lisbon Gentzkow Old Pro 15, Bismarck Jepers Sweepers-Busch Light 2; Belcourt Turtle Mountain Thunder 15, Bismarck Carpet World 7; Bismarck STEP Wellness 18, Fargo EW Wylie-Traditions 16; Bismarck TC Wolves 17, Minot Arrowhead Ace Hardware-Thompson Larson 6; Mandan Blackstone Tavern-Amvets-Prairie Supply 6; Fargo VI/VR/Roundup Saloon-Rohrich Concrete 22, Minot Coors Light-Bremer Bank-Reiter Oil 4

Wahpeton Wombats 13, Minot Wolding 1; Prosper Hitmen 18, Grand Forks Shockers 5; Belcourt TM Thunder 15, Lisbon Gentzkow 12; Bismarck STEP Wellness 18, Bismarck TC Wolves 13; Mandan Blackstone 16, Fargo VI/VR 1

Mandan Sportsmen’s 24, Bismarck Stadium 23; Fargo Arrow 6, Bismarck Old 10 3; Bismarck Jeepers Sweepers 18, Bismarck Carpet World 2; Fargo EW Wylie 30, Minot Arrowhead 16

MASTERS 50

Valley City Elliott Farms 1, Mandan Bruno’s Pizza 0; Mandan Magi-Touch Carpet 5, Fargo Miller Lite 3; Mandan Bowers Excavating Red 19, Mandan Kelly Insurance 2; Mandan Bowers Excavating Black 8, Mandan Kramer Chevrolet 1; Mandan Bowers Excavating Blue 17, Ashland, Mont. Tongue River 2

MASTERS 60

(Round-robin)

Mandan Magi-Touch Carpet-Bruno’s 5, Mandan Bowers Excavating Red 4

Mandan Bowers Excavating Red 10, Minot Shine Bock-Northwest Building 3

Mandan Magi-Touch Carpet-Bruno’s 5, Minot Shiner Bock-Northwest Building 0

WOMEN

CLASS C-D

Commerce City, Colo. Carpe Diem 17, Blaine, Minn. Schmidt’s Roofing 12; St. Paul, Minn. Ductch/Grinds/S2N 10. Portage Laprairie, Manit. Murder Hornets 7; St. Paul Ductech-Grind-S2N 30, Margo MMB-Squared Away Sports-Swing Away 20

St. Paul Ductech 14, Commerce City Carpe Diem 2

Blaine Schmidt’s Roofing 11, Portage Laprairie 1; Fargo MMB 13, Blaine Schmidt’s Roofing 11

REC I

Bismarck Corral Bar-CORE 10, Minot Crazy Pitches with Bat Intentions 6

Rapid City, S.D. Hooligans 14, West Fargo Howard Johnson Hardwood 4; Grand Forks ICON-Joe Black’s-Economy Plumbing 8, Bismarck Swing Away-Two Guys Flooring 7; Bismarck Moritz Sports & Marine 31, West Fargo CI Sport-AF-TNT 8; Bismarck Corral Bar 15, Rapid City, S.D. Lady Hustle 3

Grand Forks ICON 16, Rapid City Hooligans 7; Bismarck Moritz 21, Bismarck Corral Bar 11

Bismarck Moritz 18, Grand Forks ICON 3

Watertown Reilly 38, Rapid City Hit or Miss 25; Bismarck Bud Light 20, Minot Overhead Door 7

Watertown Reilly 16, Watertown Reilly 6; Rapid City 16, Bismarck Swing Away 8; Grand Forks Aatrix 13, West Fargo CI Sport 3; Bismarck Bud Light 18, Rapid City Lady Hustle 4

Watertown Reilly 27, Rapid City Hit or Miss 17; Bismarck Bud Light 16, Grand Forks Aatrix 15

REC II

West Fargo Rookies 16, Bismarck Fanta Farms 2; Mandan Seven Seas 10, Jamestown Fred’s Den-Edward Jones 9; Bismarck Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria-Hatch Realty 10, Devils Lake Ty’s Lodge-DLYA-Mertens Trucking 3; Bismarck Robinson Farm 12, Williston Next Home-DKs 3; Bismarck Capital City Construction 11, Minot AFLAC-Gaustafson Septic-Nichols Farms-Stickman 1; Bismarck Doll’s Studios 11, Watford City Badlands Bullys 1; Jamestown Sluggers 11, Bismarck Haga-Kommer 4; Pierre, S.D. Beaches 11, Mandan Lonesome Dove-Bud Light Lemonade 1; Minot SOT-SwingAway-Anarchy Bat Co. 6, Bismarck O’Brian’s 5; Williston Mulligans 23, Bismarck T&M Electric 0

West Fargo Rookies 12, Mandan Seven Seas 10; Bismarck Ole and Lena’s 8, Bismarck Robinson 2; Pierre Beaches 13, Jamestown Sluggers 3; Williston Mulligans 16, Minot Sports on Tap 5.

Jamestown Fred’s Den 13, Bismarck Fanta Farms 3; Williston Next Home 2, Devils Lake Ty’s Lodge 10; Mandan Lonesome Dove 4, Bismarck Haga Kommer 3; Bismarck O’Brian’s 20, Bismarck T&M Electric 0

REC III

Grand Forks Bun-Sunrooms Plus-MarK Lewis Contracting 10, Bismarck TransTrash 7; Mobridge, S.D. Momentum 16, Halliday SISU Engineering 6; Bismarck 701 Softball-Elbow Room 19, Minot Burgess Corrections & Coatings 17; Bismarck Heinle Farms 21, West Fargo Helifino 0; Watford City Breathing Kittens 11, Bismarck Midway Tavern-Mich Ultra 1; West Fargo Silver Dollar Sexy Pigs-Thunder Road-Lynn Johnson Lock & Key-Signature Patios 20, Bismarck Bud Light Seltzer-Hollevoet Orthodontics 8; Bismarc Guardans-Midwest SS-Baymont 14, Cannon Ball Diamond Girls 10; Williston One-Stop Trailerz 25, Bismarck Curtis Rud Oil-Eagles 16; Bismarck Devin Wood Construction 30, Sheyenne Valley McLeod Softball 7; Watertown, S.D. Maza Winyan 23, Bismarck Hallie’s Hain Saloon 17; Jamestown Buff-Dewalds Backhoe 15, Bismarck Wings & Rings 10; Cannon Ball Lady T-Hawks 17, Williston Trident Vac 7

Grand Forks Bun 15, Mobridge Momentum 7; Bismarck Heinle Farms 10, Bismarck 701 Softball 8; West Fargo Silver Dollar 24, Watford City Fire 23; Williston One-Stop 23, Bismarck Guardians 12; Watertown Maza Winyan 19, Bismarck Devin wood Construction 7

Bismarck TransTrash 15, Halliday SISU 3; West Fargo Helifino 18, Minot Burgess 16; Bismarck Bud Light 15, Bismarck Midway Tavern 14; Bismarck Curtis Rud Oil 19, Cannon Ball Diamond Girls 2; Bismarck Hallie’s 18, Sheyenne Valley McLeod 7

REC IV

Minot Chicks with Sticks 12, Bismarck Pink Panthers-Elbow Room 2; Aberdeen, S.D. I’d Hit That 12, Bismarck Moose-First International Bank 1; Bismarck Purple Reign 16, Dickinson Neihbors Bar-Mens den Salon 8; West Fargo Townhall-Stellar Nail 19, Bismarck Hometown Mudslingers 4; Bismarck Powerhouse 8, Watford City Cheetah Girls 5; Bowman Bombers 17, Bismarc Old Town Tavern 15; West Fargo Battitude 17, Bismarck Fried Financial-TNT Tavern 14; Pierre, S.D. Queen Bees 18, Bismarck Superslide-Alliance Real Estate 6; Havanna Philips Oil 9, Bismarck Dirt Road Diamonds 5; Aberdeen, S.D. Team Foss 17, Bismarck Captain’s Cabin 4; Rapid City, S.D. BH Lady Thunder 18, Minot Town & Country Credit Union 6; St. John Ogichidaas 18, Bismarck Big Muddy 17; Blaine, Minn. Minnkota 14, Minot Landing 1; Minot Flower Box 13, Bismarck Dermacare Clinic 3

Bismarck Purple Reign 14, Aberdeen I’d Hit That 13; Bismarck Powerhouse 27, West Fargo Townhall 13; West Fargo Battitude 14, Bowman Mombers 7; Pierre Queen Bees 14, Havana Philips 9; Aberdeen Foss 10, Rapid City BH 4; Blaine Minnkota 17, St. John 2

Dickinson Neighbors 15, Bismarck Moose 9; Watford City Cheetah Girls 17, Bismarck Hometown Mudslingers 1; Bismarck Fried Financial 2, Bismarck Old Town 21; Bismarck Superslide 13, Bismarck Dirt Road 9; Minot Town & Country 23, Bismarck Captain’s Cabin 11; Minot Landing 8, Bismarck Big Muddy 7

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 6, BROOKLAWN, N.J. 5

At Omaha, Neb.

Brooklawn;012;000;2;--;5;8;5

Governors;104;001;1;--;6;7;3

Battery N/A; Gavin Lill, Marcus Butts (7) and Max Vig. W – Butts. L – N/A. HR – None.

Highlights: Governors – Michael Fagerland 2-for-4, R; Isaac Pegors 1-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; Carter Krueger R; Carson Motschenbacher 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Keup R, RBI; Vig 1-for-4, RBI.

MANDAN CHIEFS 14, BILLINGS, MONT. 6

At Minot

Billings;013;101;0;--;6;6;3

Chiefs;(11)00;201;x;--;14;6;4

O.Oliges, T.Gollick (5) and D.Slemp; Stetson Kuntz, Seth Arenz (4), McCoy Keller (6) and Isaac Huettl. W – Arenz. L – Oliges. HR – None.

Highlights: Billings – R.Bykonen 1-for-4; R, RBI; C.Hanson 1-for-4, 2 R; C.Stahlman 3-for-4, RBI; Slemp 1-for-3, R. Chiefs – Avery Bogner 4 R, RBI; Huettl 1-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Keller 2-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Bryaden Bunnell 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-2, R; Hudsen Sheldon R; Regan Schlosser R, RBI; Arenz R.

MANDAN CHIEFS 9, GLENDIVE, MONT. 3

At Minot

Glendive;000;002;1;--;3;6;3

Chiefs;202;014;x;--;9;9;1

C.Crockett, A.Wahl (6) and A.Curtis; Brayden Bunnell, McCoy Keller (6) and Tukker Horner, Isaac Huettl (6). W – Bunnell. L – Crockett. HR – None.

Highlights: Glendive – Wahl 2-for-4, R, RBI; D.Reynolds 1-for-1, R, RBI. Chiefs – Huettl 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Bunnell 2-for-4, R, RBI, 5.2 IP, 5H, 2 ER, 3 BB, K; Lucas Burgum 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Owen Gress 1-for-3, R, RBI; Hudsen Sheldon 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Horner 1-for-2; Avery Bogner R.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

DULUTH 7, BISMARCK 2

Bismarck;000;200;000;--;2;5;1

Duluth;002;000;32x;--;7;10;0

Joseph Kalafut, Justin Goldstein (6), Andrew Paten (8) and Tommy Takayoshi; Jake Hamilton, Isaac Rohde (5), Nolan Lebamoff (7), Jake Christianson (9) and Colin Burgess. W – Lebamoff (2-0). L – Goldstein (2-3). HR – None.

Highlights: Bis – Luke Glascoe 1-for-1; Daryl Ruiz 1-for-4, R; Kalafut 1-for-4, RBI; Takayoshi 1-for-3; Enrique Morales 1-for-3. Dul – Jonathan Vastine 2-for-3, R; Kristian Campbell 1-for-2, R; Eduardo Rosario 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Ambren Voitik 1-for-5, double, R; Jared Mettam 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Peyton Powell 1-for-1, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Devin Hurdle 2-for-3, R, RBI.

Records: Bismarck 9-16, Duluth 14-12.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;15-11;.577;--

Kenosha;14-13;.519;1.5

Battle Creek;13-13;.500;2

Rockford;13-14;.481;2.5

Traverse City;13-14;.481;2.5

Kokomo;7-19;.269;8

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;22-4;.846;--

Fond du Lac;13-12;.520;8.5

Lakeshore;13-14;.481;9.5

Madison;13-14;.481;9.5

Wausau;13-14;.481;9.5

Green Bay;9-18;.333;13.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;16-9;.640;--

Duluth;14-12;.538;2.5

La Crosse;14-13;.519;3

Minnesota;5-10;.333;6

Waterloo;6-19;.240;10

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;18-6;.750;--

Willmar;15-11;.577;4

Mankato;14-13;.519;5.5

Rochester;11-14;.440;7.5

Bismarck;9-16;.360;9.5

Saturday, June 25

Duluth 7, Bismarck 2

Kalamazoo 11, Battle Creek 2

Fond du Lac 3, Wausau 2

Lakeshore 7, Kenosha 6, 10 innings

Madison 7, Kokomo 3

Eau Claire 5, La Crosse 4

Mankato 9, St. Cloud 3

Green Bay 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Rochester 17, Waterloo 11

Traverse City 8, Rockford 6

Sunday, June 26

Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Battle Creel at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Madison

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Waterloo at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

Monday, June 27

Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Madison at Rockford

Mankato at Waterloo

Willmar at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Tuesday, June 28

Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Mankato at Waterloo

Lakeshore at Wausau

Willmar at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Madison

Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Wednesday, June 29

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Madison

Green Bay at Wausau

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Rochester at Duluth

Waterloo at Mankato

Eau Claire at Willmar

Thursday, June 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Rochester at Duluth

Waterloo at Mankato

Madison at Rockford

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Willmar

Friday, July 1

Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Wausau at Traverse City

Madison at Green Bay

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at Rochester

Duluth at La Crosse

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Saturday, July 2

Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Wausau at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Minnesota at Waterloo

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Sunday, July 3

Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wausau at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Duluth at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Rochester at La Crosse

Rockford at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-1;9-4

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Iowa;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2

Arizona;9-2;11-3

Tucson;7-5;7-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;4-5;5-9

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Friday, June 24

Quad City 57, Vegas 56

Saturday, June 25

Iowa 49, Bismarck 30

Frisco 50, Green Bay 27

Massachusetts 69, Sioux Falls 55

Northern Arizona 49, Duke City 41

Arizona 54, Tucson 24

Saturday, July 2

Bay Area at Vegas

Massachusetts at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Tucson at San Diego

