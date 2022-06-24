Area Scores: June 25

SOFTBALL
MCQUADE CHARITY TOURNAMENT
Friday’s games
MEN
MEN’S C
Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics-The Box 28, Irvine, Calif. CA GS Sports 25; Fargo Smith Motors-Driftwood 27, Cannon Ball War Chiefs 26
Williston Titan Resources 15, South St. Paul, Minn. Silverbacks Sports 14; Fargo The Box 28, Bismarck Eide 15; Mandan Custer Flats Trucking-Baymont Inn-Rehab Authority PT 7, Billings, Mont. State Farm 0; Bismarck Dvorak Motors-Bud Light-3Be Meats 16, Rapid City, S.D. TFK 15; Grand Forks RMI-First Class Mortgage-Budweiser 18, Denver, Colo. FRS Team-Gen 3 Roofing 12
MEN’S D
Bismarck Inge’s Pub 21, Aberdeen, S.D. Dahme Construction 9; Minot Aftermath 23, Fargo Slammer-Busch Light-Focal Point Kitchens 18; Mandan Rio Lawn & Landscape 21, McLaughlin, S.D. Run Around Butte 11; Pierre, S.D. Hawke-Reli Bar 15, Grand Forks Rumors Hashers 13; Bismarck Tap-in Tavern-Busch Latte-JT & Sons Construction 27, Denver, Colo. Legends 12; Dickinson Case Electric-Neighbors-Wolverine 30, Minot Sports on Tap 9; Felton, Minn. Softball 18, Bismarck Sickies Garage 17
REC III BUDWEISER
Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings-Jerome Distributing 17, Mandan Heid & Sons Quality Electric-Scapegoat Bar 7; Bismarck Blink Eyewear 16, Mandan Burley’s Roughrider Bar & Steakhouse-Bill Barth Ford-Kia 15; Mandan Eide 15, Bismarck Silha Electric-Rock 101 9; Bismarck Vertex Properties 10, Mobridge, S.D. Diamond Warriors 8; Bismarck MATPAC Wrestling 23, Gackle Third Base Bar-Midwest Seed 22; Mandan Old Town Tavern-Paint All 19, Minot Reps Lucky Strike 4; Rugby Gooseneck Plowers 7, Bismarck Big River Builders 3; Bismarck Holy Rollers 11 Dickinson Spur 9
REC III BUD LIGHT
Minot Post Construction-Budweiser-Just For You 13, Bismarck Badlands Environmental 2; Mandan 701 Softball-OK Tire 32, Bismarck Northland 3; Minot Newkota-North Hill Bowl-Lucky Strike-Big M 12, Mandan Epic Threadz-Busch Light-Thorstenson Trucking 5; Bismarck Moose Lodge 12, Beulah Bronson’s Marketplace-Krebs Auto Body 4; Mandan Anderson Cabinets 13, Glen Ullin Merchants 7; Fargo Bar 9 22, Pagel Law Firm 4; New Town Team Savage 17, Bismarck Knife River-Starion 9; Watford City Ballz Deep 27, Mandan Tommy’s Express 7; Bismarck Pink It Forward 18, Bismarck Hettinger Bears 7; Mandan TLM Insurance-Sondrol Farms 6, Jamestown Corner Bar 2; Bismarck Charvat Custom Homes-Swing Away-Elbow Room 13, Minot DSG-Rolle’s Home Improvements 3; Mandan Goon Squad-Powerhouse 24, Bismarck Kramer Agency 14
REC IV
Bismarck Guaranteed Rate-Farmers Union Staigle Agency 10, Dickinson Northwest Tire 3; Grand Forks TCS Custom Painting-Kelly’s Bar 8, Mandan BNC Bank 5; Beulah Butte Boyz 32, Bismarck Innovation 10; Valley City Handy Hardware-Grotberg Electric-BRC Construction 12, Dickinson Neighbors Bar-Every House 11; Watertown, S.D. DFC 25, Bismarck Delabarre Trucking 9; Williston Westside Machines 15, Bismarck Pizza Ranch-Flying J 5; Mandan 701 Softball-Elbow Room 18, Dickinson Mellmer Tools 5; Phoenix Pog Mo Thoin 14, Bismarck Stroh’s 8; Aberdeen, S.D. CKW Softball 20, Bismarck WIND Outdoors-Corral Sales RV 5; Bismarck Kramer Agency 23, Salt Lake City Thirsty’s-Tequila Gomez 7; Rhame Braaten Brothers 29, Mandan Snortum’s 3; Jamestown GSHI 17, Bismarck 2 Vets Moving Company 10
WOMEN
REC I
West Fargo Johnson Hardwood Floors-Western State Bank-O2 Concrete 16, Grand Forks Aatrix-Petopia 12; Grand Forks ICON-Joe Black’s-Economy Plumbing 6, Bismarck Bud Light-Walzak-Smokin’ Photos 5; Bismarck Swing Away-Two Guys Flooring 11, Minot Overhead Door-All American 8; Bismarck Moritz Sport & Marine 17, Watertown, S.D. Reilly Repair 6; West Fargo CI Sport-AF-TNT 5, Rapid City, S.D. Hit or Miss 4
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 13, MIDDLETON, WIS. 7
At Omaha, Neb.
Governors;113;004;4;--;13;13;1
Middleton;002;005;0;--;7;8;1
Ryan Keup, Preston Bartsch (5), Parker Sagsveen (6), Michael Fagerland (6) and Marcus Butts; Battery N/A. W – Keup. L – N/A. Sv – Fagerland. HR – None.
Highlights: Governors – Gavin Lill 1-for-6, 2 RBIs; Lucas Vasey 2-for-5, 2 R; Isaac Pegors 1-for-3, 2 R; Carter Krueger 1-for-1, R; Noah Riedinger 2-for-3, 3 R; Fagerland 1-for-2, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 2 RBIs; Butts 3-for-3, R, 2 RBIs.
RIVER CITY, WASH. 6, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3
At Omaha, Neb.
Governors;012;000;0;--;3;7;4
River City;203;010;x;--;6;10;5
Luke Pengilly, Matthew Porter (5) and Max Vig; Battery N/A. W – N/A. L – Pengilly. HR – None.
Highlights: Governors – Michael Fagerland 2-for-4, double; Isaac Pegors R; Noah Riedinger 3-for-4, 2 R; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.
MANDAN CHIEFS 7, BRAINERD, MINN. 2
At Minot
Brainerd;002;000;--;2;6;3
Chiefs;200;302;--;7;8;0
Hennessy and Helmin; Jordan Binder and Tukker Horner. W – Binder. L – Hennessy. HR – None.
Highlights: Brainerd – Helmin 2-for-3, R, RBI; Schafer 2-for-3, RBI; Owen 1-for-3; Kleffman 1-for-2. Chiefs – Avery Bogner 2-for-3, 3 R; Isaac Huettl 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; McCoy Keller 2-for-4; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Binder 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 3, MINNESOTA 2
Minnesota;001;000;001;--;2;5;0
Bismarck;000;101;10x;--;3;5;3
Jacob Mrosko, Dorsey Chatham (6), Miles Halligan (7), Ryan Hulke (8) and Gunnar Wicklund; Garrett Yawn, Edwin Colon (7), Nate Boyle (9) and Garrett Macias. W -- Yawn. L -- Chatham. S -- Boyle. HR: None.
Highlights: Minnesota -- Ben Vujovich 1-3, SF, RBI; Teddy Deters 1-4, R; Jack Leverenz 1-3, BB, SB; Sterling Sutcliffe 1-4, 2B, R; Mrosko 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP; Chatham 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Halligan 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HBP; Hulke 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Bismarck – Reggie Williams 1-4, R; Dylan Perry 2-3, 2B, HBP, R, RBI; Kai Hori 1-4, RBI; Khalid Collymore 1-3, BB, SB; Yawn 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 10 K; Colon 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Boyle 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (X ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HBP.
Attendance: 1751.
Time of game: 2:40.
Records: Minnesota 5-10, Bismarck 9-15.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;14-11;.560;--
Kenosha;14-12;.538;0.5
Battle Creek;13-12;.520;1
Rockford;13-13;.500;1.5
Traverse City;12-14;.462;2.5
Kokomo;7-18;.280;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;22-3;.880;--
Wausau;13-13;.500;9.5
Fond du Lac;12-12;.500;9.5
Lakeshore;12-14;.462;10.5
Madison;12-14;.462;10.5
Green Bay;8-18;.308;14.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;15-9;.625;--
La Crosse;14-12;.538;2
Duluth;13-12;.520;2.5
Minnesota;5-10;.333;5.5
Waterloo;6-18;.250;9
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;18-5;.783;--
Willmar;15-11;.577;4.5
Mankato;13-13;.500;6.5
Rochester;10-14;.417;8.5
Bismarck;9-15;.375;9.5
Friday, June 24
Bismarck 3, Minnesota 2
Fond du Lac 11, Kalamazoo 8
Traverse City 11, Kokomo 4
Wausau 3, Green Bay 1
Rockford 3, Kenosha 1
Madison 2, Battle Creek 0
La Crosse 4, Mankato 2
Waterloo 4, Duluth 2
Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Willmar 4, St. Cloud 3
Eau Claire 5, Rochester 1
Saturday, June 25
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Kokomo at Madison
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Waterloo at Rochester
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Mankato
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, June 26
Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Battle Creel at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Mankato at St. Cloud
Kokomo at Madison
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Waterloo at Rochester
Kenosha at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;5-1;11-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Quad City;7-6;7-6
Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6
Iowa;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;5-8;6-8
Bismarck;2-10;3-11
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;8-2;10-3
Tucson;7-4;7-5
Duke City;5-4;6-7
Vegas;4-5;5-8
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Friday, June 24
Quad City at Vegas, n
Saturday, June 25
Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Frisco
Massachusetts at Sioux Falls
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Tucson at Arizona