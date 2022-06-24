 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: June 25

SOFTBALL

MCQUADE CHARITY TOURNAMENT

Friday’s games

MEN

MEN’S C

Fargo MMB-Monsta Athletics-The Box 28, Irvine, Calif. CA GS Sports 25; Fargo Smith Motors-Driftwood 27, Cannon Ball War Chiefs 26

Williston Titan Resources 15, South St. Paul, Minn. Silverbacks Sports 14; Fargo The Box 28, Bismarck Eide 15; Mandan Custer Flats Trucking-Baymont Inn-Rehab Authority PT 7, Billings, Mont. State Farm 0; Bismarck Dvorak Motors-Bud Light-3Be Meats 16, Rapid City, S.D. TFK 15; Grand Forks RMI-First Class Mortgage-Budweiser 18, Denver, Colo. FRS Team-Gen 3 Roofing 12

MEN’S D

Bismarck Inge’s Pub 21, Aberdeen, S.D. Dahme Construction 9; Minot Aftermath 23, Fargo Slammer-Busch Light-Focal Point Kitchens 18; Mandan Rio Lawn & Landscape 21, McLaughlin, S.D. Run Around Butte 11; Pierre, S.D. Hawke-Reli Bar 15, Grand Forks Rumors Hashers 13; Bismarck Tap-in Tavern-Busch Latte-JT & Sons Construction 27, Denver, Colo. Legends 12; Dickinson Case Electric-Neighbors-Wolverine 30, Minot Sports on Tap 9; Felton, Minn. Softball 18, Bismarck Sickies Garage 17

REC III BUDWEISER

Bismarck Buffalo Wild Wings-Jerome Distributing 17, Mandan Heid & Sons Quality Electric-Scapegoat Bar 7; Bismarck Blink Eyewear 16, Mandan Burley’s Roughrider Bar & Steakhouse-Bill Barth Ford-Kia 15; Mandan Eide 15, Bismarck Silha Electric-Rock 101 9; Bismarck Vertex Properties 10, Mobridge, S.D. Diamond Warriors 8; Bismarck MATPAC Wrestling 23, Gackle Third Base Bar-Midwest Seed 22; Mandan Old Town Tavern-Paint All 19, Minot Reps Lucky Strike 4; Rugby Gooseneck Plowers 7, Bismarck Big River Builders 3; Bismarck Holy Rollers 11 Dickinson Spur 9

REC III BUD LIGHT

Minot Post Construction-Budweiser-Just For You 13, Bismarck Badlands Environmental 2; Mandan 701 Softball-OK Tire 32, Bismarck Northland 3; Minot Newkota-North Hill Bowl-Lucky Strike-Big M 12, Mandan Epic Threadz-Busch Light-Thorstenson Trucking 5; Bismarck Moose Lodge 12, Beulah Bronson’s Marketplace-Krebs Auto Body 4; Mandan Anderson Cabinets 13, Glen Ullin Merchants 7; Fargo Bar 9 22, Pagel Law Firm 4; New Town Team Savage 17, Bismarck Knife River-Starion 9; Watford City Ballz Deep 27, Mandan Tommy’s Express 7; Bismarck Pink It Forward 18, Bismarck Hettinger Bears 7; Mandan TLM Insurance-Sondrol Farms 6, Jamestown Corner Bar 2; Bismarck Charvat Custom Homes-Swing Away-Elbow Room 13, Minot DSG-Rolle’s Home Improvements 3; Mandan Goon Squad-Powerhouse 24, Bismarck Kramer Agency 14

REC IV

Bismarck Guaranteed Rate-Farmers Union Staigle Agency 10, Dickinson Northwest Tire 3; Grand Forks TCS Custom Painting-Kelly’s Bar 8, Mandan BNC Bank 5; Beulah Butte Boyz 32, Bismarck Innovation 10; Valley City Handy Hardware-Grotberg Electric-BRC Construction 12, Dickinson Neighbors Bar-Every House 11; Watertown, S.D. DFC 25, Bismarck Delabarre Trucking 9; Williston Westside Machines 15, Bismarck Pizza Ranch-Flying J 5; Mandan 701 Softball-Elbow Room 18, Dickinson Mellmer Tools 5; Phoenix Pog Mo Thoin 14, Bismarck Stroh’s 8; Aberdeen, S.D. CKW Softball 20, Bismarck WIND Outdoors-Corral Sales RV 5; Bismarck Kramer Agency 23, Salt Lake City Thirsty’s-Tequila Gomez 7; Rhame Braaten Brothers 29, Mandan Snortum’s 3; Jamestown GSHI 17, Bismarck 2 Vets Moving Company 10

WOMEN

REC I

West Fargo Johnson Hardwood Floors-Western State Bank-O2 Concrete 16, Grand Forks Aatrix-Petopia 12; Grand Forks ICON-Joe Black’s-Economy Plumbing 6, Bismarck Bud Light-Walzak-Smokin’ Photos 5; Bismarck Swing Away-Two Guys Flooring 11, Minot Overhead Door-All American 8; Bismarck Moritz Sport & Marine 17, Watertown, S.D. Reilly Repair 6; West Fargo CI Sport-AF-TNT 5, Rapid City, S.D. Hit or Miss 4

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 13, MIDDLETON, WIS. 7

At Omaha, Neb.

Governors;113;004;4;--;13;13;1

Middleton;002;005;0;--;7;8;1

Ryan Keup, Preston Bartsch (5), Parker Sagsveen (6), Michael Fagerland (6) and Marcus Butts; Battery N/A. W – Keup. L – N/A. Sv – Fagerland. HR – None.

Highlights: Governors – Gavin Lill 1-for-6, 2 RBIs; Lucas Vasey 2-for-5, 2 R; Isaac Pegors 1-for-3, 2 R; Carter Krueger 1-for-1, R; Noah Riedinger 2-for-3, 3 R; Fagerland 1-for-2, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Tommy Kraljic 2 RBIs; Butts 3-for-3, R, 2 RBIs.

RIVER CITY, WASH. 6, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3

At Omaha, Neb.

Governors;012;000;0;--;3;7;4

River City;203;010;x;--;6;10;5

Luke Pengilly, Matthew Porter (5) and Max Vig; Battery N/A. W – N/A. L – Pengilly. HR – None.

Highlights: Governors – Michael Fagerland 2-for-4, double; Isaac Pegors R; Noah Riedinger 3-for-4, 2 R; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-3, 2 RBIs.

MANDAN CHIEFS 7, BRAINERD, MINN. 2

At Minot

Brainerd;002;000;--;2;6;3

Chiefs;200;302;--;7;8;0

Hennessy and Helmin; Jordan Binder and Tukker Horner. W – Binder. L – Hennessy. HR – None.

Highlights: Brainerd – Helmin 2-for-3, R, RBI; Schafer 2-for-3, RBI; Owen 1-for-3; Kleffman 1-for-2. Chiefs – Avery Bogner 2-for-3, 3 R; Isaac Huettl 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; McCoy Keller 2-for-4; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Binder 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 3, MINNESOTA 2

Minnesota;001;000;001;--;2;5;0

Bismarck;000;101;10x;--;3;5;3

Jacob Mrosko, Dorsey Chatham (6), Miles Halligan (7), Ryan Hulke (8) and Gunnar Wicklund; Garrett Yawn, Edwin Colon (7), Nate Boyle (9) and Garrett Macias. W -- Yawn. L -- Chatham. S -- Boyle. HR: None.

Highlights: Minnesota -- Ben Vujovich 1-3, SF, RBI; Teddy Deters 1-4, R; Jack Leverenz 1-3, BB, SB; Sterling Sutcliffe 1-4, 2B, R; Mrosko 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP; Chatham 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Halligan 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HBP; Hulke 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Bismarck – Reggie Williams 1-4, R; Dylan Perry 2-3, 2B, HBP, R, RBI; Kai Hori 1-4, RBI; Khalid Collymore 1-3, BB, SB; Yawn 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 10 K; Colon 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Boyle 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (X ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 0 HBP.

Attendance: 1751.

Time of game: 2:40.

Records: Minnesota 5-10, Bismarck 9-15.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;14-11;.560;--

Kenosha;14-12;.538;0.5

Battle Creek;13-12;.520;1

Rockford;13-13;.500;1.5

Traverse City;12-14;.462;2.5

Kokomo;7-18;.280;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;22-3;.880;--

Wausau;13-13;.500;9.5

Fond du Lac;12-12;.500;9.5

Lakeshore;12-14;.462;10.5

Madison;12-14;.462;10.5

Green Bay;8-18;.308;14.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;15-9;.625;--

La Crosse;14-12;.538;2

Duluth;13-12;.520;2.5

Minnesota;5-10;.333;5.5

Waterloo;6-18;.250;9

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;18-5;.783;--

Willmar;15-11;.577;4.5

Mankato;13-13;.500;6.5

Rochester;10-14;.417;8.5

Bismarck;9-15;.375;9.5

Friday, June 24

Bismarck 3, Minnesota 2

Fond du Lac 11, Kalamazoo 8

Traverse City 11, Kokomo 4

Wausau 3, Green Bay 1

Rockford 3, Kenosha 1

Madison 2, Battle Creek 0

La Crosse 4, Mankato 2

Waterloo 4, Duluth 2

Lakeshore 5, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Willmar 4, St. Cloud 3

Eau Claire 5, Rochester 1

Saturday, June 25

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Kokomo at Madison

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Waterloo at Rochester

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Mankato

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, June 26

Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Battle Creel at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at St. Cloud

Kokomo at Madison

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Waterloo at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;5-1;11-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Quad City;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-6;7-6

Iowa;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;5-8;6-8

Bismarck;2-10;3-11

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;8-2;10-3

Tucson;7-4;7-5

Duke City;5-4;6-7

Vegas;4-5;5-8

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Friday, June 24

Quad City at Vegas, n

Saturday, June 25

Iowa at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Frisco

Massachusetts at Sioux Falls

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Tucson at Arizona

