Area Scores: June 22
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;14-6;.700;--

Kenosha;11-10;.524;3.5

Kokomo;10-11;.476;4.5

Kalamazoo;9-12;.429;5.5

Rockford;9-12;.429;5.5

Battle Creek;7-13;.350;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;13-7;.650;--

Fond du Lac;13-8;.619;0.5

Lakeshore;11-9;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;11-10;.524;2.5

Green Bay;8-12;.400;5

Madison;8-13;.381;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;15-6;.714;—

La Crosse;11-10;.524;4

Duluth;7-14;.333;8

Eau Claire;6-15;.286;9

Minnesota;3-10;.231;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;13-6;.684;--

Mankato;12-7;.632;1

Bismarck;13-8;.619;1

Willmar;11-10;.524;3

Rochester;6-11;.353;6

Sunday, June 20

Eau Claire 3, Bismarck 1

Kokomo 6, Green Bay 5

Wisconsin 9, Rockford 1

Fond du Lac 6, Madison 5

Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2

Kalamazoo 5, Lakeshore 1

St. Cloud 4, Minnesota 0

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Traverse City 0

Mankato 4, Rochester 3

Waterloo 9, Willmar 3

Duluth 12, La Crosse 6

Monday, June 21

Bismarck 13, Minnesota 1

Traverse City 2, Kenosha 1

Kalamazoo 5, Battle Creek 4

Rockford 16, Kokomo 8

Fond du Lac 5, Madison 4

Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Wisconsin 6, Green Bay 5

Rochester 4, Duluth 2

Waterloo 2, Eau Claire 1

St. Cloud 4, La Crosse 1

Willmar 2, Mankato 1

Tuesday, June 22

Minnesota at Bismarck, 9:35 a.m.

Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin 4, Green Bay 0 (resumption of suspended game)

Kenosha at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Madison

Duluth at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Eau Claire at Waterloo

La Crosse at St. Cloud

LEGION BASEBALL

JAMESTOWN 15, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0

Jamestown;800;34;--;15;13;1

Senators;000;00;--;0;5;3

Payton Hochhalter and Max Front. Tyler Kleinjan, Bristol Kelley (5) and Kelley, Sid Olmsted (5). W—Hochhalter. L—Kleinjan.

Highlights: Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 1-3 2 R, RBI; Jackson Walters 2-2 2 R; Jacoby Bold 2-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Fronk 1-3 3 R, 2 RBI; Brooks Roaldson 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Connor Hoyt 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Payton Hochhalter 1-4 R, 3 RBI; Michael Mahoney 1-3 3B, R, 2 RBI; Gage Orr 2-2 R; Hochhalter 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO. Bismarck – Carter Krueger 1-3 2B; Luke Welk 2-2; Solomon Flanagan 1-2; Isaac Flanagan 1-2.

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP SEMIFINALS

At Blaine, Minn.

Friday, June 18

Aberdeen Wings 5, Minnesota Magicians 1

Shreveport Mudbugs 4, Maine Nordiques 1

Saturday, June 19

Aberdeen Wings 2, Minnesota Magicians 1 (Aberdeen wins series 2-0)

Shreveport Mudbugs 5, Maine Nordiques 1 (Shreveport wins series 2-0)

Tuesday, June 22

Aberdeen Wings vs. Sherveport Mudbugs, 7 p.m. (championship)

