Area Scores: June 22

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;14-6;.700;--
Kenosha;11-10;.524;3.5
Kokomo;10-11;.476;4.5
Kalamazoo;9-12;.429;5.5
Rockford;9-12;.429;5.5
Battle Creek;7-13;.350;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;13-7;.650;--
Fond du Lac;13-8;.619;0.5
Lakeshore;11-9;.500;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;11-10;.524;2.5
Green Bay;8-12;.400;5
Madison;8-13;.381;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;15-6;.714;—
La Crosse;11-10;.524;4
Duluth;7-14;.333;8
Eau Claire;6-15;.286;9
Minnesota;3-10;.231;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;13-6;.684;--
Mankato;12-7;.632;1
Bismarck;13-8;.619;1
Willmar;11-10;.524;3
Rochester;6-11;.353;6
Sunday, June 20
Eau Claire 3, Bismarck 1
Kokomo 6, Green Bay 5
Wisconsin 9, Rockford 1
Fond du Lac 6, Madison 5
Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2
Kalamazoo 5, Lakeshore 1
St. Cloud 4, Minnesota 0
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Traverse City 0
Mankato 4, Rochester 3
Waterloo 9, Willmar 3
Duluth 12, La Crosse 6
Monday, June 21
Bismarck 13, Minnesota 1
Traverse City 2, Kenosha 1
Kalamazoo 5, Battle Creek 4
Rockford 16, Kokomo 8
Fond du Lac 5, Madison 4
Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Wisconsin 6, Green Bay 5
Rochester 4, Duluth 2
Waterloo 2, Eau Claire 1
St. Cloud 4, La Crosse 1
Willmar 2, Mankato 1
Tuesday, June 22
Minnesota at Bismarck, 9:35 a.m.
Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin 4, Green Bay 0 (resumption of suspended game)
Kenosha at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Madison
Duluth at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Eau Claire at Waterloo
La Crosse at St. Cloud
LEGION BASEBALL
JAMESTOWN 15, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0
Jamestown;800;34;--;15;13;1
Senators;000;00;--;0;5;3
Payton Hochhalter and Max Front. Tyler Kleinjan, Bristol Kelley (5) and Kelley, Sid Olmsted (5). W—Hochhalter. L—Kleinjan.
Highlights: Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 1-3 2 R, RBI; Jackson Walters 2-2 2 R; Jacoby Bold 2-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Fronk 1-3 3 R, 2 RBI; Brooks Roaldson 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Connor Hoyt 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Payton Hochhalter 1-4 R, 3 RBI; Michael Mahoney 1-3 3B, R, 2 RBI; Gage Orr 2-2 R; Hochhalter 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO. Bismarck – Carter Krueger 1-3 2B; Luke Welk 2-2; Solomon Flanagan 1-2; Isaac Flanagan 1-2.
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP SEMIFINALS
At Blaine, Minn.
Friday, June 18
Aberdeen Wings 5, Minnesota Magicians 1
Shreveport Mudbugs 4, Maine Nordiques 1
Saturday, June 19
Aberdeen Wings 2, Minnesota Magicians 1 (Aberdeen wins series 2-0)
Shreveport Mudbugs 5, Maine Nordiques 1 (Shreveport wins series 2-0)