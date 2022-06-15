Area Scores: June 16

CLASS A BOYS GOLF
ALL-STATE TEAM
Jake Skarperud, Sr., Fargo Shanley; Logan Schoepp, Sr., Century; Gabe Benson, Sr., Fargo Davies; Dylan Nosbusch, Sr., Century; Jayce Johnson, Sr., Fargo Davies; Cameron Wittenberg, Jr., Century; Landon Olson, Sr., Fargo North; Kasen Rostad, Sr., Minot; Nate Peyerl, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Peyton Bartsch, Sr., Minot; Anders Alm, Jr., Century.
Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Jake Skarperud, Fargo Shanley.
Coach of the Year: Adam Gronaas, Fargo Davies.
LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 20-11, DICKINSON 10-1
BISMARCK SENATORS 20, DICKINSON 10
Dickinson;110;323;--;10;12;8
Bismarck;10(12);034;--;20;17;4
Drew Gable, Hunter Deschamp (5), Jacob Lucas (6) and Tyler Daubem. Zac Brackin, Brady Helm (6) and Tyler Kleinjan. W—Brackin. L—Gable.
Highlights: Dickinson – Camden Kubas 1-3 3B, R, RBI; Jack Price 3-4 R; Kevin Olson 2-3 2 R, RBI; Deschamp 1-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; Trent Anderson 1-1 R, 2 RBI; Nick Sobolik 1-3 R. Bismarck – Brooks Turner 2-3 R, RBI; TJ Olson 2-3 3 R, 2 SB; Nick Patton 1-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Brackin 1-3 3B, 3 R, 5 2/3 IP, 12 H, 10 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO; Brady Helm 1-1 R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 3-4 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Casey Fischer 3-4 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Sid Olmsted 3-5 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Tyler Kleinjan 1-4 R, 2 RBI.
BISMARCK SENATORS 11, DICKINSON 1
Dickinson;000;01;--;1;4;2
Bismarck;511;04;--;11;7;0
Easton Hugelen, Camden Kubas (1), Logan Gerbib (3) and Will Easum; Ty Sanders and Traiden Kalfell, TJ Olson (3). W -- Sanders. L -- Hugelen. HR: None.
Highlights: Dickinson -- Kubas 1-2, BB, R, 2 SB; Jack Price 1-3; Kevin Olson 1-2, HBP, RBI; Kelton Berb 1-2; Hugelen 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Kubas 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Gerbib 2.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Bismarck -- Brooks Turner 1-2, 3B, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB; Olson 1-2, 2B, BB, HBP, R, RBI; Nick Patton 1-3, 2B, BB, R; Casey Fischer 1-2, 3B, R, RBI; Brady Helm 1-3, RBI; Sanders 1-2, 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 SB; Tyler Kleinjan 1-3, 3B, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Sanders 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 10 K, 1 HBP.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
EAU CLAIRE 5, BISMARCK 1
Bismarck;100;000;000;--;1;3;0
Eau Claire;100;111;01x;--;5;8;0
Austin Luther, Andrew Paten (5), Garrett Yawn (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. Luke Eldred, Hunter Rosenbaum (7), Matt Helwig (9) and Cole Conn. W—Eldred. L---Luther. HR—Bismarck: Daryl Ruiz.
Highlights: Bismarck – Daryl Ruiz 1-4 HR, RBI; Jackson Beaman 1-4; Takayoshi 1-3; Luther 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 SO; Paten 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Eau Claire – Benjamin Rosengrad 2-5 RBI; Peter Brookshaw 3-5 R, RBI; Conn 1-4 RBI; Tanner Marsh 1-2 2 R; Eldred 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Attendance: 778.
Time of game: 2:40.
Records: Eau Claire 11-5; Bismarck 5-9.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;10-5;.667;--
Kenosha;10-7;.588;1
Traverse City;8-9;.471;3
Kalamazoo;7-9;.438;3.5
Rockford;7-9;.438;3.5
Kokomo;5-12;.294;6
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;14-1;.933;--
Fond du Lac;8-7;.533;6
Madison;8-8;.500;6.5
Wausau;7-9;.438;7.5
Lakeshore;7-9;.438;7.5
Green Bay;5-11;.313;9.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11-5;.688;--
Duluth;10-5;.667;0.5
La Crosse;7-9;.438;4
Minnesota;2-6;.250;5
Waterloo;2-12;.143;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;11-2;.846;--
Mankato;9-7;.563;3.5
Willmar;9-7;.563;3.5
Bismarck;5-9;.357;6.5
Rochester;5-10;.333;7
Wednesday, June 15
Eau Claire 5, Bismarck 1
Battle Creek 9, Rockford 6, first game
Kalamazoo 6, Kokomo 2, first game
Kalamazoo 15, Kokomo 5, second game
Kenosha 4, Traverse City 0, first game
Kenosha 7, Traverse City 6, second game
La Crosse 6, Waterloo 0
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, Ppd
Mankato 7, Duluth 4
Lakeshore 1, Madison 0
Green Bay 1, Wausau 0
Willmar 10, Rochester 8
Battle Creek at Rockford, second game (n)
Thursday, June 16
Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game
Duluth at Eau Claire, first game
Duluth at Eau Claire, second game
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game
Willmar at Mankato, first game
Willmar at Mankato, second game
Minnesota at La Crosse, first game
Minnesota at La Crosse, second game
St. Cloud at Rochester, first game
St. Cloud at Rochester, second game
Fond du Lac at Madison, first game
Fond du Lac at Madison, second game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Rockford
Friday, June 17
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Green Bay at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Traverse City at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Mankato
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Willmar
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 18
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Traverse City at Wausau
Mankato at St. Cloud
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Green Bay at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Duluth at Willmar
Sunday, June 19
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Green Bay at Traverse City
Duluth at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
THE HOOPS CAMP: July 11-14 At Horizon Middle School. Camp for boys and girls grades 4-8 and runs from 12-4:30 p.m. Boys and Girls camp in separate gyms. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Forms available at the Horizon athletics website. For more information contact Charlie Ledger: 226-6706.
FOOTBALL
CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 1-3:15 p.m. For boys/girls entering grades 2-5 this fall. Campers will learn all positons and basic fundamental. Bochures/registration forms are available at the Century football Web site or the Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. Cost is $50 (non-padded). For more information contract Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.
CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 9-11:30 a.m. For boys/girls entering grades 6-9 this fall. Capers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere as well as footwork, technique and mastery of fundamentals. Cost is $60 (non-padded). Registration forms/brochures are available at the Century football or Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.
TRACK
701 THROWS CAMP: June 22-24 at Century. Open to grades 7-12. Camp runs June 22, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 23, 8:30 a.m.-430 p.m., June 24, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost $150. Registration deadline Sunday, June 12. Bring tennis shoes and throwing shoes, water bottle, notebook and pen, appropriate clothing for weather and sunscreen. Bring own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot, 1 javelin). If you do not have your own, some may be provided. Supplies are minimal, so bring them if you are able. Check in located inside the shed NW of the school. Lunch will not be provided. Sessions are timed so they work around lunch. For more information, contact Justin Miller at 701-527-488 or Larry Miller at 701-590-9379.