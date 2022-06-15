Area Scores: June 16

CLASS A BOYS GOLF

ALL-STATE TEAM

Jake Skarperud, Sr., Fargo Shanley; Logan Schoepp, Sr., Century; Gabe Benson, Sr., Fargo Davies; Dylan Nosbusch, Sr., Century; Jayce Johnson, Sr., Fargo Davies; Cameron Wittenberg, Jr., Century; Landon Olson, Sr., Fargo North; Kasen Rostad, Sr., Minot; Nate Peyerl, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Peyton Bartsch, Sr., Minot; Anders Alm, Jr., Century.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Jake Skarperud, Fargo Shanley.

Coach of the Year: Adam Gronaas, Fargo Davies.

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK SENATORS 20-11, DICKINSON 10-1

Dickinson;110;323;--;10;12;8

Bismarck;10(12);034;--;20;17;4

Drew Gable, Hunter Deschamp (5), Jacob Lucas (6) and Tyler Daubem. Zac Brackin, Brady Helm (6) and Tyler Kleinjan. W—Brackin. L—Gable.

Highlights: Dickinson – Camden Kubas 1-3 3B, R, RBI; Jack Price 3-4 R; Kevin Olson 2-3 2 R, RBI; Deschamp 1-3 3B, 2 R, RBI; Trent Anderson 1-1 R, 2 RBI; Nick Sobolik 1-3 R. Bismarck – Brooks Turner 2-3 R, RBI; TJ Olson 2-3 3 R, 2 SB; Nick Patton 1-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Brackin 1-3 3B, 3 R, 5 2/3 IP, 12 H, 10 R (5 ER), 5 BB, 4 SO; Brady Helm 1-1 R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 3-4 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Casey Fischer 3-4 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Sid Olmsted 3-5 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Tyler Kleinjan 1-4 R, 2 RBI.

BISMARCK SENATORS 11, DICKINSON 1

Dickinson;000;01;--;1;4;2

Bismarck;511;04;--;11;7;0

Easton Hugelen, Camden Kubas (1), Logan Gerbib (3) and Will Easum; Ty Sanders and Traiden Kalfell, TJ Olson (3). W -- Sanders. L -- Hugelen. HR: None.

Highlights: Dickinson -- Kubas 1-2, BB, R, 2 SB; Jack Price 1-3; Kevin Olson 1-2, HBP, RBI; Kelton Berb 1-2; Hugelen 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Kubas 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 3 BB, 1 K; Gerbib 2.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (3 ER), 5 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP. Bismarck -- Brooks Turner 1-2, 3B, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB; Olson 1-2, 2B, BB, HBP, R, RBI; Nick Patton 1-3, 2B, BB, R; Casey Fischer 1-2, 3B, R, RBI; Brady Helm 1-3, RBI; Sanders 1-2, 2B, BB, 2 R, 2 SB; Tyler Kleinjan 1-3, 3B, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Sanders 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 10 K, 1 HBP.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

EAU CLAIRE 5, BISMARCK 1

Bismarck;100;000;000;--;1;3;0

Eau Claire;100;111;01x;--;5;8;0

Austin Luther, Andrew Paten (5), Garrett Yawn (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. Luke Eldred, Hunter Rosenbaum (7), Matt Helwig (9) and Cole Conn. W—Eldred. L---Luther. HR—Bismarck: Daryl Ruiz.

Highlights: Bismarck – Daryl Ruiz 1-4 HR, RBI; Jackson Beaman 1-4; Takayoshi 1-3; Luther 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 SO; Paten 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Eau Claire – Benjamin Rosengrad 2-5 RBI; Peter Brookshaw 3-5 R, RBI; Conn 1-4 RBI; Tanner Marsh 1-2 2 R; Eldred 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Attendance: 778.

Time of game: 2:40.

Records: Eau Claire 11-5; Bismarck 5-9.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;10-5;.667;--

Kenosha;10-7;.588;1

Traverse City;8-9;.471;3

Kalamazoo;7-9;.438;3.5

Rockford;7-9;.438;3.5

Kokomo;5-12;.294;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;14-1;.933;--

Fond du Lac;8-7;.533;6

Madison;8-8;.500;6.5

Wausau;7-9;.438;7.5

Lakeshore;7-9;.438;7.5

Green Bay;5-11;.313;9.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11-5;.688;--

Duluth;10-5;.667;0.5

La Crosse;7-9;.438;4

Minnesota;2-6;.250;5

Waterloo;2-12;.143;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;11-2;.846;--

Mankato;9-7;.563;3.5

Willmar;9-7;.563;3.5

Bismarck;5-9;.357;6.5

Rochester;5-10;.333;7

Wednesday, June 15

Eau Claire 5, Bismarck 1

Battle Creek 9, Rockford 6, first game

Kalamazoo 6, Kokomo 2, first game

Kalamazoo 15, Kokomo 5, second game

Kenosha 4, Traverse City 0, first game

Kenosha 7, Traverse City 6, second game

La Crosse 6, Waterloo 0

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, Ppd

Mankato 7, Duluth 4

Lakeshore 1, Madison 0

Green Bay 1, Wausau 0

Willmar 10, Rochester 8

Battle Creek at Rockford, second game (n)

Thursday, June 16

Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game

Duluth at Eau Claire, first game

Duluth at Eau Claire, second game

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game

Willmar at Mankato, first game

Willmar at Mankato, second game

Minnesota at La Crosse, first game

Minnesota at La Crosse, second game

St. Cloud at Rochester, first game

St. Cloud at Rochester, second game

Fond du Lac at Madison, first game

Fond du Lac at Madison, second game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Rockford

Friday, June 17

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Green Bay at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Traverse City at Wausau

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Willmar

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Saturday, June 18

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Traverse City at Wausau

Mankato at St. Cloud

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Green Bay at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Duluth at Willmar

Sunday, June 19

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Green Bay at Traverse City

Duluth at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

THE HOOPS CAMP: July 11-14 At Horizon Middle School. Camp for boys and girls grades 4-8 and runs from 12-4:30 p.m. Boys and Girls camp in separate gyms. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Forms available at the Horizon athletics website. For more information contact Charlie Ledger: 226-6706.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 1-3:15 p.m. For boys/girls entering grades 2-5 this fall. Campers will learn all positons and basic fundamental. Bochures/registration forms are available at the Century football Web site or the Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. Cost is $50 (non-padded). For more information contract Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 9-11:30 a.m. For boys/girls entering grades 6-9 this fall. Capers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere as well as footwork, technique and mastery of fundamentals. Cost is $60 (non-padded). Registration forms/brochures are available at the Century football or Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.

TRACK

701 THROWS CAMP: June 22-24 at Century. Open to grades 7-12. Camp runs June 22, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 23, 8:30 a.m.-430 p.m., June 24, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost $150. Registration deadline Sunday, June 12. Bring tennis shoes and throwing shoes, water bottle, notebook and pen, appropriate clothing for weather and sunscreen. Bring own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot, 1 javelin). If you do not have your own, some may be provided. Supplies are minimal, so bring them if you are able. Check in located inside the shed NW of the school. Lunch will not be provided. Sessions are timed so they work around lunch. For more information, contact Justin Miller at 701-527-488 or Larry Miller at 701-590-9379.

