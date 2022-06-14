Area Scores: June 15

CLASS A BASEBALL
ALL-STATE TEAM
Dickinson: Troy Berg, Sr.; Isaac Daley, Sr.
Mandan: Avery Bogner, Sr.; Lucas Burgum, Sr.; Isaac Huettl, Sr.
West Fargo Sheyenne: Casey Slemenson, Jr.; Tate Gustafson, Sr.; Brennan Haman, Sr.
Grand Forks Red River: Brett Feller, Jr.
Bismarck: Caden Fischer, Sr.
West Fargo: Jaden Grefsrud, Sr.; Matt Heupel, Sr.
Fargo Shanley: Elias Harris, Sr.; Jordan Leininger, Soph.; Tommy Simon, Soph.
Jamestown: Connor Hoyt, Sr.
St. Mary’s: Tommy Kraljic, Jr.
Fargo North: Kaden Kvidera, Sr.
Century: Carson Motschenbacher, Sr.
Legacy: Isaac Pegors, Sr.; Lucas Vasey, Soph.
Awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Troy Berg, Dickinson.
Coach of the Year: Pete Dobitz, Dickinson.
LEGION BASEBALL
WILLISTON 9-7, BISMARCK 2-10
Williston 9, Bismarck 2
Williston;540;000;0;--;9;11;0
Bismarck;010;100;0;--;2;8;2
Chris Combs and Sawyer Hanson. Lucas Vasey, Preston Bartsch (4) and Marcus Butts. W—Combs. L—Vasey.
Highlights: Williston – Ashton Collings 1-5 R; Carter Bakken 2-3 2 R; Grant Cymbaluk 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Tyler Tamez 3-4 2B, R, RBI; Kadin Finders 0-2 R, RBI; Alex Blume 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Hanson 1-4 2 RBI; Combs 7 IP, 8, 2 R, 3 BB, 0 SO. Bismarck – Gavin Lill 1-4; Tommy Kraljic 1-3; Isaac Pegors 1-4; Noah Riedinger 1-4 R; Carter Krueger 1-2; Carson Motschenbacher 0-3 R; Michael Fagerland 3-3 2B, RBI; Marcus Butts 0-2 RBI; Bartsch 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Bismarck 10, Williston 7
Williston;101;311;0;--;7;9;3
Bismarck;210;412;x;--;10;10;0
Hunter Mapes, Alex Ewert (6) and Sawyer Hanson. Parker Sagsveen, Carter Krueger (4), Noah Riedinger (5), Matthew Porter (7) and Max Vig. W—Krueger. L—Mapes. Save—Porter.
Highlights: Williston – Carter Bakken 1-2 2 R, RBI; Grant Cymbaluk 2-4 2B, 2 R; Tyler Tamez 2-3 2 2B, 3 RBI; Kadin Finders 1-4 RBI; Micah Larson 2-4 2B, Hanson 1-3 2B. Bismarck – Gavin Lill 3-4 2 R, RBI; Lucas Vasey 2-4 R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Michael Fagerland 3-4 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Porter 1-1 2B, 2 R, RBI; Wyatt Kraft 0-0 2 R, RBI.
Records: Williston 1-2, Bismarck 2-1, 6-2 overall.
BISMARCK REPS 5-9, WILLISTON OILERS 4-8
Reps 5, Oilers 4, 8 innings
Oilers;030;000;01;--;4;9;2
Reps;000;201;02;--;5;4;3
Connor Ekblad, Matt Goodman (4) and Carter McCavor; Thomas Kuhn, Eli Thompson (5) and Hank Barry. W – Thompson. L – Goodman. HR – None.
Highlights: Oilers – Max Heen 2-for-5, RBI; Haden Bergstrom 2-for-5; Ekblad 1-for-4, RBI; Matt Schmit 1-for-4, 2 R. Reps – Hayden Ritter 1-for-4, R; Adam Vigness 2 R; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, triple, RBI; Avery Emery R; Logan Lawrence 1-for-3; Jace Groseclose 1-for-1, RBI.
BISMARCK REPS 9, WILLISTON OILERS 8
Will;004;130;0;--;8;8;2
Bis;502;110;x;--;9;13;2
Garrett Solberg, Matt Goodman (1), Matt Schmit (5) and Landen Miller; Logan Lawrence, Jason Juma (3), Isaac Mitchell (5) and Eli Thompson. W -- Mitchell. L -- Goodman. HR: None.
Highlights: Oilers -- Max Heen 1-2, BB, HBP, R, RBI; Kaeden Gall 1-3, 3B, HBP, R, RBI; Jayden Iba 2-4, 2R, RBI; Carter McCavor 1-2, HBP, R, SB; Solberg 0.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; Goodman 4.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Schmit 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP. Reps -- Hayden Ritter 1-3, BB, R, RBI; Thomas Kuhn 2-4, R, RBI; Ben LaDuke 3-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Thompson 1-3, 2B, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jace Groseclose 3-4, 3B, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Jared Frank 2-4, 2 R, SB; Lawrence 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Juma 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Mitchell 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;10-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Sioux Falls;6-5;7-5
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-8;5-8
Bismarck;2-9;3-10
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;7-2;9-3
Tucson;6-4;6-5
Duke City;5-3;6-6
Vegas;4-4;5-7
San Diego;1-9;2-10
Bay Area;1-9;1-11
Friday, June 17
Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Green Bay
Arizona at Duke City
Frisco at Iowa
Vegas at Tucson
Bay Area at San Diego
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
EAU CLAIRE 7, BISMARCK 6
At Eau Claire, Wis.
Bismarck;110;000;310;--;6;10;2
Eau Claire;100;310;01x;--;7;6;0
Jake Lynch, Enrique Morales (5), Justin Goldstein (6) and Spencer Sarringar; Ricky Apodaca, Adam Stanton (3), Alec Baker (5), Ethan Louthan (7), Isaac Benesh (7), Tyler Ingram (8) and Sam Hunt. W – Ingram (1-0). L – Goldstein (1-2). HR – None.
Attendance: 852.
Time of game: 3:19.
Highlights: Bismarck – Aaron Mann 1-for-4, double, 2 R; Sarringar 3-for-5, double, 2 R; Jackson Beaman 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Bradlee Preap 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jordan Sagedahl 1-for-3, double, RBI; Dylan Perry 1-for-4, R. Eau Claire – Cole Conn 2 RBI; B Rosengard R, RBI; Peter Brookshaw 1-for-2; Reed Lattimer 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Sam Hunt 1-for-4, R; Mx Coupe 2-for-3, R; Clay Conn R; Cadyn Schwabe 1-for-2, RBI; Tanner Marsh RBI.
Records: Bismarck 5-8, Eau Claire 10-5.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;9-5;.643;--
Kenosha;8-7;.533;1.5
Traverse City;8-7;.533;1.5
Rockford;7-8;.467;2.5
Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4
Kokomo;5-10;.333;4.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;14-1;.933;--
Fond du Lac;8-7;.533;6
Madison;8-7;.533;6
Wausau;7-8;.467;7
Lakeshore;6-9;.400;8
Green Bay;4-11;.267;10
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;10-4;.714;--
Eau Claire;10-5;.667;0.5
La Crosse;6-9;.400;4.5
Minnesota;2-6;.250;5
Waterloo;2-11;.154;7.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;11-2;.846;--
Mankato;8-7;.533;4
Willmar;8-7;.533;4
Bismarck;5-8;.385;6
Rochester;5-9;.357;6.5
Tuesday, June 14
Eau Claire 7, Bismarck 6
Kokomo 6, Kalamazoo 3
Wausau 2, Green Bay 1
Willmar 7, Rochester 4
Wisconsin Rapids 17, Fond du Lac 2
Battle Creek 15, Rockford 9
Duluth 5, Mankato 4, 10 innings
La Crosse 18, Waterloo 4
Kenosha 9, Traverse City 7
Lakeshore 16, Madison 14
Wednesday, June 15
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Rockford, first game
Battle Creek at Rockford, second game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo, first game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo, second game
Traverse City at Kenosha, first game
Traverse City at Kenosha, second game
Green Bay at Wausau
Waterloo at La Crosse
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Duluth
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at Willmar
Thursday, June 16
Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game
Duluth at Eau Claire, first game
Duluth at Eau Claire, second game
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game
Willmar at Mankato, first game
Willmar at Mankato, second game
Minnesota at La Crosse, first game
Minnesota at La Crosse, second game
St. Cloud at Rochester, first game
St. Cloud at Rochester, second game
Fond du Lac at Madison, first game
Fond du Lac at Madison, second game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Rockford
Friday, June 17
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Green Bay at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Traverse City at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Mankato
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Willmar
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 18
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Traverse City at Wausau
Mankato at St. Cloud
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Green Bay at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Duluth at Willmar
Sunday, June 19
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Green Bay at Traverse City
Duluth at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar