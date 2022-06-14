 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: June 15

Mandan's Lucas Burgum was one of three Braves on the Class A all-state team.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

CLASS A BASEBALL

ALL-STATE TEAM

Dickinson: Troy Berg, Sr.; Isaac Daley, Sr.

Mandan: Avery Bogner, Sr.; Lucas Burgum, Sr.; Isaac Huettl, Sr.

West Fargo Sheyenne: Casey Slemenson, Jr.; Tate Gustafson, Sr.; Brennan Haman, Sr.

Grand Forks Red River: Brett Feller, Jr.

Bismarck: Caden Fischer, Sr.

West Fargo: Jaden Grefsrud, Sr.; Matt Heupel, Sr.

Fargo Shanley: Elias Harris, Sr.; Jordan Leininger, Soph.; Tommy Simon, Soph.

Jamestown: Connor Hoyt, Sr.

St. Mary’s: Tommy Kraljic, Jr.

Fargo North: Kaden Kvidera, Sr.

Century: Carson Motschenbacher, Sr.

Legacy: Isaac Pegors, Sr.; Lucas Vasey, Soph.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Troy Berg, Dickinson.

Coach of the Year: Pete Dobitz, Dickinson.

LEGION BASEBALL

WILLISTON 9-7, BISMARCK 2-10

Williston 9, Bismarck 2

Williston;540;000;0;--;9;11;0

Bismarck;010;100;0;--;2;8;2

Chris Combs and Sawyer Hanson. Lucas Vasey, Preston Bartsch (4) and Marcus Butts. W—Combs. L—Vasey.

Highlights: Williston – Ashton Collings 1-5 R; Carter Bakken 2-3 2 R; Grant Cymbaluk 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Tyler Tamez 3-4 2B, R, RBI; Kadin Finders 0-2 R, RBI; Alex Blume 2-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Hanson 1-4 2 RBI; Combs 7 IP, 8, 2 R, 3 BB, 0 SO. Bismarck – Gavin Lill 1-4; Tommy Kraljic 1-3; Isaac Pegors 1-4; Noah Riedinger 1-4 R; Carter Krueger 1-2; Carson Motschenbacher 0-3 R; Michael Fagerland 3-3 2B, RBI; Marcus Butts 0-2 RBI; Bartsch 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.

Bismarck 10, Williston 7

Williston;101;311;0;--;7;9;3

Bismarck;210;412;x;--;10;10;0

Hunter Mapes, Alex Ewert (6) and Sawyer Hanson. Parker Sagsveen, Carter Krueger (4), Noah Riedinger (5), Matthew Porter (7) and Max Vig. W—Krueger. L—Mapes. Save—Porter.

Highlights: Williston – Carter Bakken 1-2 2 R, RBI; Grant Cymbaluk 2-4 2B, 2 R; Tyler Tamez 2-3 2 2B, 3 RBI; Kadin Finders 1-4 RBI; Micah Larson 2-4 2B, Hanson 1-3 2B. Bismarck – Gavin Lill 3-4 2 R, RBI; Lucas Vasey 2-4 R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Michael Fagerland 3-4 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Porter 1-1 2B, 2 R, RBI; Wyatt Kraft 0-0 2 R, RBI.

Records: Williston 1-2, Bismarck 2-1, 6-2 overall.

BISMARCK REPS 5-9, WILLISTON OILERS 4-8

Reps 5, Oilers 4, 8 innings

Oilers;030;000;01;--;4;9;2

Reps;000;201;02;--;5;4;3

Connor Ekblad, Matt Goodman (4) and Carter McCavor; Thomas Kuhn, Eli Thompson (5) and Hank Barry. W – Thompson. L – Goodman. HR – None.

Highlights: Oilers – Max Heen 2-for-5, RBI; Haden Bergstrom 2-for-5; Ekblad 1-for-4, RBI; Matt Schmit 1-for-4, 2 R. Reps – Hayden Ritter 1-for-4, R; Adam Vigness 2 R; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, triple, RBI; Avery Emery R; Logan Lawrence 1-for-3; Jace Groseclose 1-for-1, RBI.

BISMARCK REPS 9, WILLISTON OILERS 8

Will;004;130;0;--;8;8;2

Bis;502;110;x;--;9;13;2

Garrett Solberg, Matt Goodman (1), Matt Schmit (5) and Landen Miller; Logan Lawrence, Jason Juma (3), Isaac Mitchell (5) and Eli Thompson. W -- Mitchell. L -- Goodman. HR: None.

Highlights: Oilers -- Max Heen 1-2, BB, HBP, R, RBI; Kaeden Gall 1-3, 3B, HBP, R, RBI; Jayden Iba 2-4, 2R, RBI; Carter McCavor 1-2, HBP, R, SB; Solberg 0.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; Goodman 4.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Schmit 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP. Reps -- Hayden Ritter 1-3, BB, R, RBI; Thomas Kuhn 2-4, R, RBI; Ben LaDuke 3-4, 2 2B, R, RBI; Thompson 1-3, 2B, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Jace Groseclose 3-4, 3B, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Jared Frank 2-4, 2 R, SB; Lawrence 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Juma 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Mitchell 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;10-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Sioux Falls;6-5;7-5

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-8;5-8

Bismarck;2-9;3-10

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;7-2;9-3

Tucson;6-4;6-5

Duke City;5-3;6-6

Vegas;4-4;5-7

San Diego;1-9;2-10

Bay Area;1-9;1-11

Friday, June 17

Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Green Bay

Arizona at Duke City

Frisco at Iowa

Vegas at Tucson

Bay Area at San Diego

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

EAU CLAIRE 7, BISMARCK 6

At Eau Claire, Wis.

Bismarck;110;000;310;--;6;10;2

Eau Claire;100;310;01x;--;7;6;0

Jake Lynch, Enrique Morales (5), Justin Goldstein (6) and Spencer Sarringar; Ricky Apodaca, Adam Stanton (3), Alec Baker (5), Ethan Louthan (7), Isaac Benesh (7), Tyler Ingram (8) and Sam Hunt. W – Ingram (1-0). L – Goldstein (1-2). HR – None.

Attendance: 852.

Time of game: 3:19.

Highlights: Bismarck – Aaron Mann 1-for-4, double, 2 R; Sarringar 3-for-5, double, 2 R; Jackson Beaman 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Bradlee Preap 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Jordan Sagedahl 1-for-3, double, RBI; Dylan Perry 1-for-4, R. Eau Claire – Cole Conn 2 RBI; B Rosengard R, RBI; Peter Brookshaw 1-for-2; Reed Lattimer 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Sam Hunt 1-for-4, R; Mx Coupe 2-for-3, R; Clay Conn R; Cadyn Schwabe 1-for-2, RBI; Tanner Marsh RBI.

Records: Bismarck 5-8, Eau Claire 10-5.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;9-5;.643;--

Kenosha;8-7;.533;1.5

Traverse City;8-7;.533;1.5

Rockford;7-8;.467;2.5

Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4

Kokomo;5-10;.333;4.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;14-1;.933;--

Fond du Lac;8-7;.533;6

Madison;8-7;.533;6

Wausau;7-8;.467;7

Lakeshore;6-9;.400;8

Green Bay;4-11;.267;10

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;10-4;.714;--

Eau Claire;10-5;.667;0.5

La Crosse;6-9;.400;4.5

Minnesota;2-6;.250;5

Waterloo;2-11;.154;7.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;11-2;.846;--

Mankato;8-7;.533;4

Willmar;8-7;.533;4

Bismarck;5-8;.385;6

Rochester;5-9;.357;6.5

Tuesday, June 14

Eau Claire 7, Bismarck 6

Kokomo 6, Kalamazoo 3

Wausau 2, Green Bay 1

Willmar 7, Rochester 4

Wisconsin Rapids 17, Fond du Lac 2

Battle Creek 15, Rockford 9

Duluth 5, Mankato 4, 10 innings

La Crosse 18, Waterloo 4

Kenosha 9, Traverse City 7

Lakeshore 16, Madison 14

Wednesday, June 15

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Rockford, first game

Battle Creek at Rockford, second game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo, first game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo, second game

Traverse City at Kenosha, first game

Traverse City at Kenosha, second game

Green Bay at Wausau

Waterloo at La Crosse

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Mankato at Duluth

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at Willmar

Thursday, June 16

Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game

Duluth at Eau Claire, first game

Duluth at Eau Claire, second game

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game

Willmar at Mankato, first game

Willmar at Mankato, second game

Minnesota at La Crosse, first game

Minnesota at La Crosse, second game

St. Cloud at Rochester, first game

St. Cloud at Rochester, second game

Fond du Lac at Madison, first game

Fond du Lac at Madison, second game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Rockford

Friday, June 17

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Green Bay at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Traverse City at Wausau

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Willmar

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Saturday, June 18

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Traverse City at Wausau

Mankato at St. Cloud

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Green Bay at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Duluth at Willmar

Sunday, June 19

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Green Bay at Traverse City

Duluth at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

