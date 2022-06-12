 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: June 13

  • 0

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;10-2

Massachusetts;7-1;8-4

Sioux Falls;6-5;7-5

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-8;5-8

Bismarck;2-9;3-10

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2

Arizona;7-2;9-3

Tucson;6-4;6-5

Duke City;5-3;6-6

Vegas;4-4;5-7

San Diego;1-9;2-10

Bay Area;1-9;1-11

Saturday, June 11

Sioux Falls 49, Bismarck 44

Vegas 49, San Diego 23

Massachusetts 48, Green Bay 30

Frisco 47, Duke City 46

Northern Arizona 37, Arizona 34

Tucson 58, Bay Area 33

Friday, June 17

Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Green Bay

Arizona at Duke City

Frisco at Iowa

Vegas at Tucson

Bay Area at San Diego

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 12, LA CROSSE 8

La Crosse;014;120;000;--;8;11;3

Bismarck;311;610;00x;--;12;11;2

Edward Berry, Brett Stuessel (3), Russell Derbyshire (5), Dylan Lapic (7), Sam Mettert (9) and Blaise Priester. Morgan McCloud, Andrew Paten (5), Jordan Sagedahl (7), Edwin Colon (8) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Paten. L—Berry. HR—Bismarck: Spencer Sarringar, Jake Hjelle.

Highlights: La Crosse – Jake Haley 1-5 R, RBI: Coby Morales 1-5 2B, RBI; Landon Wallace 1-3 2 R; Carson Hornung 3-4 2 2B, 3B, 3 R, RBI; Priester 1-3 2B, RBI; Connor Walsh 1-2 R, RBI; Xavier Casserilla 2-5 2B, RBI; Aidan Sweatt 1-4 2B, R; Lapic 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO. Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 2-3 3 R, SB; Kaiden Cardoso 2-4 2 R, RBI; Aaron Mann 2-4 R, RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Daryl Ruiz 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Sarringar 1-5 HR, 4 RBI, R, SB; Hjelle 1-4 HR, RBI; Paten 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB; Sagedahl 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Colon 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.

Attendance: 1,853.

Time of game: 3:29.

Records: Bismarck 5-6; La Crosse 4-9.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;8-5;.615;--

Kenosha;7-6;.538;1

Rockford;7-6;.538;1

Traverse City;7-6;.538;1

Kalamazoo;5-8;.385;3

Kokomo;4-9;.308;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;12-1;.923;--

Fond du Lac;8-5;.615;4

Madison;7-6;.538;5

Wausau;5-8;.385;7

Green Bay;4-9;.308;8

Lakeshore;4-9;.308;8

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;9-4;.692;--

Eau Claire;8-5;.615;1

La Crosse;4-9;.308;5

Minnesota;2-6;.250;4.5

Waterloo;2-10;.167;6.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;10-2;.833;--

Mankato;8-5;.615;2.5

Willmar;7-6;.538;3.5

Bismarck;5-6;.455;5

Rochester;5-7;.417;4.5

Saturday, June 11

Bismarck 9, La Crosse 7

Madison 4, Wausau 3

Traverse City 3, Kokomo 2

Battle Creek 10, Kenosha 4

Mankato 3, Eau Claire 0

Lakeshore 5, Fond du Lac 4

St. Cloud 10, Duluth 5

Rochester 9, Minnesota 6

Rockford 16, Kalamazoo 2

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 4

Willmar 6, Waterloo 3

Sunday, June 12

Bismarck xxxx, La Crosse xxxx

Kalamazoo 7, Battle Creek 2

Wausau 7, Fond du Lac 3

Green Bay 7, Lakeshore 0

Eau Claire 8, Mankato 4

Duluth 8, Rochester 5

Madison 6, Kokomo 1

Willmar 3, St. Cloud 1

Traverse City 7, Rockford 1

Wisconsin Rapids 2, Kenosha 1

Monday, June 13

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Traverse City

Madison at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Willmar

Tuesday, June 14

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Rockford

Mankato at Duluth

Traverse City at Kenosha

Green Bay at Wausau

Madison at Lakeshore

Waterloo at La Crosse

Rochester at Willmar

Wednesday, June 15

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Rockford, first game

Battle Creek at Rockford, second game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo, first game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo, second game

Traverse City at Kenosha, first game

Traverse City at Kenosha, second game

Green Bay at Wausau

Waterloo at La Crosse

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Mankato at Duluth

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at Willmar

Thursday, June 16

Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game

Duluth at Eau Claire, first game

Duluth at Eau Claire, second game

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game

Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game

Willmar at Mankato, first game

Willmar at Mankato, second game

Minnesota at La Crosse, first game

Minnesota at La Crosse, second game

St. Cloud at Rochester, first game

St. Cloud at Rochester, second game

Fond du Lac at Madison, first game

Fond du Lac at Madison, second game

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Rockford

Friday, June 17

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Green Bay at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Traverse City at Wausau

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Willmar

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Saturday, June 18

Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kokomo

Traverse City at Wausau

Mankato at St. Cloud

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Green Bay at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Duluth at Willmar

Sunday, June 19

Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Madison

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Green Bay at Traverse City

Duluth at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

 

