Area Scores: June 12

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK CAPITALS 10-17, GRAFTON 3-2
Capitals 10, Grafton 3
Grafton;000;021;0;--;3;7;1
Capitals;105;310;x;--;10;10;2
K.Golden, T.Satterlund (3), B. Baldwin (5) and J.Bjornson; T.King, C.Grabow (6) and A.Urlacher. W – King. L – Golden. HR – None.
Highlights: Graf – Baldwin 1-for-3, R; Bjornson 2-for-4, double; T.Villarreal 1-for-4, RBI; K.Droog RBI; Satterlund 1-for-4; R.Hanson R; Golden 2-for-3, double; T.Storey RBI. Capitals – King 1-for-3, R, 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks; Urlacher 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; S.Dietz 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; E.Huntington 2-for-4, R, RBI; C.Schatz R; H.Reichert 1-for-3; R.Schreiner RBI; C.Kalberer 1-for-3, RBI, E.Fuchs 1-for-4, R.
Capitals 17, Grafton 2, 3 innings
Grafton;200;00;--;2;4;1
Capitals;(14)12:--;17;13;0
People are also reading…
B.Baldwin, J.Bjornson (2) and J.Warnke; A.Urlacher and L.Herman. W – Urlacher. L – Bjornson. HR – None.
Highlights: Graf – T.Satterlund R; Bjornson 1-for-2, R; R.Hanson 1-for-1, RBI; Warnke 1-for-1; Drogg 1-for-2, RBI. Capitals – T.King 3-for-3, 2 doubles, triple, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Urlacher R, 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; S.Dietz R; E.Huntington 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; C.Schatz 2 R; J.Gums 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI; L.Herman 2-for-2, triple, R, 3 RBIs; Q.Carlson 2-for-2, double, R, 2 RBIs; H.Reichert R; H.Emter 1-for-3, R, RBI.
BORDER BATTLE
At Mandan
Saturday
Mandan Chiefs 3, Saskatoon Cubs 2
Saskatoon;000;110;0;--;2;7;0
Chiefs;200;010;x;--;3;50
Parker Frey and Casey Prychak; Lucas Burgum, Jordan Binder (5), Brayden Bunnell (7) and Isaac Huettl. W – Burgum. L – Frey. Sv – Bunnell. HR – None.
Highlights: Sask – Mason McCleary 1-for-3, double; Jared Tameling 2-for-4, RBI; Ty Deutscher 1-for-3; Jevon Parent 1-for-2, R; Dan Revering 1-for-3, R, RBI. Chiefs – Avery Bogner 1-for-3, R; Huettl 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Preston McElvaney 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; McCoy Keller 1-for-3, RBI; Hudson Sheldon 1-for-2; Burgum 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 Ks; Binder 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Bunnell 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K.
Fargo Post 2 8, Mandan Chiefs 1
Post 2;321;100;1;--;8;11;1
Chiefs;000;100;0;--;1;6;2
Jordan Leininger, Kaden Kvidera (4) and Adam Leininger; Stetson Kuntz, Jordan Binder (3), McCoy Keller (7) and Tukker Horner. W – Leininger. L – Kuntz. HR – Post 2: A.Leininger 2.
Highlights: Post 2 – Connor Holm 3-for-5, double, 2 R; A.Leininger 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Tommy Simon 1-for-3, R; Kvidera 1-for-4, RBI; Aaron Breitbach 1-for-3, R; Landon Meier R, RBI; Josh Biver 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Danny Boutain 1-for-4. Chiefs – Isaac Huettl 1-for-2; Lucas Burgum 2-for-4, double; Keller 1-for-3, R; Hudson Sheldon 2-for-3, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 9, LA CROSSE 7
La Crosse;004;000;210;--;7;9;1
Bismarck;020;011;41x;--;9;10;0
Carter Seabrooke, Russell Derbyshire (2), Micky Thompson (4), Ricky Reeth (6), Grady Gorgen (7), Sam Mettert (8) and Mac Danford; Joseph Kalafut, Luke Hempel (4), Justin Goldstein (7), Nate Boyle (8) and Garrett Macias. W – Goldstein (1-1). L – Gorgen (2-1). Sv – Boyle (2). HR – None.
Highlights: LaC – Zac Rice 1-for-5, R; Coby Morales 3-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Xavier Casserilla 1-for-3; Connor Walsh 2-for-4. Bis – Reggie Williams 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Aaron Mann 1-for-3, R; Jackson Beaman 2-for-5, double, R, RBI; Daryl Ruiz 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Macias 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Jake Hjelle R; Khalid Collymore 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-for-3.
Time of Game: 4:05. Att: 1,801.
Records: La Crosse 4-8, Bismarck 4-6.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;8-4;.667;--
Kenosha;7-5;.583;1
Rockford;7-5;.583;1
Traverse City;6-6;.500;2
Kalamazoo;4-8;.333;4
Kokomo;4-8;.333;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;11-1;.917;--
Fond du Lac;9-4;.692;2.5
Madison;6-6;.500;5
Lakeshore;4-8;.333;7
Wausau;4-8;.333;7
Green Bay;3-9;.250;8
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;8-4;.667;--
Eau Claire;7-5;.583;1
La Crosse;4-8;.333;4
Minnesota;2-6;.250;4
Waterloo;2-10;.167;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;10-1;.909;--
Mankato;8-4;.667;2.5
Willmar;6-6;.500;4.5
Rochester;5-6;.455;5
Bismarck;4-6;.400;5.5
Saturday, June 11
Bismarck 9, La Crosse 7
Madison 4, Wausau 3
Traverse City 3, Kokomo 2
Battle Creek 10, Kenosha 4
Mankato 3, Eau Claire 0
Lakeshore 5, Fond du Lac 4
St. Cloud 10, Duluth 5
Rochester 9, Minnesota 6
Rockford 16, Kalamazoo 2
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 4
Willmar 6, Waterloo 3
Sunday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Willmar at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Monday, June 13
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Traverse City
Madison at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar
Tuesday, June 14
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Rockford
Mankato at Duluth
Traverse City at Kenosha
Green Bay at Wausau
Madison at Lakeshore
Waterloo at La Crosse
Rochester at Willmar
Wednesday, June 15
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Rockford, first game
Battle Creek at Rockford, second game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo, first game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo, second game
Traverse City at Kenosha, first game
Traverse City at Kenosha, second game
Green Bay at Wausau
Waterloo at La Crosse
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Duluth
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at Willmar
Thursday, June 16
Bismarck at Waterloo, 12:05 p.m., first game
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m., second game
Duluth at Eau Claire, first game
Duluth at Eau Claire, second game
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, second game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, first game
Lakeshore at Green Bay, second game
Willmar at Mankato, first game
Willmar at Mankato, second game
Minnesota at La Crosse, first game
Minnesota at La Crosse, second game
St. Cloud at Rochester, first game
St. Cloud at Rochester, second game
Fond du Lac at Madison, first game
Fond du Lac at Madison, second game
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Rockford
Friday, June 17
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Green Bay at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Traverse City at Wausau
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Mankato
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Willmar
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Saturday, June 18
Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kokomo
Traverse City at Wausau
Mankato at St. Cloud
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Green Bay at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Duluth at Willmar
Sunday, June 19
Bismarck at Mankato, 5:05 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Madison
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Green Bay at Traverse City
Duluth at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;10-2
Massachusetts;7-1;8-4
Sioux Falls;6-5;7-5
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-8;5-8
Bismarck;2-9;3-10
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;9-2;10-2
Arizona;7-2;9-3
Tucson;6-4;6-5
Duke City;5-3;6-6
Vegas;4-4;5-7
San Diego;1-9;2-10
Bay Area;1-9;1-11
Saturday, June 11
Sioux Falls 49, Bismarck 44
Vegas 49, San Diego 23
Massachusetts 48, Green Bay 30
Frisco 47, Duke City 46
Northern Arizona 37, Arizona 34
Tucson 58, Bay Area 33
Friday, June 17
Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Green Bay
Arizona at Duke City
Frisco at Iowa
Vegas at Tucson
Bay Area at San Diego