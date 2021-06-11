Area Scores: June 12

LEGION BASEBALL
BORDER BATTLE
At Mandan
Mandan Chiefs 5, Bismarck Governors 2
Bismarck;000;100;0;--;2;4;1
Mandan;200;021;x;--;5;7;1
Lucas Schell, Luke Pengilly (5) and Cru Walker. Blake Arenz and Isaac Huettl. W—Arenz. L—Schell.
Highlights: Bismarck – Carter Klipfel 1-3 2B; Cru Walker 1-2 RBI, SB; Jack Johnson 1-3; Jackson Klipfel 1-3 2B, R; Schell 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB; Pengilly 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB. Mandan – Isaac Huettl 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 0-2 R; Preston McElvaney 3-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Avery Bogner 2-3 RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 RBI; Arenz 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Bismarck Governors 3, Minot Vistas 2
Governors;001;000;2;--;3;3;1
Vistas;000;002;0;--;2;6;1
Ryan Keup, Isaac Pegors (7) and Miles Stiefel; Hunter Ruzicka and Braeden McCarty. W–Keup. L–Ruzicka. Save–Pegors. HR – None.
Highlights: Bismarck – Jackson Uhler 1-for-3, triple, R; Noah Riedinger 1-for-3, RBI; Stiefel 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Keup 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SOs; Pegors 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO. Minot – Trent Greek 1-for-3, double, R; McCarty 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; James Bubach 1-for-3, RBI; Ruzicka 7 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SOs.
Mandan Chiefs 10, Billings Royals 0, 6 innings
Billings;000;000;--;0;5;2
Chiefs;101;503;--;10;11;0
Keller, No. 17 (4) and Thompson; Avery Bogner, Seth Arenz (6) and Ben Kleinknecht. W – Bogner. L – Keller. HR – None.
Highlights: Billings – Jordahl 1-for-3; Schaaf 1-for-3; Thompson 1-for-3; Ducette 1-for-1; Stiidham 1-for-2. Chiefs – Isaac Huettl 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 3-for-4, R, RBI; Anthony Johnson 2-for-3, 2 R; Regan Schlosser 1-for-3, double, R, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 8, LA CROSSE 6
La Crosse;030;102;000;--;6;11;4
Bismarck;222;101;00x;--;8;5;1
Jake Little, Zac Czerniawski (2), Nevin Wall (4), Erik Demchuk (6), Lukas Barry (8) and Parker Schmidt; Brian Baker, Connor O’Halloran (6), Ryan Bourassa (7), Blake Gallagher (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W – Baker (1-0). L – Czerniawski (0-1). Sv – Gallagher (1). HR – None.
Highlights: La Crosse – Kyle Casper 3-for-4, double, 3 R, RBI; Seth Stroh 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI. Bismarck – Cole Roberts 2 R; Brant Schaffitzel R, 2 RBIs; Ben Teel 1-for-4, double, RBI; Jarrett Bickel 1-for-2, 2 R; Ethan Kleinheier 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Records: La Crosse 6-6, Bismarck 7-5.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;8-3;.727;--
Battle Creek;5-5;.500;2.5
Kenosha;6-6;.500;2.5
Rockford;5-6;.454;3
Kokomo;5-7;.417;3.5
Kalamazoo;4-7;.364;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;8-3;.727;--
Fond du Lac;7-5;.583;1.5
Madison;6-6;.500;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;6-6;.500;2.5
Green Bay;4-7;.364;4
Lakeshore;4-7;.364;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;9-3;.750;—
La Crosse;6-6;.500;3
Eau Claire;4-8;.333;5
Duluth;3-9;.250;6
Minnesota;2-6;.250;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;8-4;.667;--
St. Cloud;6-4;.600;1
Bismarck;7-5;.583;1
Mankato;7-5;.583;1
Rochester;4-6;.400;3
Thursday, June 10
La Crosse 4, Bismarck 0
Battle Creek 10, Kokomo 6
Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 7
Rockford 6, Kenosha 5
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 0
Eau Claire 5, Waterloo 4, 10 innings
Fond du Lac 9, Wisconsin 3
Lakeshore 8, Green Bay 5, 13 innings
Willmar 8, Mankato 4
St. Cloud 11, Duluth 5
Friday, June 11
Bismarck 8, La Crosse 6
Battle Creek 4, Kokomo 2
Madison 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Rockford 10, Kenosha 3
Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3
Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 3
Wisconsin 5, Fond du Lac 0
Mankato 2, Willmar 1
St. Cloud 12, Duluth 0
Waterloo 11, Eau Claire 3
Saturday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Wisconsin
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Fond du Lac at Rockford
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Willmar at Mankato
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Madison
Duluth at Waterloo
Sunday, June 13
La Crosse at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Wisconsin
Fond du Lac at Rockford
Duluth at Waterloo
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Green Bay at Madison
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at Mankato
NAHL
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals (best-of-five)
Friday, June 4
Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3
Maine 4, Maryland 1
Minnesota Magicians 3, Kenai River 2
Shreveport 4, Wichita Falls 3
Saturday, June 5
Aberdeen 4, Bismarck 1
Maine 4, Maryland 1
Minnesota Magicians 7, Kenai River 2
Shreveport 2, Wichita Falls 0
Thursday, June 10
Maine 4, Maryland 1 (Maine wins series 3-0)
Friday, June 11
Aberdeen 3, Bismarck 1 (Aberdeen wins series 3-0)
Kenai River 2, Minnesota Magicians 0 (Minnesota leads series 2-1)
Shreveport 4, Wichita Falls 2 (Shreveport wins 3-0)
Friday, June 12
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Sunday, June 13
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco;3-0
Sioux Falls;3-1
Iowa;2-1
Arizona;2-1
Bismarck;3-3
Green Bay;3-3
Massachusetts;2-2
Spokane;1-1
Tucson;1-1
Duke City;1-2
Northern Arizona;0-2
Louisville;0-4
Saturday, June 12
Iowa at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.
Frisco at Massachusetts
Green Bay at Louisville Tucson at Arizona
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Spokane at Sioux Falls