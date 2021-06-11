 Skip to main content
Area Scores: June 12
Area Scores: June 12

LEGION BASEBALL

BORDER BATTLE

At Mandan

Mandan Chiefs 5, Bismarck Governors 2

Bismarck;000;100;0;--;2;4;1

Mandan;200;021;x;--;5;7;1

Lucas Schell, Luke Pengilly (5) and Cru Walker. Blake Arenz and Isaac Huettl. W—Arenz. L—Schell.

Highlights: Bismarck – Carter Klipfel 1-3 2B; Cru Walker 1-2 RBI, SB; Jack Johnson 1-3; Jackson Klipfel 1-3 2B, R; Schell 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB; Pengilly 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB. Mandan – Isaac Huettl 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 0-2 R; Preston McElvaney 3-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Avery Bogner 2-3 RBI; Stetson Kuntz 1-3 RBI; Arenz 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.

Bismarck Governors 3, Minot Vistas 2

Governors;001;000;2;--;3;3;1

Vistas;000;002;0;--;2;6;1

Ryan Keup, Isaac Pegors (7) and Miles Stiefel; Hunter Ruzicka and Braeden McCarty. W–Keup. L–Ruzicka. Save–Pegors. HR – None.

Highlights: Bismarck – Jackson Uhler 1-for-3, triple, R; Noah Riedinger 1-for-3, RBI; Stiefel 1-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Keup 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SOs; Pegors 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO. Minot – Trent Greek 1-for-3, double, R; McCarty 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; James Bubach 1-for-3, RBI; Ruzicka 7 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SOs.

Mandan Chiefs 10, Billings Royals 0, 6 innings

Billings;000;000;--;0;5;2

Chiefs;101;503;--;10;11;0

Keller, No. 17 (4) and Thompson; Avery Bogner, Seth Arenz (6) and Ben Kleinknecht. W – Bogner. L – Keller. HR – None.

Highlights: Billings – Jordahl 1-for-3; Schaaf 1-for-3; Thompson 1-for-3; Ducette 1-for-1; Stiidham 1-for-2. Chiefs – Isaac Huettl 1-for-2, double, 2 R, RBI; Lucas Burgum 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Brayden Bunnell 2-for-3, double, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 3-for-4, R, RBI; Anthony Johnson 2-for-3, 2 R; Regan Schlosser 1-for-3, double, R, RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 8, LA CROSSE 6

La Crosse;030;102;000;--;6;11;4

Bismarck;222;101;00x;--;8;5;1

Jake Little, Zac Czerniawski (2), Nevin Wall (4), Erik Demchuk (6), Lukas Barry (8) and Parker Schmidt; Brian Baker, Connor O’Halloran (6), Ryan Bourassa (7), Blake Gallagher (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W – Baker (1-0). L – Czerniawski (0-1). Sv – Gallagher (1). HR – None.

Highlights: La Crosse – Kyle Casper 3-for-4, double, 3 R, RBI; Seth Stroh 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI. Bismarck – Cole Roberts 2 R; Brant Schaffitzel R, 2 RBIs; Ben Teel 1-for-4, double, RBI; Jarrett Bickel 1-for-2, 2 R; Ethan Kleinheier 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.

Records: La Crosse 6-6, Bismarck 7-5.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;8-3;.727;--

Battle Creek;5-5;.500;2.5

Kenosha;6-6;.500;2.5

Rockford;5-6;.454;3

Kokomo;5-7;.417;3.5

Kalamazoo;4-7;.364;4

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;8-3;.727;--

Fond du Lac;7-5;.583;1.5

Madison;6-6;.500;2.5

Wisconsin Rapids;6-6;.500;2.5

Green Bay;4-7;.364;4

Lakeshore;4-7;.364;4

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;9-3;.750;—

La Crosse;6-6;.500;3

Eau Claire;4-8;.333;5

Duluth;3-9;.250;6

Minnesota;2-6;.250;5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;8-4;.667;--

St. Cloud;6-4;.600;1

Bismarck;7-5;.583;1

Mankato;7-5;.583;1

Rochester;4-6;.400;3

Thursday, June 10

La Crosse 4, Bismarck 0

Battle Creek 10, Kokomo 6

Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 7

Rockford 6, Kenosha 5

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 0

Eau Claire 5, Waterloo 4, 10 innings

Fond du Lac 9, Wisconsin 3

Lakeshore 8, Green Bay 5, 13 innings

Willmar 8, Mankato 4

St. Cloud 11, Duluth 5

Friday, June 11

Bismarck 8, La Crosse 6

Battle Creek 4, Kokomo 2

Madison 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Rockford 10, Kenosha 3

Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3

Green Bay 4, Lakeshore 3

Wisconsin 5, Fond du Lac 0

Mankato 2, Willmar 1

St. Cloud 12, Duluth 0

Waterloo 11, Eau Claire 3

Saturday, June 12

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Wisconsin

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Fond du Lac at Rockford

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Willmar at Mankato

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Madison

Duluth at Waterloo

Sunday, June 13

La Crosse at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Wisconsin

Fond du Lac at Rockford

Duluth at Waterloo

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Green Bay at Madison

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Willmar at Mankato

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals (best-of-five)

Friday, June 4

Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3

Maine 4, Maryland 1 

Minnesota Magicians 3, Kenai River 2 

Shreveport 4, Wichita Falls 3

Saturday, June 5

Aberdeen 4, Bismarck 1

Maine 4, Maryland 1

Minnesota Magicians 7, Kenai River 2

Shreveport 2, Wichita Falls 0

Thursday, June 10

Maine 4, Maryland 1 (Maine wins series 3-0)

Friday, June 11

Aberdeen 3, Bismarck 1 (Aberdeen wins series 3-0)

Kenai River 2, Minnesota Magicians 0 (Minnesota leads series 2-1)

Shreveport 4, Wichita Falls 2 (Shreveport wins 3-0)

Friday, June 12

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Sunday, June 13

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;3-0

Sioux Falls;3-1

Iowa;2-1

Arizona;2-1

Bismarck;3-3

Green Bay;3-3

Massachusetts;2-2

Spokane;1-1

Tucson;1-1

Duke City;1-2

Northern Arizona;0-2

Louisville;0-4

Saturday, June 12

Iowa at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.

Frisco at Massachusetts

Green Bay at Louisville Tucson at Arizona

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Spokane at Sioux Falls

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

Mandan Chiefs 5, Bismarck Governors 2

Mandan 10, Billings (Mont.) Royals 0, 6 innings

Bismarck Governors 3, Minot Vistas 2

