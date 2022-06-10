Area Scores: June 11

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MANDAN 3, SASKATOON 2
Saskatoon;000;011;0;--;2;7;0
Mandan;200;010;x;--;3;5;0
Parker Frey and Casey Prychak. Lucas Burgum, Jordan Binder (6), Brayden Bunnell (7) and Isaac Huettl. W—Burgum. L—Frey. Save—Bunnell.
Highlights: Saskatoon – Jared Tameling 2-4 RBI; Dan Revering 1-3 R, RBI. Mandan – Avery Bogner 1-3 R; Isaac Huettl 1-2 2 R; Preston McElvaney 1-1 2 RBI; McCoy Keller 1-3 RBI; Hudsen Sheldon 1-2.
Records: Mandan 1-1; Saskatoon 13-4.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
ALL-STATE TEAM
SINGLES
Mimi Gu, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Phoebe Olson, Sr., Jamestown; Marissa Burian, Sr., Fargo Davies; Paige McCormick, Soph., Fargo Davies; Sophia Felderman, Soph., Mandan; Erika Spanjer, Sr., Fargo North.
People are also reading…
DOUBLES
Sofia Egge/Eden Olson, Sr./Sr., Minot; Julia Wolf/Madeline Abbott, Sr./Soph., Fargo Shanley; Aleah McPherson/Chelsa Krom, Soph., Jr.; Lily Andrews/India Rohl, Sr./Sr.; Fargo Davies; Maya Kubsad/Erika Lee, Jr./Soph., Century.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Mimi Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne.
Coach of the Year: Paul Kolesar.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;4-1;9-2
Massachusetts;6-1;7-4
Iowa;6-5;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5
Quad City;6-6;6-6
Green Bay;4-7;5-7
Bismarck;2-8;3-9
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;7-1;9-2
Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2
Duke City;5-3;6-5
Tucson;5-4;5-5
Vegas;3-4;4-7
San Diego;1-8;2-9
Bay Area;1-8;1-10
Saturday, June 11
Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Vegas
Green Bay at Massachusetts
Duke City at Frisco
Arizona at Northern Arizona
Bay Area at Tucson
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 11, BISMARCK 9, 10 INNINGS
La Crosse;100;201;050;2;--;11;9;3
Bismarck;210;300;0230;--;9;8;4
Will Watson, Dylan Lapic (4), Eldridge Armstrong (6), Grady Gorgen (8), Trey Frahm (10) and Colby Morales. Joseph Alpough, Will Chauffe (5), Stephen Klenske (6), Nate Boyle (8), Kaiden Cardoso (9) and Bradlee Preap. W—Gorgen. L—Cardoso. Save—Frahm.
Highlights: La Crosse – Jack Haley 2-5 3 R; Sam Siegel 2-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Zac Rice 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Aidan Sweatt 2-6 3 RBI. Bismarck – A.J. Barraza 1-3 2 R; Aaron Mann 1-4 2 R, 4 RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-4 2B R, 3 RBI; Daryl Ruiz 1-5 RBI; Jake Hjelle 1-5; Kai Hori 1-4 2B, R; Tommy Takayoshi 1-3 3 R; Alpough 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 10 SO.
Attendance: 1,950.
Time of game: 4:14.
Records: Bismarck 3-6; La Crosse 4-7.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Battle Creek;7-4;.636;--
Kenosha;7-4;.636;--
Rockford;6-5;.545;1
Traverse City;5-6;.455;2
Kalamazoo;4-7;.364;3
Kokomo;4-7;.364;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;10-1;.909;--
Fond du Lac;8-3;.727;2
Madison;5-6;.455;5
Wausau;4-7;.364;6
Green Bay;3-8;.273;7
Lakeshore;3-8;.273;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;8-3;.727;--
Eau Claire;7-4;.636;1
La Crosse;4-7;.364;4
Minnesota;2-5;.286;4
Waterloo;2-9;.182;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;9-1;.900;--
Mankato;7-4;.636;2.5
Willmar;5-6;.455;4.5
Rochester;4-6;.400;5
Bismarck;3-6;.333;6
Friday, June 10
Kenosha 12, Battle Creek 2
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3
Mankato 1, Eau Claire 0
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Green Bay 8
Wausau 6, Madison 1
Willmar 5, Waterloo 1
Rockford 4, Kalamazoo 1
Duluth 6, St. Cloud 0
La Crosse 11, Bismarck 9, 10 innings
Lakeshore 9, Fond du Lac 8, 12 innings
Saturday, June 11
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wausau at Madison
Duluth at St. Cloud
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
Minnesota at Rochester
Sunday, June 12
La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Willmar at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Monday, June 13
La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Traverse City
Madison at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Willmar