agate

Area Scores: June 11

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

MANDAN 3, SASKATOON 2

Saskatoon;000;011;0;--;2;7;0

Mandan;200;010;x;--;3;5;0

Parker Frey and Casey Prychak. Lucas Burgum, Jordan Binder (6), Brayden Bunnell (7) and Isaac Huettl. W—Burgum. L—Frey. Save—Bunnell.

Highlights: Saskatoon – Jared Tameling 2-4 RBI; Dan Revering 1-3 R, RBI. Mandan – Avery Bogner 1-3 R; Isaac Huettl 1-2 2 R; Preston McElvaney 1-1 2 RBI; McCoy Keller 1-3 RBI; Hudsen Sheldon 1-2.

Records: Mandan 1-1; Saskatoon 13-4.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

ALL-STATE TEAM

SINGLES

Mimi Gu, Sr., West Fargo Sheyenne; Phoebe Olson, Sr., Jamestown; Marissa Burian, Sr., Fargo Davies; Paige McCormick, Soph., Fargo Davies; Sophia Felderman, Soph., Mandan; Erika Spanjer, Sr., Fargo North.

DOUBLES

Sofia Egge/Eden Olson, Sr./Sr., Minot; Julia Wolf/Madeline Abbott, Sr./Soph., Fargo Shanley; Aleah McPherson/Chelsa Krom, Soph., Jr.; Lily Andrews/India Rohl, Sr./Sr.; Fargo Davies; Maya Kubsad/Erika Lee, Jr./Soph., Century.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Mimi Gu, West Fargo Sheyenne.

Coach of the Year: Paul Kolesar.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;9-2

Massachusetts;6-1;7-4

Iowa;6-5;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-5;6-5

Quad City;6-6;6-6

Green Bay;4-7;5-7

Bismarck;2-8;3-9

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;7-1;9-2

Northern Arizona;8-2;9-2

Duke City;5-3;6-5

Tucson;5-4;5-5

Vegas;3-4;4-7

San Diego;1-8;2-9

Bay Area;1-8;1-10

Saturday, June 11

Bismarck at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Vegas

Green Bay at Massachusetts

Duke City at Frisco

Arizona at Northern Arizona

Bay Area at Tucson

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

LA CROSSE 11, BISMARCK 9, 10 INNINGS

La Crosse;100;201;050;2;--;11;9;3

Bismarck;210;300;0230;--;9;8;4

Will Watson, Dylan Lapic (4), Eldridge Armstrong (6), Grady Gorgen (8), Trey Frahm (10) and Colby Morales. Joseph Alpough, Will Chauffe (5), Stephen Klenske (6), Nate Boyle (8), Kaiden Cardoso (9) and Bradlee Preap. W—Gorgen. L—Cardoso. Save—Frahm.

Highlights: La Crosse – Jack Haley 2-5 3 R; Sam Siegel 2-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Zac Rice 2-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Aidan Sweatt 2-6 3 RBI. Bismarck – A.J. Barraza 1-3 2 R; Aaron Mann 1-4 2 R, 4 RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-4 2B R, 3 RBI; Daryl Ruiz 1-5 RBI; Jake Hjelle 1-5; Kai Hori 1-4 2B, R; Tommy Takayoshi 1-3 3 R; Alpough 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 10 SO.

Attendance: 1,950.

Time of game: 4:14.

Records: Bismarck 3-6; La Crosse 4-7.  

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Battle Creek;7-4;.636;--

Kenosha;7-4;.636;--

Rockford;6-5;.545;1

Traverse City;5-6;.455;2

Kalamazoo;4-7;.364;3

Kokomo;4-7;.364;3

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;10-1;.909;--

Fond du Lac;8-3;.727;2

Madison;5-6;.455;5

Wausau;4-7;.364;6

Green Bay;3-8;.273;7

Lakeshore;3-8;.273;7

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;8-3;.727;--

Eau Claire;7-4;.636;1

La Crosse;4-7;.364;4

Minnesota;2-5;.286;4

Waterloo;2-9;.182;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;9-1;.900;--

Mankato;7-4;.636;2.5

Willmar;5-6;.455;4.5

Rochester;4-6;.400;5

Bismarck;3-6;.333;6

Friday, June 10

Kenosha 12, Battle Creek 2

Traverse City 4, Kokomo 3

Mankato 1, Eau Claire 0

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Green Bay 8

Wausau 6, Madison 1

Willmar 5, Waterloo 1

Rockford 4, Kalamazoo 1

Duluth 6, St. Cloud 0

La Crosse 11, Bismarck 9, 10 innings

Lakeshore 9, Fond du Lac 8, 12 innings

Saturday, June 11

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Wausau at Madison

Duluth at St. Cloud

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

Minnesota at Rochester

Sunday, June 12

La Crosse at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Willmar at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

Monday, June 13

La Crosse at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Traverse City

Madison at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rochester at Duluth

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Wisconsin

Lakeshore at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Willmar

