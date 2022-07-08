 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: July 9

  • 0
LARKS OPEN SERIES AT HOME VS. EAU CLAIRE

Eau Claire's Cadyn Schwabe, right, steals second base as Larks shortstop A.J. Barazza waits for the throw during Friday night's Northwoods League game at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 8, CARRINGTON 2

At Jamestown

Carrington;100;000;1;--;2;9;2

Governors;031;202;x;--;8;14;3

Lucas Hendrickson, Trent Ekren (6) and Hudson Schmitz. Carson Motschenbacher, Luke Pengilly (4), Preston Bartsch (7) and Max Vig. W--Motschenbacher. L--Hendrickson.

Highlights: Carrington -- Jack Erickson 3-4, R; H. Schmitz 1-4, 2B, RBI; Hendrickson 2-3, BB; Hendrickson 5 IP, 11 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Ekren 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K. Bismarck -- Gavin Lill 1-3, BB, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 4-4, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Keup 2-4, R; Max Vig 1-1, BB, RBI, SB; Wyatt Kraft 2-3, BB, R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-1, BB, 2 R; Carter Krueger BB, HBP, 2 R; Motschenbacher 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Pengilly 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Bartsch 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K.

PERHAM, MINN. 2, MANDAN 0

People are also reading…

At Jamestown

Mandan;000;000;0;--;0;4;4

Perham;100;001;x;--;2;3;0

Lucas Burgum, Isaac Huettl (6) and Tukker Horner. Perham battery NA.

W—NA. L—Burgum.

Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon 2-3 SB; Seth Arenz 2-3; Burgum 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO. Perham – None available.

MANDAN 11, JAMESTOWN 10

At Jamestown

Mandan;300;053;0;--;11;7;3

Jamestown;034;012;0;--;10;9;4

Tukker Horner, McCoy Keller (4) and Isaac Huettl. Carson Orr, Michael Mahoney (5), Jackson Walters (5) and Preston Kroeber. W—Keller. L—Orr. HR—Mandan: Lucas Burgum, Isaac Huettl.

Highlights: Mandan – Sheldon 1-5 2 R, Huettl 3-5 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Keller 1-2 3 R, RBI, 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Brayden Bunnell 0-3 2 RBI; Burgum 1-3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R; Preston McElvaney 1-3 RBI; Anthony Johnson 0-1 R, SB. Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 2-4 2B, 5 RBI; Connor Hoyt 2-5 2B, RBI; Carson Orr 1-3 2B, R; Preston Gall 2-4 2 R; Jackson Walters 1-3 R, RBI, 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO; Kroeber 1-2 2 R.

HETTINGER 18-7, BISMARCK SCARLETS 1-5

Hettinger 18, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 4 INNINGS

Hettinger;905;4;--;18;15;0

Scarlets;000;1;--;1;2;8

Maddox Pierce and Devin Greff; Easton Heinert, Karsten Larson (3) and Evan Hummel. W--Pierce. L--Heinert. 

Highlights: Hettinger -- Andrew Dirk 2-4, 2B, R, SB; Tanner Miller 2-3, 2B, BB, 4 R, 2 RBIs; M. Pierce 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Ty Wilson 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; T. Blackwell 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Malacki Dike 2-4, 2B, R, RBI, SB; Pierce 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K. Bismarck -- Zach Fitterer BB, SB; Micah Hummel 1-1, BB, R; E. Hummel 1-2; Kyan Schramm 0-2, RBI; Heinert 2.2 IP, 11 H, 14 R (8 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Kar. Larson 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K.

Hettinger Bears 7, Bismarck Scarlets 5

Hettinger;015;01;--;7;8;2

Scarlets;140;00;--;5;2;1

Devin Greff, Malacki Dike (3), Maddox Pierce (5) and T.Blackwell, Tanner Defoe (3); Kaiden Heidt, Zachary Fitterer (5) and Jacob Pearson. W–Dike. L–Heidt.

Highlights: Hettinger – Dix 1-3; Blackwell 1-1, R; Jahner 1-3, 3B, R, RBI; Erickson 1-3, R, RBI; Greff 1-2, 2 R; Nehl 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Burrer 1-for-2, RBI; Blair Ham RBI; Ty Wilson 1-1, RBI. Scarlets – Pearson R; Evan Hummel 1-for-3, R; Kayden Larson 1-for-1, R; Luke Early R.

FARGO POST 400 ASTROS 4, BISMARCK SENATORS 3

At West Fargo

Senators;200;001;0;--;3;7;3

Astros;001;300;x;--;4;7;1

Matthew Steckler and Tyler Kleinjan; Carson Bevill and Malicai Werrempyer. W--Bevill. L--Steckler. 

Highlights: Senators -- Brooks Turner 1-4, R; Casey Fischer 1-3, 2B, R; Ty Sanders 1-2, BB, 2 RBIs; Nick Patton 1-2, SAC; Sid Olmsted 0-2, SF, RBI; Steckler 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K. Astros -- Gunner Majerus 1-3; Ashton Rinas 2-3, 3B, R; Owen Shannon 1-2, BB, R, SB; Damarion Semanko 2-2, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Bevill 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 5 K.

Records: Senators 13-4.

HAZEN 19-4, BEULAH 3-3

Hazen 19, Beulah 3, 5 innings

Beulah;000;12;--;3;4;0

Hazen;317;8x;--;19;17;1

Tayden Doe, Andrew Soine (3) and Logan McDonald; Tyson Wick, Landen Sayler (4), Parker Sayler (5) and Levi Zempel. W--Wick. L--Doe.

Highlights: Beulah -- McDonald 1-3, R; T. Doe 2-2, 2B, BB, R; Jacob Bonebrake 1-1, HBP; T. Doe 2.1 IP, 8 H, 11 R (11 ER), 6 BB, 4 K; Soine 1.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, (8 ER), 3 BB, 2 K. Hazen -- Zempel 3-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBIs; L. Sayler 3-5, 2 R, 4 RBIs, SB; Kade Goebel 2-2, 2 2B, BB, HBP, 3 R, 4 RBIs, SB; P. Sayler 3-4, 3 RBIs, SB; Hunter Keller 2-3, 2 2B, BB, 2 R; Bradyn Braithwaite 2-2, BB, HBP, 4 R, RBI; T. Wick 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; L. Sayler 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K; P. Sayler 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K.

Hazen 4, Beulah 3

Beulah;102;00;--;3;3;2

Hazen;130;0x;--;4;4;2

Clayton Hinker and Logan McDonald; Grant Krause, Parker Sayler (4) and Bradyn Braithwaite. W--Krause. L--Hinker. HR -- Hazen: Reed Beyer.

Highlights: Beulah -- Andrew Soine 0-1, BB, HBP, 2 R; Tayden Doe 1-3; Jared Klaudt 2-3, R; Hinker 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K. Hazen -- Braithwaite 0-2, BB, R; Krause 1-1, BB, 2 R; Kade Goebel 1-2, 2 RBIs; Jaden Brown 1-2, 2B; Beyer 1-2, HR, R, RBI; Krause 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K; Sayler 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

EAU CLAIRE 11, BISMARCK 4

Eau Claire;310;100;222;--;11;10;2

Bismarck;110;000;002;--;4;7;2

Derek True, Cory Ronan (6), Spencer Wright (8) and Charlie Saum; Josh Combs, Julio Romero (7), Will Chauffe (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W--True. L--Combs. HR -- Eau Claire: Saum.

Highlights: Eau Claire -- Cadyn Schwabe 2-4, 2 BB, 3 R, 3 SB; Benjamin Rosengard 1-6, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jake Sapien 2-4, BB, 3 RBIs, SB; Saum 1-4, HR, BB, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Clay Conn 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB; True 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K; Ronan 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K; Wright 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K. Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 1-5, R; Adam Axtell 1-4; Sarringar 1-3, BB, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-2, 2 BB, R; Seth Surrett 3-4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Combs 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Romero 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K; Chauffe 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K.

Attendance: 1,950.

Time of game: 2:55.

Records: Eau Claire 3-0 second half, 22-15 overall; Bismarck 1-2 second half, 12-25 overall.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Kalamazoo;2-1;.667;--

Traverse City;2-1;.667;--

Battle Creek;1-2;.333;1

Kenosha;1-2;.333;1

Rockford;1-2;.333;1

Kokomo;0-3;.000;2

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;3-0;1.000;--

x-Wisconsin Rapids;3-0;1.000;--

Lakeshore;2-1;.667;1

Green Bay;1-2;.333;2

Madison;1-2;.333;2

Wausau;1-2;.333;2

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;3-0;1.000;--

La Crosse;2-1;.667;1

x-Duluth;1-2;.333;2

Waterloo;1-2;.333;2

Minnesota;0-3;.000;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;3-0;1.000;--

Rochester;2-1;.667;1

Bismarck;1-2;.333;2

Mankato;1-2;.333;2

Willmar;1-2;.333;2

x-won first-half title

Friday, July 8

Eau Claire 11, Bismarck 4

Traverse City 9, Kokomo 7

Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 1

St. Cloud 7, Rochester 5

Mankato 4, Minnesota 3

La Crosse 6, Duluth 0

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Wausau 8, Madison 6

Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 2

Kalamazoo 11, Green Bay 4

Willmar 20, Waterloo 1

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Madison at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Minnesota at Mankato

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Rochester

Willmar at Waterloo

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

Northwoods League All-Star Teams

Great Plains Division

Catchers: Eduardo Rosario, Duluth, jr., Nebraska-Omaha; Drey Dirkson, Willmar, Soph., Augustana (S.D.).

First base: Charlie Condon, St. Cloud, fr., Georgia.

Second base: Boston Merila, Mankato, soph., Minnesota.

Third base: Trevor Austin, St. Cloud, jr., Mercer.

Shortstop: Kristian Campbell, Duluth, fr., Georgia Tech.

Infield: Cameron Cromer, Waterloo, soph., Northern Colorado.

Utility: Tai Walton, Waterloo, Fr., Hawaii; Ben Vujovich, Minnesota, fr., St. Thomas.

Outfielders: Ryan Guardino, Waterloo, jr., Tennessee Tech; John Nett, St. Cloud, soph., St. Cloud State; Sean Ross, Mankato, sr., Indiana State; Landon Wallace, La Crosse, soph., West Virginia; Joey Walls, Willmar, soph., Nevada-Las Vegas; Nico Regino, Rochester, fr., Charleston Southern.

Left-handed pitchers: Jack Habeck, Willmar, soph., St. Cloud State; Nathan Culley, St. Cloud, soph., Minnesota State-Mankato; Chase Chatman, La Crosse, soph., Florida Southwestern State College.

Right-handed pitchers: Edwin Colon, Bismarck, sr., Northwestern Oklahoma State; Hunter Day, St. Cloud, soph., Tarleton State; Thaniel Trumper, Rochester, soph., Doane; Jake Christianson, Duluth, soph., Feather River College; Tyson Neighbors, Mankato, fr., Kansas State; Matt Helwig, Eau Claire, sr., Lewis University; Chase Grillo, St. Cloud, soph., Washington State; Sam Malec, Willmar, fr., Minnesota; John Klein, Willma, fr., Iowa Central CC.

Great Lakes Division

Catchers: Matt DePrey, Lakeshore, soph., Xavier; Josh Caron, Madison, fr., Nebraska.

First base: Brendan Bob, Wisconsin Rapids, soph., Cal State-Fullerton.

Second base: Sam Kirkpatrick, Kalamazoo, soph., Belmont University.

Third base: Garrett Vroussard, Wisconsin Rapids, soph., Utah Valley.

Shortstop: Ben Ross, Wisconsin Rapids, jr., Notre Dame College.

Infielders: Griffin O’Ferrall, Kalamazoo, fr., Virginia; Grant Hussey, Fond du Lac, fr., Western Illinois.

Utility: Jacob Igawa, Wisconsin Rapids, jr., Hawaii.

Outfielders: Nick Nitchell, Fond du Lac, fr., Western Illinois; Ty Crittenberger, Rockford, soph., Western Kentucky; Matthew Mebane, Rockford, fr., South Georgia State College; Patrick Mills, Battle Creek, jr., Indiana-Kokomo; Garrett Martin, Lakeshore, jr., Oklahoma State.

Left-handed pitchers: Aren Gustafson, Traverse City, sr., Olivet Nazarene; Kyle Seebach, Rockford, sr., Northern Illinois; Eric Chalus, Lakeshore, fr., Kent State.

Right-handed pitchers: Richard Kiel, Kokomo, soph., Menlo College; Ty Rybarczyk, Rockford, soph., Parkland College; Grant Manning, Wisconsin Rapids, fr., Chapman University; Dylan Carter, Green Bay, soph., Arkansas; Clark Candiotti, Kenosha, soph., Wichita State; Grayson Thurman, Kenosha, sr., University of Lynchburg; Bryce Woody, Madison, sr., Lincoln Memorial University; Steven Lacey, Madison, jr., Delta State.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-2;9-5

Iowa;8-6;8-6

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;12-3

Arizona;11-3;11-3

Tucson;8-5;8-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-6;6-9

San Diego;2-10;3-11

Bay Area;1-11;1-13

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News