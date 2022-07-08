Area Scores: July 9

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 8, CARRINGTON 2
At Jamestown
Carrington;100;000;1;--;2;9;2
Governors;031;202;x;--;8;14;3
Lucas Hendrickson, Trent Ekren (6) and Hudson Schmitz. Carson Motschenbacher, Luke Pengilly (4), Preston Bartsch (7) and Max Vig. W--Motschenbacher. L--Hendrickson.
Highlights: Carrington -- Jack Erickson 3-4, R; H. Schmitz 1-4, 2B, RBI; Hendrickson 2-3, BB; Hendrickson 5 IP, 11 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP; Ekren 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 0 K. Bismarck -- Gavin Lill 1-3, BB, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 4-4, R, 2 RBIs; Ryan Keup 2-4, R; Max Vig 1-1, BB, RBI, SB; Wyatt Kraft 2-3, BB, R, RBI; Isaac Pegors 1-1, BB, 2 R; Carter Krueger BB, HBP, 2 R; Motschenbacher 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Pengilly 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Bartsch 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K.
PERHAM, MINN. 2, MANDAN 0
At Jamestown
Mandan;000;000;0;--;0;4;4
Perham;100;001;x;--;2;3;0
Lucas Burgum, Isaac Huettl (6) and Tukker Horner. Perham battery NA.
W—NA. L—Burgum.
Highlights: Mandan – Hudsen Sheldon 2-3 SB; Seth Arenz 2-3; Burgum 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO. Perham – None available.
MANDAN 11, JAMESTOWN 10
At Jamestown
Mandan;300;053;0;--;11;7;3
Jamestown;034;012;0;--;10;9;4
Tukker Horner, McCoy Keller (4) and Isaac Huettl. Carson Orr, Michael Mahoney (5), Jackson Walters (5) and Preston Kroeber. W—Keller. L—Orr. HR—Mandan: Lucas Burgum, Isaac Huettl.
Highlights: Mandan – Sheldon 1-5 2 R, Huettl 3-5 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Keller 1-2 3 R, RBI, 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Brayden Bunnell 0-3 2 RBI; Burgum 1-3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R; Preston McElvaney 1-3 RBI; Anthony Johnson 0-1 R, SB. Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 2-4 2B, 5 RBI; Connor Hoyt 2-5 2B, RBI; Carson Orr 1-3 2B, R; Preston Gall 2-4 2 R; Jackson Walters 1-3 R, RBI, 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO; Kroeber 1-2 2 R.
HETTINGER 18-7, BISMARCK SCARLETS 1-5
Hettinger 18, Bismarck Scarlets 1, 4 INNINGS
Hettinger;905;4;--;18;15;0
Scarlets;000;1;--;1;2;8
Maddox Pierce and Devin Greff; Easton Heinert, Karsten Larson (3) and Evan Hummel. W--Pierce. L--Heinert.
Highlights: Hettinger -- Andrew Dirk 2-4, 2B, R, SB; Tanner Miller 2-3, 2B, BB, 4 R, 2 RBIs; M. Pierce 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Ty Wilson 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs; T. Blackwell 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Malacki Dike 2-4, 2B, R, RBI, SB; Pierce 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 2 K. Bismarck -- Zach Fitterer BB, SB; Micah Hummel 1-1, BB, R; E. Hummel 1-2; Kyan Schramm 0-2, RBI; Heinert 2.2 IP, 11 H, 14 R (8 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Kar. Larson 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K.
Hettinger Bears 7, Bismarck Scarlets 5
Hettinger;015;01;--;7;8;2
Scarlets;140;00;--;5;2;1
Devin Greff, Malacki Dike (3), Maddox Pierce (5) and T.Blackwell, Tanner Defoe (3); Kaiden Heidt, Zachary Fitterer (5) and Jacob Pearson. W–Dike. L–Heidt.
Highlights: Hettinger – Dix 1-3; Blackwell 1-1, R; Jahner 1-3, 3B, R, RBI; Erickson 1-3, R, RBI; Greff 1-2, 2 R; Nehl 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Burrer 1-for-2, RBI; Blair Ham RBI; Ty Wilson 1-1, RBI. Scarlets – Pearson R; Evan Hummel 1-for-3, R; Kayden Larson 1-for-1, R; Luke Early R.
FARGO POST 400 ASTROS 4, BISMARCK SENATORS 3
At West Fargo
Senators;200;001;0;--;3;7;3
Astros;001;300;x;--;4;7;1
Matthew Steckler and Tyler Kleinjan; Carson Bevill and Malicai Werrempyer. W--Bevill. L--Steckler.
Highlights: Senators -- Brooks Turner 1-4, R; Casey Fischer 1-3, 2B, R; Ty Sanders 1-2, BB, 2 RBIs; Nick Patton 1-2, SAC; Sid Olmsted 0-2, SF, RBI; Steckler 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K. Astros -- Gunner Majerus 1-3; Ashton Rinas 2-3, 3B, R; Owen Shannon 1-2, BB, R, SB; Damarion Semanko 2-2, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Bevill 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 5 K.
Records: Senators 13-4.
HAZEN 19-4, BEULAH 3-3
Hazen 19, Beulah 3, 5 innings
Beulah;000;12;--;3;4;0
Hazen;317;8x;--;19;17;1
Tayden Doe, Andrew Soine (3) and Logan McDonald; Tyson Wick, Landen Sayler (4), Parker Sayler (5) and Levi Zempel. W--Wick. L--Doe.
Highlights: Beulah -- McDonald 1-3, R; T. Doe 2-2, 2B, BB, R; Jacob Bonebrake 1-1, HBP; T. Doe 2.1 IP, 8 H, 11 R (11 ER), 6 BB, 4 K; Soine 1.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, (8 ER), 3 BB, 2 K. Hazen -- Zempel 3-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 RBIs; L. Sayler 3-5, 2 R, 4 RBIs, SB; Kade Goebel 2-2, 2 2B, BB, HBP, 3 R, 4 RBIs, SB; P. Sayler 3-4, 3 RBIs, SB; Hunter Keller 2-3, 2 2B, BB, 2 R; Bradyn Braithwaite 2-2, BB, HBP, 4 R, RBI; T. Wick 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K; L. Sayler 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K; P. Sayler 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K.
Hazen 4, Beulah 3
Beulah;102;00;--;3;3;2
Hazen;130;0x;--;4;4;2
Clayton Hinker and Logan McDonald; Grant Krause, Parker Sayler (4) and Bradyn Braithwaite. W--Krause. L--Hinker. HR -- Hazen: Reed Beyer.
Highlights: Beulah -- Andrew Soine 0-1, BB, HBP, 2 R; Tayden Doe 1-3; Jared Klaudt 2-3, R; Hinker 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K. Hazen -- Braithwaite 0-2, BB, R; Krause 1-1, BB, 2 R; Kade Goebel 1-2, 2 RBIs; Jaden Brown 1-2, 2B; Beyer 1-2, HR, R, RBI; Krause 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K; Sayler 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
EAU CLAIRE 11, BISMARCK 4
Eau Claire;310;100;222;--;11;10;2
Bismarck;110;000;002;--;4;7;2
Derek True, Cory Ronan (6), Spencer Wright (8) and Charlie Saum; Josh Combs, Julio Romero (7), Will Chauffe (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W--True. L--Combs. HR -- Eau Claire: Saum.
Highlights: Eau Claire -- Cadyn Schwabe 2-4, 2 BB, 3 R, 3 SB; Benjamin Rosengard 1-6, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jake Sapien 2-4, BB, 3 RBIs, SB; Saum 1-4, HR, BB, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Clay Conn 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB; True 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K; Ronan 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K; Wright 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K. Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 1-5, R; Adam Axtell 1-4; Sarringar 1-3, BB, RBI; A.J. Barraza 1-2, 2 BB, R; Seth Surrett 3-4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Combs 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Romero 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K; Chauffe 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 1 K.
Attendance: 1,950.
Time of game: 2:55.
Records: Eau Claire 3-0 second half, 22-15 overall; Bismarck 1-2 second half, 12-25 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Kalamazoo;2-1;.667;--
Traverse City;2-1;.667;--
Battle Creek;1-2;.333;1
Kenosha;1-2;.333;1
Rockford;1-2;.333;1
Kokomo;0-3;.000;2
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;3-0;1.000;--
x-Wisconsin Rapids;3-0;1.000;--
Lakeshore;2-1;.667;1
Green Bay;1-2;.333;2
Madison;1-2;.333;2
Wausau;1-2;.333;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;3-0;1.000;--
La Crosse;2-1;.667;1
x-Duluth;1-2;.333;2
Waterloo;1-2;.333;2
Minnesota;0-3;.000;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;3-0;1.000;--
Rochester;2-1;.667;1
Bismarck;1-2;.333;2
Mankato;1-2;.333;2
Willmar;1-2;.333;2
x-won first-half title
Friday, July 8
Eau Claire 11, Bismarck 4
Traverse City 9, Kokomo 7
Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 1
St. Cloud 7, Rochester 5
Mankato 4, Minnesota 3
La Crosse 6, Duluth 0
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Wausau 8, Madison 6
Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 2
Kalamazoo 11, Green Bay 4
Willmar 20, Waterloo 1
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Duluth
Traverse City at Kokomo
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Minnesota at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Rochester
Willmar at Waterloo
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game
Rockford at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Wausau
St. Cloud at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
La Cross at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
Northwoods League All-Star Teams
Great Plains Division
Catchers: Eduardo Rosario, Duluth, jr., Nebraska-Omaha; Drey Dirkson, Willmar, Soph., Augustana (S.D.).
First base: Charlie Condon, St. Cloud, fr., Georgia.
Second base: Boston Merila, Mankato, soph., Minnesota.
Third base: Trevor Austin, St. Cloud, jr., Mercer.
Shortstop: Kristian Campbell, Duluth, fr., Georgia Tech.
Infield: Cameron Cromer, Waterloo, soph., Northern Colorado.
Utility: Tai Walton, Waterloo, Fr., Hawaii; Ben Vujovich, Minnesota, fr., St. Thomas.
Outfielders: Ryan Guardino, Waterloo, jr., Tennessee Tech; John Nett, St. Cloud, soph., St. Cloud State; Sean Ross, Mankato, sr., Indiana State; Landon Wallace, La Crosse, soph., West Virginia; Joey Walls, Willmar, soph., Nevada-Las Vegas; Nico Regino, Rochester, fr., Charleston Southern.
Left-handed pitchers: Jack Habeck, Willmar, soph., St. Cloud State; Nathan Culley, St. Cloud, soph., Minnesota State-Mankato; Chase Chatman, La Crosse, soph., Florida Southwestern State College.
Right-handed pitchers: Edwin Colon, Bismarck, sr., Northwestern Oklahoma State; Hunter Day, St. Cloud, soph., Tarleton State; Thaniel Trumper, Rochester, soph., Doane; Jake Christianson, Duluth, soph., Feather River College; Tyson Neighbors, Mankato, fr., Kansas State; Matt Helwig, Eau Claire, sr., Lewis University; Chase Grillo, St. Cloud, soph., Washington State; Sam Malec, Willmar, fr., Minnesota; John Klein, Willma, fr., Iowa Central CC.
Great Lakes Division
Catchers: Matt DePrey, Lakeshore, soph., Xavier; Josh Caron, Madison, fr., Nebraska.
First base: Brendan Bob, Wisconsin Rapids, soph., Cal State-Fullerton.
Second base: Sam Kirkpatrick, Kalamazoo, soph., Belmont University.
Third base: Garrett Vroussard, Wisconsin Rapids, soph., Utah Valley.
Shortstop: Ben Ross, Wisconsin Rapids, jr., Notre Dame College.
Infielders: Griffin O’Ferrall, Kalamazoo, fr., Virginia; Grant Hussey, Fond du Lac, fr., Western Illinois.
Utility: Jacob Igawa, Wisconsin Rapids, jr., Hawaii.
Outfielders: Nick Nitchell, Fond du Lac, fr., Western Illinois; Ty Crittenberger, Rockford, soph., Western Kentucky; Matthew Mebane, Rockford, fr., South Georgia State College; Patrick Mills, Battle Creek, jr., Indiana-Kokomo; Garrett Martin, Lakeshore, jr., Oklahoma State.
Left-handed pitchers: Aren Gustafson, Traverse City, sr., Olivet Nazarene; Kyle Seebach, Rockford, sr., Northern Illinois; Eric Chalus, Lakeshore, fr., Kent State.
Right-handed pitchers: Richard Kiel, Kokomo, soph., Menlo College; Ty Rybarczyk, Rockford, soph., Parkland College; Grant Manning, Wisconsin Rapids, fr., Chapman University; Dylan Carter, Green Bay, soph., Arkansas; Clark Candiotti, Kenosha, soph., Wichita State; Grayson Thurman, Kenosha, sr., University of Lynchburg; Bryce Woody, Madison, sr., Lincoln Memorial University; Steven Lacey, Madison, jr., Delta State.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-2;9-5
Iowa;8-6;8-6
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;12-3
Arizona;11-3;11-3
Tucson;8-5;8-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;5-6;6-9
San Diego;2-10;3-11
Bay Area;1-11;1-13
Saturday, July 9
Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Quad City at Frisco
Massachusetts at Bay Area
Iowa at Tucson
Duke City at San Diego
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona