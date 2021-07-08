 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: July 9
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: July 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;3-0;1.000;--

Kenosha;2-1;.667;1

Battle Creek;1-1;.500;1.5

Rockford;1-2;.333;2

x-Traverse City;1-2;.333;2

Kalamazoo;0-3;.000;3

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;3-0;.000;--

x-Fond du Lac;2-0;1.000;0.5

Madison;1-1;.500;1.5

Lakeshore;1-2;.333;2

Wisconsin Rapids;1-2;.333;2

Wisconsin;0-2;.000;2.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;2-1;.667;--

La Crosse;2-1;.667;--

Eau Claire;1-2;.333;1

Minnesota;0-3;.000;2

x-Waterloo;0-3;.000;2

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;3-0;1.000;--

Rochester;2-1;.667;1

x-St. Cloud;2-1;.667;1

Willmar;2-1;.667;1

Bismarck;1-2;.333;2

x - won first-half championship

Thursday, July 8

Bismarck 3, Eau Claire 2

Kokomo 5, Wisconsin 1

Madison 7, Kalamazoo 6

Rockford 9, Battle Creek 1

Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Green Bay 13, Kenosha 5

Mankato 11, Waterloo 8

Duluth 6, Rochester 0

La Crosse 7, St. Cloud 4

Fond du Lac 5, Traverse City 4

Willmar 10, Minnesota 6

Friday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Kokomo

Madison at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Rockford

Kenosha at Green Bay

Rochester at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Fond du Lac

Mankato at Waterloo

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Minnesota at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;6-1

Frisco;5-1

Spokane;4-2

Massachusetts;5-3

Iowa;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;3-4

Northern Arizona;1-6

Tucson;1-6

Friday, July 9

Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Frisco

Saturday, July 10

Duke City at Tucscon

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Sioux Falls at Spokane

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govs beat Chiefs in the heat
Baseball

Govs beat Chiefs in the heat

Down 1-0, the Bismarck Governors scored eight unanswered runs en route to an 8-1 win over the Mandan Chiefs on Saturday night at Memorial Ballpark.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News