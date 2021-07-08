Area Scores: July 9

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;3-0;1.000;--
Kenosha;2-1;.667;1
Battle Creek;1-1;.500;1.5
Rockford;1-2;.333;2
x-Traverse City;1-2;.333;2
Kalamazoo;0-3;.000;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;3-0;.000;--
x-Fond du Lac;2-0;1.000;0.5
Madison;1-1;.500;1.5
Lakeshore;1-2;.333;2
Wisconsin Rapids;1-2;.333;2
Wisconsin;0-2;.000;2.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;2-1;.667;--
La Crosse;2-1;.667;--
Eau Claire;1-2;.333;1
Minnesota;0-3;.000;2
x-Waterloo;0-3;.000;2
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;3-0;1.000;--
Rochester;2-1;.667;1
x-St. Cloud;2-1;.667;1
Willmar;2-1;.667;1
Bismarck;1-2;.333;2
x - won first-half championship
Thursday, July 8
Bismarck 3, Eau Claire 2
Kokomo 5, Wisconsin 1
Madison 7, Kalamazoo 6
Rockford 9, Battle Creek 1
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Green Bay 13, Kenosha 5
Mankato 11, Waterloo 8
Duluth 6, Rochester 0
La Crosse 7, St. Cloud 4
Fond du Lac 5, Traverse City 4
Willmar 10, Minnesota 6
Friday, July 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Kokomo
Madison at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Rockford
Kenosha at Green Bay
Rochester at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Fond du Lac
Mankato at Waterloo
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minnesota at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;6-1
Frisco;5-1
Spokane;4-2
Massachusetts;5-3
Iowa;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;3-4
Northern Arizona;1-6
Tucson;1-6
Friday, July 9
Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.